|Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancée On His Shoulders In Cute Pre-Wedding Photo by Mowunmiaf: 12:44pm
There are times we see some pre wedding pictures and we can't just help but cruush on them. No doubt, they both look amazing, don't you think so too?
The picture has been trending online since yesterday and we thought to share. We wish them a happu married life.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancée On His Shoulders In Cute Pre-Wedding Photo by Mowunmiaf: 12:45pm
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancée On His Shoulders In Cute Pre-Wedding Photo by lefulefu(m): 12:47pm
Na wa
2 Likes
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancée On His Shoulders In Cute Pre-Wedding Photo by nero2face: 12:50pm
Chisos , na crane them take lift the load put for the guy shoulder
20 Likes
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancée On His Shoulders In Cute Pre-Wedding Photo by ufuosman(m): 12:55pm
All d best to them
2 Likes
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancée On His Shoulders In Cute Pre-Wedding Photo by QueenSuccubus(f): 1:04pm
I love his strength... If ONLY all MEN can do this, maybe our world wud be much lighter & happier...
7 Likes
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancée On His Shoulders In Cute Pre-Wedding Photo by Asowari(m): 1:09pm
na wa
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancée On His Shoulders In Cute Pre-Wedding Photo by Omuneizzy6(m): 1:34pm
wait,,, Op what am i seeing? Well really woow
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancée On His Shoulders In Cute Pre-Wedding Photo by DeadRat(m): 1:46pm
Why Are Some Men Foolish Like This? Look At What This Munter is Doing, At Old Age Now He Will Be Using walking Stick And Start Blamin village People...
Btw.
Why Are the Ugly Fat Asses Getting Married Only? What About The Skinny Bitches?
9 Likes
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancée On His Shoulders In Cute Pre-Wedding Photo by Purehuman(m): 4:10pm
Just carry your problem and go
2 Likes
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancée On His Shoulders In Cute Pre-Wedding Photo by TheShopKeeper(m): 4:11pm
chai...the guy must have very strong neck muscle...
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancée On His Shoulders In Cute Pre-Wedding Photo by Simeony007(m): 4:11pm
Oga easy ooo you carry this woman and her 2 breastt making 3 loads on your head, the thing no go pain you now until she cheats on you na that time you go know say na 3 bags of cements you carry. I hope she doesn't.
1 Like
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancée On His Shoulders In Cute Pre-Wedding Photo by engrobidigbo: 4:12pm
Mowunmiaf:
later this dude will run to nairaland asking for natural remedy to neck pains
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancée On His Shoulders In Cute Pre-Wedding Photo by Awumen1313: 4:12pm
Bbw or nothing
1 Like
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancée On His Shoulders In Cute Pre-Wedding Photo by Bussyfamm(m): 4:12pm
This is suicide mission oo
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancée On His Shoulders In Cute Pre-Wedding Photo by Femmedy: 4:13pm
Some men get power sha. Ah never even carry myself
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancée On His Shoulders In Cute Pre-Wedding Photo by blackbeau1(f): 4:13pm
The crazy things people do all in the name of pre wedding shoot
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancée On His Shoulders In Cute Pre-Wedding Photo by Naturalobserver(m): 4:13pm
All cuz of photo shoot but seriously i admire these guyz who go for plus size ladies,they are strong.
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancée On His Shoulders In Cute Pre-Wedding Photo by dkam: 4:13pm
Gbe agbelebu re
....................................................................................................................
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancée On His Shoulders In Cute Pre-Wedding Photo by Tekajoi(m): 4:14pm
I used to have a babe this large but that was many years ago... actually many kilograms ago
1 Like
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancée On His Shoulders In Cute Pre-Wedding Photo by iluvpomo(m): 4:14pm
Wow, the dude is strong
Congrats & HML.
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancée On His Shoulders In Cute Pre-Wedding Photo by Aziishyco: 4:14pm
this man don carry him own wahala for head������
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancée On His Shoulders In Cute Pre-Wedding Photo by Breezzy(m): 4:14pm
Extra over sized (PANADOL EXTRA)
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancée On His Shoulders In Cute Pre-Wedding Photo by jchioma: 4:14pm
And busty too ... happy married life sha.
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancée On His Shoulders In Cute Pre-Wedding Photo by geozone: 4:14pm
thats guts right there!!
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancée On His Shoulders In Cute Pre-Wedding Photo by maberry(m): 4:15pm
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancée On His Shoulders In Cute Pre-Wedding Photo by Yewandequeen(f): 4:16pm
;Dcute cute cute
Na so my husband go carry me... Me likey
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancée On His Shoulders In Cute Pre-Wedding Photo by sisipelebe(f): 4:17pm
Hope say no be this woman go kill you?
|Re: Man Carries His Plus-Sized Fiancée On His Shoulders In Cute Pre-Wedding Photo by idu1(m): 4:17pm
Sudden spinal scoliosis is calling this man
2 Likes
