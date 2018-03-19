



The People of Ezeagu Local Government Area have unanimously endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for re-election in 2019, saying he has delivered on his campaign promises and considered the people of the area in political appointments.



This came as traders from "Nkanuland" under the auspices of Nkanu Traders Association also declared their support for the governor in 2019, stressing that they are behind him till 2023.



The people of Ezeagu gave the endorsement during a well attended civic reception organized in honour of Gov. Ugwuanyi by the Gburugburu Movement Ezeagu held at Aguogbuowa, headquarters of the council area.



The people said they were highly impressed with the development strides of the governor and his uncommon leadership style which have entrenched peace and good governance in the council area in particular and the state in general.



The event at Ezeagu LGA also witnessed the defection of hundreds of All Progressives Congress (APC) members to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.



The defecting members said they were tired of their former party and opposition politics in the state, hence their conviction for the action.



Leader of the group, Gen. Okafor said they were at the reception for Governor Ugwuanyi to see that they had fully converted to the PDP and request him to carry them along.



Moving the motion for the endorsement of Gov. Ugwuanyi for second term, which was seconded by a businessman, Dr. Ozor Nweke, a Professor of Media and Communication Studies, Ike Ndolo said that the people of Ezeagu have every reason to support the governor for re-election, disclosing that apart from development projects, he chose a daughter of Ezeagu, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo as his deputy and appointed their son, Dr. Festus Uzor as Chief of Staff.



In her remark, the Deputy Governor expressed delight that she is working cordially with the governor, who she described as "a peaceful leader and the governor for Enugu State, not for PDP alone".



Mrs. Ezeilo hailed Gov. Ugwuanyi's grassroots development initiatives, adding that the governor has ensured that at least one project is executed in every community in the state.



Chairman of the reception planning committee, Prof Chike Anibeze said the reception was organised by the entire 42 communities in Ezeagu L.G.A for Ugwuanyi's magnanimity in allocation of human and physical resources in the state.



He said: "Your Excellency, we have unanimously devoted today to give you this reception which came after a deep reflection on the Gburugburu Model of governance and how it has positively affected the Ezeagu people.



"We are exceedingly delighted that the Ezeagu people are major stakeholders in this government which gives us the uncommon pride to share in its numerous successes".



The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Uzor, who put the motion for the governor's endorsement to a voice vote, which received a resounding acclamation, noted that the people of Ezeagu stand to benefit more from the state government if the governor is re-elected in 2019



Governor Ugwuanyi in his response thanked the people for the endorsement and urged the people to endeavor to collect their permanent voters cards, describing PVCs as key to the fortune of the state.



