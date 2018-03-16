Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / PHOTOS: Folorunsho Alakija, DJ Cuppy At Commonwealth Africa Summit In London (5080 Views)

Mrs Folorunsho Alakija, DJ Cuppy and Mrs Nana Otedola were among attendees at the just concluded 5th Annual Commonwealth Africa Summit that took place in London between March 12 and 14, 2018.









Enjoy love birds I think cuppy has finally found loveEnjoy love birds 1 Like

Wealth is not common...



Anyways:

I can see Toyin Saraki

Those who give a fucck went that way 3 Likes

Na so

In what capacity is DJ cuppy going

That guy though......



Everybody dey look South hin dey look South-East 1 Like

why was I not invited?

Folorunsho, the only woman in the world who became a billionaire by faith 1 Like





Nowhere to be found. Where are the yeasternersNowhere to be found. 1 Like

A bird of the same feathers always flock together

Is this not Dayo Isreal I'm seeing ?



Dayo don chop up oooo..



Politics is good

I can see Toyin Saraki

Yeah, with that her unique identity look...

Very beautiful. Yeah, with that her unique identity look...Very beautiful.

Lovely

And What Is A DJ doing At A Common Wealth Summit

Those who give a fucck went that way

Lovely

Those who received oil well by faith!