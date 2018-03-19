₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Majid Michel & Wife Virna Meet Yvonne Nelson Baby Girl Ryn Roberts by NaijaCelebrity: 4:01pm
Ghanaian-Lebanese actor Majid Michel and his beautiful wife Virna met Yvonne Nelson’s baby girl, Ryn Roberts in Accra Ghana. The couple who paid Yvonne Nelson a visit last week Monday were seen having their first encounter with the mixed race girl.
The baby girl was born on the 29th of October 2017 in Accra Ghana.
Her mother was heavily criticised for choosing to have her out of wedlock.
Re: Majid Michel & Wife Virna Meet Yvonne Nelson Baby Girl Ryn Roberts by Gentle034(m): 4:02pm
. So?
Re: Majid Michel & Wife Virna Meet Yvonne Nelson Baby Girl Ryn Roberts by Topmaike007(m): 4:09pm
Pastor majid
Re: Majid Michel & Wife Virna Meet Yvonne Nelson Baby Girl Ryn Roberts by esthy86: 5:05pm
.
Re: Majid Michel & Wife Virna Meet Yvonne Nelson Baby Girl Ryn Roberts by sunnysunny69(m): 5:06pm
Why the look on his face, him never see new baby before ?
Re: Majid Michel & Wife Virna Meet Yvonne Nelson Baby Girl Ryn Roberts by Asowari(m): 5:06pm
So
Re: Majid Michel & Wife Virna Meet Yvonne Nelson Baby Girl Ryn Roberts by tayo4ng: 5:08pm
waoooo.
Re: Majid Michel & Wife Virna Meet Yvonne Nelson Baby Girl Ryn Roberts by Olamiz: 5:08pm
CONGRATS
Re: Majid Michel & Wife Virna Meet Yvonne Nelson Baby Girl Ryn Roberts by free2ryhme: 5:08pm
NaijaCelebrity:
here
Re: Majid Michel & Wife Virna Meet Yvonne Nelson Baby Girl Ryn Roberts by JatAbolaji(m): 5:08pm
Pastor?
Re: Majid Michel & Wife Virna Meet Yvonne Nelson Baby Girl Ryn Roberts by debossng: 5:09pm
Congrats to Ivonne
Re: Majid Michel & Wife Virna Meet Yvonne Nelson Baby Girl Ryn Roberts by PSTEMMA1960(m): 5:09pm
I love children so much, if God blesses me soon, i am going to adopt 50 of them...
Re: Majid Michel & Wife Virna Meet Yvonne Nelson Baby Girl Ryn Roberts by Correspondence(m): 5:09pm
Nawaoo
Re: Majid Michel & Wife Virna Meet Yvonne Nelson Baby Girl Ryn Roberts by Hofbrauhaus: 5:10pm
This nigga wey don use kiss finish weavon Nelson.
Nawa!
Re: Majid Michel & Wife Virna Meet Yvonne Nelson Baby Girl Ryn Roberts by biggy26: 5:15pm
Na wa o. Yvonne don become mama just like that. What happened to Nyanya's medicine?
Re: Majid Michel & Wife Virna Meet Yvonne Nelson Baby Girl Ryn Roberts by Dumdumfashion(f): 5:16pm
[quote author=PSTEMMA1960 post=65975829]I love children so much, if God blesses me soon, i am going to adopt 50 of them...[/quote
Abey talk the one way you go fit do o before God go publish you o.
Re: Majid Michel & Wife Virna Meet Yvonne Nelson Baby Girl Ryn Roberts by scholes23(m): 5:16pm
Is it just me or something Look at the baby's hair.
Re: Majid Michel & Wife Virna Meet Yvonne Nelson Baby Girl Ryn Roberts by jegz25(m): 5:19pm
A baby born out of wedlock is a bastard
No b me talking am o
Re: Majid Michel & Wife Virna Meet Yvonne Nelson Baby Girl Ryn Roberts by tragergeorge(m): 5:23pm
jegz25:gone are those days ,things done change ,so far let the giver and the receiver be responsible for the so called bastard
Re: Majid Michel & Wife Virna Meet Yvonne Nelson Baby Girl Ryn Roberts by rawpadgin(m): 5:25pm
scholes23:so u want the pikin to come life with Afro & bia-bia abi
Re: Majid Michel & Wife Virna Meet Yvonne Nelson Baby Girl Ryn Roberts by PSTEMMA1960(m): 5:28pm
[quote author=Dumdumfashion post=65975979][/quote]i am nt joking my sister, if u know how many children that i am taking care of now in my own little way u will be suprise..
reason:i lost my parents at a very tender age, so i suffered a lot. so i know that many children out there are suffering the way i suffered..
i may nt even marry bt i am going to take care of so many children...
Re: Majid Michel & Wife Virna Meet Yvonne Nelson Baby Girl Ryn Roberts by comshots(m): 5:28pm
It's a white baby!
Re: Majid Michel & Wife Virna Meet Yvonne Nelson Baby Girl Ryn Roberts by castrol180(m): 5:29pm
please tell me what's happening here...
Re: Majid Michel & Wife Virna Meet Yvonne Nelson Baby Girl Ryn Roberts by jegz25(m): 5:29pm
tragergeorge:a leopard will never change it name
Re: Majid Michel & Wife Virna Meet Yvonne Nelson Baby Girl Ryn Roberts by barallanee(f): 5:29pm
Am 100% sure dat baby is very cute
