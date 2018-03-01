₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by Newshelm: 5:59pm
President Buhari at the Wedding Reception of Vice President, Osinbajo’s daughter, Damilola Osinbajo and her husband, Oluseun Bakare at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
http://newshelm.ng/photos-president-buhari-at-vp-osinbajos-daughters-wedding-reception/
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by FarahAideed: 6:00pm
Really low key wedding
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by eTECTIVe(m): 6:01pm
See how Rochas is patiently waiting for his own handshake like his life depended on it... See as all these Ppl wedding hall b like heaven.. Politicians don't give a rats ass about d masses... Its all about personal interests nd ambitions for dem... D weddings of IBB's daughter , Buhari's daughter and now Dangote and Osinbanjo's daughter clearly illustrates dat fact... All dey do is sow seeds of ethnic and religious discord and cross their legs and watch d masses do their bidding without even knowing it
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by ufuosman(m): 6:02pm
Congrats to them
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by obi4eze: 6:03pm
See how they are queueing up to see Buhari like say na better person
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by henchamb(m): 6:10pm
At least Lagos pastors are still with osibanjo.
Beautiful private event
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by omowolewa: 6:19pm
Okay
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by Amirullaha(m): 6:24pm
Owk o...
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by Amirullaha(m): 6:28pm
This man "bubu" is just travelling upandan...
Under 4 days:
On 14th: He was at Dapchi, Maiduguri state...
On 15th: He was at my hometown; Mokwa in Niger state.
On 16th: He flew to Kano for dangote's daughter wedding...
On 17th: He is now to Abuja for Vp's daughter wedding...
Chai...
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by stephleena(f): 6:36pm
let's hope he doesn't leaves his signature of badluck there
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by chibike69: 6:47pm
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by NaijaMutant(f): 6:47pm
Congratulations to the couple who seized the opportunity to have a presidential wedding.
All Buhari, Osinbanjo and current serving governors have seized the opportunity to have a state wedding for their children
Their weddings are always strictly by invitation
No zombie was allowed to eat free rice
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by jerseyboy: 6:47pm
The Wedding Presidiot
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by wurabecca(f): 6:49pm
I cannot and will never anything said from a Nigerian Politician.
Where's the low key here?
HML to the children
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by abiolag(m): 6:49pm
No comment
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by Arewa12: 6:49pm
Congrat
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by money121(m): 6:49pm
Ok
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by dontbothermuch: 6:49pm
Hey! Don't be deceived, he didn't shake her hands. Only held her index finger
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by dieBYfire: 6:49pm
obi4eze:
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by AuntyAmope(m): 6:49pm
S
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by Skepticus: 6:50pm
For those idiots who were shouting: Bring back our president!"
Here he is.
The failure in leadership only knows how to attend marriages.
Where is that better sickness, when we meet it?
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by Joseunlimited(f): 6:50pm
Our governors laughs too much
To shake the president Dey hungry them sef
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by Kinggnicole(f): 6:50pm
eTECTIVe:
Lol... you're so observant
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by PrecisionFx(m): 6:50pm
[quote author=FarahAideed post=65922127]Really low key wedding [/quot[url][/url]
APC is known for deceit.
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by ADRIAN88(m): 6:50pm
All these weddings sef! Mere avenue for political networking.
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by Israel17(m): 6:50pm
I'm back right here. Please I need a Job ooooo
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by monlawal(m): 6:51pm
Now that he is traveling within Nigeria ��,, Nigerians are still complaining. What a country
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by Pavore9: 6:51pm
Buhari is on wedding attendance spree!
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by tesppidd: 6:51pm
Amirullaha:lol
wailers still be wondering
is this really Bubu or Jibrin?
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by lilytender: 6:51pm
Amirullaha:
So energetic. That is the man FFK and Fayose said is unfit and will die soon. Obviously, Buhari is more fit than the two morons. Once a soldier, always a soldier. Old soldier never die.
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by StaffofOrayan(m): 6:53pm
If a bomb falls on that crowd, boko haram would be wiped out next week, EVERYBODY in here has an armed bodyguard including all religious heads, the masses are on their own in this messed up country, but lets keep praying
|Re: President Buhari At Damilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Wedding Reception by tesppidd: 6:53pm
Kinggnicole:
aswear!
