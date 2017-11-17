



''First of all I really thank everyone who has reached out to me and supported, I can't thank you enough. There's still a chance of getting back in but it can only happen if you suppor by voting now. Thank you guys''.

In another tweet, he said he forgot something in the house which only he knows where.



''I forget something for the house and na only me know where e dey...Please''

Real name Aderombi Adedayo Martin, was born in Minna, Niger State. He made news shortly after entering the BBnaija house when pictures of his wedding surfaced online. He however owned up to the news when he opened up after he was evicted. He claims he had and agreement with his wife before proceeding to the house. Dee One is a comedian who identifies with the Laftamania brand. and started right from his days at Covenant University, Ota.



