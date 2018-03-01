₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why We Want Femi Fani-Kayode As Governor Of Osun – PDP Youths by Okwyla: 9:27am
The youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the South West region has urged former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, to run in the September governorship election in Osun State.
The youths under the aegis of PDP Progressive Forum, said the former Minister had the potential to lead the state to the promised land.
According to them, the dreams of the founding fathers would be brought to life if Fani-Kayode became the state governor.
The group’s Co-ordinator, Kayode Olaiya, who spoke in Akure, the Ondo State capital, stressed that the state needed an experienced and faithful politician like him to attain a lofty height.
He said the “misdeeds of the current administration under the leadership of Governor Rauf Aregbesola, can be corrected if a man like Fani-Kayode succeeds him.”
Olaiya pointed out that the state needs a vibrant, courageous and exposed person like Fani-Kayode, to ensure its overall development.
“We need a man of vision for Osun state to develop and to ensure the labour of our heroes past do not go in vain,” he said
Olaiya called on the PDP leadership “to embrace Fani-Kayode,” adding that “the choice of the former minister will draw support for the party at all levels during the governorship election, being an international figure.”
http://www.akelicious.net/2018/03/osun-guber-why-we-want-femi-fani-kayode.html
|Re: Why We Want Femi Fani-Kayode As Governor Of Osun – PDP Youths by farouk0403(m): 9:30am
Lol in their dreams.
PDP are not that stewpid to forsake their little hope left in Osun on a nonentity like FFK.
FFK is not politician.
|Re: Why We Want Femi Fani-Kayode As Governor Of Osun – PDP Youths by Remimadrid(m): 9:39am
FFK for governor! Joke of the year.
|Re: Why We Want Femi Fani-Kayode As Governor Of Osun – PDP Youths by limeta(f): 9:54am
Go for it femi
Nigeria need people like you .fayose and kanu
Not Obj tinubu or cowhari the terrorist.
|Re: Why We Want Femi Fani-Kayode As Governor Of Osun – PDP Youths by seunmsg(m): 10:34am
Some people just want to disgrace FFK publicly. The dude can't even win his ward not to talk of the entire state. Even though Femi is sick and erratic, he wont fall for this bait again.
|Re: Why We Want Femi Fani-Kayode As Governor Of Osun – PDP Youths by NonsoWow: 10:49am
If only the likes he gets on facebook translates to real support on the ground.
|Re: Why We Want Femi Fani-Kayode As Governor Of Osun – PDP Youths by anibirelawal(m): 12:47pm
What a joke!
|Re: Why We Want Femi Fani-Kayode As Governor Of Osun – PDP Youths by free2ryhme: 1:49pm
Okwyla:
This is sickening
|Re: Why We Want Femi Fani-Kayode As Governor Of Osun – PDP Youths by nairavsdollars(f): 1:50pm
Ha ha...his own craze will be 100 times worse than Aregberascal's own
|Re: Why We Want Femi Fani-Kayode As Governor Of Osun – PDP Youths by tyerumi(m): 1:51pm
|Re: Why We Want Femi Fani-Kayode As Governor Of Osun – PDP Youths by idu1(m): 1:51pm
Osogbo weed at work
Shebi i tell them, but them no wan hear!
|Re: Why We Want Femi Fani-Kayode As Governor Of Osun – PDP Youths by schwarzermann: 1:51pm
LoL the same FFK?
He can't become the governor even in his dreams...
|Re: Why We Want Femi Fani-Kayode As Governor Of Osun – PDP Youths by Nicklaus619(m): 1:51pm
limeta:
Cowhari savage
|Re: Why We Want Femi Fani-Kayode As Governor Of Osun – PDP Youths by maestroferddi: 1:52pm
He might be a controversial figure but FFK is an intelligent dude.
He is better than most of the undesirable elements presently fronting as leaders in the South West.
|Re: Why We Want Femi Fani-Kayode As Governor Of Osun – PDP Youths by AutoReportNG: 1:52pm
I think he is qualified for such post, hate him or love him, he gat the vibes for the post
|Re: Why We Want Femi Fani-Kayode As Governor Of Osun – PDP Youths by ZombieTAMER: 1:52pm
FFK is the mouth piece of the people...
Moreover Afonjas need an igbo first lady in all their states... They should copy ondo state
|Re: Why We Want Femi Fani-Kayode As Governor Of Osun – PDP Youths by mruwaifo(m): 1:53pm
Enemies want FFK to spend the last money he has on fruitless campaigns.
6 Likes
|Re: Why We Want Femi Fani-Kayode As Governor Of Osun – PDP Youths by zabuur: 1:53pm
I'm sure it's sarcasm
Bullshit
|Re: Why We Want Femi Fani-Kayode As Governor Of Osun – PDP Youths by IgedeBushBoy(m): 1:54pm
Fani Kayode as governor; a flying fish
|Re: Why We Want Femi Fani-Kayode As Governor Of Osun – PDP Youths by Emu4life(m): 1:54pm
Haaa! PDP youths, do you all want to be unfortunate? Being Governor is different from being a social media publicity officer o......
|Re: Why We Want Femi Fani-Kayode As Governor Of Osun – PDP Youths by ZombieTAMER: 1:55pm
farouk0403:
Buhari is a known illiterate terrorist
Today he is president
So shut up
|Re: Why We Want Femi Fani-Kayode As Governor Of Osun – PDP Youths by drey076(m): 1:55pm
What a joke! Some people are sooooooo foolish ehn,how can a man that brainless,tribalistic and ignorant be nominated?
|Re: Why We Want Femi Fani-Kayode As Governor Of Osun – PDP Youths by Emassive(m): 1:55pm
Is Oshogbo weed now legal in Osun state Lol
|Re: Why We Want Femi Fani-Kayode As Governor Of Osun – PDP Youths by donqx: 1:55pm
|Re: Why We Want Femi Fani-Kayode As Governor Of Osun – PDP Youths by kkboy(m): 1:58pm
|Re: Why We Want Femi Fani-Kayode As Governor Of Osun – PDP Youths by Emu4life(m): 1:58pm
ZombieTAMER:And why are you frustrated by wat you can do NOTHING about?
|Re: Why We Want Femi Fani-Kayode As Governor Of Osun – PDP Youths by Lawrencejr73: 1:59pm
I support FFK. He is intelligent, not too old, outspoken, exposed... to mention but a few.
I think he would do without great Job.
#ISTANDWITHFFK
|Re: Why We Want Femi Fani-Kayode As Governor Of Osun – PDP Youths by Lukgaf(m): 2:02pm
u want theif
