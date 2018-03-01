₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,129 members, 4,139,339 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 March 2018 at 03:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tony Momoh: "If Fulanis Are Killers, Igbos Are Armed Robbers, Yorubas 419ners" (5824 Views)
"There Is No Way Atiku Can Defeat President Buhari In 2019" - Tony Momoh / Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures / Buhari Appoints James Momoh As NERC Chairman (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tony Momoh: "If Fulanis Are Killers, Igbos Are Armed Robbers, Yorubas 419ners" by exlinkleads(f): 11:01am
If You Address Fulani's As Killers, You Should Address Igbos As Armed Robbers & Yorubas As 419ners - Tony Momoh
standing in the society spew this kind of jaggon "comparism'? Why do we as a country give clowns minister of information? Is that a criteria for securing that post?
Former Minister of Information, Prince Tony Momoh, has wondered why Nigerians don’t address the Igbos as armed robbers, Yorubas as 419ers but paint Fulanis as killers. Momoh further claimed that armed herdsmen that were killing and maiming Nigerians were not from the country.
The former Minister warned against attributing killings to Fulani herdsmen, adding that the whole thing had been highly politicised. In an interview with Sun News, Momoh claimed that the killings were being perpetrated by criminals from Mali and Libya and not Fulani herdsmen.
In his words;
“Killings are activities that the government did not envisage but the killings are a challenge to everybody. So, everybody should be blamed for the killings.
“Communication resolves everything. How much communication is there? And if there are no instruments of communicating, we must establish them rather than buying the weapons of war. "But let me tell you and I am saying it with all sense of responsibility. Many people are playing politics with the killings. They are initiating a particular pattern of belief, which would undermine the credibility of their group in future.
“We had the Biafran war in 1967 -1970 and the South East held Nigeria to a standstill before it ended. So, nobody could undermine the Nigerian/Biafran war. Now, the issue of militancy confronted this country and reduced our oil production to less than one million barrels per day.
“Nobody can undermine the works the militants did in the Niger Delta. The National Democratic Coalition(NADECO) confronted Nigeria peacefully after the annulment of the 1993 election and in spite of what you may think, there was no coup in Nigeria that was resisted that ever succeeded.
“The 1993 annulment of the election of MKO Abiola was resisted through the activities of NADECO and so on and so forth, and that was how the compromises of 1999 brought in former President Olusegun Obasanjo from the South West zone of the country.
“From what I said now, you cannot undermine the Niger Delta, you cannot undermine the Igbo and you cannot undermine the Yoruba. And when the problem of the Fulani caliphate was there, they discovered that they could not undermine the Kanuri and the Tivs.
“But do you know what we are doing now because of politics? Anything that happens now, we say it is the Fulani herdsmen whereas it is since the collapse of the Libyan army and the problem in Mali that caused the free flow of weapons into Nigeria especially the activities of Boko Haram.
“And instead of looking at the challenges confronting Nigeria, we are saying that it is the herdsmen that are doing it. Cattle rustlers also seize the cattle and kill the herdsmen which is another issue confronting Nigeria but we in Nigeria because of politics always say killings are by the Fulani herdsmen.
“Do you know that what Othman Dan Fodio could not achieve when he was quoted as having said that he would dip the Quoran in the sea is being achieved through stupid politicking by saying that everything that happens in Nigeria is by the Fulani herdsmen?
“Anywhere you go to, people would say we cannot go to farm because of the Fulani herdsmen. This is when as a matter of fact, the Fulani herdsmen are in more danger than any other Nigerian. Do we talk of Igbo armed robbers?
“Do we talk of Yoruba 419ers and so on? We talk of all these as crimes and we should be talking of the killings as also a crime.
“But because of politics, we are going into areas to make our children believe that the fear of Fulani herdsmen is the beginning of wisdom.
“So, what Othman Dan Fodio could not achieve when he was alive in Nigeria, we are achieving it through communication and making our own children afraid of the Fulani. Remember that the Fulani are in the minority in this country.
“Can you see the way we are moving in the way of deforestation and who would pay for it; our children. We must have the right communication. So, I want to say that criminals do the killings and we must all come together to fight it.”
Suffice it to say, some people don't deserve to be allowed to talk in the public because when hear their utterances, you can actually feel your IQ dropping. How can someone that claim to have a standing in the society spew this kind of jaggon "comparism'? Why do we as a country give clowns minister of information? Is that a criteria for securing that post?
More @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2018/03/if-you-address-fulanis-as-killers-you.html?m=1
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tony Momoh: "If Fulanis Are Killers, Igbos Are Armed Robbers, Yorubas 419ners" by xreal: 11:04am
So, which are you?
4 Likes
|Re: Tony Momoh: "If Fulanis Are Killers, Igbos Are Armed Robbers, Yorubas 419ners" by madridguy(m): 11:07am
You're so on point Mr Tony Momoh
10 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Tony Momoh: "If Fulanis Are Killers, Igbos Are Armed Robbers, Yorubas 419ners" by eTECTIVe(m): 11:10am
If? Did dis ediot use d word "If"? Are Aliens d ones responsible for all d havoc being wrecked all over d nation all dis while? Which other region are herdsmen from? Armed robbery and 419 are crimes and are punishable under d law.. What has d govt done about d herdsmen? How many have been arrested and prosecuted ? I hope dey somehow attack Ur family and villages so dat U can den decide if dey are killers or not... Dis is d most foolish statement to come from any public figure and why am I not surprised a fool concurred
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tony Momoh: "If Fulanis Are Killers, Igbos Are Armed Robbers, Yorubas 419ners" by vengertime: 11:11am
who is this thief again? momo or moi moi
24 Likes
|Re: Tony Momoh: "If Fulanis Are Killers, Igbos Are Armed Robbers, Yorubas 419ners" by HajimeSaito(m): 11:13am
All types of fools abound in Nigeria. Tony MUMU is a fool, a big FOOL.
23 Likes
|Re: Tony Momoh: "If Fulanis Are Killers, Igbos Are Armed Robbers, Yorubas 419ners" by potent5(m): 11:14am
Then what should we call Tony Momoh.
11 Likes
|Re: Tony Momoh: "If Fulanis Are Killers, Igbos Are Armed Robbers, Yorubas 419ners" by Jochabed(f): 11:23am
What is this? Does he know the pain of death?
11 Likes
|Re: Tony Momoh: "If Fulanis Are Killers, Igbos Are Armed Robbers, Yorubas 419ners" by Cherez: 11:24am
17 Likes
|Re: Tony Momoh: "If Fulanis Are Killers, Igbos Are Armed Robbers, Yorubas 419ners" by Cherez: 11:25am
3 Likes
|Re: Tony Momoh: "If Fulanis Are Killers, Igbos Are Armed Robbers, Yorubas 419ners" by Cherez: 11:25am
5 Likes
|Re: Tony Momoh: "If Fulanis Are Killers, Igbos Are Armed Robbers, Yorubas 419ners" by Lomprico2: 11:32am
We know u are looking for appointment from the dullard! Continu
10 Likes
|Re: Tony Momoh: "If Fulanis Are Killers, Igbos Are Armed Robbers, Yorubas 419ners" by Omeokachie: 11:35am
This man is talking because the people have not yet started to stone him.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tony Momoh: "If Fulanis Are Killers, Igbos Are Armed Robbers, Yorubas 419ners" by TonyeBarcanista(m): 11:36am
This is a very shameless opinion from a so-called former minister. An imbecilic nincompoop he is.
15 Likes
|Re: Tony Momoh: "If Fulanis Are Killers, Igbos Are Armed Robbers, Yorubas 419ners" by AustineE1: 11:36am
....Tony Momoh for standing with falsehood,in the face of obvious genocide,may the blood of innocent Nigerians massacred daily by Fulani killer herdsmen,speak against you and your family. Amen
16 Likes
|Re: Tony Momoh: "If Fulanis Are Killers, Igbos Are Armed Robbers, Yorubas 419ners" by chuksjuve(m): 11:38am
2 Likes
|Re: Tony Momoh: "If Fulanis Are Killers, Igbos Are Armed Robbers, Yorubas 419ners" by ZombieTAMER: 11:41am
madridguy:
The killers are from Mali and Libya
10 Likes
|Re: Tony Momoh: "If Fulanis Are Killers, Igbos Are Armed Robbers, Yorubas 419ners" by Cooly100: 12:01pm
To solve all these issues...see solution...
"...This immense country NIGERIA, is artificial, a forced union of three major and hundreds of minor ethnic groups
speaking different languages, observing different legal codes and loyal to different tribal groups.
Nigeria’s cure will start when the ahistorical boundary cavalierly drawn on a map by
Britain’s colonial masters dissolves. The more coherent constituent nations to
merge — composed largely of the Igbo in the southeast, the Yoruba in the southwest and the Hausa
and Fulani in the north — would be less burdened by the many rivalries that now hobble
the central government, and better positioned to govern themselves...." (FINANCIAL POST)
...let every people develop as they deem fit with there attitudes...chikena!!!
7 Likes
|Re: Tony Momoh: "If Fulanis Are Killers, Igbos Are Armed Robbers, Yorubas 419ners" by Cooly100: 12:04pm
madridguy:
Always begging for fake UNITY...
9 Likes
|Re: Tony Momoh: "If Fulanis Are Killers, Igbos Are Armed Robbers, Yorubas 419ners" by ivandragon: 12:41pm
the present crop of killer herdsmen were former members of BH & those sympathetic to its cause, especially the desire for a Muslim President from the core north.
since pmb won, they saw no reason to continue the fight & so they left BH & returned back to cattle rearing.
but because they feel 'entitled' having 'fought' for a core northern Muslim to be president, & therefore see any challenge to their activities as an affront. so, given that they still have their guns & training, they strike with deadly force to show who is boss.
pmb's refusal to condemn their violent acts also emboldens them.
5 Likes
|Re: Tony Momoh: "If Fulanis Are Killers, Igbos Are Armed Robbers, Yorubas 419ners" by uba1991: 12:59pm
Cooly100:dat was wat d north and south west want before but IRONSI an Igbo man destroyed dat
1 Like
|Re: Tony Momoh: "If Fulanis Are Killers, Igbos Are Armed Robbers, Yorubas 419ners" by RZArecta2(m): 1:14pm
When you join/support APC, you automatically become a craze man. Tony Momoh is a crazy man, miyetti Allah have severally made it clear on record that they are responsible for the killings, they are Fulani herdsmen so what is fóolish Tony talking about ? Even if we're to take this goat seriously, doesn't he know that he's indicting his pay masters as being inept in the protection and security and security of Nigerian lives which is an impeachable offense. I laugh at these old foóls
7 Likes
|Re: Tony Momoh: "If Fulanis Are Killers, Igbos Are Armed Robbers, Yorubas 419ners" by obazo1: 1:15pm
Pls, Tony momoh is from which state?
1 Like
|Re: Tony Momoh: "If Fulanis Are Killers, Igbos Are Armed Robbers, Yorubas 419ners" by BlackPantherxXx: 1:16pm
OP edited the interview :
"Igbos are Number 1 in these crimes; money rituals, baby factories, prostitution and armed robbery"
Tony Momoh
Stop mischievous summarizing of interviews
2 Likes
|Re: Tony Momoh: "If Fulanis Are Killers, Igbos Are Armed Robbers, Yorubas 419ners" by usba: 1:48pm
most idiots that insults entire Tribes over the crimes of a few would not accept insulting their own tribe over the same thing
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tony Momoh: "If Fulanis Are Killers, Igbos Are Armed Robbers, Yorubas 419ners" by Dreambeat: 2:02pm
What an imbecilic comparison. SMH
|Re: Tony Momoh: "If Fulanis Are Killers, Igbos Are Armed Robbers, Yorubas 419ners" by Cooly100: 2:07pm
uba1991:
So if your village is sold by one of your kings 50 years ago...you lilly liver descendants will continue to lick your wounds and let the status remain. The Igbos didn't allow that to happen. The fought a war to change it. They are still working to change it.
Who led UK to EU? Why have they agreed to leave the EU?
Most black Africans are so dense...
What a lame post.
5 Likes 1 Share
Niger Delta Crisis: Which Way Forward / Nigeria Swallowing Benin And Togo? / Senate 'll Not Reverse Sale Of Apo Legislative Quarters
Viewing this topic: ayaside(m), leyte(m), abhosts(m), BENARI, emperormossad(m), lastempero, XieXie, Kfed4ril(m), stefanweeks, Uselubabi, Adebammm(m), Nigga44, shayoor(f), likethat(m), MrEgghead(m), MAFIXX(m), ClumsyFlimsy, TheInsignia, mike1980, IgboticGirl(f), ssogundele, PHILipu1(m), Afam4eva(m), anataala(m), Paulchris(m), phaphyz05(m), stonefaze, Newpride(m), Awoo88, mayusdino, oomar(m), HegenIkomkeh(m), msld, badmrkt(m), computer0810, HEYWAYA, wallace1, GuyWise(m), nnamdibig(m), Catastrophe1, boneruns(m), shedy03(m), emeraldlife, Bigabbey22, Zamorano14(m), Jollymich(m), Nwaisuochi(m), obict, dsoja, leemond(m), osita76(m), Awoleesu, princessdairies(f), iamkeyz(m), Harkyn92(m), braindollar(m), prettyify(f), emmyw(m), sammied(m), HajimeSaito(m), Seun360(m), Alariiwo, Bidobado, sklinks(m), warm, mrborntodoit, chinaze4real(m), ursullalinda, ablelad(m), sheikshegetto(m) and 126 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7