Husbands with wife that has mouth odour or wife with a husband with mouth odour how do you cope with them when you want to have intimate time with each other, when kissing or when having heart to heart talk with each other in the bedroom. Please share how you handle the unbearable stench that oozes out of their mouth.

How do you expect them to comment, you think they would be alive to comment on this thread 43 Likes

When i perceive som stench from the mauf of som men sometimes, I only wonder what their housewives pass through whenever they are undercovers.....



Anywayz i think they will bear it since they can bear and Endure their marriages 9 Likes

Instead of letting the mouth go to waste, he can kiss and eat my nunu 13 Likes

GOFRONT:

When i perceive som stench from the mauf of som men sometimes, I only wonder what their housewives pass through whenever they are undercovers.....



Anywayz i think they will bear it since they can bear and Endure their marriages It's used to them.



Same thing happens when you are being released from a jail cell; people will almost be running from you coz of your smell. .



meanwhile, your cell mates never even perceived any smell on. It's used to them.Same thing happens when you are being released from a jail cell; people will almost be running from you coz of your smell. .meanwhile, your cell mates never even perceived any smell on. 8 Likes 1 Share

i'm interested in the answer too...

Sweetopia:

Instead of letting the mouth go to waste, he can kiss and eat my nunu aaahhhh disgusting why are you like this? aaahhhh disgustingwhy are you like this? 5 Likes

jashar:

i'm interested in the answer too... so we are together? so we are together?

Is it incurable?

They should seek means to help such a partner. That's all.

Sweetopia:

Instead of letting the mouth go to waste, he can kiss and eat my nunu

The thread should be how to cope with spouses with mouth odour,not how to worsen their case by allowing them kiss and eat some rotten fish smelling poo that might send them to their early grave. The thread should be how to cope with spouses with mouth odour,not how to worsen their case by allowing them kiss and eat some rotten fish smelling poo that might send them to their early grave. 36 Likes 1 Share



Take lime and ginger every day.Morning , afternoon and night .

To make it more effective, use warm water.

Always have ginger, i no get mouth odour, but that ginger na miracle worker.

I chew it raw some times just for fun

It can treat so many ailments, and even help boost libido for the married folks .

Put ginger in everything, your food, your drinks everywhere !!!

Don't forget lime/Lemon

Hmm.



It is well. I wonder about the couples with partners with body odours too. It must be terrible being them.

You must cope. Shebi you dated and kissed them with their stinky orifice while you were dating, and even accepted their proposal join, so you no get right to complain. You must cope every smelly breath and step of the way 1 Like

I rejected a lady proposal in 2014 just bcuz of this issue. she had ulcer which I don't know how that made her breath unbearable 2 Likes

Ishilove:

You must cope. Shebi you dated and[b] kissed them with their stinky orifice [/b]while you were dating, and even accepted their proposal join, so you no get right to complain. You must cope every smelly breath and step of the way







hmmm - which orifice are you referring to? ayam suspecting you o hmmm - which orifice are you referring to? ayam suspecting you o

sisisioge:

Hmm.



It is well. I wonder about the couples with partners with body odours too. It must be terrible being them. Which one do you think you can cope with more, a partner with body odour or mouth odour? Which one do you think you can cope with more, a partner with body odour or mouth odour?

Donald3d:

If you know, you know. If you know, you know.

oyb:





hmmm - which orifice are you referring to? ayam suspecting you o Which do you think I'm referring to? Which do you think I'm referring to?

crunchyg:



Which one do you think you can cope with more, a partner with body odour or mouth odour?







None of the above! None of the above!

What's the purpose of dating if you can't correct the anomalies in your better half? If your husband/wife has mouth/body odour, then it means you've failed in your responsibility.



The cheapest and easiest way to curb some kind of mouth odour is by cleaning, not just your teeth, but your tongue.



Wake up one morning and initiate a toothbrushing game: clean her teeth and let her clean yours. Concentrate effort on her tongue without putting too much pressure, and watch how she handles yours. That way, you will see what she's doing wrongly. Attempt kissing her later in the day to know whether improvements have been made.



Now isn't that fun and effective? Life is simple bro. 13 Likes 1 Share

sisisioge:











None of the above! Lol, hope you no get anyone sha, because I am allergic to such people too Lol, hope you no get anyone sha, because I am allergic to such people too

crunchyg:



Lol, hope you no get anyone sha, because I am allergic to such people too

For where! I've got near perfect mouth situation o and I totally love perfumes... Plus no body crevices that fresh air can't blow here . Na one of the perks of being a lepa. For where! I've got near perfect mouth situation o and I totally love perfumes... Plus no body crevices that fresh air can't blow here. Na one of the perks of being a lepa.

sisisioge:





For where! I've got near perfect mouth situation o and I totally love perfumes... Plus no body crevices that fresh air can't blow here . Na one of the perks of being a lepa. Lol, where the lepa dey, or am I seeing double? Lol, where the lepa dey, or am I seeing double?

Buy mouth wash, mouth spray, mouth floss etc. when you go shopping.



Get a good toothpaste too and brush twice daily, morning and night before sleep



If it doesn't help, then your case is not ordinary 1 Like

Sweetopia:

Instead of letting the mouth go to waste, he can kiss and eat my nunu



sisisioge:





For where! I've got near perfect mouth situation o and I totally love perfumes... Plus no body crevices that fresh air can't blow here . Na one of the perks of being a lepa. Na so Na so

cant cope abeg

Buy them cartons of listerine

Why will you marry someone with mouth odour in the first place,lol





The day he sent me his wedding invite and I saw his profile pic and his beautiful wife, I almost asked him if they are gonna kiss.



Well maybe they both have MO I remember my colleague when I was in KPMG, E.Momoh. Dude had a terrible halitosis.The day he sent me his wedding invite and I saw his profile pic and his beautiful wife, I almost asked him if they are gonna kiss.Well maybe they both have MO 3 Likes