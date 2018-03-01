Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train (2033 Views)

CEO Of Mercedes Sits Inside Benz To Take The Gun Shots In His Bullet Proof Car / Innoson Produces Bullet Proof Version Of Innoson SUV That Can Stop AK47 Bullet / 5 Ways To Identify Bullet Proof Cars On Nigerian Roads.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RbN5kY6ZmVg?t=98



Central Japan Railway has unveiled a prototype of the N700S, a bullet train adorned with a large gold ‘S’ that stands for Supreme. They are designed to be kinder to both the environment and its passengers.Test runs are due to begin this month.



The train is made up of 16 cars , two driving cars and 14 commuter ones, and is able to accommodate a total of 1,323 passengers.



It's 20 percent lighter, consumes 7 percent less energy and has a nose redesigned to have a modified ‘dual supreme wing type’ profile, which will improve airflow and reduce a sonic boom effect while the train is moving through tunnels.



The Supreme train will be able to travel at 177 mph (285 kmph) on the Tokaido Shinkansen line and at 186 mph (300 kmph) on the Sanyo Shinkansen line, which is just as fast as previous trains.



The new generation train allows for different layouts including an 8-car or 12-car train rather than the usual 16-cars, so transportation authorities can change the configuration based on need.















Travelers get power outlets on every seat to charge or plug their gadgets, more comfortable seats and overhead racks that light up at each station to remind you to check for luggage.



The seats have been upgraded with a new fabric and the ability to recline even further with 15 percent more legroom for those who purchase first class tickets.



The N700S isn't as exciting or speedy as a maglev train, but it promises to make high-speed rail that much more viable.



The Central Japan Railway’s N700S series trains are due to debut in 2020, just in time for the Tokyo Olympic Games,on the Tokaido Shinkansen line, which runs between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka.



However, there's an increased chance of finding it outside of Japan.



I hope the federal and state government ,especially LAMATA, will boost our rail transportation system with latest and super fast trains like the Supreme Bullet Train . What do you think?



Source https://autojosh.com/japan-unveils-shinkansen-supreme-version-of-its-bullet-train/



beautiful.

When will Nigeria get to this level?? Naija which way?

Naija has a very long way to go

expecting to see someone write diz.

everything must be done by d government for u lazy Africans

Heaven on earth

What a country

expecting to see someone write diz.

You are very daft. Who will solve transportation issues if not an effective government?

Only in Nigeria where people have to "lap eachother" in trains. See comfort.

Train like a plane.....

We will get here someday........SOON!

Naija is far from this

no mind them

We are already there. We've started producing pencil

i wonder o

See country abeg

They should wait let's finish with sim registration na.... 1 Like

Some countries are already in the future, while some others are still building boreholes and commission electric poles. Achievement is relative.

You are very daft. Who will solve transportation issues if not an effective government?





Why you dey quote that mumu? So na we go buy bullet train give government



Donor: Hello Mr Buhari, I am donating 50 bullet train to Nigeria

Mr Dullard : Oh fank you my Son, we need more of the vullet train. We need more feful like you

They think,they improvise,they create ideas. While in these parts all you hear is "in america they do is they do that". They don't solve problems peculiar to their situation. See the Lagos refuse crisis for example.

Japan has been operating high speed trains "without the blood of Jesus" and yet have not recorded any accident. Train punctuality is 99.9%. when is Africa going to have sense?

Abeg see the real train where we TRAIN for the olympics below

Make we buy the old ones na.

Buhari dey here they waste our precious time of advancement

expecting to see someone write diz.

everything must be done by d government for u lazy Africans

So its wasn't the Japan government that invest in this innovation?.. Think before you type Oga.. You are part of the lazy Africans who don't use their brain to think!

like Tomorrow



BUT on a serious note,how many nigerians REALLY pay taxes do the vulcanizers,mechanics, market women pay taxes Most of these countries get to do these things from taxes that are collected. EVEN billionaires evade taxes here.I have said it many times, if ALL the ministers are replaced by Westerners (europeans,Americans, japanese etc) we will get better result from them than OUR OWN Nigerians ministers. These foreigners will be more patriotic than any average nigerian......its their natural orientation to service. Most ppl in the American presidential cabinets are earning a quarter of what they earned in their former private practice and their chances of stealing is ALMOST NIL......that is patriotism! These ppl are just TOO MUCH!!! Africans are still using 1950's trains.......BUT on a serious note,how many nigerians REALLY pay taxesdo the vulcanizers,mechanics, market women pay taxesMost of these countries get to do these things from taxes that are collected. EVEN billionaires evade taxes here.I have said it many times, if ALL the ministers are replaced by Westerners (europeans,Americans, japanese etc) we will get better result from them than OUR OWN Nigerians ministers. These foreigners will be more patriotic than any average nigerian......its their natural orientation to service. Most ppl in the American presidential cabinets are earning a quarter of what they earned in their former private practice and their chances of stealing is ALMOST NIL......that is patriotism!