Blind mystic Baba Vanga 'who foretold 9/11 and Brexit' also made a chilling prediction about Russia and Vladimir Putin



Prophetess Baba Vanga is famed for her predictions, many of which have come true with eerily similarity.



The Bulgarian psychic, known as 'Nostradamus from the Balkans', has foretold many natural disasters and global wars before they happened.



And, despite the fact that she died in 1996 aged 85, she left a couple of clues as to what we could expect as 2018 rolls around.



It has emerged she has predicted that Vladimir Putin and Russia will dominate the world, the Birmingham Mail reports .



In 1979, during a meeting with writer Valentin Sidorov, Vanga said: “All will thaw, as if ice, only one remain untouched - Vladimir’s glory, glory of Russia.



"Too much it is brought in a victim. Nobody can stop Russia.



"All will be removed by her from the way and not only will be kept, but also becomes the lord of the world. ”



Britain is currently embroiled in words with the Kremlin following the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia on British soil.



Prime Minister Theresa May has given 23 diplomats identified as “undeclared intelligence officers” seven days to leave the UK, a move which Russian ambassador to the UK Alexander Vladimirovich Yakovenko describes as “absolutely unacceptable” and a “provocation”.



Meanwhile the Russian embassy has told Britain it should not threaten a nuclear nation.



Before her death, Vanga predicted glorious future for Russia once more, the Daily Post reported .



According to the Bulgarian clairvoyant, Russia will be the world’s only superpower.



She also made a chilling prophecy about the use of nuclear weapons and World War 3.



Blinded after being picked up by a freak tornado as a child, Baba Vanga - born Vangelia Gushterova - believed she had the ability to foresee the future. She reportedly made hundreds of predictions in her 50-year career.



She shot to prominence after accurately predicting the sinking of the Kursk in 2000. Her millions of followers believe she had paranormal abilities including telepathy and being able to communicate with aliens.



Her numerous predictions about world events and the state of humanity have become infamous, including claims she predicted the rise of ISIS and the fall of the Twin Towers.



Specialists have since calculated that 68 per cent of her prophecies had come true - slightly less than the 85 per cent claimed by her followers.



What else did she get right? And what does the future hold according to the mystical seer?

The Kursk nuclear submarine disaster



In 1980 the blind prophetess predicted that in August of 1999, “Kursk will be covered with water and the whole world will weep over it.”



Kursk was a Russian sub that Sank in the Barents Sea on August 12, 2000, killing all aboard.

9/11

In 1989 Baba Vanga said: “Horror, horror! The American brethren will fall after being attacked by the steel birds. The wolves will be howling in a bush, and innocent blood will be gushing."



On September 11, 2001, planes hijacked by Islamic extremists hit the World Trade Center in New York, killing thousands of people.

China rises

According to the prophetess, China will become a world power in 2018.



She’s probably out a few years here as China is already an economic and military powerhouse.



We’ve also apparently got a change in the earth’s orbit to look forward to some time before 2023.

A golden age

A new energy source will be created and global hunger will start to be eradicated between 2025 and 2028. A manned spacecraft to Venus will be launched.

Ice caps melt

From 2033 to 2045 the polar ice caps will melt, causing ocean levels to rise. Meanwhile, Muslims rule Europe and the world economy is thriving.

Cloning cures most diseases

The rise of cloning allows doctors to cure any disease as the body is simply and easily replaced.



The US will launch an attack on Muslim Rome using a climate-based ‘instant freezing’ weapon.

Red and green

Between 2072 and 2086 a classless, Communist society will thrive hand in hand with newly-restored nature

Mars attacks!

A LOT happens from 2170 to 2256, including a Mars colony becoming a nuclear power and demanding independence from the earth, the establishment of an underwater city and the discovery of something “terrible” during the search for alien life.

Time travel

Some time between 2262 and 2304 we’ll crack time travel. Meanwhile French guerrillas fight the Muslim authorities in France.



The "secrets of the moon” will be unveiled.

The end of the earth

From 2341 a series of natural and man-made disasters render our home planet uninhabitable. Humanity escapes to another solar system, but resources are scarce and wars are waged as a result.

Going backwards - 3815 to 3878

Civilization has been destroyed and people live like beasts until a new religion rises to lead us out of the darkness.

Immortal alien hybrids



From 4302 to 4674 the concepts of evil and hatred have been eliminated, humans are immortal and have assimilated with aliens.



The 340 billion people scattered throughout the universe can talk to God.



The end of all things



In 5079 the universe will end.



she no predict the downfall of buhari cum 2019? 56 Likes 1 Share

5079 ke!!! 2 Likes

Please someone should help us ask her about Buhari matter, it is very important for the survival of mankind before he kills everybody in middleBelt 27 Likes 2 Shares

Guys make una reason this particular prediction. I believe by then Toyota and Co would have start mass-producing electric cars. and goodbye to oil. buhari Buhari Buhari I take God beg you resign NOW!! Guys make una reason this particular prediction. I believe by then Toyota and Co would have start mass-producing electric cars. and goodbye to oil. buhari Buhari Buhari I take God beg you resign NOW!! 10 Likes



yeye yeye she no dey predict beta tinzyeye yeye 3 Likes 2 Shares





vengertime:







Guys make una reason this particular prediction. I believe by then Toyota and Co would have start mass-producing electric cars. and goodbye to oil. buhari Buhari Buhari I take God beg you resign NOW!! Laughing with Fear here... 3 Likes

Cc; lalasticlala over to you

The world has already ended here in Africa and Nigeria in particular 10 Likes 1 Share

Don't jus believe this poo 3 Likes

What a FANTASY! 2 Likes 1 Share

Where was she when I was looking for sure 100 odds? I for stake 100k now... 8 Likes

The world won't even reach 2100. 1 Like

Nice.

Isaac Newton calculated from the Bible that the world will end not earlier than 2056.



From her prediction, between 2170 and 2256, it is an attack of aliens. The coming of the Antichrist who will take control of the world.



2341, disasters such as never happened since the foundation of the earth will happen. Tribulations upon tribulations will come upon the earth. These events may happen before the said date.



3815 to 3878

Civilization has been destroyed and people live like beasts until a new religion rises to lead us out of the darkness.

The Millennial reign of Christ. It is a new religion where Christ will rule for a period of a thousand years.





Immortal alien hybrids

From 4302 to 4674

Man becomes immortal. Like angels. No more death, no more day or night, no more sun or moon. The glory of God shall be the light of the city.



The 340 billion people scattered throughout the universe can talk to God.

The end of all things

In 5079 the universe will end.

We shall behold God's face. New heaven and a new earth shall be created for the old heaven and earth shall pass away. 20 Likes 3 Shares

How many of her so called prophesies did not happen?

Op is an hypocrite, he twisted d topic.the issues here is downfall of united state and rising of Russia then issue of world coming to an end.

stephleena:

she no predict the downfall of buhari cum 2019? Hehehehehe...

This one is funny but predictions can change due to certain factors so let ur hope be high. Hehehehehe...This one is funny but predictions can change due to certain factors so let ur hope be high.

make una put the source naa. lalasticlala, ur attention is needed here

femmix112:

Don't jus believe this poo Have you read on the prophecy or predictions of Nostradamous? Have you read on the prophecy or predictions of Nostradamous? 1 Like

Some religious people would say Jesus would come before then.Anyways he nor concern me because before 5079 I go done leave planet earth.

Did she predict her death? 6 Likes 1 Share

femmix112:

Don't jus believe this poo check wiki... She died years ago. She predicted alot of scary shiiits that has come to pass. check wiki... She died years ago. She predicted alot of scary shiiits that has come to pass. 1 Like

Story story...... Story



Once upon a time..........

Does this mean buhari was cloned? Does this mean buhari was cloned? 2 Likes

I trust oyinbo pple....they wud av hidden the beta part of it & share the useless 1 wt the rest of the world. I trust oyinbo pple....they wud av hidden the beta part of it & share the useless 1 wt the rest of the world. 2 Likes

wow so much meaning in her prophecies.

Abeg no scare me jare

I am more interested in the cloning thing....waiting patiently





millomaniac:





Does this mean buhari was cloned? How? Is he not thinking well? 2 Likes

Wish this stuff make Frontpage.



Cc Lalasticlala

achi4u:

The world has already ended here in Africa and Nigeria in particular Gbam! Una no go take laugh finish person Gbam! Una no go take laugh finish person 1 Like