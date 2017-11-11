₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,688 members, 3,906,438 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 November 2017 at 06:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerian Navy Commissions New Gun Boats In Warri (photos) (1574 Views)
El-Rufai Commissions New EFCC Office In Kaduna (Photos) / Aregbesola Commissions New Yam Market In Osun / NAF Commissions New Facilities In Markudi And Benin City (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Navy Commissions New Gun Boats In Warri (photos) by stephanie11: 4:26pm
@POLITICSNGR
The Olu of Warri,Ogaime Ikenwoli in company of the Ologbotsere of warri Kingdom, Chief Ayirimi Emami, the Uwangue of warri Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Awala and some other chiefs today at the naval base warri attended the commissioning of new gun boats.
https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/11/nigerian-navy-commissions-new-gun-boats-warri-photos/
|Re: Nigerian Navy Commissions New Gun Boats In Warri (photos) by xlander(m): 4:29pm
NICE
|Re: Nigerian Navy Commissions New Gun Boats In Warri (photos) by Blue3k(m): 4:56pm
they covered up boat.
|Re: Nigerian Navy Commissions New Gun Boats In Warri (photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 5:03pm
For operations crocodile smile
|Re: Nigerian Navy Commissions New Gun Boats In Warri (photos) by aleeyus(m): 5:50pm
kai, crocodile is smiling
|Re: Nigerian Navy Commissions New Gun Boats In Warri (photos) by northvietnam(m): 5:50pm
Wooooooow. .......
Nice machine, this will kill more Bloody Civilians .
Kudos to the Navy.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Navy Commissions New Gun Boats In Warri (photos) by psalmhorah(m): 5:51pm
they are wearing native attire to commission boat ...issokay
|Re: Nigerian Navy Commissions New Gun Boats In Warri (photos) by ladyF(f): 5:51pm
Nice...
It's LadyF again.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Navy Commissions New Gun Boats In Warri (photos) by obaataaokpaewu: 5:51pm
Dem go use am for Ijaw side of the river but I no dey see any Ijaw chief there
|Re: Nigerian Navy Commissions New Gun Boats In Warri (photos) by ajimotoke(m): 5:52pm
. BOOKED I WILL BE BACK TO COMMENT
|Re: Nigerian Navy Commissions New Gun Boats In Warri (photos) by Badboiz(m): 5:52pm
How many boats?..
|Re: Nigerian Navy Commissions New Gun Boats In Warri (photos) by ChewingStick(m): 5:52pm
Please tell Okowa to please repair Expan road.
|Re: Nigerian Navy Commissions New Gun Boats In Warri (photos) by uzoclinton(m): 5:52pm
GOOD NEWS?
|Re: Nigerian Navy Commissions New Gun Boats In Warri (photos) by onesimus4(m): 5:53pm
For operation one corner
|Re: Nigerian Navy Commissions New Gun Boats In Warri (photos) by lumydee44: 5:53pm
Who do they want to kill this time?? Masses are hungry, give them lead to eat instead.
|Re: Nigerian Navy Commissions New Gun Boats In Warri (photos) by Bullhari007(m): 5:53pm
gun boat to kill Niger Delta youths and some folks from that region still believe in 1nigeria you never feel it until it got to you...Ndi Ara
|Re: Nigerian Navy Commissions New Gun Boats In Warri (photos) by ChewingStick(m): 5:53pm
ladyF:
Nah #Fish you dey sell? with the F?
|Re: Nigerian Navy Commissions New Gun Boats In Warri (photos) by Krestkross: 5:54pm
Boats to kill more innocent citizens... I weep for my country
|Re: Nigerian Navy Commissions New Gun Boats In Warri (photos) by IkpuMmadu: 5:55pm
No picture of gun boats
|Re: Nigerian Navy Commissions New Gun Boats In Warri (photos) by Candyking(m): 6:01pm
International Body Rates Nigeria Police The Worst Globally
Read here
http://www.naijahub.com.ng/2017/11/international-body-rates-nigeria-police.html?m=1
|Re: Nigerian Navy Commissions New Gun Boats In Warri (photos) by Louis055(m): 6:01pm
Have you ever wondered why top military officers always use walking sticks even when they are still young...
(0) (Reply)
Fashola Denies Taking Blood Oath / Does Your Mother In-law Make Frankenstein Look Relatively Normal / Occupynigeria: Lagos Protest Pictures On Jan. 9th 2012
Viewing this topic: kehindeG(m), Sirheny007(m), Alchemist0303, lauwhyte, jejekind, DARSHELLE, Imarnuel04(m), bbmate, zxcvb, Brainrex(m), Optofrank, Getrich47(m), Yhemit(m), myners007, rhektor(m), Hunterone(m), kitaatita, Musam6920(m), udchales, HONemmaEke, PAPIJAID(m), patwilly(m), sylviaeo(f), DeutschJunge, alpacino2014(m), olajazz(m), Aderemi575(m), tmlennon(m), agbolahanjnr, CaptainBUGGY, Mystic216, maylyton(m), ekpeye(m), artagu, Nevee, planetx13, okeythaone, betesi(m), RotrEmmanuel, SuccesYear, Danny287(m), 04donjazzy(m), GRAMMARJAMES, Louis055(m), AwesomeDuru(m), Midononi(m), nationalnwa(m), ChewingStick(m), EACBLAZE, teeyem(m), SmartyPants(m), herkeem99(m) and 126 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15