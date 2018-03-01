₦airaland Forum

''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere

2019: Eze Madumere & Uche Nwosu's Supporters Clash In Mbaitoli LGA, Many Wounded / Hunters' Gift To Prince Eze Madumere, Imo State Deputy Governor / Eze Madumere Wore NYSC Outfit To Welcome Osinbajo To Imo (Photos)

''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Nigeriapen(m): 1:31am


''No man born of a woman can stop me from becoming governor'' Imo deputy governor, Eze Madumere says

Madumere in a statement released by his spokesperson, Uche Onwuchekwa, said in an apparent disregard to the position of the inccumbent state governor, Rochas Okorocha , who has endorsed Uche Nwosu, his son-in-law, as his successor.
Madumere who is currently fighting his biggest political battles, said owing to his years of experience in the private and public sectors, he is more qualified to succeed Okorocha.

“The deputy governor once more likened his betrayal from those he managed and nurtured to limelight politically to that of the betrayal of the Lord Jesus Christ, who was also betrayed by those he loved and called his friends.

He, however, vowed that no man born of a woman could stop his ambition, saying that God remained the ultimate decider of anyone’s future.” the statement read Okorocha is rumored to be pulling his strings to kick Madumere out of office and frustrate his ambition.

Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Nigeriapen(m): 1:32am
Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by DynasTee: 1:38am
Okay but remember that men dey born as well

Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Morbeta11: 3:32am
As if he is the one voting for himself.

Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by InfernoNig(m): 3:44am
Na him get his mouth

Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by sujexy: 3:51am
[i][/i][color=#000099][/color]Ndi Agburu ha see this one mouth..

Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Tonymegabush1(m): 5:16am
Honestly I don't know wot to say but IMO ppl know better who they want to govern them

Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by TrueSenator(m): 5:52am
Then a woman born by a woman will stop you lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed

Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by femi4: 8:28am
Dream on...
Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Nigeriapen(m): 9:11am
TrueSenator:
Then a woman born by a woman will stop you lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed
He will do otherwise so has to win
Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Nigeriapen(m): 9:11am
femi4:
Dream on...

He is so tasty of the sit shocked
Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Nigeriapen(m): 9:15am
Tonymegabush1:
Honestly I don't know wot to say but IMO ppl know better who they want to govern them
As far as Naija is concern any body can rule even a rat grin

Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Nigeriapen(m): 9:19am
sujexy post"Ndi Agburu ha
see this one mouth.
Imo state will do them self Good or bad depending on their choice to govern them.
Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Nigeriapen(m): 9:20am
InfernoNig:
Na him get his mouth
He need winning with open eye
Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Nigeriapen(m): 9:22am
Morbeta11:
As if he is the one voting for himself.
I wonder, the truth is that he will use money to wins the people mind, did u think Nigerians are fantastically corrupt up to that extent to accept this man. cheesy shocked
Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Nigeriapen(m): 9:24am
DynasTee:
Okay but remember that men dey born as well
He is not Unopposed, he will meet a tiger too, Igbo No be una... cry

Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Gr8amechi: 10:04am
Some words are very heavy I wish him the best.
I am not really a fan of deputy challenging their master, he choose you to run as deputy you didn't pick him, he could as well have picked anyone else.
I want them to change Nigerian constitution to make it impossible for a deputy to seek for a possible after him and his principal has vacated that position if not some people will soon be spending 16 years in government houses

Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by dignity33: 10:35am
If Okorohousa is a failure you are also a failure I see no need you will be allowed to assume that office because you and Okorohousa are birds of the same feather.

Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by sujexy: 11:10am
Nigeriapen:

Imo state will do them self Good or bad depending on their choice to govern them.
datz true...
take dis

Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Enemyofpeace: 11:30am
Desperado fool
Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Luukasz(m): 11:30am
Then sango or ogun or amadioha will stop you

Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by cocaineaddict(m): 11:31am
chai After uselessing ur nyash all these years your oga now wants to discard you like a piece of trash. Sorry na ur middle name. I no call pesin name o

Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by 8stargeneral: 11:32am
So u wan use by force govern imo state baa

Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by boigamee: 11:32am
See vex on top okorocha
Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by JoanHicks(f): 11:34am
smiley
Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by ollah2: 11:34am
These ones be calling God, Jesus yet they are worst than devil

Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by JONNYSPUTE(m): 11:34am
I love that. This is the way to go. You can't be watching Okorocha install his inlaw from orlu zone again as a govonor. Abi nah only them waka come?.

Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Kalashnikov102(m): 11:34am
One bullet to your skull.. Ad the rest is history!!
Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by profjustine458(m): 11:35am
Hahahahahahah.......This Jew man is mouthed
Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by RexTramadol1(m): 11:36am
Na ur papa b king maker Na





Shoro niyen?
Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by McAausim: 11:37am
Foolish man,.IMO decide

Fashola's Performance Is Overblown – CACOL / Group Asks INEC, Army For Information On Buhari's Qualification / Anambra Election: Army Arrests IPOB Members With Anti-Anambra Election Flyers

Viewing this topic: djacob(m), Skywalker5(m), Ken55ng, merrygorou(m), Behappie(m), VIGI201(m), instinct57vm(m), iamboody(m), phoexix, yahaya1(m), Aystarz, Lowrenzojacuzzi, ruuudboy, tiso222(m), tern, Sunnyflex(m), emmxzy(m), iguita, SoNature(m), Ihsan6(m), arinzeasika(m), funsho79, philipdollar(m), Petermarshal(m), michaelwilli(m), Rios, frankyfranky(m), Kfed4ril(m), RogueX, dyangprof(m) and 77 guest(s)

