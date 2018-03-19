₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo’s Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by SanusiGworo: 10:17am
This is obviously a different Buhari and Oyedepo
Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Kwara State, Suleiman Buhari has said that no member of the party defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at Alanamu ward in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state.
|Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo’s Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by izzou(m): 10:27am
Which kind misleading title be this?
For a moment, I thought it was President Buhari and Bishop David Oyedepo
Did I just make FTC?
6 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo’s Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by AngelicBeing: 10:27am
|Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo’s Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by ModsWillKillNL: 10:28am
Mtcheeew
|Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo’s Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by Xisnin(m): 10:28am
Deceptive headline.
|Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo’s Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by Dominiquez: 10:28am
Please next time the Journalists should try and include their first name than being deceptive.
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo’s Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by Igba123: 10:28am
Be very careful op. I rushed thinking it's d 'killer herdsman Buhari' and oyedepo d God's general of our time. I'm not freeze's disciple biko.
|Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo’s Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by georjay(m): 10:28am
Misleading title.....
lemme coman be going jare
|Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo’s Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by miqos02(m): 10:28am
Hmmm
|Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo’s Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by lonngmann(m): 10:29am
It's not even April first yet
|Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo’s Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by Truidstar: 10:29am
The venality is so baroque, the vulgarity so ostentatious, the inconsistencies so stark, the incompetence so epic and the lies so brazen, it leaves you speechless.
3 Likes
|Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo’s Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by AnodaIT(m): 10:29am
Very confusing headlines
Make una stop this play, April fool never reach
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo’s Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by lofty900(m): 10:29am
I thought it's the dullard VS the bishop
|Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo’s Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by obembet(m): 10:29am
OYEDEPO...
|Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo’s Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by free2ryhme: 10:30am
SanusiGworo:
|Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo’s Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by godofuck231: 10:30am
You when no know say ur IGP no relocate to Benue na you wan know who de decamp? Pls receive sense ijn
|Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo’s Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by NwaAmaikpe: 10:30am
Truidstar:
Can you relate this to the thread?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo’s Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by lotusbeta: 10:31am
Haba na. This man. Own your poo na
|Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo’s Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by AntiWailer: 10:31am
Lol.
SMH
|Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo’s Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by judecares1: 10:31am
A GOOD PRESIDENT DOES NOT COMMENT ON EVERY ISSUE
|Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo’s Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by muchroom(m): 10:37am
Who else rushed here thinking it was President Buhari and Bishop Oyedepo?
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo’s Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by Elxandre(m): 10:39am
Stupid clickbait
|Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo’s Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by Redhot111(m): 10:39am
Which kind misleading post be this. I thought it was about bishop oyedepo against dullard Muhammadu Buhari
|Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo’s Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by goldenarrow: 10:41am
Daily Post is fast turning itself to Daily Poo. Sensationalists of the highest order! Shioor.
|Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo’s Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by magnetik(m): 10:41am
judecares1:
What?
|Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo’s Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by Sirventor01(m): 10:42am
Very misleading headline
