http://newshelm.ng/photos-president-buhari-at-vp-osinbajos-daughters-wedding-reception/













President Buhari at the Wedding Reception of Vice President, Osinbajo’s daughter, Damilola Osinbajo and her husband, Oluseun Bakare at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. 1 Like

Really low key wedding 20 Likes 1 Share

See how Rochas is patiently waiting for his own handshake like his life depended on it... See as all these Ppl wedding hall b like heaven.. Politicians don't give a rats ass about d masses... Its all about personal interests nd ambitions for dem... D weddings of IBB's daughter , Buhari's daughter and now Dangote and Osinbanjo's daughter clearly illustrates dat fact... All dey do is sow seeds of ethnic and religious discord and cross their legs and watch d masses do their bidding without even knowing it 37 Likes 3 Shares

See how they are queueing up to see Buhari like say na better person See how they are queueing up to see Buhari like say na better person 6 Likes 1 Share

At least Lagos pastors are still with osibanjo.

Beautiful private event 2 Likes

This man "bubu" is just travelling upandan...

Under 4 days:

On 14th: He was at Dapchi, Maiduguri state...

On 15th: He was at my hometown; Mokwa in Niger state.

On 16th: He flew to Kano for dangote's daughter wedding...

On 17th: He is now to Abuja for Vp's daughter wedding...

Chai... 6 Likes 1 Share

let's hope he doesn't leaves his signature of badluck there 3 Likes





All Buhari, Osinbanjo and current serving governors have seized the opportunity to have a state wedding for their children



Their weddings are always strictly by invitation



No zombie was allowed to eat free rice Congratulations to the couple who seized the opportunity to have a presidential wedding.All Buhari, Osinbanjo and current serving governors have seized the opportunity to have a state wedding for their childrenTheir weddings are always strictly by invitationNo zombie was allowed to eat free rice 6 Likes

The Wedding Presidiot 1 Like

I cannot and will never anything said from a Nigerian Politician.



Where's the low key here?



HML to the children 1 Like 1 Share

Hey! Don't be deceived, he didn't shake her hands. Only held her index finger 1 Like

For those idiots who were shouting: Bring back our president!"



Here he is.



The failure in leadership only knows how to attend marriages.



Where is that better sickness, when we meet it? For those idiots who were shouting: Bring back our president!"Here he is.The failure in leadership only knows how to attend marriages.Where is that better sickness, when we meet it? 4 Likes

Our governors laughs too much















To shake the president Dey hungry them sef 2 Likes

Lol... you're so observant Lol... you're so observant 5 Likes

APC is known for deceit. 3 Likes 1 Share

All these weddings sef! Mere avenue for political networking. 2 Likes

I'm back right here. Please I need a Job ooooo 1 Like

Now that he is traveling within Nigeria ��,, Nigerians are still complaining. What a country 1 Like

Buhari is on wedding attendance spree! 6 Likes 1 Share

lol



wailers still be wondering



is this really Bubu or Jibrin? lolwailers still be wonderingis this really Bubu or Jibrin? 2 Likes

So energetic. That is the man FFK and Fayose said is unfit and will die soon. Obviously, Buhari is more fit than the two morons. Once a soldier, always a soldier. Old soldier never die. So energetic. That is the man FFK and Fayose said is unfit and will die soon. Obviously, Buhari is more fit than the two morons. Once a soldier, always a soldier. Old soldier never die. 3 Likes

If a bomb falls on that crowd, boko haram would be wiped out next week, EVERYBODY in here has an armed bodyguard including all religious heads, the masses are on their own in this messed up country, but lets keep praying 2 Likes