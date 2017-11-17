₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bbnaija: Dee-one Begs Fans To Vote For Him To Return To The House by WotzupNG: 3:30pm
Ex-BBNaija housemate, Dee-One has expressed his wish to return to the house after Biggie announced that there is a chance for 2 ex-housemates to return. Dee-One made the desire known via twitter where he said,
''First of all I really thank everyone who has reached out to me and supported, I can't thank you enough. There's still a chance of getting back in but it can only happen if you suppor by voting now. Thank you guys''.
In another tweet, he said he forgot something in the house which only he knows where.
''I forget something for the house and na only me know where e dey...Please''
Real name Aderombi Adedayo Martin, was born in Minna, Niger State. He made news shortly after entering the BBnaija house when pictures of his wedding surfaced online. He however owned up to the news when he opened up after he was evicted. He claims he had and agreement with his wife before proceeding to the house. Dee One is a comedian who identifies with the Laftamania brand. and started right from his days at Covenant University, Ota.
https://www.wotzup.ng/bbnaija-dee-one-fans-vote-house/
|Re: Bbnaija: Dee-one Begs Fans To Vote For Him To Return To The House by HausaOverlord: 3:32pm
All bbnaija fans brain
|Re: Bbnaija: Dee-one Begs Fans To Vote For Him To Return To The House by newsynews: 3:51pm
should we vote for him?
|Re: Bbnaija: Dee-one Begs Fans To Vote For Him To Return To The House by nairavsdollars(f): 4:17pm
loser. better start applying for jobs
|Re: Bbnaija: Dee-one Begs Fans To Vote For Him To Return To The House by vakjay08(m): 4:17pm
Ask miracle 2 bring it 4 u when his leaving.
|Re: Bbnaija: Dee-one Begs Fans To Vote For Him To Return To The House by free2ryhme: 4:17pm
nonsense
|Re: Bbnaija: Dee-one Begs Fans To Vote For Him To Return To The House by Bossontop(m): 4:18pm
Wia i drop dat fùck sef??
|Re: Bbnaija: Dee-one Begs Fans To Vote For Him To Return To The House by free2ryhme: 4:18pm
vakjay08:
|Re: Bbnaija: Dee-one Begs Fans To Vote For Him To Return To The House by Nathan2016: 4:19pm
See as grown men is begging for votes. Chai this bbn business strategy is good. More money to their purse.
|Re: Bbnaija: Dee-one Begs Fans To Vote For Him To Return To The House by chrisbaby24(m): 4:19pm
Wish I can vote for ya...but gat no mb and data network here....in Botswana
|Re: Bbnaija: Dee-one Begs Fans To Vote For Him To Return To The House by joystickextend1(m): 4:19pm
Alright..
Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys
|Re: Bbnaija: Dee-one Begs Fans To Vote For Him To Return To The House by tyerumi(m): 4:19pm
|Re: Bbnaija: Dee-one Begs Fans To Vote For Him To Return To The House by Sweetcollins: 4:19pm
You forgot your destiny
|Re: Bbnaija: Dee-one Begs Fans To Vote For Him To Return To The House by Jamesrock(m): 4:19pm
newsynews:Abeg abeg...
the guy is a talkative and a gossip.. let him work on himself first
|Re: Bbnaija: Dee-one Begs Fans To Vote For Him To Return To The House by chyy5: 4:21pm
U can never go there again. Focus on ur wife. Na only u be married man? See what vandora was offering you yet u turned her down and u want to go back again? Check the nearest monastery and join those monk that's where u belong. Imagine vandora bress yet u no feel anything. Go joor
|Re: Bbnaija: Dee-one Begs Fans To Vote For Him To Return To The House by credid(m): 4:21pm
Man! U dey jonse o
|Re: Bbnaija: Dee-one Begs Fans To Vote For Him To Return To The House by vakjay08(m): 4:21pm
[quote author=free2ryhme post=65974360][/quote] Bros which way?
|Re: Bbnaija: Dee-one Begs Fans To Vote For Him To Return To The House by Olanrewaju001(m): 4:24pm
Notin wey u forget joor... Focus on ur comedy
|Re: Bbnaija: Dee-one Begs Fans To Vote For Him To Return To The House by parissaint(m): 4:25pm
Wat Is Dis 1 Sayn?
|Re: Bbnaija: Dee-one Begs Fans To Vote For Him To Return To The House by yeyerolling: 4:27pm
All this gimmick na to bring back khloe.
|Re: Bbnaija: Dee-one Begs Fans To Vote For Him To Return To The House by DonPiiko: 4:29pm
Better stay home with your wife
|Re: Bbnaija: Dee-one Begs Fans To Vote For Him To Return To The House by Olamiz: 4:30pm
See U[color=#770077][/color]
|Re: Bbnaija: Dee-one Begs Fans To Vote For Him To Return To The House by newslifeop: 4:38pm
Oh
|Re: Bbnaija: Dee-one Begs Fans To Vote For Him To Return To The House by Hennepin: 4:48pm
free2ryhme:
Dry and stale
|Re: Bbnaija: Dee-one Begs Fans To Vote For Him To Return To The House by chukzyfcbb: 4:55pm
This is money making strategy.
You vote for evicted housemates with money so they have a chance back at the trophy.
Now BBN takes two persons in, now Foolish peeps who call thier self fans will bring out thier money and vote again for them to win.
See how BBN is using some viewers ignorance to generate More revenue. it seems this year BBN no dey pay, so dem wan re introduce evicted guys so mumu people can keep wasting money in the name of VOTE.
Naija una too dull
|Re: Bbnaija: Dee-one Begs Fans To Vote For Him To Return To The House by Enemyofpeace: 5:25pm
chyy5:e pain am
