Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Barred Guests From Taking Photos At The Wedding Of His Daughter To Seun (9951 Views)
|Osinbajo Barred Guests From Taking Photos At The Wedding Of His Daughter To Seun by Joelsblog(m): 4:10pm
Guests who attended the wedding of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's daughter, Oludamilola to Seun Bakare, son of billionaire businesswoman, Bola Shagaya, were barred from taking their phones into the venue of the church service.
According to reports, as the guest arrived the National Ecumenical center, they were ordered by the security details to leave their phones in their cars. The water tight security at the venue ensured that the guests complied as directed.
Also journalists were barred from photographing or filming the church. A message sent out from the VP's media team to State House reporters read;
"Media cameras will not be required and therefore not welcomed in today's (Saturday's) events both in church and the reception. Please accept our request and need for an entirely PRIVATE event".
This same event played out at the traditional wedding on Thursday when no photos were released by guests except the ones released officially by the Vice President and his wife on their social media handles.
News by Joelsblog https://joelsblog.com.ng/guest-barred-from-taking-photos-at-the-wedding-of-osinbajos-daughter-to-seun-bakare/
|Re: Osinbajo Barred Guests From Taking Photos At The Wedding Of His Daughter To Seun by Joelsblog(m): 4:10pm
|Re: Osinbajo Barred Guests From Taking Photos At The Wedding Of His Daughter To Seun by juanjo2: 4:14pm
What is it that they are hiding last week Presidency reportedly bars Journalists from covering Buhari's visit to Benue... hope they are not trying to hide the identity of jibril from sudan
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Osinbajo Barred Guests From Taking Photos At The Wedding Of His Daughter To Seun by stephleena(f): 4:18pm
xo DAT,we no go know how much una spend abi?kwantinue
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Barred Guests From Taking Photos At The Wedding Of His Daughter To Seun by nairavsdollars(f): 4:26pm
Guests have category ooo. Can they bar Saraki, Ministers or Governors from going in with phones?
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Barred Guests From Taking Photos At The Wedding Of His Daughter To Seun by emeijeh(m): 4:26pm
Which Seun?
Osewa got married and we never heard?
|Re: Osinbajo Barred Guests From Taking Photos At The Wedding Of His Daughter To Seun by PoliticalThuG(m): 4:27pm
Rubbish
|Re: Osinbajo Barred Guests From Taking Photos At The Wedding Of His Daughter To Seun by Brightology2(m): 4:27pm
lol
|Re: Osinbajo Barred Guests From Taking Photos At The Wedding Of His Daughter To Seun by AndriaRich(m): 4:27pm
And the drama in Nigeria keeps getting "more interesting "...
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Barred Guests From Taking Photos At The Wedding Of His Daughter To Seun by MsFaith(f): 4:28pm
You no want make people post pics for Instagram abi. Kwantinu
4 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Barred Guests From Taking Photos At The Wedding Of His Daughter To Seun by kindnyce(m): 4:28pm
O that's lovely
Very humble, charismatic and amiable VP
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Barred Guests From Taking Photos At The Wedding Of His Daughter To Seun by Yunjeezy(m): 4:28pm
They no need any media marriage
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Osinbajo Barred Guests From Taking Photos At The Wedding Of His Daughter To Seun by Mayydayy(m): 4:28pm
All this ones we are seeing, were they taken in mars?
Abegi!
7 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Barred Guests From Taking Photos At The Wedding Of His Daughter To Seun by Danty37(m): 4:28pm
I guess he's trying to avoid media propaganda..
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Barred Guests From Taking Photos At The Wedding Of His Daughter To Seun by bossinblack: 4:29pm
Damilola knows better
|Re: Osinbajo Barred Guests From Taking Photos At The Wedding Of His Daughter To Seun by allanphash7(m): 4:30pm
Ok
|Re: Osinbajo Barred Guests From Taking Photos At The Wedding Of His Daughter To Seun by Enemyofpeace: 4:30pm
No wonder I sawed him going round the hall yesterday. He doesn't want us to take their photos to our covens
|Re: Osinbajo Barred Guests From Taking Photos At The Wedding Of His Daughter To Seun by yesloaded: 4:31pm
Hmmmm, I know the reason but I shall keep it to myself
|Re: Osinbajo Barred Guests From Taking Photos At The Wedding Of His Daughter To Seun by Bitchiamjay(m): 4:31pm
It's simple.
He doesn't want chit-chat, rumours, jealous talks and shiit loool from Naija citizens hahahaha
#YOLO
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Barred Guests From Taking Photos At The Wedding Of His Daughter To Seun by cr7lomo: 4:31pm
What could a pastor b possibly hiding??
|Re: Osinbajo Barred Guests From Taking Photos At The Wedding Of His Daughter To Seun by fakeprophet(m): 4:31pm
what do u expect from a pastor turned politician..
Buhari's stooge
|Re: Osinbajo Barred Guests From Taking Photos At The Wedding Of His Daughter To Seun by Tonymegabush1(m): 4:32pm
It's their event if they say no cameras coverage make una free them...
Congratulations 2 them wedded couple..
3 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Barred Guests From Taking Photos At The Wedding Of His Daughter To Seun by gocac(m): 4:32pm
PoliticalThuG:supported, why would I care about a wedding that is useless to me?
|Re: Osinbajo Barred Guests From Taking Photos At The Wedding Of His Daughter To Seun by SPOILT9JAOLOSHO: 4:32pm
Why?. maybe He would also bar the husband from furkkhing the daughter
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Barred Guests From Taking Photos At The Wedding Of His Daughter To Seun by yeyerolling: 4:32pm
Source is an unknown blogger. Abegi
|Re: Osinbajo Barred Guests From Taking Photos At The Wedding Of His Daughter To Seun by stevesharon: 4:32pm
Mayb he does not want people to see how big the event was....u knw he said low key but am so sure its not a low key tin. I admire the daughters wedding gown sha....(decent).it shows that she is actually a pastors child. Lol!
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Barred Guests From Taking Photos At The Wedding Of His Daughter To Seun by obi4eze: 4:33pm
Then how were these pictures taken?
1 Like
