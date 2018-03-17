Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. (7366 Views)

Tinubu Square



Constructed in the 60’s and located in the heart of Lagos. The amazing stages of change.

APAPA PORT.



Think this is Titanic? Surprisingly, it is the MV AUREOL that was delivered to the Apapa Port in 1950.

Was it easy for you to recognize this current bustling part of Lagos? Anyway, this is Idumota linking Carter Bridge from Ebute-Metta to the Island during the late 50’s. This picture woas shot sometime in 1959.





The second picture depicts the scoreboard, showing results of the Federal elections of Saturday, December 12th, 1959. Today, technology plays almost all roles of this kind.

The Federal Palace Hotel is a property of Sun International, located in Victoria Island, Lagos. It was constructed in 1959. It was designed as the hotel that would accommodate foreign dignitaries





The second picture below shows a building that was constructed in Nigeria purposely to provide communication links between England and her West African colonies. This picture was taken in 1885.

Pics 1&2...old Carter bridge



Pics 3......Old Cathedral Church 1 Like

See how beautiful Yaba looked in 1960 in d first pics.. the second and third pics is random Lagos while d fourth pics is bar beach.

Marina 1968.... first 3 pics.



Kingsway building in d early 70s....fourth pics

First pics is d first storey building in Nigeria....badagry, Lagos, others are random.

Mynd44 and lalasticlala ....... do u think Lagos is now better than before or the other way round??





But I think overpopulation is the major problem of Lagos. 5 Likes

Wow. Nice one but things have evolved now. 1 Like

beautiful Lagos it was a little bit less crowded compare too now 1 Like

Odingo1:

Lagos was built with Nigeria wealth, any other state can look like Lagos if the state was built with Nigeria wealth like Nigeria is building Abuja now.Most part of oil boom in 70s went into building lagos. British also channel all resources to lagos after making it Nigeria capital. The oil boom was in the 70s as you claim



The thread was about Lagos in 50 years ago.



Even 1970 was just 48 years ago, so this picture does not fit in.



Get a brain, it's too early to be a dullard. 17 Likes

eko Oni baje o





Lagos was built with Nigeria wealth, any other state can look like Lagos if the state was built with Nigeria wealth like Nigeria is building Abuja now.Most part of oil boom in 70s went into building lagos. British also channel all resources to lagos after making it Nigeria capital. 1 Like

america never get there for oneday..









Economic development has really declined in the last few decades.

Spectacular.





Lagos (Island) the Awori people’s home. The Yiibo man’s Venice.



Lagos (Island) the Awori people’s home. The Yiibo man’s Venice. 2 Likes

trust me, not much have changed

Wish I was born in those days.



Everything looks peaceful and natural. 2 Likes