Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and some political parties have been meeting as part of moves to strategise for the 2019 elections, The PUNCH has learnt.

In one of such meetings, which held at Protea Hotel, located at 42/44 Isaac John Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, Obasanjo was said to have met with 35 political parties under the aegis of the Coalition for New Nigeria.

Others at the meeting included the Co-Chairmen of the Nigerian Intervention Movement, Mr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), and Dr. Jhalil Tafawa-Balewa, one of the children of Nigeria’s post-independence first Prime Minister, Alhaji Tafawa Balewa.

A former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke; a former Governor Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; and a former Special Adviser to Obasanjo, who is the spokesman for the CNM, Mr. Akin Osuntokun, also attended the strategic meeting.


Some of the political parties represented at the meeting included the Social Democratic Party, Labour Party, Alliance for Democracy, Democratic People’s Congress, Action Alliance, Progressives People’s Alliance, Democratic Alternative and National Conscience Party.

Others, who attended the Lagos meeting, were Mr. Kenneth Udete, who represented Action Alliance Party; and Mr. Okey Chukwuendu, who represented the All Grand Alliance Party.

A source, who attended the meeting, told our correspondent that Obasanjo emphasised the need to work together ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The source, who is close to Obasanjo, told SUNDAY PUNCH that the coming together of the various interest groups and individuals had become necessary as that was seen as the only way to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 2019 elections.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source said, “The meeting was summoned by Obasanjo. He noted that both the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party have failed Nigeria and there is a need to come together. He said his association, Coalition for Nigeria Movement, and the NIM should form a merger.”


When asked why Kwankwaso was invited to the meeting despite being a member of the ruling APC, the source noted that Kwankwaso had always been an Obasanjo loyalist.

“Have you forgotten that Kwankwaso was appointed the Minister of Defence by President Obasanjo in 2003? The former governor was not invited because of his ties with the APC but because he also has a huge movement known as the Kwankwasiya in Kano and its environs. Kano is a very strategic state,” the source, a top member of one of the groups, stated.



“The meeting is not just a political one but an attempt to come up with a unified ideology and strategy for 2019.”

The source explained that Obasanjo stressed the need for the parties present to prove to Nigerians that they were different from the APC and the PDP, saying Nigerians were tired of the two parties.


When asked why the meeting was kept secret for so long, the source said Obasanjo insisted that such strategic sessions remained clandestine.

When contacted on the telephone on Saturday, Agbakoba confirmed the meetings with Obasanjo.

Agbakoba, who is a co-chairman of the NIM, said the meetings would continue to hold.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria stated, “What I can say is yes, that is true. We are exploring the option of working together and those conversations are still ongoing and we have a mutually-agreed agenda that we will have to make an impact in 2019.

“And that we will not be supporting the APC or the PDP. We have agreed on that but we have not agreed on who the candidate would be and other minute details.”

When asked if the presence of old politicians like Kwankwaso and Oyinlola in the meetings would not undermine the quest for change, Agbakoba said NIM would be circumspect.

The former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, added, “I can confirm that Kwankwaso was there and Oyinlola was there, but for us, our concern is that Nigerians need to see a new political plan and we told them in clear terms that if we are to work together, it would present a challenge if the Nigerian voting population see the same old people and then there would be no change. So, that’s where we are.

“It will be difficult in my view for us to be supporting the same old people who left the PDP and went to the APC to come and join us. It will be very difficult.”

Attempts to get a response from Kwankwaso about the meetings were futile.

Calls to the mobile of his spokesperson, Rabiu Bichi, were not returned while a response to a text message sent to him on the subject was still being awaited as of the time of filing this report on Saturday night.

Attempts to speak with Osuntokun proved abortive as he neither returned calls to his mobile on Saturday nor responded to a text message sent to his telephone.

Efforts to get Oyinlola to speak on this were unsuccessful. Calls to the former governor’s phone rang out several times while he had yet to respond to the text message sent to him on the same issue as of the time of filing this report.


https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/obasanjo-meets-kwankwaso-duke-agbakoba-35-parties-in-lagos/amp/

Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
Kwankwasoduke is the word.

The only combo that could match the current

Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
Anything to be done to send baba to Daura am fully ready to support.
BacktoDaura2019

Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
They are arranging to put another puppet they can control.

Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
Obasamjo is a hypocratic traitor that should be rotting in jail for his many crimes and corruptions. He is very bitter and wants to destroy PDP because he is jealous that the party is waxing stronger. He is a failure. angry

Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
If Obasanjo and others had listened earlier this kind of calamity 4 no before us now.
See as them dey look for sellable candidate like who they look for treasure under Guilder Ultimate Search. grin

Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
Obasanjo's obsession on blocking Atiku at all cost will help Buhari back in 2019. Mark this!

Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
Duke has become so popular... I hope he makes something out of it

Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
Cekpo34:
Duke has become so popular... I hope he makes something out of it
Duke can't pull 1m Votes nationally!

Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
Africonji:
Obasamjo is a hypocratic traitor that should be rotting in jail for his many crimes and corruptions. He is very bitter and wants to destroy PDP because he is jealous that the party is waxing stronger. He is a failure. angry
Your head is very correct. It is a straight battle between PDP V APC! A 3rd force that is so rudderless in finding identity let alone govern will be worst than apc/buhari coalition!

Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
Gathering of the same opportunist hawks that bleed Nigeria to her knees.

All of them. Yeah. Anyone that has held any political post is guilty and I do not see the solution coming from them.

How can a former governor who benefited immensely from the infamous security vote and other sundry allowances to the detriment of his state, without any remorse, now begin to pose as the Messiah?

How do we explain any former NASS member who enjoyed the outrageous allowances in the hallowed chamber without qualms now begins to chant new songs.

Let's not even talk about OBJ, the one who had the opportunity on the platter of Gold, to salvage the nation, but blew it.

All of them are guilty, including the current anti-corruption chanters

Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
Circle, gathering and decision of old same thieves.
Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
This arrangement will only make Buhari re-election easier. I hope obj is not technically working for Buhari? Because this arrangement will weaken and split the votes of the opposition. Why not form a coalition with a pdp that already has structure nation wide ,then come up with a sound candidate to give Pmb a tough fight?I repeat, this coalition will only guarantee Pmb an easy ride in 2019.

Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
cool

Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
Agbakoba or alakoba

Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
Demonic gatherings cannot produce a paradise for the people. The gatherings of Orunmila, Sango, Ogun and Esu will only facilitate the killings of goats, dogs and rams...plus palm oil.

Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
Nigeria is doomed
Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
Any arrangement to send Buhari the Dullard back to Daura welcome

Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
Kwankwaso/Duke

Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
Na them sabi

Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
Hmmm.... Hope something better comes after APC....
Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
obasanjo b acting as if Nigeria belong to him............

Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
This is a good development
Anything to divide the northern votes is highly welcomed especially the Kano votes...

At the end of the day
PDP will bring sanity back to our polity

Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
Anything to return the dullard back to his cows is ok by me.

2 Likes

Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
NIGERIA WOULD BE A BETTER COUNTRY WITHOUT OBASANJO AND ALL THESE OLD MORONS AND KLEPTOCRATS WHO ARE JUST TRYING TO PUT NEW WINE IN AN OLD BOTTLE.

Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
Three words describe African politicians - moronic soulless rogues.....
Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
osazeeblue01:
Anything to be done to send baba to Daura am fully ready to support.

BacktoDaura2019
u got one vote bro grin

Re: Obasanjo Meets Kwankwaso, Duke, Agbakoba, 35 Parties In Lagos
LibertyRep:
Gathering of the same opportunist hawks that bleed Nigeria to her knees.

All of them. Yeah. Anyone that has held any political post is guilty and I do not see the solution coming from them.

How can a former governor who benefited immensely from the infamous security vote and other sundry allowances to the detriment of his state now begin to pose as the messiah?

How do we explain a former NASS member who enjoyed the outrageous allowances in the hallowed chamber without qualms now begins to chant new songs.

Let's not even talk about OBJ, the one who had the opportunity on the platter of Gold to salvage the nation but blew it.

All of them are guilty, including the current anti-corruption chanters

Ok. So please can you suggest what you think should be done..?

