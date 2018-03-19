₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Hundreds Of APC Members Defect To PDP, As Nkanu Residents Endorse Ugwuanyi by agbotikuyo(f): 9:59am
Ezeagu people, Nkanu Traders endorse Ugwuanyi for re-election, as Hundreds of APC Members defect to PDP
The People of Ezeagu Local Government Area have unanimously endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for re-election in 2019, saying he has delivered on his campaign promises and considered the people of the area in political appointments.
This came as traders from "Nkanuland" under the auspices of Nkanu Traders Association also declared their support for the governor in 2019, stressing that they are behind him till 2023.
The people of Ezeagu gave the endorsement during a well attended civic reception organized in honour of Gov. Ugwuanyi by the Gburugburu Movement Ezeagu held at Aguogbuowa, headquarters of the council area.
The people said they were highly impressed with the development strides of the governor and his uncommon leadership style which have entrenched peace and good governance in the council area in particular and the state in general.
The event at Ezeagu LGA also witnessed the defection of hundreds of All Progressives Congress (APC) members to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
The defecting members said they were tired of their former party and opposition politics in the state, hence their conviction for the action.
Leader of the group, Gen. Okafor said they were at the reception for Governor Ugwuanyi to see that they had fully converted to the PDP and request him to carry them along.
Moving the motion for the endorsement of Gov. Ugwuanyi for second term, which was seconded by a businessman, Dr. Ozor Nweke, a Professor of Media and Communication Studies, Ike Ndolo said that the people of Ezeagu have every reason to support the governor for re-election, disclosing that apart from development projects, he chose a daughter of Ezeagu, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo as his deputy and appointed their son, Dr. Festus Uzor as Chief of Staff.
In her remark, the Deputy Governor expressed delight that she is working cordially with the governor, who she described as "a peaceful leader and the governor for Enugu State, not for PDP alone".
Mrs. Ezeilo hailed Gov. Ugwuanyi's grassroots development initiatives, adding that the governor has ensured that at least one project is executed in every community in the state.
Chairman of the reception planning committee, Prof Chike Anibeze said the reception was organised by the entire 42 communities in Ezeagu L.G.A for Ugwuanyi's magnanimity in allocation of human and physical resources in the state.
He said: "Your Excellency, we have unanimously devoted today to give you this reception which came after a deep reflection on the Gburugburu Model of governance and how it has positively affected the Ezeagu people.
"We are exceedingly delighted that the Ezeagu people are major stakeholders in this government which gives us the uncommon pride to share in its numerous successes".
The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Uzor, who put the motion for the governor's endorsement to a voice vote, which received a resounding acclamation, noted that the people of Ezeagu stand to benefit more from the state government if the governor is re-elected in 2019
Governor Ugwuanyi in his response thanked the people for the endorsement and urged the people to endeavor to collect their permanent voters cards, describing PVCs as key to the fortune of the state.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/ezeagu-lg-nkanu-traders-endorse-ugwuanyi-re-election/
|Re: Hundreds Of APC Members Defect To PDP, As Nkanu Residents Endorse Ugwuanyi by python1: 10:01am
I no know say apc members wey dey Enugu even reach 10.
|Re: Hundreds Of APC Members Defect To PDP, As Nkanu Residents Endorse Ugwuanyi by OneCorner: 10:24am
too many sloppy heads in one pikshures vying for cups of rice...
and d sons and daughters left dere gala to come and cry on nairaland
|Re: Hundreds Of APC Members Defect To PDP, As Nkanu Residents Endorse Ugwuanyi by NwaAmaikpe: 10:26am
Useless stomach politicians.
|Re: Hundreds Of APC Members Defect To PDP, As Nkanu Residents Endorse Ugwuanyi by pinnket: 10:26am
Who does the counting please... The figures always baffles me!
Same reason why Nigeria can never be better. Because we keep recycling thieves from one party to another along with their brainwashed followers...!
Tell me the difference between APC and PDP..?
|Re: Hundreds Of APC Members Defect To PDP, As Nkanu Residents Endorse Ugwuanyi by obembet(m): 10:27am
They don't have PVC..
|Re: Hundreds Of APC Members Defect To PDP, As Nkanu Residents Endorse Ugwuanyi by obembet(m): 10:27am
Who dey count? And tell them to show their PVC
|Re: Hundreds Of APC Members Defect To PDP, As Nkanu Residents Endorse Ugwuanyi by makdcash(m): 10:28am
Let count down to 2019
|Re: Hundreds Of APC Members Defect To PDP, As Nkanu Residents Endorse Ugwuanyi by gidgiddy: 10:29am
python1:
10? Then that means APC is making progress in Enugu.
|Re: Hundreds Of APC Members Defect To PDP, As Nkanu Residents Endorse Ugwuanyi by free2ryhme: 10:30am
agbotikuyo:
|Re: Hundreds Of APC Members Defect To PDP, As Nkanu Residents Endorse Ugwuanyi by python1: 10:31am
gidgiddy:APC doesn't give a damn about 5 percent.
|Re: Hundreds Of APC Members Defect To PDP, As Nkanu Residents Endorse Ugwuanyi by Robisky001: 10:31am
I don't think APC can ever win election in the southeast, because that party is synonymous to Buhari,who in turn is synonymous to hardship. The Imo election will be a litmus test to APC unpopularity in the southeast.
|Re: Hundreds Of APC Members Defect To PDP, As Nkanu Residents Endorse Ugwuanyi by NonsoWow: 10:33am
Enugu politicians have now copied the wearing of ankara bearing the faces of their governor, a trend which Anambra invented.
Anambra leads, others follow.
|Re: Hundreds Of APC Members Defect To PDP, As Nkanu Residents Endorse Ugwuanyi by Homeboiy: 10:36am
Enugu is in the hands of God
