http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-gov-akeredolu-commissions-navy-surveillance-boats/



. Ondo state Governor Rotimi Akeredolu commissioned surveillance boats at the Nigerian Navy operation base, Igbokoda, Ondo State. 1 Like 1 Share

See commission 1 Like

oya lets go for fishing.







Naija and eyeservice be like nwamaikpe and bad mouth

Thanks

2 Likes

Abeg, how many boats dud he commission

your head correct.... thank God say no be well or borehole

Surveillance

the only fascinating thing about this man is his beard.... every other thing is utter useless 1 Like

The man with the white beard

Thats the only good thing he has done since the inception of his tenure

We don't need to clap for him... this and many more are what he should be doing as Governor.

They commission mediocre projects and still makes us feel as if it's not our money. As if they are doing it from there pocket.

they comission petty project and we'll not hear word. senator Godswill has surely done more constituency projects than this guy

It looks like a canoe with engine

I'm not commenting about this topic ó....... Òndó State is naturally beautiful.

See land for rice farming wasting



Apply for just 10k hectares you would hear story

There is nothing surveillance about this boat...

I was expecting to see state of the art surveillance equipments

with high powered rifles.

Ordinary Fishing Boat

.nansh

This same man who has just ordered that all state owned tertiary institutions tuition fees should be increased by close to 700%? Claiming that their current tuition fees can only buy a pair of shoes

When God's time go reach to punish this men especially this our governor, I no go be part of people who go beg make God forgive him

LORDOFAFONJAS:

See commission

see madman see madman

Useless man

Otun ni oo

Rubbish, he is planning to inflate Adekunle Ajasin University school fee, when there is no benefits or achievements from their fraud government.