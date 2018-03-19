₦airaland Forum

2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo's Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP

2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo's Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by SanusiGworo: 10:17am
This is obviously a different Buhari and Oyedepo

Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Kwara State, Suleiman Buhari has said that no member of the party defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at Alanamu ward in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state.

The Kwara State Chairman of the PDP, Iyiola Oyedepo, had during the visit of executive members of the party in the North Central Zone led by Theophilus Dakas, said no fewer than 800 members of the APC in the state had defected to the opposition party.

But in a statement by Buhari, he said Oyedepo’s claim that 800 members of APC defected to PDP was misleading and untrue.

He said, “What happened was that the North Central Zonal leadership of the PDP visited Kwara State and a factional chairman of the PDP in Kwara State, Mr. Iyiola Oyedepo, decided to entertain his guests with stage-managed and choreographed political drama of defection

“Indeed, there was no defection. Dr. Hanafi Alabere, who was said to have led the defection, is not one of us. The man is also not a part of us.

“The drama of defection anchored by Iyiola Oyedepo would have made huge sense if it portrayed the movement of PDP members from one faction to the other within the PDP




Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo's Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by izzou(m): 10:27am
Which kind misleading title be this? grin

For a moment, I thought it was President Buhari and Bishop David Oyedepo grin

Did I just make FTC?

Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo's Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by AngelicBeing: 10:27am
sad

Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo's Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by ModsWillKillNL: 10:28am
Mtcheeew
Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo's Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by Xisnin(m): 10:28am
Deceptive headline.
Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo's Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by Dominiquez: 10:28am
Please next time the Journalists should try and include their first name than being deceptive.

Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo's Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by Igba123: 10:28am
Be very careful op. I rushed thinking it's d 'killer herdsman Buhari' and oyedepo d God's general of our time. I'm not freeze's disciple biko.
Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo's Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by georjay(m): 10:28am
Misleading title.....

lemme coman be going jare
Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo's Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by miqos02(m): 10:28am
Hmmm
Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo's Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by lonngmann(m): 10:29am
It's not even April first yet cry
Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo's Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by Truidstar: 10:29am
The venality is so baroque, the vulgarity so ostentatious, the inconsistencies so stark, the incompetence so epic and the lies so brazen, it leaves you speechless.

Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo's Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by AnodaIT(m): 10:29am
Very confusing headlines
Make una stop this play, April fool never reach

Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo's Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by lofty900(m): 10:29am
I thought it's the dullard VS the bishop
Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo's Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by obembet(m): 10:29am
OYEDEPO...
Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo's Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by free2ryhme: 10:30am
SanusiGworo:
This is obviously a different Buhari and Oyedepo

Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo's Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by godofuck231: 10:30am
You when no know say ur IGP no relocate to Benue na you wan know who de decamp? Pls receive sense ijn
Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo's Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by NwaAmaikpe: 10:30am
Truidstar:
The venality is so baroque, the vulgarity so ostentatious, the inconsistencies so stark, the incompetence so epic and the lies so brazen, it leaves you speechless.
shocked


Can you relate this to the thread?

Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo's Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by lotusbeta: 10:31am
Haba na. This man. Own your poo na


Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo's Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by AntiWailer: 10:31am
Lol.


SMH
Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo's Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by judecares1: 10:31am
A GOOD PRESIDENT DOES NOT COMMENT ON EVERY ISSUE
Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo's Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by muchroom(m): 10:37am
Who else rushed here thinking it was President Buhari and Bishop Oyedepo?

Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo's Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by Elxandre(m): 10:39am
Stupid clickbait
Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo's Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by Redhot111(m): 10:39am
Which kind misleading post be this. I thought it was about bishop oyedepo against dullard Muhammadu Buhari
Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo's Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by goldenarrow: 10:41am
Daily Post is fast turning itself to Daily Poo. Sensationalists of the highest order! Shioor.
Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo's Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by magnetik(m): 10:41am
judecares1:
A GOOD PRESIDENT DOES NOT COMMENT ON EVERY ISSUE

What?
Re: 2019: Buhari Faults Oyedepo's Claim On Defection Of APC Members To PDP by Sirventor01(m): 10:42am
Very misleading headline

