₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,810 members, 4,138,218 topics. Date: Friday, 16 March 2018 at 08:53 PM

"Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka (745 Views)

Biafra Zionist Threatens To Send Fr. Mbaka To Exile / Obasanjo Lands In Minna To Join Osinbajo For Investment Summit(pics) / Peter Obi Visits Fr. Mbaka (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

"Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by agbotikuyo(f): 6:30pm
Enugu safe for investment, says Rev Fr. Mbaka

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN) and Chairman of Aqua Rapha investment Nigeria Limited, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has described Enugu State as peaceful and safe for investment with an outstanding feature as “the most hospitable state in the country”.

Rev. Fr. Mbaka spoke when the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Nigeria, Mrs. Inger Ultvedt paid a visit to the Government House, Enugu to explore business opportunities in Enugu State.

The cleric noted that Enugu is peaceful, secure and conducive for investment because of the leadership qualities of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who he described as “an innovative, kind-hearted and God fearing governor”.

He added that Gov. Ugwuanyi is reliable and committed to rapid development of the state, stressing that he has “zero tolerance for corruption” and always abides by terms of agreements.

Rev. Fr. Mbaka, therefore, encouraged the Swedish Ambassador and his team to invest in Enugu State especially in the area of renewable energy to guarantee steady power supply for ease of doing business in the state, stressing that their visit was timely and imperative.

The cleric disclosed that his company is already partnering with a Swedish company on business service delivery.

In her remark, the Swedish Ambassador expressed delight at the hospitality accorded the delegation in Enugu, disclosing that the Government of Sweden has a promising market with a lot of investors willing to do business in the state in particular and Nigeria in general.

She harped on diversification of the economy as key to economic growth, saying: “Today we have diversified. Our university is focusing a lot on innovation and entrepreneurship. We have a very good co-operation with the University of Nigeria Nsukka”.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi who was represented by his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo welcomed the Sweden Ambassador and her team to the state, adding that the visit “offers us an ample opportunity to explore bilateral relationship and exchange ideas on areas of mutual interest between your country and the Enugu State Government”.

The governor stated that “Enugu is among the states in the country that have demonstrated commitment to current efforts to diversify the national economy especially through the attraction of high quality investments in key sectors of the economy”.

He told the delegation that the state recently hosted an international business summit to showcase “the massive but virtually untapped economic potentials that abound in Enugu State” such as in Agriculture and Agro-Allied Enterprises, Medicare, Manufacturing, Tourism/ Hospitality, Education, Infrastructural development and Mining/ Mineral resources, among others, assuring them of the state government’s interest to share ideas with them on how best to exploit the vast business opportunities that exist in Enugu State.

http://dailypost.ng/2018/03/16/enugu-safe-investment-fr-mbaka/

Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by mekaboy(m): 6:35pm
U said buhari was answered prayers to Nigeria right?
Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by SpecialAdviser(m): 7:08pm
In honesty, I hate hailing politicians but the level of projects I saw when I traveled to Enugu added to how my uncle told me that they are paid 28th of every month and with reports of low debt by the state including how peaceful Enugu is, I cannot but say thank you Ugwuanyi.

Please do more to develop Enugu city.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by Dreambeat: 7:42pm
This man again?
Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by Thickcok01: 8:41pm
Stupid igbo man called priest. 419 priest.
Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by edlion57(m): 8:41pm
Ed
Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by obinna58(m): 8:42pm
Product of religion

Crook
Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by kenneth348: 8:42pm
Love for this man of God hit " like" have issues with him "share"

3 Likes

Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by Fadiga24(m): 8:42pm
Why does Fr Mbaka like meddling in politics?
Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by Koval12: 8:43pm
Enugu is actually a place to be
Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by philchudi: 8:43pm
My old city of Enugu is simply d best in hospitality.


042.....
Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by philchudi: 8:43pm
My old city of Enugu is simply d best in hospitality.


042.....
Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by Homeboiy: 8:44pm
OK na now I understand why man u allowed Seville to win them

They no wan meet Bayern to avoid trashing tongue
Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by philchudi: 8:44pm
Fadiga24:
Why does Fr Mbaka like meddling in politics?


Whats ur problem.


Was this even politics or economy.
Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by Mrchippychappy(m): 8:45pm
Shey dis man na still man of God? too much political affiliation.
Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by Pvin: 8:45pm
kenneth348:
Love for this man of God hit " like" have issues with him "share"

Your love for "like"can never be over emphasis
Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by philchudi: 8:46pm
Thickcok01:
Stupid igbo man called priest. 419 priest.



MUMU
Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by Faceville: 8:46pm
Some people won't like this grin grin
Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by kenneth348: 8:47pm
Pvin:


Your love for "like"can never be over emphasis
pp
Your secondary school principal
Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by Yoruba4Life: 8:48pm
Hey my pipu (developers)... As una don hear am... abeg, come begin develop Eeehh-nuu-gun ooo !!!

Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by BruncleZuma: 8:49pm
grin grin grin grin

This man should just stick to thursday confessions and administering holy communions...

(0) (Reply)

Website Launch / Laurent Gbagbo Of Ivory Coast Captured In Abidjan / A New African Nation Is Being Formed.

Viewing this topic: onyenku1, hapi4eva, Emmanuelomojo, Digitron, dignity33, desoul2004(m), Afam4eva(m), kenneth348, Pussitto, manny4life(m), chiol, obua, dioss, Jsucre(m) and 53 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.