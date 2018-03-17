Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FFK Reacts To Reno Omokri Saying He Misrepresented Atiku. Reno Fires Back (11287 Views)

Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts / IPOB Is A Threat To Unity, Herdsmen Is Not, Lai Mohammed Tells BBC - FFK Reacts / FFK Reacts To Hausa Threats Of Kicking Igbos Out Of The North (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Femi Fani Kayode has reacted to Reno Omokri calling him 'dishonest' and for saying he misrepresented Atiku Abubakar's stance on herdsmen killing.



Reno had tweeted" Dear @RealFFK, Read what you quote @Atiku as saying and read what @Atiku actually said. Note that they are 2 different statements. You misrepresented him. You twist his words. Your quote was dishonest. Quote Atiku. Don’t put your words in his mouth! You wont like it done to you!" after FFK quoted Atiku in his new article as saying herdsmen are not Fulani but Criminals.



FFK in reply tweeted "



@renoomokri, I don't misrepresent people. I stand by all I wrote. I find it difficult to see the distinction in meaning between the 2 qoutes u tweeted. Both represent an attempt by @atiku to suggest that some or all of the herdsmen are not Fulani. My point is that they ALL are!



Reno fired back saying" Actually, most of those involved in these killings are Mbororo also known as Bororo. I did a broadcast on this last year in London. If the Mbororo speak, the Fulani cannot understand them. The Mbororo differ from the Fulani as the Tiv defer from the Igbo.



Recently the police arrested a notorious kidnappers known as Evans. Evans was even discovered to have been a billionaire. But neither the media or Femi Fani-Kayode described Evans as an Igbo kidnapper or a Yoruba kidnapper. He was just a kidnapper.



FFK in reply: "The struggle is not against Buhari but against what he represents:the hegemony and impunity of the Fulani ruling class and the barbarity of their murderous footsoldiers known as the herdsmen. It is not a struggle between pol. parties but a quest for liberation from the Fulani.



Reno's reply "Boko Haram became the deadliest terror group in the world in 2014. It has been established by independent sources that most Boko Haram fighters, are Kanuri from Borno/Yobe, but we do not call them Kanuri terrorists. We call them terrorists pure and simple.



FFK replies"Bad choice.There is no comparison.Not ALL BH fighters are Kanuri but ALL Fulani terrorists and herdsmen are Fulani.They are represented by Miyetti Allah which is an org. with a Fulani leadership.Finally most of their own Fulani leaders call them Fulani herdsmen. READ MY ESSAY!"



Reno's reply "It is obvious who is being dishonest here. Look at the 2 quotes. Nigerians can read for themselves. You misquoted @atiku. It is in black and white. Plain as day. Why did you not just quote what he said? Why did you have to add and remove to what he said?

Let us face the issue at hand instead of trying to divert it. You dishonestly misquoted @atiku and this is the proof. Be man enough to accept it and apologize. Would you like it if it’s done to you?



I am rude and you are polite? I am dishonest and you are honest? Really? Again, I put up @atiku’s words and your misquote of his words and leave it to any sane individual to judge who between us is right and wrong"



FFK in reply tweeted " @renoomokri ....for God sake stop sitting on the fence and hedging ur bets. Be a man, call a spade a spade and stop trying to suck Atiku's Fulani rectum.Real pastors dont eat arseholes. Trust me, Atiku will respect u more if u tell him the truth and tell him when he is wrong."



And Reno fumed saying "Look Femi, you lied. Deal with it. I will not follow you into the gutter. I don’t need to suck up to @atiku. I made a fortune in US dollars from just one bestseller! I suck up to the truth not to men! You told a lie. Fess up to your lie." 2 Shares

more

Finally their part don cross abi 1 Like

Ipob Urine Drinkers at a Cross Road...



They are still making up their minds, on which of the two idiots, they would support with "Likes".





Ipob yoots are a bunch of Idiotic nematodes... 40 Likes 4 Shares

lalasticlala come and settle fight.. 1 Like

1 Like

Where is Atiku's original post?

And where is the FFK's alleged distorted version?

So I can be the judge 10 Likes

Nobody cares where they come from, Reno.



We just know they of Northern Extraction and are killing people irrationally.



We also know they are nomadic and the number 1 nomadic group in the country is ......



What the hell is Bororo?



Reno, is there something you are not telling us?



Are you getting paid?





This is unlike you. .



Modified,



Reno you are shooting yourself in the leg.



According to wikipedia,





The Wodaabe (Fula: Woɗaaɓe), also known as the Mbororo or Bororo, are a small subgroup of the Fulani ethnic group . They are traditionally nomadic cattle-herders and traders in the Sahel, with migrations stretching from southern Niger, through northern Nigeria, northeastern Cameroon, southwestern Chad, and the western region of the Central African Republic.[1] The number of Wodaabe was estimated in 2001 to be 100,000.[2][3] They are known for their elaborate attire and rich cultural ceremonies.



The Wodaabe speak the Fula language and don't use a written language .[4] In the Fula language, woɗa means "taboo", and Woɗaaɓe means "people of the taboo".



So what the 4u.ck are you talking about? 20 Likes 1 Share

chloride6:

Nobody cares where they come from, Reno.



We just know they of Northern Extraction and are killing people irrationally.



We also know they are nomadic and the number 1 nomadic group in the country is ......



What the hell is Bororo?



Reno, is there something you are not telling us?



Are you getting paid?





This is unlike you. .



Modified,



Reno you are shooting yourself in the leg.



According to wikipedia,





The Wodaabe (Fula: Woɗaaɓe), also known as the Mbororo or Bororo, are a small subgroup of the Fulani ethnic group . They are traditionally nomadic cattle-herders and traders in the Sahel, with migrations stretching from southern Niger, through northern Nigeria, northeastern Cameroon, southwestern Chad, and the western region of the Central African Republic.[1] The number of Wodaabe was estimated in 2001 to be 100,000.[2][3] They are known for their elaborate attire and rich cultural ceremonies.



The Wodaabe speak the Fula language and don't use a written language .[4] In the Fula language, woɗa means "taboo", and Woɗaaɓe means "people of the taboo".



So what the 4u.ck are you talking about?





Aproko! What is your concern?

Next time be careful of the type of quarrel you volunteer to settle. Be informed this one was caused by the fire and brimestone Baba God threw into the camp of the enemies of Bubu and you're the one to quench it? Aproko! What is your concern?Next time be careful of the type of quarrel you volunteer to settle. Be informed this one was caused by the fire and brimestone Baba God threw into the camp of the enemies of Bubu and you're the one to quench it? 7 Likes 2 Shares

Them don dey fight... 2 Likes

when GOD is with u even ur enemies ll fight themselves. By God grace all d enemies of dis country ll b exposed one day.dos ipob that are killing Benue people in d name of fulani ll b exposed one day. GOD BLESS BUHARI, GOD BLESS NIGERIA 12 Likes 2 Shares

Do they need bottle

Mr. Wendel and the talkative 2 Likes 1 Share

Who let the dogs our 1 Like







Atiku is a fool who is more concerned about absolving his kinsmen of a crime against humanity than calling a spade a spade.



The herdsmen are not criminals, they are Fulani criminals.

Not all Fulanis are criminals.

But every killer herdsman is Fulani.

So what is his point?

What is Reno's point?

How did FFK twist his words?



I stand with Femi Fani Kayode on this;

The truth must be said irrespective of the political party of the ox being gored.

Reno Omokri is a chronic PDP asslicker and that is everything opposite of what Christ stands for.

Reno will support and make excuses for even the devil as long as he is a PDP member.



Anyone campaigning for Atiku is an enemy of mine.

An enemy of posterity and an enemy of progress.

A vote for Atiku is a vote for backwardness.



I would rather have Buhari ruin Nigeria than for Atiku to rule Nigeria.

If he has problem facing the truth of the Fulani herdsmen then he has no business being President.



Nigeria needs a President with an iron ball,

A president who won't be scared to throw away the bad baby with the bath water. Atiku is a fool who is more concerned about absolving his kinsmen of a crime against humanity than calling a spade a spade.The herdsmen are not criminals, they are Fulani criminals.Not all Fulanis are criminals.But every killer herdsman is Fulani.So what is his point?What is Reno's point?How did FFK twist his words?I stand with Femi Fani Kayode on this;The truth must be said irrespective of the political party of the ox being gored.Reno Omokri is a chronic PDP asslicker and that is everything opposite of what Christ stands for.Reno will support and make excuses for even the devil as long as he is a PDP member.Anyone campaigning for Atiku is an enemy of mine.An enemy of posterity and an enemy of progress.A vote for Atiku is a vote for backwardness.I would rather have Buhari ruin Nigeria than for Atiku to rule Nigeria.If he has problem facing the truth of the Fulani herdsmen then he has no business being President.Nigeria needs a President with an iron ball,A president who won't be scared to throw away the bad baby with the bath water. 28 Likes 4 Shares

I really Love this.... hahahaha.... really interesting....

Once in a while, conversations and arguments as these are needed to keep us smiling at least till 2019 When we send Buhari and his family back to Daura 3 Likes

We All Know FFK



Give Him Food and He Will Sing For You Shikena





95% of Nigerians do not know which State FFK comes from.



His power starts and ends on Twitter and Facebook.







FFK Cannot win a Senatorial Election in which ever state he comes from because he remains a social media noisemaker.





Next News Please 8 Likes

E don start b dat

..Mr atiku,relax.ur case has bin bought by 2 afonja talkative



Meanwhile, Atiku right now... 5 Likes

Stop trying to suck Atiku's Fulani rectum.Real pastors dont eat arseholes.



FFK is just a savage psycho... Reno sorry.



Even the Wendell Simlin episode wasnt spared FFK is just a savage psycho... Reno sorry.Even the Wendell Simlin episode wasnt spared 6 Likes

Still not making sense. All I am seeing are two jobless mumus fighting. 1 Like

Deep!!!

Lol

Problem of semantics 1 Like

I said it.. Reno is a Yeroba muslim for mentioning Evans the Anambra Igbo kidnapper



Cc: imhotep and co. no be so?? 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:







just keep quiet there just keep quiet there 1 Like

And I keep saying this....



Atiku is the perfect definition of Buhari. Atiku is 100% synonymous to pmb. If u are a Nigerian and u join the likes of Fayose, Reno, Wike and FFK to criticize pmb so that Atiku can be voted as president, u are fool becuase there's no diff btwn Pmb and Atiku.



Atiku will only to come exhibit the worst of what pmb has not done.



And those atikulating up and down at the top will only get political appointment and leave the masses to suffer the more as we've seen in APC. 6 Likes 1 Share

.

Their papa, the two both of them. 3 Likes 1 Share

NwaAmaikpe:







Atiku is a fool who is more concerned about absolving his kinsmen of a crime against humanity than calling a spade a spade.



The herdsmen are not criminals, they are Fulani criminals.

Not all Fulanis are criminals.

But every killer herdsman is Fulani.



I stand with Femi Fani Kayode on this;

The truth must be said irrespective of the political party of the ox being gored.

Reno Omokri is a chronic asslicker and that is everything opposite of what Christ stands for.



Anyone campaigning for Atiku is an enemy of mine.

An enemy of posterity and an enemy of progress.

A vote for Atiku is a vote for backwardness.



I would rather have Buhari ruin Nigeria than for Atiku to rule Nigeria.

If he has problem facing the truth of the Fulani herdsmen then he has no business being President.



Nigeria needs a President with an iron ball,

A president who won't be scared to throw away the bad baby with the bath water .

uba1991:

when GOD is with u even ur enemies ll fight themselves. By God grace all d enemies of dis country ll b exposed one day.dos ipob that are killing Benue people in d name of fulani ll b exposed one day. GOD BLESS BUHARI, GOD BLESS NIGERIA

AMEN!!





For Ipob and Massob to openly rejoice over Benue killings speaks volume.



All evil doers in this country won't go scot free by God's grace. AMEN!!For Ipob and Massob to openly rejoice over Benue killings speaks volume.All evil doers in this country won't go scot free by God's grace. 4 Likes 3 Shares

Confusion in the camp of the enemy. 4 Likes 2 Shares