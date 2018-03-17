₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,025 members, 4,138,941 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 March 2018 at 11:14 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. (7366 Views)
Satellite Images Of Ibadan / Nigerian Appreciates Woman For The Visa To America She Granted Him 32 Years Ago / Photos: Rare Pictures Of Ghettos In Lekki (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by shervydman(m): 9:18pm On Mar 16
Tinubu Square
Constructed in the 60’s and located in the heart of Lagos. The amazing stages of change.
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by shervydman(m): 9:20pm On Mar 16
APAPA PORT.
Think this is Titanic? Surprisingly, it is the MV AUREOL that was delivered to the Apapa Port in 1950.
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by chukslawrence(m): 9:20pm On Mar 16
ok
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by shervydman(m): 9:21pm On Mar 16
Was it easy for you to recognize this current bustling part of Lagos? Anyway, this is Idumota linking Carter Bridge from Ebute-Metta to the Island during the late 50’s. This picture woas shot sometime in 1959.
The second picture depicts the scoreboard, showing results of the Federal elections of Saturday, December 12th, 1959. Today, technology plays almost all roles of this kind.
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by shervydman(m): 9:25pm On Mar 16
The Federal Palace Hotel is a property of Sun International, located in Victoria Island, Lagos. It was constructed in 1959. It was designed as the hotel that would accommodate foreign dignitaries
The second picture below shows a building that was constructed in Nigeria purposely to provide communication links between England and her West African colonies. This picture was taken in 1885.
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by shervydman(m): 9:31pm On Mar 16
Pics 1&2...old Carter bridge
Pics 3......Old Cathedral Church
1 Like
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by shervydman(m): 9:35pm On Mar 16
See how beautiful Yaba looked in 1960 in d first pics.. the second and third pics is random Lagos while d fourth pics is bar beach.
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by shervydman(m): 9:45pm On Mar 16
Marina 1968.... first 3 pics.
Kingsway building in d early 70s....fourth pics
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by shervydman(m): 9:54pm On Mar 16
First pics is d first storey building in Nigeria....badagry, Lagos, others are random.
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by shervydman(m): 9:57pm On Mar 16
Mynd44 and lalasticlala ....... do u think Lagos is now better than before or the other way round??
But I think overpopulation is the major problem of Lagos.
5 Likes
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by Treasure17(m): 10:28pm On Mar 16
Wow. Nice one but things have evolved now.
1 Like
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by Arewa12: 10:51pm On Mar 16
beautiful Lagos it was a little bit less crowded compare too now
1 Like
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by OneCorner: 3:43am
afonjas need to always tank us...
se what we developed lagos from
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by Bolustical: 10:13am
Lagos had been developed while their grandfathers were still living in thatched houses.
Even till now, none of five glorified villages is this developed.
Only a fool will leave his father's hut unkempt to clean strangers' mansion.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by NwaAmaikpe: 10:13am
It would have been like a regular small town if not for the likes of Cosmas Maduka, Jim Ovia, Elumelu and other businessmen from the SouthEast that transformed it to a wonderland.
11 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by Bolustical: 10:13am
Odingo1:
The thread was about Lagos in 50 years ago.
Even 1970 was just 48 years ago, so this picture does not fit in.
Get a brain, it's too early to be a dullard.
17 Likes
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by knight05(m): 10:13am
eko Oni baje o
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by Bolustical: 10:13am
hmmmmn
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by congo4ka: 10:14am
:DP
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by Odingo1: 10:14am
Lagos was built with Nigeria wealth, any other state can look like Lagos if the state was built with Nigeria wealth like Nigeria is building Abuja now.Most part of oil boom in 70s went into building lagos. British also channel all resources to lagos after making it Nigeria capital.
1 Like
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by bilo1(m): 10:14am
w
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by marvin906(m): 10:14am
now our jobless brothers from the east have crowded the place selling
gala and la casera
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by jericco1(m): 10:14am
lovely
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by hajoke2000(f): 10:15am
america never get there for oneday..
.
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by sunkanmihassan1(m): 10:16am
Economic development has really declined in the last few decades.
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by samsard(m): 10:17am
Spectacular.
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by Y0ruba: 10:18am
X
Lagos (Island) the Awori people’s home. The Yiibo man’s Venice.
2 Likes
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by Gabflex: 10:19am
trust me, not much have changed
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by Odingo1: 10:20am
marvin906:Yet your tribe shout the loudest one Nigeria
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by Hemanwel(m): 10:21am
OP, what does Ajegunle look like in the past - like in the 50s/60s?. Pls, don't show me images; just describe it. I don't wanna puke the food I ate at Dangote daughter's wedding just yet.
BTW:
Permit me to use this beautiful opportunity to congratulate Prof Charles Dokubo on his recent appointment as the PRESIDENTIAL AMNESTY CO-ORDINATOR.
May God bless you sir! And may He continue to take you higher!
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by ibkkk(f): 10:21am
Wish I was born in those days.
Everything looks peaceful and natural.
2 Likes
|Re: Some Rare Images Of Lagos, About 50years Ago. by Iceberg3: 10:22am
Life was peaceful then,there were no touts,agberoes,pickpockets,riffraffs,headhunters,skull miners,no coneheads....unlike what obtains now.
Those people riding bicycle � and pushing wheelbarrow all have coneheads..
Look @ those ones in the crowd looking for how to pick pocket
Kudos to omo nna them for today's transformation
Na joke o
Lemme come and be going
280 Killed In Road Crashes During Xmas & New Year Celebrations – FRSC / Ogudu, Gra . Lagos / Turkish Visa
Viewing this topic: ojukwu2, mazi85(m), justjackson(m), Olizey(m), labiodun48(m), Emman8(m), chybosaint(m), smithbarry12, OlujobaSamuel, gambus007(m), uuspace(m), darkid1(m), lynx200(m), Saheed69(m), NIGHTFOX, Phils, stigmond(m), adeoba5, Pipedreams, femie21(m), Sinof(m), SirIconR(m), U09ce, eherbal(m), Firstreality(m), redfly(m), kudos4u(m), Muyesky(m), segzy87(m), Schoolala, enny4real23(m), robobo, listenersky, Worksunlimited, Spiritmask, Topmaike007(m), semaj23, Patobanton, align360, Zither(m), SkydaDGreat(m), chigoizie7(m), Denn(m), jcbillion(m), arsenalman(m), Timothy3113(m), Jeswino, talentedwizzy(m), shullygirl, Alphafeezay(m), Toheeb31(m), Flexyub1, baranzy(m), oseme4u2, orhiomwon(m), Intrepidone(m), chikachike86(m), bigsam1992(m), mrmrmister, aleeyus(m), falopey, OkutaNla, jayinfo2(m), 1x2x3, Ournaija, ekwuemendinso(m), labbyboi(m), Temple1288(m), Ajakayekoke(m), initialize(m), Cholls(m), BdorianGray, EWAagoyin(m), onegig(m), austinfan4love(m), vicstar16, gabng(m), Kockane(m), 2undeee(m), Vilshow(m), business2, Yomidee(m), tolfa, Adeyemi1900(m), Adefemiaderoju1, sped1oro(m), Throwback, Ashleyma77(m), Mutendiwashe(f), Ide4u(m), jagorinho, kennysaintjay(m), Harbayme, Emage, sbm060(m) and 126 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 31