Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It"

Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by slimjaney: 6:54am
Ghanaian actor who is now a pastor, Majid Michel has warned youths to desist from masturbation, explaining that though it may not be found in the bible, but it is completely a sinful act.

Majid while speaking in an interview on Starr FM's Chat on Wednesday, confessed that he was formerly inlove with masturbation when he was far younger.

“I think that every adolescent has masturbated before. I feel guilty about it, I feel very dirty about it…there’s a lot of debate about masturbation being a sin or not but I think it’s a sin.

“There is nothing said about it in the Bible, nowhere in the scripture…[but] it is a sin completely”, he told show host, Bola Ray.

The actor turned Pastor also cautioned youths to seriously desist from watching pornography, that it is the tool of the devil to corrupt their thoughts and mind.

SOURCE: http://www.kingsleyiwu.com.ng/2017/10/i-was-so-much-inlove-with-masturbation.html

5 Likes

Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by FortifiedCity: 6:57am
Masturbation is for idiots. grin grin grin grin

Don't quote me unless you are an idiot grin grin cheesy grin cheesy

17 Likes

Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by Settingz321(m): 7:04am
One would assume is an over statement of I say am I my late 20s and I've never mastubated though I ain't the holy type, just don't know how to start the rubbish without pussy

29 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by gabinogem(m): 7:07am
Badt guy.... I go like to attend him church

1 Like

Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by ishowdotgmail(m): 7:11am
This thing is hard to stop aswear

U go don do am finish con dey remorseful cry

88 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by NicoBaba(m): 7:52am
ishowdotgmail:
This thing is hard to stop aswear

U go don do am finish con dey remorseful cry
Vaselino spotted... u can stop it if u determined.. u juz gotta moderate and moralize ur phone usage.. n get engaged or busy...

27 Likes 1 Share

Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by Rokia2(f): 8:23am
So fine guy like Majid used to be masturbating up and down when he could have just gotten some pussy?

I really hate masturbation. Dunno what guys do it. undecided

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by fuckpro: 8:38am
Rokia2:
So fine guy like Majid used to be masturbating up and down when he could have just gotten some pussy?

I really hate masturbation. Dunno what guys do it. undecided
...i hear it sweeter than most used pussies

40 Likes

Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by Rokia2(f): 8:41am
fuckpro:
...i hear it sweeter than most used pussies

A mastrubator spotted.

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by fuckpro: 8:47am
Rokia2:


A mastrubator spotted.
...a lose and used pussy replies
Swear on the bible that your dad has never masturbated
...answer is you can't
...and don't curse only show you are guilty

73 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by Rokia2(f): 8:51am
Poster above ingnored.

You should know them by the type of reply they gave.
Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by twentyk(m): 9:31am
stroking things
Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by OrganicSoup: 11:32am
I'd rather mastubate than grovel to them b*tches..

13 Likes

Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by kokoA(m): 12:06pm
Nairaland Vaseline crew will not like this

1 Like

Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by muller101(m): 2:14pm
Settingz321:
One would assume is an over statement of I say am I my late 20s and I've never mastubated though I ain't the holy type, just don't know how to start the rubbish without pussy
u self service or u commit the rubbish with a pussy as long as you ain't married u are a sinner.

5 Likes

Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by muller101(m): 2:16pm
The only thing that is important is the health implications of masturbation. Not the spiritual aspect because if u have sex when u are not married u and the one masturbating are the same .

12 Likes

Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by hardywaltz(m): 2:57pm
Mugu

1 Like

Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by SweetBoyFriend(m): 2:57pm
muller101:
The only thing that is important is the health implications of masturbation. Not the spiritual aspect because if u have sex when u are not married u and the one masturbating are the same .

What's the health implications of masturbation ?? Going blind ??

2 Likes

Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by cristianisraeli: 2:57pm
masturbation is not a SIN..we are allowed to love ourselves..theres nothing bad in giving yourself love..lol

4 Likes

Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by DanielsParker(m): 2:58pm
Okay.
Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by Mac2016(m): 2:58pm
"I used..." From whence cometh that gaddamn semantics? shocked
Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by holluphemydavid(m): 2:58pm
Rokia2:
So fine guy like Majid used to be masturbating up and down when he could have just gotten some pussy?

I really hate masturbation. Dunno what guys do it. undecided
ladies sef also does it

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by IamLaura(f): 2:58pm
I Love the new Majid Michael.
Thank you Jesus for changing this man kiss

11 Likes

Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by free2ryhme: 2:58pm
slimjaney:


SOURCE: http://www.kingsleyiwu.com.ng/2017/10/i-was-so-much-inlove-with-masturbation.html



This is super story!!!!!!!!!!!

1 Like

Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by bukynkwuenu: 2:59pm
what an addictive act
Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by scobaba: 2:59pm
ishowdotgmail:
This thing is hard to stop aswear

U go don do am finish con dey remorseful cry

...come do am again grin

2 Likes

Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by Chemistry10: 2:59pm
Hmmmm.... Anyone doing it should know it can be stopped,it just the mind

4 Likes

Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by PastorandMentor(m): 2:59pm
I was a victim. I surrendered my life to Christ and today God is using me mightily. Today, I pastor one of the biggest churches in Abuja. To God be the glory. I was blind, now I can see.

9 Likes

Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by LexngtonSteele: 2:59pm
A retired Knight of the Vaseline Crew

Sir Wankster the SpermGusher the III

16 Likes

Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by happykidArotiba(m): 2:59pm
Settingz321:
One would assume is an over statement of I say am I my late 20s and I've never mastubated though I ain't the holy type, just don't know how to start the rubbish without pussy
I swr down, I used to tell Friends that I have never tried it be4, they'll tink its a lie...4 God's sake why masturbate? when there are ladies, get a girlfriend, be loyal and be free, and u don't wanna have a girlfriend? go and marry..instead of that disgusting shii of self happiness and prolly wastage

1 Like

Re: Majid Michel: "I Used To Masturbate, I Felt Guilty & Very Dirty About It" by hebenezher(m): 2:59pm
baddass

2 Likes

