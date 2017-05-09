₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by stephenduru: 11:50am
Billionaire Tony Elumelu was pictured this morning keeping fit at the gym in his office.He shared the video and wrote..
Morning workout heirsholdings office gym. Health and fitness essential.What’s your workout routine?'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_YRcMIccsc
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/billionaire-tony-elumelu-pictured.html?m=1
|Re: Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by stephenduru: 11:51am
|Re: Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by eezeribe(m): 12:00pm
He is one good old entrepreneur that struggles for spotlight with entertainers...
|Re: Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by Goodnuel(m): 12:38pm
So him own office get gym??
Poverty is very stupid....
|Re: Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by Caustics: 12:38pm
its not exercise that is keeping this man alive and fit. Its the young nunus that he is gonking
|Re: Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by Goodnuel(m): 12:38pm
|Re: Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:38pm
Looking good is good business.
|Re: Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 12:39pm
I pity his wife.
Imagine him landing on her after this workout.
No wonder he had the stamina to impregnate her with triplets.
|Re: Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by hopilo: 12:39pm
Fitness
|Re: Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by holluwai(m): 12:39pm
Nice
Stay healthy and enjoy your wealth man
|Re: Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by thunderbabs: 12:40pm
Dangote, come, mk we go gym togeda, he no go answer... See hz pot belly... Na kunu all the time
|Re: Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by ModsWillKillNL: 12:41pm
Nice!
|Re: Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by free2ryhme: 12:41pm
stephenduru:
so wetin una wan make we do
|Re: Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by emyibe(m): 12:41pm
does he live in the office
|Re: Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by zicoraads(m): 12:41pm
Goodnuel:
|Re: Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by pweshboi(m): 12:42pm
Tony... You sure say u no wan run for political office so? Vacancies plenty oooo
|Re: Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by anochuko01(m): 12:42pm
Goodnuel:very very stupid. whereas hustle is enough of a gym for guys
|Re: Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by oyetunder(m): 12:42pm
how will this news help us to manage our data? Let him go and see how many calories that some genuine Nigerians had burnt while struggling to enter danfo this morning. abeg...wey News?
|Re: Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by velai(m): 12:43pm
Exercise is the best way to build and strengthen our immune system. But...
Forget the 'sexy look" poo. Make plenty money, have too much money and throw some money; even with the biggest pot belly you are sexy to every Nigerian girl out there.
Abeg make money now and exercise later.
|Re: Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by bush112(m): 12:43pm
I love this man
|Re: Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by maberry(m): 12:43pm
Made man
I like this man
For no apparent reason
|Re: Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by ConcNiggress56(f): 12:44pm
l;js
|Re: Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by nairavsdollars(f): 12:44pm
why him come wear him wife pant?
|Re: Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by kense88: 12:44pm
That's nice. If your too busy to workout, you will have ample time to sick.
|Re: Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by Trustisaburden: 12:44pm
hmmm
|Re: Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by maberry(m): 12:45pm
NwaAmaikpe:You are the only human I know that have managed to sound Very Intelligent and yet Very Silly at the same time
|Re: Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by OhiOfIhima: 12:46pm
free2ryhme:Fry garri!!
|Re: Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by LAFO: 12:46pm
And me self wan jog.... na so i remember say na employee I be
|Re: Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by kense88: 12:46pm
Caustics:Okpo. Always speaking through your a$$
|Re: Tony Elumelu Working Out At The Gym In His Office This Morning (Pics, Video) by ADRIAN88(m): 12:47pm
eezeribe:
Eezeribe!!! Three market days!! And not a single day added, do you have to delete this comment, or else...
