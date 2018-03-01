Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why We Want Femi Fani-Kayode As Governor Of Osun – PDP Youths (6885 Views)

Nnamdi Kanu Visits Femi Fani-Kayode As They Hug (Photo) / 'Mama A, Wifey': Fani-Kayode As His Wife Precious Steps Out Looking Stunning / PDP Youths Follow Car Carrying Votes From Polling Unit To Prevent Rigging

The youths under the aegis of PDP Progressive Forum, said the former Minister had the potential to lead the state to the promised land.



According to them, the dreams of the founding fathers would be brought to life if Fani-Kayode became the state governor.



The group’s Co-ordinator, Kayode Olaiya, who spoke in Akure, the Ondo State capital, stressed that the state needed an experienced and faithful politician like him to attain a lofty height.





He said the “misdeeds of the current administration under the leadership of Governor Rauf Aregbesola, can be corrected if a man like Fani-Kayode succeeds him.”



Olaiya pointed out that the state needs a vibrant, courageous and exposed person like Fani-Kayode, to ensure its overall development.



“We need a man of vision for Osun state to develop and to ensure the labour of our heroes past do not go in vain,” he said



Olaiya called on the PDP leadership “to embrace Fani-Kayode,” adding that “the choice of the former minister will draw support for the party at all levels during the governorship election, being an international figure.”



Lol in their dreams.





PDP are not that stewpid to forsake their little hope left in Osun on a nonentity like FFK.







FFK is not politician. 26 Likes 1 Share

FFK for governor! Joke of the year. 13 Likes

Go for it femi

Nigeria need people like you .fayose and kanu

Not Obj tinubu or cowhari the terrorist. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Some people just want to disgrace FFK publicly. The dude can't even win his ward not to talk of the entire state. Even though Femi is sick and erratic, he wont fall for this bait again. 26 Likes

If only the likes he gets on facebook translates to real support on the ground. 8 Likes

What a joke! 4 Likes

Okwyla:

This is sickening This is sickening 3 Likes

Ha ha...his own craze will be 100 times worse than Aregberascal's own 2 Likes

lol







Shebi i tell them, but them no wan hear! Osogbo weed at workShebi i tell them, but them no wan hear!

LoL the same FFK?



He can't become the governor even in his dreams... 2 Likes

limeta:

Go for it femi

Nigeria need people like you .fayose and kanu

Not Obj tinubu or cowhari the terrorist.

Cowhari savage Cowharisavage 4 Likes

He might be a controversial figure but FFK is an intelligent dude.



He is better than most of the undesirable elements presently fronting as leaders in the South West. 3 Likes 1 Share

I think he is qualified for such post, hate him or love him, he gat the vibes for the post 4 Likes 1 Share

FFK is the mouth piece of the people...





Moreover Afonjas need an igbo first lady in all their states... They should copy ondo state 2 Likes 1 Share

Enemies want FFK to spend the last money he has on fruitless campaigns. 6 Likes

I'm sure it's sarcasm 2 Likes

Bullshit 1 Like

Fani Kayode as governor; a flying fish

Haaa! PDP youths, do you all want to be unfortunate? Being Governor is different from being a social media publicity officer o...... 1 Like

farouk0403:

Lol in their dreams.





PDP are not that stewpid to forsake their little hope left in Osun on a nonentity like FFK.







FFK is not politician.

Buhari is a known illiterate terrorist

Today he is president



So shut up Buhari is a known illiterate terroristToday he is presidentSo shut up 1 Like

What a joke! Some people are sooooooo foolish ehn,how can a man that brainless,tribalistic and ignorant be nominated? 2 Likes

Lol Is Oshogbo weed now legal in Osun stateLol 1 Like

oh

hahaha

ZombieTAMER:



Buhari is a known illiterate terrorist Today he is president

So shut up And why are you frustrated by wat you can do NOTHING about? And why are you frustrated by wat you can do NOTHING about? 1 Like

I support FFK. He is intelligent, not too old, outspoken, exposed... to mention but a few.



I think he would do without great Job.



#ISTANDWITHFFK 2 Likes