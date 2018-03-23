₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by crunchyg(m): 4:14pm On Mar 19
Husbands with wife that has mouth odour or wife with a husband with mouth odour how do you cope with them when you want to have intimate time with each other, when kissing or when having heart to heart talk with each other in the bedroom. Please share how you handle the unbearable stench that oozes out of their mouth.
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by imiski(m): 4:35pm On Mar 19
How do you expect them to comment, you think they would be alive to comment on this thread
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by GOFRONT(m): 4:41pm On Mar 19
When i perceive som stench from the mauf of som men sometimes, I only wonder what their housewives pass through whenever they are undercovers.....
Anywayz i think they will bear it since they can bear and Endure their marriages
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by Sweetopia(f): 4:44pm On Mar 19
Instead of letting the mouth go to waste, he can kiss and eat my nunu
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by internationalman(m): 4:56pm On Mar 19
GOFRONT:It's used to them.
Same thing happens when you are being released from a jail cell; people will almost be running from you coz of your smell. .
meanwhile, your cell mates never even perceived any smell on.
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by jashar(f): 4:59pm On Mar 19
i'm interested in the answer too...
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by crunchyg(m): 6:11pm On Mar 19
Sweetopia:aaahhhh disgusting why are you like this?
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by crunchyg(m): 6:13pm On Mar 19
jashar:so we are together?
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by AntiBrutus: 7:06pm On Mar 19
Is it incurable?
They should seek means to help such a partner. That's all.
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by donstan18(m): 7:27pm On Mar 19
Sweetopia:
The thread should be how to cope with spouses with mouth odour,not how to worsen their case by allowing them kiss and eat some rotten fish smelling poo that might send them to their early grave.
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by Donald3d(m): 8:04pm On Mar 19
You wan cause gbege with this your question abi ?
Take lime and ginger every day.Morning , afternoon and night .
To make it more effective, use warm water.
Always have ginger, i no get mouth odour, but that ginger na miracle worker.
I chew it raw some times just for fun
It can treat so many ailments, and even help boost libido for the married folks .
Put ginger in everything, your food, your drinks everywhere !!!
Don't forget lime/Lemon
#TeamNaturalRecipies
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by sisisioge: 8:13pm On Mar 19
Hmm.
It is well. I wonder about the couples with partners with body odours too. It must be terrible being them.
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by Ishilove: 8:21pm On Mar 19
You must cope. Shebi you dated and kissed them with their stinky orifice while you were dating, and even accepted their proposal join, so you no get right to complain. You must cope every smelly breath and step of the way
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by WinningSun: 8:28pm On Mar 19
I rejected a lady proposal in 2014 just bcuz of this issue. she had ulcer which I don't know how that made her breath unbearable
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by oyb(m): 10:52pm On Mar 19
Ishilove:
hmmm - which orifice are you referring to? ayam suspecting you o
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by crunchyg(m): 7:33am On Mar 20
sisisioge:Which one do you think you can cope with more, a partner with body odour or mouth odour?
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by crackhaus: 7:40am On Mar 20
Donald3d:If you know, you know.
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by Ishilove: 8:01am On Mar 20
oyb:Which do you think I'm referring to?
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by sisisioge: 12:14pm On Mar 20
crunchyg:
None of the above!
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by Acidosis(m): 2:36pm On Mar 20
What's the purpose of dating if you can't correct the anomalies in your better half? If your husband/wife has mouth/body odour, then it means you've failed in your responsibility.
The cheapest and easiest way to curb some kind of mouth odour is by cleaning, not just your teeth, but your tongue.
Wake up one morning and initiate a toothbrushing game: clean her teeth and let her clean yours. Concentrate effort on her tongue without putting too much pressure, and watch how she handles yours. That way, you will see what she's doing wrongly. Attempt kissing her later in the day to know whether improvements have been made.
Now isn't that fun and effective? Life is simple bro.
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by crunchyg(m): 6:02pm On Mar 20
sisisioge:Lol, hope you no get anyone sha, because I am allergic to such people too
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by sisisioge: 8:50pm On Mar 20
crunchyg:
For where! I've got near perfect mouth situation o and I totally love perfumes... Plus no body crevices that fresh air can't blow here . Na one of the perks of being a lepa.
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by crunchyg(m): 9:40pm On Mar 20
sisisioge:Lol, where the lepa dey, or am I seeing double?
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by flokii: 11:52pm On Mar 21
Buy mouth wash, mouth spray, mouth floss etc. when you go shopping.
Get a good toothpaste too and brush twice daily, morning and night before sleep
If it doesn't help, then your case is not ordinary
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by gaby(m): 2:55pm On Mar 22
Sweetopia:
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by gaby(m): 2:58pm On Mar 22
sisisioge:Na so
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by northvietnam(m): 10:54pm On Mar 22
cant cope abeg
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by Lomprico2: 10:55pm On Mar 22
Buy them cartons of listerine
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by Biglittlelois(f): 10:55pm On Mar 22
Why will you marry someone with mouth odour in the first place,lol
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by OboOlora(f): 10:55pm On Mar 22
I remember my colleague when I was in KPMG, E.Momoh. Dude had a terrible halitosis.
The day he sent me his wedding invite and I saw his profile pic and his beautiful wife, I almost asked him if they are gonna kiss.
Well maybe they both have MO
|Re: Husbands Or Wives With Mouth Odour, How Do You Cope? by coalcoal1(m): 10:56pm On Mar 22
j
