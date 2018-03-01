Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aisha Buhari Gets United Nations Ambassadorial Job (10169 Views)

On Monday, Michel Sidibe , Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and UNAIDS Executive Director, will appoint wife of Nigeria’s president, Aisha Buhari as a special Ambassador for the Elimination of Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV&Promotion of Treatment for children living with HIV in Nigeria. 8 Likes 3 Shares

Congrats mom 4 Likes

Eyaa DeM give am to Aisha Yesufu who is groaning seriously in hunger. 1 Like

she should manage buhari first,coz He's more infectious and deadly to HIV 35 Likes 1 Share

Try making sense next time you post Try making sense next time you post 33 Likes 6 Shares

When will they appoint patience Jonathan? Or don't they appoint illiterates? 16 Likes 4 Shares

How does any of ur comments connect to d post or make any sense watsoeva? Do U know Abba Kyari's Daughter is also a permanent reps to d UN? She was jus an executive Assistant less than 3 years ago afta landing herself an AU slot. Dey take up all d juicy slots while U and ur likes celebrate over NPower and Police recruitment How does any of ur comments connect to d post or make any sense watsoeva? Do U know Abba Kyari's Daughter is also a permanent reps to d UN? She was jus an executive Assistant less than 3 years ago afta landing herself an AU slot. Dey take up all d juicy slots while U and ur likes celebrate over NPower and Police recruitment 45 Likes 4 Shares

How did your comment find its way into my mention? How did your comment find its way into my mention? 7 Likes 4 Shares

she is already securing insurance for when bubu the dullard will be dragged back to daura come 2019 she is already securing insurance for when bubu the dullard will be dragged back to daura come 2019 3 Likes

Upon all the juicy appointments, na to manage HIV them see give your madam and you're here celebrating.



Off course the know buhari is suffering from HIV hence he's lanky and always sick, reason they gave her the appointment in order to educate her on how to manage her husband's deadly decease Upon all the juicy appointments, na to manage HIV them see give your madamand you're here celebrating.Off course the know buhari is suffering from HIV hence he's lanky and always sick, reason they gave her the appointment in order to educate her on how to manage her husband's deadly decease 15 Likes

This woman would have made a better president than her husband. 11 Likes

bbnaija thread gradually reducing...mods getting brain 2 Likes

Why is it, that, the rich are getting richer, while the poor are getting poorer!

You cannot stay a day without referring to GEJ and his family, right? You cannot stay a day without referring to GEJ and his family, right? 16 Likes 1 Share

When will they appoint patience Jonathan? Or don't they appoint illiterates? we will continue this conversation when your mother gets a job. At least mama peace is an illiterate. But yo mama I don't want to get ban today. we will continue this conversation when your mother gets a job. At least mama peace is an illiterate. But yo mamaI don't want to get ban today. 16 Likes 1 Share

Good one , another one

Stupidity shldnt b displayed in public forums.. No qualms wen u display it in d convenience of ur privacy Stupidity shldnt b displayed in public forums.. No qualms wen u display it in d convenience of ur privacy 11 Likes



We also need Small Business Accounting jobs.

www.VirtualAccountant.ng Uncle Bubu's influence :pWe also need Small Business Accounting jobs.

Really?

lemme comman be going ooo Nice one! Aisha ambassador for UN, Buhari ambassador for Wedding Fathia in Nigerialemme comman be going ooo 3 Likes

Lol Lol 11 Likes

See job role 1 Like

We also need Small Business Accounting jobs. Say hello today.







www.VirtualAccountant.ng Uncle Bubu's influenceWe also need Small Business Accounting jobs. Say hello today.

When we have millions of Nigeria women jobless out there, why UN have to give some one that is loaded already 2 Likes

How does your own foolish state connect to the topic too? You wailers are just hypocritical to the bone marrow How does your own foolish state connect to the topic too? You wailers are just hypocritical to the bone marrow 1 Like 1 Share

yet .....this does not solve the rate of unemployment in Nigeria 1 Like

Citizens love the wife of the president way more than the president. Congrats 8 Likes

That’s nice.





























































At least she has secured a job for herself because and can see that her walking corpse is going back to Daura come 2019.