Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" (14639 Views)

Thin Tall Tony Reply To IG Trolls Saying His Home Is Very Dirty (photos) / Majid Michel Buys Audi A5 Coupe (Photo) / Julius Aghahowa, Majid Michel & Okon Lagos Pictured Together (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ghanaian actor who is now a pastor, Majid Michel has warned youths to desist from masturbation, explaining that though it may not be found in the bible, but it is completely a sinful act.



Majid while speaking in an interview on Starr FM's Chat on Wednesday, confessed that he was formerly inlove with masturbation when he was far younger.



“I think that every adolescent has masturbated before. I feel guilty about it, I feel very dirty about it…there’s a lot of debate about masturbation being a sin or not but I think it’s a sin.



“There is nothing said about it in the Bible, nowhere in the scripture…[but] it is a sin completely”, he told show host, Bola Ray.



The actor turned Pastor also cautioned youths to seriously desist from watching pornography, that it is the tool of the devil to corrupt their thoughts and mind.

SOURCE: SOURCE: http://www.kingsleyiwu.com.ng/2017/10/i-was-so-much-inlove-with-masturbation.html 5 Likes





Don't quote me unless you are an idiot Masturbation is for idiots.Don't quote me unless you are an idiot 17 Likes

One would assume is an over statement of I say am I my late 20s and I've never mastubated though I ain't the holy type, just don't know how to start the rubbish without pussy 29 Likes 2 Shares

Badt guy.... I go like to attend him church 1 Like





U go don do am finish con dey remorseful This thing is hard to stop aswearU go don do am finish con dey remorseful 88 Likes 4 Shares

ishowdotgmail:

This thing is hard to stop aswear



U go don do am finish con dey remorseful Vaselino spotted... u can stop it if u determined.. u juz gotta moderate and moralize ur phone usage.. n get engaged or busy... Vaselino spotted... u can stop it if u determined.. u juz gotta moderate and moralize ur phone usage.. n get engaged or busy... 27 Likes 1 Share





I really hate masturbation. Dunno what guys do it. So fine guy like Majid used to be masturbating up and down when he could have just gotten some pussy?I really hate masturbation. Dunno what guys do it. 1 Like 1 Share

Rokia2:

So fine guy like Majid used to be masturbating up and down when he could have just gotten some pussy?



I really hate masturbation. Dunno what guys do it. ...i hear it sweeter than most used pussies ...i hear it sweeter than most used pussies 40 Likes

fuckpro:

...i hear it sweeter than most used pussies

A mastrubator spotted. A mastrubator spotted. 18 Likes 1 Share

Rokia2:





A mastrubator spotted. ...a lose and used pussy replies

Swear on the bible that your dad has never masturbated

...answer is you can't

...and don't curse only show you are guilty ...a lose and used pussy repliesSwear on the bible that your dad has never masturbated...answer is you can't...and don't curse only show you are guilty 73 Likes 3 Shares

Poster above ingnored.



You should know them by the type of reply they gave.

stroking things

I'd rather mastubate than grovel to them b*tches.. 13 Likes

Nairaland Vaseline crew will not like this 1 Like

Settingz321:

One would assume is an over statement of I say am I my late 20s and I've never mastubated though I ain't the holy type, just don't know how to start the rubbish without pussy u self service or u commit the rubbish with a pussy as long as you ain't married u are a sinner. u self service or u commit the rubbish with a pussy as long as you ain't married u are a sinner. 5 Likes

The only thing that is important is the health implications of masturbation. Not the spiritual aspect because if u have sex when u are not married u and the one masturbating are the same . 12 Likes

Mugu 1 Like

muller101:

The only thing that is important is the health implications of masturbation. Not the spiritual aspect because if u have sex when u are not married u and the one masturbating are the same .

What's the health implications of masturbation ?? Going blind ?? What's the health implications of masturbation ?? Going blind ?? 2 Likes

masturbation is not a SIN..we are allowed to love ourselves..theres nothing bad in giving yourself love..lol 4 Likes

Okay.

From whence cometh that gaddamn semantics? "I used..."From whence cometh that gaddamn semantics?

Rokia2:

So fine guy like Majid used to be masturbating up and down when he could have just gotten some pussy?



I really hate masturbation. Dunno what guys do it. ladies sef also does it ladies sef also does it 1 Like 1 Share



Thank you Jesus for changing this man I Love the new Majid Michael.Thank you Jesus for changing this man 11 Likes

slimjaney:





SOURCE: http://www.kingsleyiwu.com.ng/2017/10/i-was-so-much-inlove-with-masturbation.html





This is super story!!!!!!!!!!! This is super story!!!!!!!!!!! 1 Like

what an addictive act

ishowdotgmail:

This thing is hard to stop aswear



U go don do am finish con dey remorseful

...come do am again ...come do am again 2 Likes

Hmmmm.... Anyone doing it should know it can be stopped,it just the mind 4 Likes

I was a victim. I surrendered my life to Christ and today God is using me mightily. Today, I pastor one of the biggest churches in Abuja. To God be the glory. I was blind, now I can see. 9 Likes

A retired Knight of the Vaseline Crew



Sir Wankster the SpermGusher the III 16 Likes

Settingz321:

One would assume is an over statement of I say am I my late 20s and I've never mastubated though I ain't the holy type, just don't know how to start the rubbish without pussy I swr down, I used to tell Friends that I have never tried it be4, they'll tink its a lie...4 God's sake why masturbate? when there are ladies, get a girlfriend, be loyal and be free, and u don't wanna have a girlfriend? go and marry..instead of that disgusting shii of self happiness and prolly wastage I swr down, I used to tell Friends that I have never tried it be4, they'll tink its a lie...4 God's sake why masturbate? when there are ladies, get a girlfriend, be loyal and be free, and u don't wanna have a girlfriend? go and marry..instead of that disgusting shii of self happiness and prolly wastage 1 Like