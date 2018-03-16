Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Jittery About Herdsmen But Declared IPOB Terrorists – Soyinka Explode (10142 Views)

Police Knows The Sponsors Of Herdsmen But Can't Arrest Them – Former Naval Chief

Soyinka, while speaking at the Ripples Nigeria Dialogue in Lagos, on Thursday, charged the president to declare herdsmen terrorists.



“We expect the president to have the courage to declare such monsters as terrorists and enemies of humanity with the same dispatch in which he declared the far less violent, albeit, disruptive IPOB terrorists. We expect a culture of even-handedness”, he said.



“I have always refrained from labelling the herdsmen as Fulani but since they have publicly come out to admit they are responsible for the killings, we can say they are Fulani herdsmen.



“An organisation has been rampaging the nation armed to the teeth and descending on innocent people. Their spokesman appeared on TV, unrepentant, distorting history, calling on a state government to rescind their laws and proceeding to defy such laws.



“They went ahead and threatened continuation of the same acts of degradation. The nation has been placed on the defensive simply because of the failing of governance.



“Have you ever encountered a more cynical rendition of the sequence of events when spokesmen of this same organisation came out to say the killings were taking place because of the laws which was made to stop the killings in the first place?



“I have not heard that the leaders of that group have been summoned the way those who do far less things would have been summoned. Nigeria is not the first country to experience natural disasters but this is not an excuse to take guns to destabilise other peace-loving people in their communities.



“While addressing the victims of the rampage of Fulani herdsmen, the minister of defence asked the victims what they wanted the herdsmen to do when the grazing routes for their cattle were being blocked and that minister is still in Buhari’s cabinet.



“I get impatient when I hear people say that Buhari failed to sympathise with victims in Benue and Taraba. Who needs presidential sympathy? Is it sympathy that will re-order their broken lives? We are talking about security of lives and property and bringing perpetrators to book.



“We expect the government to respond with massive punitive action when the fundamental security of a people is violated. We expect the president to immediately show up at the scene of these disasters and order his troops into action against these arrogant and blood thirsty people.



“When stung by the criticism that the president rather chose to attend a wedding in Kano instead of being present in Dapchi, presidential apologists said the wedding was a needed therapy for the trauma caused by the abduction of the schoolgirls in Dapchi. That statement is blasphemous.



“There were so many formula that would have been adopted to ensure that the couple had their wedding without the accompanying exhibition of lavishness so soon after a national tragedy. The nation was in mourning and Buhari would have told the couple that he was not obliged to be there,” Soyinka said.



Hausa Fulani na una Masters.

The guy above me first me comment. i have given up on bn the first....





Anyway sha! This is what happens when the people ruling you did not go to school. Ipod dont have guns or bombs but are terrorists infact they are deemed national threat to this country.



Whereas the people carrying new Ak47 are your friends and people making this country one.





If you talk about them na hate speech.



I swear people that voted PMB are Asernal Fans.... 64 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is fighting insecurity 16 Likes

The OYOROBA people will likely disagree with wole 19 Likes

According to Zoo law under Jubril Buhari, IPOB that never kill farmers on their land are terrorist while fulani terrorist herders who wipes out entire families and villages are very peaceful people. 40 Likes

Anyone still expecting anything from this country is doomed... 17 Likes

When you value cows more than human lives, this is what you get. 6 Likes 1 Share

Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly treating killer herdsmen with kid gloves.



“I have not heard that the leaders of that group have been summoned the way those who do far less things would have been summoned

Buhari is not fighting corruption. Buhari himself is corruption well defined! 34 Likes 2 Shares

Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly treating killer herdsmen with kid gloves.



“We expect the president to have the courage to declare such monsters as terrorists and enemies of humanity with the same dispatch in which he declared the far less violent, albeit, disruptive IPOB terrorists. We expect a culture of even-handedness”, he said.

Good morning oga Soyinka.Sai Baba zombies kedu kwa unu? 12 Likes

Armed Fulani herdsmen slaughtering people, are just common criminals. The real terrorists are unarmed IPOB who have never killed anyone ~ Federal Government

Point of correction esteemed Nobel Laureate, Buhari did not declare IPOB a terrorist organization because he lacks the power to. It was a legitimate court of law with legal jurisdiction who did so. IPOB are terrorists. 1 Like

Yes, they're fulfilling their promises 7 Likes

We all know pmb is an ethnocentric chauvinistic man.... Full of hatred for the East...



A man of hypocrisy 13 Likes

This Baba sef!



One would think he didn't have a hand in bringing about this wanton destruction of life and property by supporting this same - Destroyer of Worlds!



Those who brought this upon us must be most selfish of persons to select such a man to spite another man.



Why not support someone different from Buhari and Jonathan? No, Amaechi organised dinner and datsall!



To think this man once fought Abacha only to team up with Buhari! 7 Likes

Thank you professor. 2 Likes

The guy above me first me comment. i have given up on bn the first....





Anyway sha! This is what happens when the people ruling you did not go to school. Ipod dont have guns or bombs but are terrorists infact they are deemed national threat to this country.



Whereas the people carrying new Ak47 are your friends and people making this country one.





If you talk about them na hate speech.



I swear people that voted PMB are Asernal Fans....

Herdsmen are his kinsmen and kindred.



I pray fulani herdsmen murder one of pmb's family members before this month ends the way they've murdered other innocent Nigerians.



It's never a curse ....... so shall it be. 6 Likes

Why is he just saying this...



Anyway, better late than never. 1 Like

The way some so called "elders" behave as if they never learned a damn thing from recent history!

Isn't it the same Buhari who, after overthrowing a democratic government in 1984, placed president Shagari his kinsman under house arrest, and threw Alex Ekwueme, the vice president, in jail?



Isn't it the same Buhari, who went to confront the late Lam Adeshina over herdsmen and farmers clashes in Oyo state, demanding to know why the late governor's people were killing his Fulani kinsmen. This was despite the fact that the Fulanis were the aggressors, and have killed a lot of farmers before the "agbekoyas" decided that they have recorded one death too many.

Buhari never called his kinsmen to embrace peace then. He hasn't done so even now.

So long as the Fulanis are not at the receiving end, all is well. They can kill as many innocent souls as they can, and no one will be made answerable. He has never failed to show his disdain for people from the south.



The way some so called "elders" behave as if they never learned a damn thing from recent history!

Isn't it the same Buhari who, after overthrowing a democratic government in 1984, placed president Shagari his kinsman under house arrest, and threw Alex Ekwueme, the vice president, in jail?

Isn't it the same Buhari, who went to confront the late Lam Adeshina over herdsmen and farmers clashes in Oyo state, demanding to know why the late governor's people were killing his Fulani kinsmen. This was despite the fact that the Fulanis were the aggressors, and have killed a lot of farmers before the "agbekoyas" decided that they have recorded one death too many.

Buhari never called his kinsmen to embrace peace then. He hasn't done so even now.

So long as the Fulanis are not at the receiving end, all is well. They can kill as many innocent souls as they can, and no one will be made answerable. He has never failed to show his disdain for people from the south.

For the Yorubas who still think these bloodthirsty Fulas are their partners in progress, they will soon end up in the belly of the beast. To be fair with Soyinka, he has always tried to be objective in his assessments. Know your enemy. The first rule of warfare.

Who is Buhari?

Good morning wole soyinka

e b like say day don break for west side o

We here in south south actually saw tomorrow

Wole doh

Which one is good morning? You think it's everyone that has this clannish and myopic "permanent friends and permanent enemies" mentality like some of you have? Soyinka has been a voice of activism in this country for more than 60 years; perhaps before your parents were born. He even believed in the Biafran cause when it was not popular to do so in Nigeria.



That he felt Jonathan didn't perform optimally and he moved against him in the last elections takes nothing from him. He, like many other millions of Nigerians felt Buhari could do better and they supported Buhari. What is the sin in that? Although Buhari is not doing any better.



Which one is good morning? You think it's everyone that has this clannish and myopic "permanent friends and permanent enemies" mentality like some of you have? Soyinka has been a voice of activism in this country for more than 60 years; perhaps before your parents were born. He even believed in the Biafran cause when it was not popular to do so in Nigeria.

That he felt Jonathan didn't perform optimally and he moved against him in the last elections takes nothing from him. He, like many other millions of Nigerians felt Buhari could do better and they supported Buhari. What is the sin in that? Although Buhari is not doing any better.

You have to get it in your head that there was never a time where there was a permanent friend or foe in politics. It's always about interest to the politicians or about who the masses felt at a time that would do the job better. In making such decisions, mistakes are made but life continues

Wole Soyinka ur point is baseless you old educated fool!



were u not part of those who packaged the brainless stock fish for us in 2015? oga green card crooner.

some people claim they are educated, but always makes wrong decisions.....



Shame 7 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is an ethnocentric man, he fully supports the herdsmen activities anyone thinking he will rein on them is deluded, there has been more attacks as since he came to Benue and Plateau and left, my only advice is people to protect themselves if they can until 2019 when these unleashed demons and their master will be sent back to daura 8 Likes

