http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/16/jummat-muslim-group-threatens-disrupt-waec-examinations The President of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Ishaq Akintola, has warned the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to arrange its examination timetable to accommodate Jummat or risk disruption of the examinations by Muslims.Mr. Akintola said the way the timetable was scheduled this year was an injustice against Muslims who would be writing the exams and also might want to observe the Jummat service.The group seemed to be complaining about the schedule for 2018 May/June Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE), which indicate candidates will write Chemistry paper from 2 pm to 5 pm on Friday, April 20.The Muslim Friday prayers usually hold between 1:00 pm and 2 pm.According to the details published by Premium Times, the president said: “When there is no justice, there can never be peace and everyone is clamoring for peace. Until something starts happening, until the Muslims start disrupting WAEC examination, until Muslims start tearing WAEC examination materials, that is when the government will start paying attention.“WAEC is playing games and they want the Muslims to make noise every year, the council is deliberately provoking Muslims and it has continued to show itself as a consistent anti-Muslim institution,” he said.“Section 38 subsection 1 and 2 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s constitution stipulates that there must be freedom of worship and WAEC fixing an examination for 2 pm simply means that WAEC does not want Muslims to worship, therefore WAEC is an oppressor and we are ready for them,” he said.“The Muslims in every vicinity of the exam can mobilize on the day of the examination and go to the schools which the exams will be written, we are sending this warning to WAEC not to dare it.” 3 Likes

Thus ishaq the head of muric is officially and unofficially a craze man 70 Likes

Why God create religion especially Islam 18 Likes

Why should WAEC even make this kind of error after donkey years of setting exams 8 Likes

Islam is the root of all war 51 Likes 1 Share

To all the religious maniacs weeping above me, you weren't at fault. Had it been WAEC takes place on Sundays not only that, it coincides with Sunday worship hours let's see if you biased psychopaths will keep mute!! #Nitwits 18 Likes 1 Share

Why are Yoruba Muslims becoming radicals. Who are they trying to impress?? 46 Likes 2 Shares

This Akintola of a man is becoming something else. This Akintola of a man is becoming something else. 23 Likes 2 Shares

LORDOFAFONJAS:

Islam is the root of all war Keep shut for life!!!



Matthew 10:34

“Do not think that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I have not come to bring peace, but a sword.



Psalm 144:1

Blessed be the LORD, my rock, Who trains my hands for war, And my fingers for battle;





Exodus 22:20

"Whoever sacrifices to any god other than the LORD must be destroyed.





LET ME KNOW IF YOU NEED MORE. BRAINWASHED KOOK!! Keep shut for life!!!Matthew 10:34“Do not think that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I have not come to bring peace, but a sword.Psalm 144:1Blessed be the LORD, my rock, Who trains my hands for war, And my fingers for battle;Exodus 22:20"Whoever sacrifices to any god other than the LORD must be destroyed.LET ME KNOW IF YOU NEED MORE. BRAINWASHED KOOK!! 26 Likes 1 Share

horsepower101:

Why are Yoruba Muslims becoming radicals. Who are they trying to impress??

Becoming radicals for voicing out on their right?? Even when section 38 sub section 1 of the 1999 constitution pave way for everyone to be entitled to freedom of worship and its practice without being jeopardized??



Dude for you to get sense na how many odds?? Becoming radicals for voicing out on their right?? Even when section 38 sub section 1 of the 1999 constitution pave way for everyone to be entitled to freedom of worship and its practice without being jeopardized??Dude for you to get sense na how many odds?? 10 Likes 1 Share

I say it again, why don't MURIC approach the National Assembly and demand for an Islamic country where Sharia and every other thing Islamic will be fully respected and practiced, so that the present laws of the land will not in anyway trample on their Muslim rights, if we continue like this we cannot survive as a nation. 15 Likes 1 Share

clarocuzioo:

I say it again, why don't MURIC approach the National Assembly and demand for an Islamic country where Sharia and every other thing Islamic will be fully respected and practiced, so that the present laws of the land will not in anyway trample on their Muslim rights, if we continue like this we cannot survive as a nation.

Bro, I see your opinion not holding water. Apparently, the National Assembly when it comes to issues like this are more useless than the "p" in psycho so to say. Do you even know the public hearing on Firdaus Amasa's hijab saga has been turned down times a number before a somehow forceful one was held few days back??. This is unjust and uncalled for!! But whenever Muslims voice out they tag it terrorism. It's appalling! Bro, I see your opinion not holding water. Apparently, the National Assembly when it comes to issues like this are more useless than the "p" in psycho so to say. Do you even know the public hearing on Firdaus Amasa's hijab saga has been turned down times a number before a somehow forceful one was held few days back??. This is unjust and uncalled for!! But whenever Muslims voice out they tag it terrorism. It's appalling! 6 Likes

Lalasticlala

Hashimyussufamao:





Bro, I see your opinion not holding water. Apparently, the National Assembly when it comes to issues like this are more useless than the "p" in psycho so to say. Do you even know the public hearing on Firdaus Amasa's hijab saga has been turned down times a number before a somehow forceful one was held few days back??. This is unjust and uncalled for!! But whenever Muslims voice out they tag it terrorism. It's appalling! They can have their jumaat whatever however this muric own dey too much. And don't forget that we still have universities in northern Nigeria that still conducts exams on Christmas days.. They can have their jumaat whatever however this muric own dey too much. And don't forget that we still have universities in northern Nigeria that still conducts exams on Christmas days.. 10 Likes

First things first...



WAEC is an international exam, hope you religious dimwits know.



If it okay in the Gambia , where 95% are Muslims, what is your stress?



Muslims in Liberia, Sierra Leone, Ghana have not complained ,so what's the issue?



On your claim of not allowing you worship, the business world as well as education runs on the precedence bof Western time. If you don't like it, go to the supreme Court and change it.



Courts are there to address grievances.



Maybe when you start working, you will mandate your employer to let you go by 2 and pray. 66 Likes 4 Shares

truely this muric is a terrorist 19 Likes 1 Share

Hashimyussufamao:

To all the religious maniacs weeping above me, you weren't at fault. Had it been WAEC takes place on Sundays not only that, it coincides with Sunday worship hours let's see if you biased psychopaths will keep mute!! #Nitwits the western world runs with the Saturday- Sunday as weekend. If you don’t like it you can go to Afghanistan and have your Friday - Saturday weekend the western world runs with the Saturday- Sunday as weekend. If you don’t like it you can go to Afghanistan and have your Friday - Saturday weekend 13 Likes

Hashimyussufamao:





Becoming radicals for voicing out on their right?? Even when section 38 sub section 1 of the 1999 constitution pave way for everyone to be entitled to freedom of worship and its practice without being jeopardized??



Dude for you to get sense na how many odds?? How does it relate.WAEC owes them nothing if they like they boycott and girlcott let them miss their papers they would fail and rewrite next year.Nigeria is a secular state for crying out loud these people are just hitting up the polity. How does it relate.WAEC owes them nothing if they like they boycott and girlcott let them miss their papers they would fail and rewrite next year.Nigeria is a secular state for crying out loud these people are just hitting up the polity. 14 Likes

Muslims are real weere people..They will be doing as if they own the world..Members of the seventh day adventist should also go on a protest and tell the Federal govt not to fix elections on Saturday or else they will go and tear ballot papers..or when there are environmental days on Saturday they should protest and destroy everywhere..



These people no get any sense at all..They will keep on disturbing the peace of the whole world 22 Likes 1 Share

if only Islam can be wipe out of d face of d earth......there will be no war and 50% of d problem we face today will not have been so 10 Likes

When will people change from there negative way of living 1 Like

Hashimyussufamao:

To all the religious maniacs weeping above me, you weren't at fault. Had it been WAEC takes place on Sundays not only that, it coincides with Sunday worship hours let's see if you biased psychopaths will keep mute!! #Nitwits Some countries hold elections on Sunday and no christian cried or died for missing church service. Some countries hold elections on Sunday and no christian cried or died for missing church service. 16 Likes

so waec is Christian organization abi, ewu 4 Likes





This man must always be high on something higher and stronger than coccain.



What's wrong with Muslim as a religion self?

All evil and ungodly are associated with them.

Talk of Boko haram, fulani herdsmen, mining of skulls that were buried peacefully in the southwest and so on.



Now they wanna disrupts WAEC because the time table doesn't favor their evil religious practice.

Anyway, not all Muslims are bad.... Kudos to the good and peace loving ones among them.



Quote me wrong and receive ur death certificate... Religious of peace my foot.This man must always be high on something higher and stronger than coccain.What's wrong with Muslim as a religion self?All evil and ungodly are associated with them.Talk of Boko haram, fulani herdsmen, mining of skulls that were buried peacefully in the southwest and so on.Now they wanna disrupts WAEC because the time table doesn't favor their evil religious practice.Anyway, not all Muslims are bad.... Kudos to the good and peace loving ones among them.Quote me wrong and receive ur death certificate... 5 Likes

Hashimyussufamao:



Keep shut for life!!!



Matthew 10:34

“Do not think that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I have not come to bring peace, but a sword.



Psalm 144:1

Blessed be the LORD, my rock, Who trains my hands for war, And my fingers for battle;





Exodus 22:20

"Whoever sacrifices to any god other than the LORD must be destroyed.





LET ME KNOW IF YOU NEED MORE. BRAINWASHED KOOK!! when last did a Christian kill anyone because of Jesus ? But u Muslims kill always because of Muhammed when last did a Christian kill anyone because of Jesus ? But u Muslims kill always because of Muhammed 11 Likes

Hashimyussufamao:

To all the religious maniacs weeping above me, you weren't at fault. Had it been WAEC takes place on Sundays not only that, it coincides with Sunday worship hours let's see if you biased psychopaths will keep mute!! #Nitwits u should know by now that christians will not complain wen church for that day is not running away, if dey did not go to mosque for that day will dey die? u should know by now that christians will not complain wen church for that day is not running away, if dey did not go to mosque for that day will dey die? 2 Likes

chloride6:

First things first...



WAEC is an international exam, hope you religious dimwits know.



If it okay in the Gambia , where 95% are Muslims, what is your stress?



Muslims in Liberia, Sierra Leone, Ghana have not complained ,so what's the issue?



On your claim of not allowing you worship, the business world as well as education runs on the precedence bof Western time. If you don't like it, go to the supreme Court and change it.



Courts are there to address grievances.



Maybe when you start working, you will mandate your employer to let you go by 2 and pray.



3 Likes 1 Share

Why do these people always behave like someone unfortunate? Did writing of waec started today?



If you know you want to pray when it's time for prayer, please go, then come back to continue writing your exam.... Very simple! 4 Likes

Islam, truly is a religion of peace. 1 Like

This man is a problem to this country! 4 Likes

But why do they have to retort to violence as a means of achieving their objectives? Why can't they correspond using other means other than violence? 1 Like