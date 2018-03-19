



Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Kwara State, Suleiman Buhari has said that no member of the party defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at Alanamu ward in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state.



The Kwara State Chairman of the PDP, Iyiola Oyedepo, had during the visit of executive members of the party in the North Central Zone led by Theophilus Dakas, said no fewer than 800 members of the APC in the state had defected to the opposition party.



But in a statement by Buhari, he said Oyedepo’s claim that 800 members of APC defected to PDP was misleading and untrue.



He said, “What happened was that the North Central Zonal leadership of the PDP visited Kwara State and a factional chairman of the PDP in Kwara State, Mr. Iyiola Oyedepo, decided to entertain his guests with stage-managed and choreographed political drama of defection



“Indeed, there was no defection. Dr. Hanafi Alabere, who was said to have led the defection, is not one of us. The man is also not a part of us.



“The drama of defection anchored by Iyiola Oyedepo would have made huge sense if it portrayed the movement of PDP members from one faction to the other within the PDP









http://dailypost.ng/2018/03/19/2019-buhari-faults-oyedepos-claim-defection-apc-members-pdp/ This is obviously a different Buhari and Oyedepo