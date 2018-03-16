₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by LORDOFAFONJAS: 3:52pm
The President of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Ishaq Akintola, has warned the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to arrange its examination timetable to accommodate Jummat or risk disruption of the examinations by Muslims.
Mr. Akintola said the way the timetable was scheduled this year was an injustice against Muslims who would be writing the exams and also might want to observe the Jummat service.
The group seemed to be complaining about the schedule for 2018 May/June Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE), which indicate candidates will write Chemistry paper from 2 pm to 5 pm on Friday, April 20.
The Muslim Friday prayers usually hold between 1:00 pm and 2 pm.
According to the details published by Premium Times, the president said: “When there is no justice, there can never be peace and everyone is clamoring for peace. Until something starts happening, until the Muslims start disrupting WAEC examination, until Muslims start tearing WAEC examination materials, that is when the government will start paying attention.
“WAEC is playing games and they want the Muslims to make noise every year, the council is deliberately provoking Muslims and it has continued to show itself as a consistent anti-Muslim institution,” he said.
“Section 38 subsection 1 and 2 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s constitution stipulates that there must be freedom of worship and WAEC fixing an examination for 2 pm simply means that WAEC does not want Muslims to worship, therefore WAEC is an oppressor and we are ready for them,” he said.
“The Muslims in every vicinity of the exam can mobilize on the day of the examination and go to the schools which the exams will be written, we are sending this warning to WAEC not to dare it.”
http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/16/jummat-muslim-group-threatens-disrupt-waec-examinations
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by LORDOFAFONJAS: 3:53pm
Thus ishaq the head of muric is officially and unofficially a craze man
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by LORDOFAFONJAS: 3:54pm
Why God create religion especially Islam
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by FarahAideed: 3:54pm
Why should WAEC even make this kind of error after donkey years of setting exams
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by LORDOFAFONJAS: 3:54pm
Islam is the root of all war
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by Hashimyussufamao(m): 4:10pm
To all the religious maniacs weeping above me, you weren't at fault. Had it been WAEC takes place on Sundays not only that, it coincides with Sunday worship hours let's see if you biased psychopaths will keep mute!! #Nitwits
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by horsepower101: 4:12pm
Why are Yoruba Muslims becoming radicals. Who are they trying to impress??
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by Penalty82(m): 4:17pm
This Akintola of a man is becoming something else.
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by Hashimyussufamao(m): 4:23pm
LORDOFAFONJAS:Keep shut for life!!!
Matthew 10:34
“Do not think that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I have not come to bring peace, but a sword.
Psalm 144:1
Blessed be the LORD, my rock, Who trains my hands for war, And my fingers for battle;
Exodus 22:20
"Whoever sacrifices to any god other than the LORD must be destroyed.
LET ME KNOW IF YOU NEED MORE. BRAINWASHED KOOK!!
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by Hashimyussufamao(m): 4:43pm
horsepower101:
Becoming radicals for voicing out on their right?? Even when section 38 sub section 1 of the 1999 constitution pave way for everyone to be entitled to freedom of worship and its practice without being jeopardized??
Dude for you to get sense na how many odds??
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by clarocuzioo(m): 4:55pm
I say it again, why don't MURIC approach the National Assembly and demand for an Islamic country where Sharia and every other thing Islamic will be fully respected and practiced, so that the present laws of the land will not in anyway trample on their Muslim rights, if we continue like this we cannot survive as a nation.
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by Hashimyussufamao(m): 5:14pm
clarocuzioo:
Bro, I see your opinion not holding water. Apparently, the National Assembly when it comes to issues like this are more useless than the "p" in psycho so to say. Do you even know the public hearing on Firdaus Amasa's hijab saga has been turned down times a number before a somehow forceful one was held few days back??. This is unjust and uncalled for!! But whenever Muslims voice out they tag it terrorism. It's appalling!
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by HigherEd: 5:38pm
Lalasticlala
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by HigherEd: 5:43pm
Hashimyussufamao:They can have their jumaat whatever however this muric own dey too much. And don't forget that we still have universities in northern Nigeria that still conducts exams on Christmas days..
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by chloride6: 5:51pm
First things first...
WAEC is an international exam, hope you religious dimwits know.
If it okay in the Gambia , where 95% are Muslims, what is your stress?
Muslims in Liberia, Sierra Leone, Ghana have not complained ,so what's the issue?
On your claim of not allowing you worship, the business world as well as education runs on the precedence bof Western time. If you don't like it, go to the supreme Court and change it.
Courts are there to address grievances.
Maybe when you start working, you will mandate your employer to let you go by 2 and pray.
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by Abeyjide: 5:57pm
truely this muric is a terrorist
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by hakeem4(m): 5:57pm
Hashimyussufamao:the western world runs with the Saturday- Sunday as weekend. If you don’t like it you can go to Afghanistan and have your Friday - Saturday weekend
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 5:57pm
Hashimyussufamao:How does it relate.WAEC owes them nothing if they like they boycott and girlcott let them miss their papers they would fail and rewrite next year.Nigeria is a secular state for crying out loud these people are just hitting up the polity.
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by happney65: 5:58pm
Muslims are real weere people..They will be doing as if they own the world..Members of the seventh day adventist should also go on a protest and tell the Federal govt not to fix elections on Saturday or else they will go and tear ballot papers..or when there are environmental days on Saturday they should protest and destroy everywhere..
These people no get any sense at all..They will keep on disturbing the peace of the whole world
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by computer0810: 5:58pm
if only Islam can be wipe out of d face of d earth......there will be no war and 50% of d problem we face today will not have been so
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by Yeeyo: 5:59pm
When will people change from there negative way of living
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 6:02pm
Hashimyussufamao:Some countries hold elections on Sunday and no christian cried or died for missing church service.
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by Saintsquare(m): 6:03pm
so waec is Christian organization abi, ewu
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by Newpride(m): 6:03pm
Religious of peace my foot.
This man must always be high on something higher and stronger than coccain.
What's wrong with Muslim as a religion self?
All evil and ungodly are associated with them.
Talk of Boko haram, fulani herdsmen, mining of skulls that were buried peacefully in the southwest and so on.
Now they wanna disrupts WAEC because the time table doesn't favor their evil religious practice.
Anyway, not all Muslims are bad.... Kudos to the good and peace loving ones among them.
Quote me wrong and receive ur death certificate...
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by frankmoney(m): 6:04pm
Hashimyussufamao:when last did a Christian kill anyone because of Jesus ? But u Muslims kill always because of Muhammed
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by computer0810: 6:04pm
Hashimyussufamao:u should know by now that christians will not complain wen church for that day is not running away, if dey did not go to mosque for that day will dey die?
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by IgboticGirl(f): 6:05pm
chloride6:
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by gurunlocker: 6:07pm
Why do these people always behave like someone unfortunate? Did writing of waec started today?
If you know you want to pray when it's time for prayer, please go, then come back to continue writing your exam.... Very simple!
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by Durhleepee(f): 6:07pm
Islam, truly is a religion of peace.
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by Lomprico2: 6:08pm
This man is a problem to this country!
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by Yoruba4Life: 6:08pm
But why do they have to retort to violence as a means of achieving their objectives? Why can't they correspond using other means other than violence?
Re: Jummat: Muslim Group Threatens To Disrupt WAEC Examinations by Xcelinteriors(f): 6:08pm
Am not a Muslim but I support that, Friday is their day of worship and should be respected
