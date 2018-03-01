₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Nigeriapen(m): 1:31am
''No man born of a woman can stop me from becoming governor'' Imo deputy governor, Eze Madumere says
SOURCE:https://www.nigeriapen.com/2018/03/no-man-born-of-woman-can-stop-me-from.html?m=1
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Nigeriapen(m): 1:32am
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by DynasTee: 1:38am
Okay but remember that men dey born as well
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Morbeta11: 3:32am
As if he is the one voting for himself.
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by InfernoNig(m): 3:44am
Na him get his mouth
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by sujexy: 3:51am
[i][/i][color=#000099][/color]Ndi Agburu ha see this one mouth..
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Tonymegabush1(m): 5:16am
Honestly I don't know wot to say but IMO ppl know better who they want to govern them
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by TrueSenator(m): 5:52am
Then a woman born by a woman will stop you
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by femi4: 8:28am
Dream on...
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Nigeriapen(m): 9:11am
TrueSenator:He will do otherwise so has to win
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Nigeriapen(m): 9:11am
femi4:He is so tasty of the sit
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Nigeriapen(m): 9:15am
Tonymegabush1:As far as Naija is concern any body can rule even a rat
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Nigeriapen(m): 9:19am
sujexy post"Ndi Agburu haImo state will do them self Good or bad depending on their choice to govern them.
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Nigeriapen(m): 9:20am
InfernoNig:He need winning with open eye
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Nigeriapen(m): 9:22am
Morbeta11:I wonder, the truth is that he will use money to wins the people mind, did u think Nigerians are fantastically corrupt up to that extent to accept this man.
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Nigeriapen(m): 9:24am
DynasTee:He is not Unopposed, he will meet a tiger too, Igbo No be una...
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Gr8amechi: 10:04am
Some words are very heavy I wish him the best.
I am not really a fan of deputy challenging their master, he choose you to run as deputy you didn't pick him, he could as well have picked anyone else.
I want them to change Nigerian constitution to make it impossible for a deputy to seek for a possible after him and his principal has vacated that position if not some people will soon be spending 16 years in government houses
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by dignity33: 10:35am
If Okorohousa is a failure you are also a failure I see no need you will be allowed to assume that office because you and Okorohousa are birds of the same feather.
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by sujexy: 11:10am
Nigeriapen:datz true...
take dis
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Enemyofpeace: 11:30am
Desperado fool
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Luukasz(m): 11:30am
Then sango or ogun or amadioha will stop you
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by cocaineaddict(m): 11:31am
chai After uselessing ur nyash all these years your oga now wants to discard you like a piece of trash. Sorry na ur middle name. I no call pesin name o
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by 8stargeneral: 11:32am
So u wan use by force govern imo state baa
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by boigamee: 11:32am
See vex on top okorocha
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by JoanHicks(f): 11:34am
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by ollah2: 11:34am
These ones be calling God, Jesus yet they are worst than devil
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by JONNYSPUTE(m): 11:34am
I love that. This is the way to go. You can't be watching Okorocha install his inlaw from orlu zone again as a govonor. Abi nah only them waka come?.
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by Kalashnikov102(m): 11:34am
One bullet to your skull.. Ad the rest is history!!
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by profjustine458(m): 11:35am
Hahahahahahah.......This Jew man is mouthed
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by RexTramadol1(m): 11:36am
Na ur papa b king maker Na
Shoro niyen?
|Re: ''No Man Born Of A Woman Can Stop Me From Becoming Governor" - Eze Madumere by McAausim: 11:37am
Foolish man,.IMO decide
