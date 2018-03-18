Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / You Disobey Jesus Whenever You Say Someone Is Your Spiritual Father (2325 Views)

"Your Spiritual Welfare Is Our Concern" - Deeper Life Bible Church / Prophet Bernard Siam: Stop Calling Me Spiritual Father If You Don’t Pay Me Tithe / How To Satisfy Your Spiritual Thirst (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

“And don’t address anyone here on Earth as ‘Father’ because only God in heaven is your spiritual father.” - Matthew 23:9 (NIV)



These words were said by Jesus himself. Next time you hear someone call any human being ‘spiritual father,’ question the person. 8 Likes

DaVinciii!!! 6 Likes

Meanwhile, instead of gifting your hard earned money to bet9ja and the rest, you can predict and stake against millions of real people on www.highspirit.ng 4 Likes

My father my father, the chariot of Israel





“Where now is the Lord, the God of Elijah?” (2 Kings 2:14). Is Elijah’s God with me, and is He still the same? That is the one thing that matters! To seek positive evidence that God was with him, Elisha struck the waters with the mantle - and immediately they were divided (v.14), and the onlookers saw the power of God (v.15) 1 Like

i want to fuvk my neighborhood pussies



Daddy G.O. must hear this Daddy G.O. must hear this 1 Like

This table you're shaking has millions of black people in it 3 Likes

I don't just understand the feeling, I don't feel comfortable addressing Pastors and their wives as Daddy, Father, Mummy, Papa, Mama. I prefer to consider them as Pastors, Spiritual guides/adviser/leaders, mentors. 3 Likes





CharlieMaria:





1. To understand what Jesus meant, we have to review 5 consecutive verses, not just 1 as is done by those who distort the Sacred Words of the Lord Jesus. In Matthew 23:8-12, Jesus said, “But you are not to be called rabbi, for you have one teacher, and you are all students. And call no one your father on earth, for you have one Father, the one in Heaven. Nor are you to be called instructors, for you have one instructor, the Messiah. The great among you will be your servant. All who exalt themselves will be humbled, and all who humble themselves will be exalted.”



When carefully examining the above verses, we see that Jesus did not only condemn the usage of the word “father,” but He also condemned the usage of the words “rabbi” and “instructors.” Why? It is because the Jewish leaders “loved to have the place of honor at banquets and the best seats in the synagogues, and to be greeted with respect in the market places, and to have people call them rabbi.” [Matthew 23:6-7] Jesus was condemning the Pharisees who were so full of pride, that they were doing all what was possible to achieve fame, success, rank. Their proud hearts were completely corrupt.



The Pharisees had elevated themselves above God as the ultimate authorities, as father image and teachers. Lacking humility, they failed to humbly look up to God as the source of all authority, fatherhood and teaching.



2. If we are to discontinue the usage of the word “father,” then we also have to discontinue using the word “doctor.” For “doctor” means a religious teacher, an adviser, a scholar, an instructor. The word doctor is Latin for the word “teacher.” It comes from doct-stem of docere which means “to show, teach,"



While it appears that Jesus condemned the usage of the word “teacher” in the above verses, in Matthew 28:19-20, Jesus appointed some men to be teachers of His Church. “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything that I have commanded you.” It can be concluded that Jesus was not condemning the usage of the word “father,” “teacher,” or “rabbi.” He was telling the Pharisees to humble themselves and to stop seeking those titles for themselves.



3. If we are to condemn the usage of the word father, that means to deny every child in the world the right to make reference to his/her biological father. It means all the children will never be able to express that they love their father because such would be condemned.



4. If we are to condemn the usage of the word father, then no one would have the right to speak of the Holy Trinity, the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. God the Father would become meaningless since it would be forbidden to refer to Him. The concept of Divine fatherhood would be none existent.



5. In the New Testament, there are numerous reference to the usage of the word “father.” In Acts 7:2-4, Stephen refers to the ancestors of Abraham, the word “father” being used. In Philippians 2:22, Paul said, “But Timothy’s worth you know, how like a son with a father he has served with me in the work of the gospel.” St. Paul refers to himself as a spiritual father in Philemon 10, “I am appealing to you for my child, Onesimus, whose father I have become during my imprisonment.



Again, Saint Paul refers to himself as the father of believers in 1 Corinthians 4;14-15, “I am not writing this to make you ashamed, but to admonish you as my beloved children. For though you might have ten thousand guardians in Christ, you do not have many fathers. Indeed, in Christ Jesus I became your father through the gospel.



The above biblical references to the word “father” are sufficient to show that Jesus was not forbidding everybody from using the word “father.”



CONCLUSION



Having proven that it is permitted to use the word “father,” let no one condemn you for making reference to your biological father, or to your spiritual father, your local priest, of even for making reference to the Holy Father, the Pope, the head of the Catholic Church on earth. Learn the above references and defend the Catholic faith for the glory of God. A lot of peeps mis- interpret the Holy Grail Ask for understanding and you shall receive. Bless you. This Guy below nailed it...

Sekem sekem

SuperSuave:

DaVinciii!!! 1 Like

U r right,luv.

I hope u know not only did they say that but almost said 'God of this !God of that!( referring to earthly pastors)

don't read the bible literally.



how many times have u cut ur hand off cos it leads u to see? remember what Jesus said.

1. To understand what Jesus meant, we have to review 5 consecutive verses, not just 1 as is done by those who distort the Sacred Words of the Lord Jesus. In Matthew 23:8-12, Jesus said, “But you are not to be called rabbi, for you have one teacher, and you are all students. And call no one your father on earth, for you have one Father, the one in Heaven. Nor are you to be called instructors, for you have one instructor, the Messiah. The great among you will be your servant. All who exalt themselves will be humbled, and all who humble themselves will be exalted.”



When carefully examining the above verses, we see that Jesus did not only condemn the usage of the word “father,” but He also condemned the usage of the words “rabbi” and “instructors.” Why? It is because the Jewish leaders “loved to have the place of honor at banquets and the best seats in the synagogues, and to be greeted with respect in the market places, and to have people call them rabbi.” [Matthew 23:6-7] Jesus was condemning the Pharisees who were so full of pride, that they were doing all what was possible to achieve fame, success, rank. Their proud hearts were completely corrupt.



The Pharisees had elevated themselves above God as the ultimate authorities, as father image and teachers. Lacking humility, they failed to humbly look up to God as the source of all authority, fatherhood and teaching.



2. If we are to discontinue the usage of the word “father,” then we also have to discontinue using the word “doctor.” For “doctor” means a religious teacher, an adviser, a scholar, an instructor. The word doctor is Latin for the word “teacher.” It comes from doct-stem of docere which means “to show, teach,"



While it appears that Jesus condemned the usage of the word “teacher” in the above verses, in Matthew 28:19-20, Jesus appointed some men to be teachers of His Church. “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything that I have commanded you.” It can be concluded that Jesus was not condemning the usage of the word “father,” “teacher,” or “rabbi.” He was telling the Pharisees to humble themselves and to stop seeking those titles for themselves.



3. If we are to condemn the usage of the word father, that means to deny every child in the world the right to make reference to his/her biological father. It means all the children will never be able to express that they love their father because such would be condemned.



4. If we are to condemn the usage of the word father, then no one would have the right to speak of the Holy Trinity, the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. God the Father would become meaningless since it would be forbidden to refer to Him. The concept of Divine fatherhood would be none existent.



5. In the New Testament, there are numerous reference to the usage of the word “father.” In Acts 7:2-4, Stephen refers to the ancestors of Abraham, the word “father” being used. In Philippians 2:22, Paul said, “But Timothy’s worth you know, how like a son with a father he has served with me in the work of the gospel.” St. Paul refers to himself as a spiritual father in Philemon 10, “I am appealing to you for my child, Onesimus, whose father I have become during my imprisonment.



Again, Saint Paul refers to himself as the father of believers in 1 Corinthians 4;14-15, “I am not writing this to make you ashamed, but to admonish you as my beloved children. For though you might have ten thousand guardians in Christ, you do not have many fathers. Indeed, in Christ Jesus I became your father through the gospel.



The above biblical references to the word “father” are sufficient to show that Jesus was not forbidding everybody from using the word “father.”



CONCLUSION



Having proven that it is permitted to use the word “father,” let no one condemn you for making reference to your biological father, or to your spiritual father, your local priest, of even for making reference to the Holy Father, the Pope, the head of the Catholic Church on earth. Learn the above references and defend the Catholic faith for the glory of God. 8 Likes

jesus sucks. who the hell is he? that tithe extortionist.

I pity this OP. By the time the sons and daughters of the various daddy Go's would be back from church, they will roast the OP 1 Like

DaVinciii:

“And don’t address anyone here on Earth as ‘Father’ because only God in heaven is your spiritual father.” - Matthew 23:9 (NIV)



These words were said by Jesus himself. Next time you hear someone call any human being ‘spiritual father,’ question the person.



Churches where such is practised are not bible-believing churches Churches where such is practised are not bible-believing churches 1 Like

SIMPLYkush:

i want to fuvk my neighborhood pussies

So what do want us to do So what do want us to do

CharlieMaria:



1. To understand what Jesus meant, we have to review 5 consecutive verses, not just 1 as is done by those who distort the Sacred Words of the Lord Jesus. In Matthew 23:8-12, Jesus said, “But you are not to be called rabbi, for you have one teacher, and you are all students. And call no one your father on earth, for you have one Father, the one in Heaven. Nor are you to be called instructors, for you have one instructor, the Messiah. The great among you will be your servant. All who exalt themselves will be humbled, and all who humble themselves will be exalted.”



When carefully examining the above verses, we see that Jesus did not only condemn the usage of the word “father,” but He also condemned the usage of the words “rabbi” and “instructors.” Why? It is because the Jewish leaders “loved to have the place of honor at banquets and the best seats in the synagogues, and to be greeted with respect in the market places, and to have people call them rabbi.” [Matthew 23:6-7] Jesus was condemning the Pharisees who were so full of pride, that they were doing all what was possible to achieve fame, success, rank. Their proud hearts were completely corrupt.



The Pharisees had elevated themselves above God as the ultimate authorities, as father image and teachers. Lacking humility, they failed to humbly look up to God as the source of all authority, fatherhood and teaching.



2. If we are to discontinue the usage of the word “father,” then we also have to discontinue using the word “doctor.” For “doctor” means a religious teacher, an adviser, a scholar, an instructor. The word doctor is Latin for the word “teacher.” It comes from doct-stem of docere which means “to show, teach,"



While it appears that Jesus condemned the usage of the word “teacher” in the above verses, in Matthew 28:19-20, Jesus appointed some men to be teachers of His Church. “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything that I have commanded you.” It can be concluded that Jesus was not condemning the usage of the word “father,” “teacher,” or “rabbi.” He was telling the Pharisees to humble themselves and to stop seeking those titles for themselves.



3. If we are to condemn the usage of the word father, that means to deny every child in the world the right to make reference to his/her biological father. It means all the children will never be able to express that they love their father because such would be condemned.



4. If we are to condemn the usage of the word father, then no one would have the right to speak of the Holy Trinity, the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. God the Father would become meaningless since it would be forbidden to refer to Him. The concept of Divine fatherhood would be none existent.



5. In the New Testament, there are numerous reference to the usage of the word “father.” In Acts 7:2-4, Stephen refers to the ancestors of Abraham, the word “father” being used. In Philippians 2:22, Paul said, “But Timothy’s worth you know, how like a son with a father he has served with me in the work of the gospel.” St. Paul refers to himself as a spiritual father in Philemon 10, “I am appealing to you for my child, Onesimus, whose father I have become during my imprisonment.



Again, Saint Paul refers to himself as the father of believers in 1 Corinthians 4;14-15, “I am not writing this to make you ashamed, but to admonish you as my beloved children. For though you might have ten thousand guardians in Christ, you do not have many fathers. Indeed, in Christ Jesus I became your father through the gospel.



The above biblical references to the word “father” are sufficient to show that Jesus was not forbidding everybody from using the word “father.”



CONCLUSION



Having proven that it is permitted to use the word “father,” let no one condemn you for making reference to your biological father, or to your spiritual father, your local priest, of even for making reference to the Holy Father, the Pope, the head of the Catholic Church on earth. Learn the above references and defend the Catholic faith for the glory of God. So Jesus was just jiving

He did not mean it? So Jesus was just jivingHe did not mean it? 1 Like

CharlieMaria:



1. To understand what Jesus meant, we have to review 5 consecutive verses, not just 1 as is done by those who distort the Sacred Words of the Lord Jesus. In Matthew 23:8-12, Jesus said, “But you are not to be called rabbi, for you have one teacher, and you are all students. And call no one your father on earth, for you have one Father, the one in Heaven. Nor are you to be called instructors, for you have one instructor, the Messiah. The great among you will be your servant. All who exalt themselves will be humbled, and all who humble themselves will be exalted.”



When carefully examining the above verses, we see that Jesus did not only condemn the usage of the word “father,” but He also condemned the usage of the words “rabbi” and “instructors.” Why? It is because the Jewish leaders “loved to have the place of honor at banquets and the best seats in the synagogues, and to be greeted with respect in the market places, and to have people call them rabbi.” [Matthew 23:6-7] Jesus was condemning the Pharisees who were so full of pride, that they were doing all what was possible to achieve fame, success, rank. Their proud hearts were completely corrupt.



The Pharisees had elevated themselves above God as the ultimate authorities, as father image and teachers. Lacking humility, they failed to humbly look up to God as the source of all authority, fatherhood and teaching.



2. If we are to discontinue the usage of the word “father,” then we also have to discontinue using the word “doctor.” For “doctor” means a religious teacher, an adviser, a scholar, an instructor. The word doctor is Latin for the word “teacher.” It comes from doct-stem of docere which means “to show, teach,"



While it appears that Jesus condemned the usage of the word “teacher” in the above verses, in Matthew 28:19-20, Jesus appointed some men to be teachers of His Church. “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything that I have commanded you.” It can be concluded that Jesus was not condemning the usage of the word “father,” “teacher,” or “rabbi.” He was telling the Pharisees to humble themselves and to stop seeking those titles for themselves.



3. If we are to condemn the usage of the word father, that means to deny every child in the world the right to make reference to his/her biological father. It means all the children will never be able to express that they love their father because such would be condemned.



4. If we are to condemn the usage of the word father, then no one would have the right to speak of the Holy Trinity, the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. God the Father would become meaningless since it would be forbidden to refer to Him. The concept of Divine fatherhood would be none existent.



5. In the New Testament, there are numerous reference to the usage of the word “father.” In Acts 7:2-4, Stephen refers to the ancestors of Abraham, the word “father” being used. In Philippians 2:22, Paul said, “But Timothy’s worth you know, how like a son with a father he has served with me in the work of the gospel.” St. Paul refers to himself as a spiritual father in Philemon 10, “I am appealing to you for my child, Onesimus, whose father I have become during my imprisonment.



Again, Saint Paul refers to himself as the father of believers in 1 Corinthians 4;14-15, “I am not writing this to make you ashamed, but to admonish you as my beloved children. For though you might have ten thousand guardians in Christ, you do not have many fathers. Indeed, in Christ Jesus I became your father through the gospel.



The above biblical references to the word “father” are sufficient to show that Jesus was not forbidding everybody from using the word “father.”



CONCLUSION



Having proven that it is permitted to use the word “father,” let no one condemn you for making reference to your biological father, or to your spiritual father, your local priest, of even for making reference to the Holy Father, the Pope, the head of the Catholic Church on earth. Learn the above references and defend the Catholic faith for the glory of God. who do you expect to read this epistle? who do you expect to read this epistle?

What about me that I am some people's spiritual father 1 Like

by by

God is the Spiritual father of all cos He's the creator.

DaVinciii:





These people see it as a thing of pride to say ignorant stuff like that. Cc lalasticlala

My 9ja pple... They'll NEVER learn! You'll see them praising, adulating and worshiping these so called 'men of god' instead of worshiping God. Ignorant FOOLS! My 9ja pple... They'll NEVER learn! You'll see them praising, adulating and worshiping these so called 'men of god' instead of worshiping God. Ignorant FOOLS!

InansBobo:

My father my father, the chariot of Isrsel

Not my spiritual father, my spiritual father!



What you quoted was a popular metaphor in Israel exclaimed by Elisha and Joash meaning "My father, the real strength and power of Israel against its foes".



Paul and John never referred to themselves as spiritual fathers but used the word 'father' in the sense of father in the faith (as an endearment). Though the mod quotes the verse without considering the context - which will mislead many people in my view. Nevertheless, our only father in the spirit is Christ Jesus. Not my spiritual father, my spiritual father!What you quoted was a popular metaphor in Israel exclaimed by Elisha and Joash meaning "My father, the real strength and power of Israel against its foes".Paul and John never referred to themselves as spiritual fathers but used the word 'father' in the sense of father in the faith (as an endearment). Though the mod quotes the verse without considering the context - which will mislead many people in my view. Nevertheless, our only father in the spirit is Christ Jesus.

0monnak0da:



So Jesus was just jiving

He did not mean it? He was only speaking against pride in that passage, do not translate the scriptures literally... He was only speaking against pride in that passage, do not translate the scriptures literally...

Wat if u say my father in d lord.

Enemyofpeace:

who do you expect to read this epistle? Read and learn Read and learn

And what becomes of some of our sister denominations that the title is already official.. You must call them by that.. even if he is your grandson