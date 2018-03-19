Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Majid Michel & Wife Virna Meet Yvonne Nelson Baby Girl Ryn Roberts (4492 Views)

The baby girl was born on the 29th of October 2017 in Accra Ghana.



Her mother was heavily criticised for choosing to have her out of wedlock.





. So? . So?

Pastor majid

.





Why the look on his face, him never see new baby before ? 1 Like

So

waoooo.

CONGRATS

NaijaCelebrity:

here here

Pastor?

Congrats to Ivonne

I love children so much, if God blesses me soon, i am going to adopt 50 of them... 1 Like

Nawaoo

This nigga wey don use kiss finish weavon Nelson.



Nawa!

Na wa o. Yvonne don become mama just like that. What happened to Nyanya's medicine?

[quote author=PSTEMMA1960 post=65975829]I love children so much, if God blesses me soon, i am going to adopt 50 of them...[/quote





Abey talk the one way you go fit do o before God go publish you o.

Look at the baby's hair. Is it just me or somethingLook at the baby's hair.

A baby born out of wedlock is a bastard

No b me talking am o

jegz25:

A baby born out of wedlock is a bastard

No b me talking am o gone are those days ,things done change ,so far let the giver and the receiver be responsible for the so called bastard gone are those days ,things done change ,so far let the giver and the receiver be responsible for the so called bastard

scholes23:

Is it just me or something Look at the baby's hair. so u want the pikin to come life with Afro & bia-bia abi so u want the pikin to come life with Afro & bia-bia abi

[quote author=Dumdumfashion post=65975979][/quote]i am nt joking my sister, if u know how many children that i am taking care of now in my own little way u will be suprise..



reason:i lost my parents at a very tender age, so i suffered a lot. so i know that many children out there are suffering the way i suffered..



i may nt even marry bt i am going to take care of so many children...

It's a white baby!

please tell me what's happening here...

tragergeorge:

gone are those days ,things done change ,so far let the giver and the receiver be responsible for the so called bastard a leopard will never change it name a leopard will never change it name