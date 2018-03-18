Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) (7136 Views)

Watch below.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zwiTf0bYIW0



CC: lalasticlala

Dominique

Nothing to say

I wonder about this sometimes, other countries might be effective in both wing, but I think that of Nigeria is an avenue to milk the country dry!



Too much sense will not kill me 4 Likes 1 Share

There is no difference, they all have one thing in common: THIEVES 6 Likes 1 Share





I knew it I know am gonna laugh hard after watching thisI knew it 2 Likes

The difference is the size of money they steal

FTC



They are the same. Let one of them be scrapped.

One is a corrupt criminal and the other is a thief

naija my country. came to read people's comment. 1 Like

I no gt data oo

ill just tell them i don give a rat azz

Senate steal pass Reps

House of rep and senate..

In Nigeria they r both d same ineffective bunch whose only difference is their salary n huge allowances.

Similarity is ONE: Honourable Serpents.

A copy cat of American system which they used in solving the problem of unequal representation(population/land mass)







The video is hilarious







Advertise product, senate... Chai.

Their difference? Ehmm! Lemme see...



One dey steal at the upper chamber while the other dey steal at the National Assembly.



Watin I know sef, Big or small o thief na thief. 1 Like

The difference is, one is UPPER CLASS bunch of Ineptitude Dunce, while the other is LOWER CLASS bunch of ineptitude dunce.

Different sides of the coin

So na dis kain dullardins go run go dey vote Buhari for 2019.



One said D Senate advertise dia self.



Laff wan keee me

I don't blame these people jor. These so-called representatives have never impacted the lives of the common Nigerian. Don't be surprised they (the representatives) don't even know their functions in the house. Fact is, an average Nigerian is not patriotic.

they are just formalities thieves

I don't really know the difference





I only know the similarity =

















Bunch of rouges.

They mindlessly copied America. Nigeria does not need two. One is enough. And that one should, in fact, be part time.

They are all legislooters.. 1 Like

In Nigeria, House of Representatives members are theives while the senate aka upper House houses senior theives.

US practice one chamber why Nigeria practice two.nigeria government Na big thief.

