|"Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by agbotikuyo(f): 6:30pm
Enugu safe for investment, says Rev Fr. Mbaka
http://dailypost.ng/2018/03/16/enugu-safe-investment-fr-mbaka/
|Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by mekaboy(m): 6:35pm
U said buhari was answered prayers to Nigeria right?
|Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by SpecialAdviser(m): 7:08pm
In honesty, I hate hailing politicians but the level of projects I saw when I traveled to Enugu added to how my uncle told me that they are paid 28th of every month and with reports of low debt by the state including how peaceful Enugu is, I cannot but say thank you Ugwuanyi.
Please do more to develop Enugu city.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by Dreambeat: 7:42pm
This man again?
|Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by Thickcok01: 8:41pm
Stupid igbo man called priest. 419 priest.
|Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by edlion57(m): 8:41pm
Ed
|Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by obinna58(m): 8:42pm
Product of religion
Crook
|Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by kenneth348: 8:42pm
Love for this man of God hit " like" have issues with him "share"
3 Likes
|Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by Fadiga24(m): 8:42pm
Why does Fr Mbaka like meddling in politics?
|Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by Koval12: 8:43pm
Enugu is actually a place to be
|Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by philchudi: 8:43pm
My old city of Enugu is simply d best in hospitality.
042.....
|Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by Homeboiy: 8:44pm
OK na now I understand why man u allowed Seville to win them
They no wan meet Bayern to avoid trashing
|Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by philchudi: 8:44pm
Fadiga24:
Whats ur problem.
Was this even politics or economy.
|Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by Mrchippychappy(m): 8:45pm
Shey dis man na still man of God? too much political affiliation.
|Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by Pvin: 8:45pm
kenneth348:
Your love for "like"can never be over emphasis
|Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by philchudi: 8:46pm
Thickcok01:
MUMU
|Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by Faceville: 8:46pm
Some people won't like this
|Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by kenneth348: 8:47pm
Pvin:pp
Your secondary school principal
|Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by Yoruba4Life: 8:48pm
Hey my pipu (developers)... As una don hear am... abeg, come begin develop Eeehh-nuu-gun ooo !!!
|Re: "Enugu Safe For Investment" - Rev Fr. Mbaka by BruncleZuma: 8:49pm
This man should just stick to thursday confessions and administering holy communions...
