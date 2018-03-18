₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by Danny287(m): 9:32am
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and some political parties have been meeting as part of moves to strategise for the 2019 elections, The PUNCH has learnt.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/obasanjo-meets-kwankwaso-duke-agbakoba-35-parties-in-lagos/amp/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by papoudaupolos: 9:34am
Kwankwasoduke is the word.
The only combo that could match the current
19 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by osazeeblue01: 9:38am
Anything to be done to send baba to Daura am fully ready to support.
BacktoDaura2019
37 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by BankeSmalls(f): 9:42am
They are arranging to put another puppet they can control.
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by Africonji: 9:48am
Obasamjo is a hypocratic traitor that should be rotting in jail for his many crimes and corruptions. He is very bitter and wants to destroy PDP because he is jealous that the party is waxing stronger. He is a failure.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by WATCHOVER(m): 10:20am
If Obasanjo and others had listened earlier this kind of calamity 4 no before us now.
See as them dey look for sellable candidate like who they look for treasure under Guilder Ultimate Search.
6 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by Reinvented: 10:26am
Obasanjo's obsession on blocking Atiku at all cost will help Buhari back in 2019. Mark this!
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by johnmartus(m): 10:53am
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by Cekpo34(m): 10:54am
Duke has become so popular... I hope he makes something out of it
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by tuniski: 12:04pm
Cekpo34:Duke can't pull 1m Votes nationally!
3 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by tuniski: 12:07pm
Africonji:Your head is very correct. It is a straight battle between PDP V APC! A 3rd force that is so rudderless in finding identity let alone govern will be worst than apc/buhari coalition!
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by LibertyRep: 12:08pm
Gathering of the same opportunist hawks that bleed Nigeria to her knees.
All of them. Yeah. Anyone that has held any political post is guilty and I do not see the solution coming from them.
How can a former governor who benefited immensely from the infamous security vote and other sundry allowances to the detriment of his state, without any remorse, now begin to pose as the Messiah?
How do we explain any former NASS member who enjoyed the outrageous allowances in the hallowed chamber without qualms now begins to chant new songs.
Let's not even talk about OBJ, the one who had the opportunity on the platter of Gold, to salvage the nation, but blew it.
All of them are guilty, including the current anti-corruption chanters
5 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by KehnnyCares(m): 12:30pm
Circle, gathering and decision of old same thieves.
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by famology(m): 12:55pm
This arrangement will only make Buhari re-election easier. I hope obj is not technically working for Buhari? Because this arrangement will weaken and split the votes of the opposition. Why not form a coalition with a pdp that already has structure nation wide ,then come up with a sound candidate to give Pmb a tough fight?I repeat, this coalition will only guarantee Pmb an easy ride in 2019.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by BruncleZuma: 1:02pm
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by AngelicBeing: 1:02pm
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by tico1212(m): 1:04pm
Agbakoba or alakoba
3 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by oyetunder(m): 1:04pm
Demonic gatherings cannot produce a paradise for the people. The gatherings of Orunmila, Sango, Ogun and Esu will only facilitate the killings of goats, dogs and rams...plus palm oil.
2 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by congorasta: 1:04pm
Nigeria is doomed
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by Frankbaro(m): 1:04pm
Any arrangement to send Buhari the Dullard back to Daura welcome
2 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by Bari22(m): 1:05pm
Kwankwaso/Duke
3 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by EcBoss: 1:06pm
Na them sabi
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by uwa1(m): 1:08pm
Hmmm.... Hope something better comes after APC....
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by byemx06(m): 1:09pm
obasanjo b acting as if Nigeria belong to him............
3 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by ZombieTAMER: 1:09pm
This is a good development
Anything to divide the northern votes is highly welcomed especially the Kano votes...
At the end of the day
PDP will bring sanity back to our polity
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by gracefoundmme(m): 1:10pm
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by PapaBaby: 1:10pm
Anything to return the dullard back to his cows is ok by me.
2 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by olowobaba10: 1:11pm
NIGERIA WOULD BE A BETTER COUNTRY WITHOUT OBASANJO AND ALL THESE OLD MORONS AND KLEPTOCRATS WHO ARE JUST TRYING TO PUT NEW WINE IN AN OLD BOTTLE.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by OChimex(m): 1:12pm
Three words describe African politicians - moronic soulless rogues.....
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by MorataFC: 1:12pm
osazeeblue01:u got one vote bro
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos by MrMystrO(m): 1:12pm
LibertyRep:
Ok. So please can you suggest what you think should be done..?
1 Like
