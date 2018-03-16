₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PHOTOS: Folorunsho Alakija, DJ Cuppy At Commonwealth Africa Summit In London by metroblogger: 8:46pm
Mrs Folorunsho Alakija, DJ Cuppy and Mrs Nana Otedola were among attendees at the just concluded 5th Annual Commonwealth Africa Summit that took place in London between March 12 and 14, 2018. More photos below..
http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-folorunsho-alakija-dj-cuppy-at-commonwealth-africa-summit-in-london/
cc: lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: PHOTOS: Folorunsho Alakija, DJ Cuppy At Commonwealth Africa Summit In London by chriskosherbal(m): 8:50pm
I think cuppy has finally found love
Enjoy love birds
|Re: PHOTOS: Folorunsho Alakija, DJ Cuppy At Commonwealth Africa Summit In London by Amirullaha(m): 9:14pm
Wealth is not common...
Anyways:
ATM debited one baba in front of me without dispensing cash to him, baba grabbed me and shouted; "you are my witness ooooo"
|Re: PHOTOS: Folorunsho Alakija, DJ Cuppy At Commonwealth Africa Summit In London by nairavsdollars(f): 9:15pm
I can see Toyin Saraki
|Re: PHOTOS: Folorunsho Alakija, DJ Cuppy At Commonwealth Africa Summit In London by YhungPablo(m): 9:15pm
Those who give a fucck went that way
|Re: PHOTOS: Folorunsho Alakija, DJ Cuppy At Commonwealth Africa Summit In London by EXLOVER(m): 9:15pm
DJ should be remove from this girl's name, she's not hardworking when it comes to DJrism, like the other female DJ i know, or is she those kind of female DJ that always spin their clito'ris when you're fvcking them?
FTC dedicating it to all my fans, my upcoming kids, and all my loyal pussie$
|Re: PHOTOS: Folorunsho Alakija, DJ Cuppy At Commonwealth Africa Summit In London by joshing(m): 9:15pm
Na so
|Re: PHOTOS: Folorunsho Alakija, DJ Cuppy At Commonwealth Africa Summit In London by yeyerolling: 9:15pm
I am the nigerian paris hilton, has zero talent, no one where i dj. Whats my name
|Re: PHOTOS: Folorunsho Alakija, DJ Cuppy At Commonwealth Africa Summit In London by dizon: 9:15pm
In what capacity is DJ cuppy going
|Re: PHOTOS: Folorunsho Alakija, DJ Cuppy At Commonwealth Africa Summit In London by gergemam: 9:16pm
That guy though......
Everybody dey look South hin dey look South-East
|Re: PHOTOS: Folorunsho Alakija, DJ Cuppy At Commonwealth Africa Summit In London by Ojuororun: 9:16pm
DJ CUP;DI
|Re: PHOTOS: Folorunsho Alakija, DJ Cuppy At Commonwealth Africa Summit In London by Yoruba4Life: 9:16pm
.,
|Re: PHOTOS: Folorunsho Alakija, DJ Cuppy At Commonwealth Africa Summit In London by Ochinawata01(m): 9:17pm
why was I not invited?
|Re: PHOTOS: Folorunsho Alakija, DJ Cuppy At Commonwealth Africa Summit In London by IwillSucced(m): 9:17pm
Folorunsho, the only woman in the world who became a billionaire by faith
|Re: PHOTOS: Folorunsho Alakija, DJ Cuppy At Commonwealth Africa Summit In London by Owamudia: 9:17pm
Where are the yeasterners
Nowhere to be found.
|Re: PHOTOS: Folorunsho Alakija, DJ Cuppy At Commonwealth Africa Summit In London by profosenogoboy: 9:18pm
A bird of the same feathers always flock together
|Re: PHOTOS: Folorunsho Alakija, DJ Cuppy At Commonwealth Africa Summit In London by chuksjuve(m): 9:18pm
Is this not Dayo Isreal I'm seeing ?
Dayo don chop up oooo..
Politics is good
|Re: PHOTOS: Folorunsho Alakija, DJ Cuppy At Commonwealth Africa Summit In London by CaptainFM1: 9:19pm
nairavsdollars:
Yeah, with that her unique identity look...
Very beautiful.
|Re: PHOTOS: Folorunsho Alakija, DJ Cuppy At Commonwealth Africa Summit In London by free2ryhme: 9:20pm
metroblogger:
make we fry stones abi
|Re: PHOTOS: Folorunsho Alakija, DJ Cuppy At Commonwealth Africa Summit In London by adotaba: 9:23pm
Lovely
|Re: PHOTOS: Folorunsho Alakija, DJ Cuppy At Commonwealth Africa Summit In London by EzeDictator(m): 9:30pm
And What Is A DJ doing At A Common Wealth Summit
|Re: PHOTOS: Folorunsho Alakija, DJ Cuppy At Commonwealth Africa Summit In London by porshnuel(m): 9:40pm
YhungPablo:
meme or adonbelivit
|Re: PHOTOS: Folorunsho Alakija, DJ Cuppy At Commonwealth Africa Summit In London by Queenserah26(f): 9:42pm
Lovely
|Re: PHOTOS: Folorunsho Alakija, DJ Cuppy At Commonwealth Africa Summit In London by Chukazu: 9:47pm
Those who received oil well by faith!
|Re: PHOTOS: Folorunsho Alakija, DJ Cuppy At Commonwealth Africa Summit In London by john650(m): 10:10pm
dizon:I'm so happy she attended the Commonwealth Summit. Now the price of Garri in the market will come down.
