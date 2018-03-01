₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job by EdificationBoss: 3:41pm
On Monday, Michel Sidibe , Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and UNAIDS Executive Director, will appoint wife of Nigeria’s president, Aisha Buhari as a special Ambassador for the Elimination of Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV&Promotion of Treatment for children living with HIV in Nigeria.
http://newshelm.ng/aisha-buhari-gets-united-nations-ambassadorial-job/
|Re: Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job by biacan(f): 3:43pm
Congrats mom
|Re: Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job by usba: 3:51pm
Eyaa DeM give am to Aisha Yesufu who is groaning seriously in hunger.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job by stephleena(f): 3:55pm
she should manage buhari first,coz He's more infectious and deadly to HIV
|Re: Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job by usba: 4:00pm
stephleena:
Try making sense next time you post
|Re: Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job by python1: 4:05pm
When will they appoint patience Jonathan? Or don't they appoint illiterates?
|Re: Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job by eTECTIVe(m): 4:36pm
usba:
python1:
How does any of ur comments connect to d post or make any sense watsoeva? Do U know Abba Kyari's Daughter is also a permanent reps to d UN? She was jus an executive Assistant less than 3 years ago afta landing herself an AU slot. Dey take up all d juicy slots while U and ur likes celebrate over NPower and Police recruitment
|Re: Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job by python1: 4:53pm
eTECTIVe:
How did your comment find its way into my mention?
|Re: Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job by Caustics: 5:07pm
she is already securing insurance for when bubu the dullard will be dragged back to daura come 2019
|Re: Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job by ALCOHOLKILLS(m): 5:08pm
python1:
Upon all the juicy appointments, na to manage HIV them see give your madam and you're here celebrating.
Off course the know buhari is suffering from HIV hence he's lanky and always sick, reason they gave her the appointment in order to educate her on how to manage her husband's deadly decease
|Re: Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job by eleojo23: 5:09pm
This woman would have made a better president than her husband.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job by omojesu202(m): 5:09pm
bbnaija thread gradually reducing...mods getting brain
|Re: Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job by Nairalane: 5:09pm
Why is it, that, the rich are getting richer, while the poor are getting poorer!
|Re: Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job by eleojo23: 5:09pm
python1:
You cannot stay a day without referring to GEJ and his family, right?
|Re: Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job by BMCSlayer: 5:09pm
python1:we will continue this conversation when your mother gets a job. At least mama peace is an illiterate. But yo mama I don't want to get ban today.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job by Dearlord(m): 5:10pm
Good one , another one
|Re: Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job by eTECTIVe(m): 5:11pm
python1:
Stupidity shldnt b displayed in public forums.. No qualms wen u display it in d convenience of ur privacy
|Re: Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job by Virtualaccounts: 5:11pm
|Re: Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job by EverestdeBliu(m): 5:11pm
Really?
|Re: Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job by bigtt76(f): 5:12pm
Nice one! Aisha ambassador for UN, Buhari ambassador for Wedding Fathia in Nigeria lemme comman be going ooo
|Re: Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job by Hofbrauhaus: 5:12pm
BMCSlayer:
Lol
|Re: Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job by SNIPER123: 5:12pm
See job role
|Re: Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job by IgboticGirl(f): 5:13pm
d
|Re: Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job by tballeyy(m): 5:13pm
When we have millions of Nigeria women jobless out there, why UN have to give some one that is loaded already
|Re: Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job by usba: 5:14pm
eTECTIVe:
How does your own foolish state connect to the topic too? You wailers are just hypocritical to the bone marrow
|Re: Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job by hajoke2000(f): 5:14pm
yet .....this does not solve the rate of unemployment in Nigeria
|Re: Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job by fiercehillz(m): 5:14pm
Citizens love the wife of the president way more than the president. Congrats
|Re: Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job by Troublemaker007(m): 5:14pm
That’s nice.
At least she has secured a job for herself because and can see that her walking corpse is going back to Daura come 2019.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job by maclatunji: 5:15pm
Haters knocking their head on the wall in frustration.
