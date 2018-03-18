₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by agbotikuyo(f): 3:43pm
Nigerians were asked to see if a lot understand the difference between the upper and lower house and a lot of them said their kinds.
Watch below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zwiTf0bYIW0
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by LORDOFAFONJAS: 9:27pm
Nothing to say
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by snazzy5050(m): 9:27pm
I wonder about this sometimes, other countries might be effective in both wing, but I think that of Nigeria is an avenue to milk the country dry!
Too much sense will not kill me
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by Biglittlelois(f): 9:27pm
There is no difference, they all have one thing in common: THIEVES
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by Mimienudles(f): 9:28pm
I know am gonna laugh hard after watching this
I knew it
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by olaxx: 9:28pm
The difference is the size of money they steal
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by KennedicalEnergy(m): 9:28pm
FTC
They are the same. Let one of them be scrapped.
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by easyfem(m): 9:29pm
One is a corrupt criminal and the other is a thief
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by massive1019(m): 9:29pm
naija my country. came to read people's comment.
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by Taidi(m): 9:30pm
I no gt data oo
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by fuckerstard: 9:31pm
ill just tell them i don give a rat azz
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by smithsydny(m): 9:32pm
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by Echelle(m): 9:33pm
Senate steal pass Reps
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by Allylic(f): 9:35pm
House of rep and senate..
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by Otade: 9:35pm
In Nigeria they r both d same ineffective bunch whose only difference is their salary n huge allowances.
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by oyetunder(m): 9:36pm
Similarity is ONE: Honourable Serpents.
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by RexTramadol1(m): 9:37pm
A copy cat of American system which they used in solving the problem of unequal representation(population/land mass)
The video is hilarious
Advertise product, senate... Chai.
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by Tex42(m): 9:38pm
Their difference? Ehmm! Lemme see...
One dey steal at the upper chamber while the other dey steal at the National Assembly.
Watin I know sef, Big or small o thief na thief.
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by anibirelawal(m): 9:38pm
The difference is, one is UPPER CLASS bunch of Ineptitude Dunce, while the other is LOWER CLASS bunch of ineptitude dunce.
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by dominated: 9:40pm
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by Chloe88(f): 9:41pm
Different sides of the coin
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by misano(m): 9:41pm
So na dis kain dullardins go run go dey vote Buhari for 2019.
One said D Senate advertise dia self.
Laff wan keee me
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by Kul3ger(m): 9:44pm
I don't blame these people jor. These so-called representatives have never impacted the lives of the common Nigerian. Don't be surprised they (the representatives) don't even know their functions in the house. Fact is, an average Nigerian is not patriotic.
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by congorasta: 9:44pm
they are just formalities thieves
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by IgbosAreOsus: 9:47pm
I don't really know the difference
I only know the similarity =
Bunch of rouges.
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by ameri9ja: 9:49pm
They mindlessly copied America. Nigeria does not need two. One is enough. And that one should, in fact, be part time.
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by Dontquit: 9:49pm
They are all legislooters..
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by datola: 9:51pm
In Nigeria, House of Representatives members are theives while the senate aka upper House houses senior theives.
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by Femijohn198: 9:58pm
US practice one chamber why Nigeria practice two.nigeria government Na big thief.
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by mrlaw93(m): 10:00pm
snazzy5050:Actually, u ve nt written anything sensible here.. U no get sense bro!
|Re: Difference Between Senate And House Of Reps. Nigerians Answer (video) by Tonymegabush1(m): 10:01pm
the last guy killed d show no b small showing 4 television ..... Well after hearing their views about both the upper n lower house permits me 2 say that 90% of Nigerians don't really know the work of this senators cum house of reps neither can they define it, so on a final note on behalf of my 4low hungry Nigerians I hereby dissolve both the upper cum lower house till we can be able to define their concept.
Ka odi nu oo
