|Akeredolu Commissions Navy Surveillance Boats In Ondo (Photos) by metroblogger: 10:15am
Ondo state Governor Rotimi Akeredolu commissioned surveillance boats at the Nigerian Navy operation base, Igbokoda, Ondo State.
http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-gov-akeredolu-commissions-navy-surveillance-boats/
|Re: Akeredolu Commissions Navy Surveillance Boats In Ondo (Photos) by LORDOFAFONJAS: 10:17am
See commission
|Re: Akeredolu Commissions Navy Surveillance Boats In Ondo (Photos) by merits(m): 12:34pm
oya lets go for fishing.
|Re: Akeredolu Commissions Navy Surveillance Boats In Ondo (Photos) by Partnerbiz2: 12:34pm
Naija and eyeservice be like nwamaikpe and bad mouth
|Re: Akeredolu Commissions Navy Surveillance Boats In Ondo (Photos) by Emmy1234567890: 12:34pm
Thanks
|Re: Akeredolu Commissions Navy Surveillance Boats In Ondo (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 12:35pm
|Re: Akeredolu Commissions Navy Surveillance Boats In Ondo (Photos) by tstx(m): 12:35pm
Abeg, how many boats dud he commission
|Re: Akeredolu Commissions Navy Surveillance Boats In Ondo (Photos) by Sirpaul(m): 12:35pm
your head correct.... thank God say no be well or borehole
|Re: Akeredolu Commissions Navy Surveillance Boats In Ondo (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 12:37pm
Surveillance
|Re: Akeredolu Commissions Navy Surveillance Boats In Ondo (Photos) by utenwuson: 12:37pm
the only fascinating thing about this man is his beard.... every other thing is utter useless
|Re: Akeredolu Commissions Navy Surveillance Boats In Ondo (Photos) by ikbnice(m): 12:37pm
The man with the white beard
|Re: Akeredolu Commissions Navy Surveillance Boats In Ondo (Photos) by olatunjithomas(m): 12:38pm
|Re: Akeredolu Commissions Navy Surveillance Boats In Ondo (Photos) by Chloe88(f): 12:38pm
Thats the only good thing he has done since the inception of his tenure
|Re: Akeredolu Commissions Navy Surveillance Boats In Ondo (Photos) by kingzjay(m): 12:44pm
We don't need to clap for him... this and many more are what he should be doing as Governor.
|Re: Akeredolu Commissions Navy Surveillance Boats In Ondo (Photos) by temitofa(m): 12:48pm
They commission mediocre projects and still makes us feel as if it's not our money. As if they are doing it from there pocket.
|Re: Akeredolu Commissions Navy Surveillance Boats In Ondo (Photos) by nonye6194(m): 12:50pm
they comission petty project and we'll not hear word. senator Godswill has surely done more constituency projects than this guy
|Re: Akeredolu Commissions Navy Surveillance Boats In Ondo (Photos) by nnamdijonathan(m): 12:54pm
It looks like a canoe with engine
|Re: Akeredolu Commissions Navy Surveillance Boats In Ondo (Photos) by SoldierBoy1(m): 12:55pm
I'm not commenting about this topic ó....... Òndó State is naturally beautiful.
|Re: Akeredolu Commissions Navy Surveillance Boats In Ondo (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 12:56pm
See land for rice farming wasting
Apply for just 10k hectares you would hear story
|Re: Akeredolu Commissions Navy Surveillance Boats In Ondo (Photos) by Melahou(m): 1:00pm
There is nothing surveillance about this boat...
I was expecting to see state of the art surveillance equipments
with high powered rifles.
|Re: Akeredolu Commissions Navy Surveillance Boats In Ondo (Photos) by HigherEd: 1:02pm
Ordinary Fishing Boat
|Re: Akeredolu Commissions Navy Surveillance Boats In Ondo (Photos) by HigherEd: 1:03pm
.nansh
|Re: Akeredolu Commissions Navy Surveillance Boats In Ondo (Photos) by KENZINCO(m): 1:10pm
This same man who has just ordered that all state owned tertiary institutions tuition fees should be increased by close to 700%? Claiming that their current tuition fees can only buy a pair of shoes
When God's time go reach to punish this men especially this our governor, I no go be part of people who go beg make God forgive him
|Re: Akeredolu Commissions Navy Surveillance Boats In Ondo (Photos) by corperscorner: 1:23pm
LORDOFAFONJAS:
see madman
|Re: Akeredolu Commissions Navy Surveillance Boats In Ondo (Photos) by Wenner: 1:25pm
Useless man
|Re: Akeredolu Commissions Navy Surveillance Boats In Ondo (Photos) by denjjy(m): 1:33pm
Otun ni oo
|Re: Akeredolu Commissions Navy Surveillance Boats In Ondo (Photos) by olumidedvd(m): 1:36pm
Rubbish, he is planning to inflate Adekunle Ajasin University school fee, when there is no benefits or achievements from their fraud government.
|Re: Akeredolu Commissions Navy Surveillance Boats In Ondo (Photos) by schurley(m): 1:43pm
may he drown in that boat and die
stupid man!!!
