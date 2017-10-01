₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by slimjaney: 6:54am
Ghanaian actor who is now a pastor, Majid Michel has warned youths to desist from masturbation, explaining that though it may not be found in the bible, but it is completely a sinful act.
SOURCE: http://www.kingsleyiwu.com.ng/2017/10/i-was-so-much-inlove-with-masturbation.html
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by FortifiedCity: 6:57am
Masturbation is for idiots.
Don't quote me unless you are an idiot
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by Settingz321(m): 7:04am
One would assume is an over statement of I say am I my late 20s and I've never mastubated though I ain't the holy type, just don't know how to start the rubbish without pussy
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by gabinogem(m): 7:07am
Badt guy.... I go like to attend him church
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by ishowdotgmail(m): 7:11am
This thing is hard to stop aswear
U go don do am finish con dey remorseful
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by NicoBaba(m): 7:52am
ishowdotgmail:Vaselino spotted... u can stop it if u determined.. u juz gotta moderate and moralize ur phone usage.. n get engaged or busy...
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by Rokia2(f): 8:23am
So fine guy like Majid used to be masturbating up and down when he could have just gotten some pussy?
I really hate masturbation. Dunno what guys do it.
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by fuckpro: 8:38am
Rokia2:...i hear it sweeter than most used pussies
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by Rokia2(f): 8:41am
fuckpro:
A mastrubator spotted.
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by fuckpro: 8:47am
Rokia2:...a lose and used pussy replies
Swear on the bible that your dad has never masturbated
...answer is you can't
...and don't curse only show you are guilty
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by Rokia2(f): 8:51am
Poster above ingnored.
You should know them by the type of reply they gave.
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by twentyk(m): 9:31am
stroking things
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by OrganicSoup: 11:32am
I'd rather mastubate than grovel to them b*tches..
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by kokoA(m): 12:06pm
Nairaland Vaseline crew will not like this
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by muller101(m): 2:14pm
Settingz321:u self service or u commit the rubbish with a pussy as long as you ain't married u are a sinner.
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by muller101(m): 2:16pm
The only thing that is important is the health implications of masturbation. Not the spiritual aspect because if u have sex when u are not married u and the one masturbating are the same .
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by hardywaltz(m): 2:57pm
Mugu
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by SweetBoyFriend(m): 2:57pm
muller101:
What's the health implications of masturbation ?? Going blind ??
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by cristianisraeli: 2:57pm
masturbation is not a SIN..we are allowed to love ourselves..theres nothing bad in giving yourself love..lol
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by DanielsParker(m): 2:58pm
Okay.
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by Mac2016(m): 2:58pm
"I used..." From whence cometh that gaddamn semantics?
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by holluphemydavid(m): 2:58pm
Rokia2:ladies sef also does it
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by IamLaura(f): 2:58pm
I Love the new Majid Michael.
Thank you Jesus for changing this man
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by free2ryhme: 2:58pm
slimjaney:
This is super story!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by bukynkwuenu: 2:59pm
what an addictive act
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by scobaba: 2:59pm
ishowdotgmail:
...come do am again
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by Chemistry10: 2:59pm
Hmmmm.... Anyone doing it should know it can be stopped,it just the mind
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by PastorandMentor(m): 2:59pm
I was a victim. I surrendered my life to Christ and today God is using me mightily. Today, I pastor one of the biggest churches in Abuja. To God be the glory. I was blind, now I can see.
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by LexngtonSteele: 2:59pm
A retired Knight of the Vaseline Crew
Sir Wankster the SpermGusher the III
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by happykidArotiba(m): 2:59pm
Settingz321:I swr down, I used to tell Friends that I have never tried it be4, they'll tink its a lie...4 God's sake why masturbate? when there are ladies, get a girlfriend, be loyal and be free, and u don't wanna have a girlfriend? go and marry..instead of that disgusting shii of self happiness and prolly wastage
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by hebenezher(m): 2:59pm
baddass
