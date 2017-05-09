Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) (6011 Views)

Morning workout heirsholdings office gym. Health and fitness essential.What’s your workout routine?'



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_YRcMIccsc





He is one good old entrepreneur that struggles for spotlight with entertainers... 10 Likes





Poverty is very stupid....



So him own office get gym??Poverty is very stupid....

its not exercise that is keeping this man alive and fit. Its the young nunus that he is gonking its not exercise that is keeping this man alive and fit. Its the young nunus that he is gonking 1 Like

Looking good is good business. 3 Likes 1 Share







I pity his wife.

Imagine him landing on her after this workout.



I pity his wife.Imagine him landing on her after this workout.No wonder he had the stamina to impregnate her with triplets.

Fitness

Nice

Stay healthy and enjoy your wealth man 1 Like

Dangote, come, mk we go gym togeda, he no go answer... See hz pot belly... Na kunu all the time

Nice!

so wetin una wan make we do so wetin una wan make we do

does he live in the office

Goodnuel:

Tony... You sure say u no wan run for political office so? Vacancies plenty oooo

very very stupid. whereas hustle is enough of a gym for guys very very stupid. whereas hustle is enough of a gym for guys 2 Likes

how will this news help us to manage our data? Let him go and see how many calories that some genuine Nigerians had burnt while struggling to enter danfo this morning. abeg...wey News?

Exercise is the best way to build and strengthen our immune system. But...

Forget the 'sexy look" poo. Make plenty money, have too much money and throw some money; even with the biggest pot belly you are sexy to every Nigerian girl out there.

Abeg make money now and exercise later.

I love this man

Made man

I like this man

For no apparent reason

why him come wear him wife pant? 1 Like

That's nice. If your too busy to workout, you will have ample time to sick. 1 Like

hmmm

free2ryhme:





so wetin una wan make we do Fry garri!! Fry garri!!

And me self wan jog.... na so i remember say na employee I be

Caustics:

its not exercise that is keeping this man alive and fit. Its the young nunus that he is gonking Okpo. Always speaking through your a$$ Okpo. Always speaking through your a$$