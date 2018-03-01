Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere (17136 Views)

''No man born of a woman can stop me from becoming governor'' Imo deputy governor, Eze Madumere says



Madumere in a statement released by his spokesperson, Uche Onwuchekwa, said in an apparent disregard to the position of the inccumbent state governor, Rochas Okorocha , who has endorsed Uche Nwosu, his son-in-law, as his successor.

Madumere who is currently fighting his biggest political battles, said owing to his years of experience in the private and public sectors, he is more qualified to succeed Okorocha.



“The deputy governor once more likened his betrayal from those he managed and nurtured to limelight politically to that of the betrayal of the Lord Jesus Christ, who was also betrayed by those he loved and called his friends.



He, however, vowed that no man born of a woman could stop his ambition, saying that God remained the ultimate decider of anyone’s future.” the statement read Okorocha is rumored to be pulling his strings to kick Madumere out of office and frustrate his ambition.

SOURCE: https://www.nigeriapen.com/2018/03/no-man-born-of-woman-can-stop-me-from.html?m=1

Okay but remember that men dey born as well 32 Likes 2 Shares

As if he is the one voting for himself. 19 Likes 1 Share

Na him get his mouth 3 Likes 1 Share

[i][/i][color=#000099][/color]Ndi Agburu ha see this one mouth.. 1 Like 1 Share

Honestly I don't know wot to say but IMO ppl know better who they want to govern them 10 Likes 2 Shares

Then a woman born by a woman will stop you 52 Likes 8 Shares

Dream on...

TrueSenator:

Then a woman born by a woman will stop you He will do otherwise so has to win He will do otherwise so has to win

femi4:

Dream on...



He is so tasty of the sit He is so tasty of the sit

Tonymegabush1:

Honestly I don't know wot to say but IMO ppl know better who they want to govern them As far as Naija is concern any body can rule even a rat As far as Naija is concern any body can rule even a rat 4 Likes 3 Shares

sujexy post"Ndi Agburu ha

see this one mouth. Imo state will do them self Good or bad depending on their choice to govern them. Imo state will do them self Good or bad depending on their choice to govern them.

InfernoNig:

Na him get his mouth He need winning with open eye He need winning with open eye

Morbeta11:

As if he is the one voting for himself. I wonder, the truth is that he will use money to wins the people mind, did u think Nigerians are fantastically corrupt up to that extent to accept this man. I wonder, the truth is that he will use money to wins the people mind, did u think Nigerians are fantastically corrupt up to that extent to accept this man.

DynasTee:

Okay but remember that men dey born as well He is not Unopposed, he will meet a tiger too, Igbo No be una... He is not Unopposed, he will meet a tiger too, Igbo No be una... 1 Like 1 Share

Some words are very heavy I wish him the best.

I am not really a fan of deputy challenging their master, he choose you to run as deputy you didn't pick him, he could as well have picked anyone else.

I want them to change Nigerian constitution to make it impossible for a deputy to seek for a possible after him and his principal has vacated that position if not some people will soon be spending 16 years in government houses 14 Likes

If Okorohousa is a failure you are also a failure I see no need you will be allowed to assume that office because you and Okorohousa are birds of the same feather. 4 Likes

Nigeriapen:



Imo state will do them self Good or bad depending on their choice to govern them. datz true...

take dis datz true...take dis

Desperado fool

Then sango or ogun or amadioha will stop you 2 Likes 1 Share

chai After uselessing ur nyash all these years your oga now wants to discard you like a piece of trash. Sorry na ur middle name. I no call pesin name o 1 Like

So u wan use by force govern imo state baa 2 Likes

See vex on top okorocha

These ones be calling God, Jesus yet they are worst than devil 1 Like

I love that. This is the way to go. You can't be watching Okorocha install his inlaw from orlu zone again as a govonor. Abi nah only them waka come?. 5 Likes

One bullet to your skull.. Ad the rest is history!!

Hahahahahahah.......This Jew man is mouthed

Na ur papa b king maker Na











Shoro niyen?