|Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 8:41pm
A heated debated has been sparked online after Aliu Sabiu, the speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly reportedly snubbed a woman who was about to shake him. The 34-year-old politician who is said to be the youngest speaker of legislative house in Nigeria - smiled as he allegedly refused to return the woman's handshake.
A media consultant, Na-Allah Mohammed Zagga shared the photo on Facebook as he blasted those celebrating the speaker for the snub due to his religious devotion.
The picture has sparked an argument between Nigerian internet users who shared their opinion online.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/aliu-sabiu-katsina-state-house-of-assembly-speaker-snubs-womans-handshake.html
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 8:41pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 8:43pm
Hypocrisy knows no age. They can't shake a woman publicly but their peni3 can locate the toto even the dark.
Hypocrites
4 Likes
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by papoudaupolos: 8:43pm
Good for him bad for his politics or the other way round depending on which side u r looking at things.
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by veacea: 8:50pm
He just spoke
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by cr7rooney10(m): 8:50pm
He gets wife at home ,u wanna overthrow her
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 8:51pm
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by farouk0403(m): 8:51pm
Is against Islamic Teaching
He did quite okay
No one should dare quote me
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by ijaw1stson: 8:51pm
lol this guy issa foool. should I call this pride or what?
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by Nukilia: 8:51pm
Hardliner mode
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by northvietnam(m): 8:51pm
can't shake a woman in public cuz of Religion but he can shake the kpekus of under 12...Dapchi Girl..
in za Oza Room
Ndi nmadu sef
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by nonut: 8:52pm
Hy
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by Enemyofpeace: 8:52pm
These bastards can pretend. Pretence they their body pass anything
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by Demonicide(f): 8:52pm
See him teeth like vampire.
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by Maziebuka01(m): 8:52pm
I don't care
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by nwabobo: 8:52pm
ChangeIsCostant:
From the comments one can see that the south has no business being in the same country with the North. This people are dragging us back a century.
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by DSDLIVEREPORT: 8:52pm
Sickness does not only reflect physically. I pity Nigerian Muslims who knows Islam more than the Saudis
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by Gggg102(m): 8:53pm
what too much covering body has done...
if he had shook her hands, he might have carried an erection and borne lustful thoughts for the rest of the day.
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by Agarli(m): 8:53pm
see his teeth self, typical aboki
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by Alanzazani: 8:53pm
FortifiedCity:
The matter tire me. All Na for show
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by blackjack21(m): 8:53pm
No big deal
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by obowunmi(m): 8:53pm
FortifiedCity:
They can find toto of a 8 year old girl.
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by CodeTemplar: 8:53pm
The law gave room for religion and religion is now overriding the law.
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by chilariye: 8:53pm
he did wht his religion asked hm 2do
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by ranson(m): 8:54pm
The woman should know better. After all, she wearing ijab too.
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by gypsey(m): 8:54pm
farouk0403:Islamic teaching is discriminating women. Islamic teaching my butt!
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by LaEvilIMiss(f): 8:54pm
50+ years of utter illiteracy and ignorance.. inbred scowls everywhere you turn to.. while your gods revel in your collective stupidity
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by veacea: 8:54pm
farouk0403:
Oya now coman shake me in sambisa
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by Pavore9: 8:55pm
But should he have the rare opportunity to meet Angela Merkel, e stretch hand wella.....hypocrisy!
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by heckymaicon(m): 8:55pm
.
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by jonero4(m): 8:55pm
|Re: Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) by BiafranBushBoy: 8:55pm
lol
