Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aliu Sabiu, Katsina Speaker Snubs Woman’s Handshake (Photos) (1788 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





A media consultant, Na-Allah Mohammed Zagga shared the photo on Facebook as he blasted those celebrating the speaker for the snub due to his religious devotion.



The picture has sparked an argument between Nigerian internet users who shared their opinion online.



Source; A heated debated has been sparked online after Aliu Sabiu, the speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly reportedly snubbed a woman who was about to shake him. The 34-year-old politician who is said to be the youngest speaker of legislative house in Nigeria - smiled as he allegedly refused to return the woman's handshake.A media consultant, Na-Allah Mohammed Zagga shared the photo on Facebook as he blasted those celebrating the speaker for the snub due to his religious devotion.The picture has sparked an argument between Nigerian internet users who shared their opinion online.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/aliu-sabiu-katsina-state-house-of-assembly-speaker-snubs-womans-handshake.html

cc; lalasticlala





Hypocrisy knows no age. They can't shake a woman publicly but their peni3 can locate the toto even the dark.



Hypocrites Hypocrisy knows no age. They can't shake a woman publicly but their peni3 can locate the toto even the dark.Hypocrites 4 Likes

Good for him bad for his politics or the other way round depending on which side u r looking at things.

He just spoke

He gets wife at home ,u wanna overthrow her

Is against Islamic Teaching





He did quite okay





No one should dare quote me

lol this guy issa foool. should I call this pride or what?

Hardliner mode

can't shake a woman in public cuz of Religion but he can shake the kpekus of under 12...Dapchi Girl..

in za Oza Room



Ndi nmadu sef

Hy

These bastards can pretend. Pretence they their body pass anything

See him teeth like vampire.

I don't care

ChangeIsCostant:

A heated debated has been sparked online after Aliu Sabiu, the speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly reportedly snubbed a woman who was about to shake him. The 34-year-old politician who is said to be the youngest speaker of legislative house in Nigeria - smiled as he allegedly refused to return the woman's handshake.



A media consultant, Na-Allah Mohammed Zagga shared the photo on Facebook as he blasted those celebrating the speaker for the snub due to his religious devotion.



The picture has sparked an argument between Nigerian internet users who shared their opinion online.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/aliu-sabiu-katsina-state-house-of-assembly-speaker-snubs-womans-handshake.html

From the comments one can see that the south has no business being in the same country with the North. This people are dragging us back a century. From the comments one can see that the south has no business being in the same country with the North. This people are dragging us back a century.

Sickness does not only reflect physically. I pity Nigerian Muslims who knows Islam more than the Saudis

what too much covering body has done...





if he had shook her hands, he might have carried an erection and borne lustful thoughts for the rest of the day.

see his teeth self, typical aboki

FortifiedCity:





Hypocrisy knows no age. They can't shake a woman publicly but their peni3 can locate the toto even the dark.



Hypocrites

The matter tire me. All Na for show The matter tire me. All Na for show

No big deal

FortifiedCity:





Hypocrisy knows no age. They can't shake a woman publicly but their peni3 can locate the toto even the dark.



Hypocrites

They can find toto of a 8 year old girl. They can find toto of a 8 year old girl.

The law gave room for religion and religion is now overriding the law.

he did wht his religion asked hm 2do

The woman should know better. After all, she wearing ijab too.

farouk0403:

Is against Islamic Teaching





He did quite okay





No one should dare quote me





Islamic teaching is discriminating women. Islamic teaching my butt! Islamic teaching is discriminating women. Islamic teaching my butt!

50+ years of utter illiteracy and ignorance.. inbred scowls everywhere you turn to.. while your gods revel in your collective stupidity

farouk0403:

Is against Islamic Teaching





He did quite okay





No one should dare quote me







Oya now coman shake me in sambisa Oya now coman shake me in sambisa

But should he have the rare opportunity to meet Angela Merkel, e stretch hand wella.....hypocrisy!

.