







According to reports, as the guest arrived the National Ecumenical center, they were ordered by the security details to leave their phones in their cars. The water tight security at the venue ensured that the guests complied as directed.





Also journalists were barred from photographing or filming the church. A message sent out from the VP's media team to State House reporters read;





"Media cameras will not be required and therefore not welcomed in today's (Saturday's) events both in church and the reception. Please accept our request and need for an entirely PRIVATE event".



This same event played out at the traditional wedding on Thursday when no photos were released by guests except the ones released officially by the Vice President and his wife on their social media handles.





