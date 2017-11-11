@POLITICSNGR

The Olu of Warri,Ogaime Ikenwoli in company of the Ologbotsere of warri Kingdom, Chief Ayirimi Emami, the Uwangue of warri Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Awala and some other chiefs today at the naval base warri attended the commissioning of new gun boats.



https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/11/nigerian-navy-commissions-new-gun-boats-warri-photos/ The Olu of Warri,Ogaime Ikenwoli in company of the Ologbotsere of warri Kingdom, Chief Ayirimi Emami, the Uwangue of warri Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Awala and some other chiefs today at the naval base warri attended the commissioning of new gun boats.