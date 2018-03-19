Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Toyin Saraki Appointed Special Advisor To Independent Advisory Group Of WHO (3107 Views)

The wife of the senate president of Nigeria Mrs Toyin Saraki has just been appointed as Special Advisor to the Independent Advisory Group (IAG) of WHO AFRO, the World Health Organization's presence in Africa.



cc lalasticlala Congrats ma.

Just for being the wife of the senate president, interesting







This is indeed a wlcm development. My sister doing us proud

Man know man appointment, yeye dey smell

Congrats to her o

Agwu Nchor has done it again...

My problem with these international bodies is that they give jobs to people already established.Could they not see one unemployed graduate to give work? 3 Likes

Is it only the rich and members of Apc that are qualified for this international jobs? Last week the president's wife was appointed the ambassador to wetin wetin. Today Saraki's wife.



It is well o!!!

Innov8ve1:

Just for being the wife of the senate president, interesting







Oh

Behind every successful woman, there is a man who believe in her dream. Nice one to Nigeria Senate President. Success is inside out

Good for her.

Society where rich become richer and d poor becomes poorer.....

this people mongers sha