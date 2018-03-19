₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toyin Saraki Appointed Special Advisor To Independent Advisory Group Of WHO by emmalezdigital: 3:32pm
The wife of the senate president of Nigeria Mrs Toyin Saraki has just been appointed as Special Advisor to the Independent Advisory Group (IAG) of WHO AFRO, the World Health Organization's presence in Africa.
|Re: Toyin Saraki Appointed Special Advisor To Independent Advisory Group Of WHO by Sapnaprem(f): 3:49pm
Congrats ma.
emmalezdigital:
|Re: Toyin Saraki Appointed Special Advisor To Independent Advisory Group Of WHO by Innov8ve1: 4:24pm
Just for being the wife of the senate president, interesting
|Re: Toyin Saraki Appointed Special Advisor To Independent Advisory Group Of WHO by vakjay08(m): 4:25pm
This is indeed a wlcm development. My sister doing us proud
|Re: Toyin Saraki Appointed Special Advisor To Independent Advisory Group Of WHO by SweetJoystick(m): 4:25pm
Man know man appointment, yeye dey smell
|Re: Toyin Saraki Appointed Special Advisor To Independent Advisory Group Of WHO by DWJOBScom(m): 4:25pm
Congrats to her o
|Re: Toyin Saraki Appointed Special Advisor To Independent Advisory Group Of WHO by free2ryhme: 4:25pm
emmalezdigital:
Heavy bias in decision making
|Re: Toyin Saraki Appointed Special Advisor To Independent Advisory Group Of WHO by BruncleZuma: 4:30pm
Agwu Nchor has done it again...
|Re: Toyin Saraki Appointed Special Advisor To Independent Advisory Group Of WHO by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 4:33pm
My problem with these international bodies is that they give jobs to people already established.Could they not see one unemployed graduate to give work?
|Re: Toyin Saraki Appointed Special Advisor To Independent Advisory Group Of WHO by ekems2017(f): 4:34pm
Is it only the rich and members of Apc that are qualified for this international jobs? Last week the president's wife was appointed the ambassador to wetin wetin. Today Saraki's wife.
It is well o!!!
|Re: Toyin Saraki Appointed Special Advisor To Independent Advisory Group Of WHO by Antwood: 4:34pm
|Re: Toyin Saraki Appointed Special Advisor To Independent Advisory Group Of WHO by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 4:35pm
Innov8ve1:Nor mind them na so dem give Aisha when done establish work.
|Re: Toyin Saraki Appointed Special Advisor To Independent Advisory Group Of WHO by newslifeop: 4:35pm
Oh
|Re: Toyin Saraki Appointed Special Advisor To Independent Advisory Group Of WHO by Dajugba: 4:35pm
Behind every successful woman, there is a man who believe in her dream. Nice one to Nigeria Senate President. Success is inside out
|Re: Toyin Saraki Appointed Special Advisor To Independent Advisory Group Of WHO by CofOLandOfPeace(m): 4:36pm
Good for her.
|Re: Toyin Saraki Appointed Special Advisor To Independent Advisory Group Of WHO by Landman: 4:38pm
Society where rich become richer and d poor becomes poorer.....
|Re: Toyin Saraki Appointed Special Advisor To Independent Advisory Group Of WHO by Sanbrano1: 4:42pm
this people mongers sha
|Re: Toyin Saraki Appointed Special Advisor To Independent Advisory Group Of WHO by Follygunners: 4:50pm
Nepotism sha... Nepotism everywhere. I tire oo!
|Re: Toyin Saraki Appointed Special Advisor To Independent Advisory Group Of WHO by Antwood: 4:53pm
