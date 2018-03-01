₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,227 members, 4,143,621 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 March 2018 at 07:23 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train (2033 Views)
CEO Of Mercedes Sits Inside Benz To Take The Gun Shots In His Bullet Proof Car / Innoson Produces Bullet Proof Version Of Innoson SUV That Can Stop AK47 Bullet / 5 Ways To Identify Bullet Proof Cars On Nigerian Roads. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by Automotive1(m): 12:44am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RbN5kY6ZmVg?t=98
Central Japan Railway has unveiled a prototype of the N700S, a bullet train adorned with a large gold ‘S’ that stands for Supreme. They are designed to be kinder to both the environment and its passengers.Test runs are due to begin this month.
The train is made up of 16 cars , two driving cars and 14 commuter ones, and is able to accommodate a total of 1,323 passengers.
It's 20 percent lighter, consumes 7 percent less energy and has a nose redesigned to have a modified ‘dual supreme wing type’ profile, which will improve airflow and reduce a sonic boom effect while the train is moving through tunnels.
The Supreme train will be able to travel at 177 mph (285 kmph) on the Tokaido Shinkansen line and at 186 mph (300 kmph) on the Sanyo Shinkansen line, which is just as fast as previous trains.
The new generation train allows for different layouts including an 8-car or 12-car train rather than the usual 16-cars, so transportation authorities can change the configuration based on need.
Travelers get power outlets on every seat to charge or plug their gadgets, more comfortable seats and overhead racks that light up at each station to remind you to check for luggage.
The seats have been upgraded with a new fabric and the ability to recline even further with 15 percent more legroom for those who purchase first class tickets.
The N700S isn't as exciting or speedy as a maglev train, but it promises to make high-speed rail that much more viable.
The Central Japan Railway’s N700S series trains are due to debut in 2020, just in time for the Tokyo Olympic Games,on the Tokaido Shinkansen line, which runs between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka.
However, there's an increased chance of finding it outside of Japan.
I hope the federal and state government ,especially LAMATA, will boost our rail transportation system with latest and super fast trains like the Supreme Bullet Train . What do you think?
Source https://autojosh.com/japan-unveils-shinkansen-supreme-version-of-its-bullet-train/
Cc Lalasticlala Mynd44
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by hajoke2000(f): 12:56am
just like we will unveil our presido in 2019......
beautiful.
1 Like
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by qmd24(m): 1:00am
Ok
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by kiddoiLL(m): 1:04am
When will Nigeria get to this level?? Naija which way?
4 Likes
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by cinoedhunter: 2:14am
Naija has a very long way to go
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by OneCorner: 3:01am
kiddoiLL:expecting to see someone write diz.
everything must be done by d government for u lazy Africans
3 Likes
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by Aldebaran(m): 6:23am
Heaven on earth
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by terencehill: 6:59am
What a country
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by dukeprince50(m): 6:59am
oj
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by Pipedreams: 7:00am
OneCorner:You are very daft. Who will solve transportation issues if not an effective government?
9 Likes
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by SmartMugu: 7:00am
Only in Nigeria where people have to "lap eachother" in trains. See comfort.
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:00am
Train like a plane.....
We will get here someday........SOON!
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by eleojo23: 7:00am
Naija is far from this
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by Pidginwhisper: 7:01am
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by dukeprince50(m): 7:01am
OneCorner:no mind them
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by kam1992: 7:02am
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by Pidginwhisper: 7:03am
MANNABBQGRILLS:We are already there. We've started producing pencil
1 Like
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by Cadec007(m): 7:03am
kiddoiLL:i wonder o
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by Ajixegun: 7:03am
See country abeg
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by Gombs(m): 7:04am
They should wait let's finish with sim registration na....
1 Like
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by joedams: 7:04am
Some countries are already in the future, while some others are still building boreholes and commission electric poles. Achievement is relative.
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by mcocolok(m): 7:04am
Pipedreams:
Why you dey quote that mumu? So na we go buy bullet train give government
Donor: Hello Mr Buhari, I am donating 50 bullet train to Nigeria
Mr Dullard : Oh fank you my Son, we need more of the vullet train. We need more feful like you
1 Like
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by nedu2000(m): 7:07am
They think,they improvise,they create ideas. While in these parts all you hear is "in america they do is they do that". They don't solve problems peculiar to their situation. See the Lagos refuse crisis for example.
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by Saverin: 7:08am
Japan has been operating high speed trains "without the blood of Jesus" and yet have not recorded any accident. Train punctuality is 99.9%. when is Africa going to have sense?
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by gulfer: 7:09am
Mschew, is this train Abeg see the real train where we TRAIN for the olympics below
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by GreenArrow1(m): 7:09am
Make we buy the old ones na.
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by bewla(m): 7:10am
y
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by lastempero: 7:10am
Buhari dey here they waste our precious time of advancement
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by Slimfitgen(m): 7:10am
OneCorner:
So its wasn't the Japan government that invest in this innovation?.. Think before you type Oga.. You are part of the lazy Africans who don't use their brain to think!
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by bewla(m): 7:11am
Saverin:like Tomorrow
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by tiger28: 7:11am
These ppl are just TOO MUCH!!! Africans are still using 1950's trains.......
BUT on a serious note,how many nigerians REALLY pay taxesdo the vulcanizers,mechanics, market women pay taxes Most of these countries get to do these things from taxes that are collected. EVEN billionaires evade taxes here.I have said it many times, if ALL the ministers are replaced by Westerners (europeans,Americans, japanese etc) we will get better result from them than OUR OWN Nigerians ministers. These foreigners will be more patriotic than any average nigerian......its their natural orientation to service. Most ppl in the American presidential cabinets are earning a quarter of what they earned in their former private practice and their chances of stealing is ALMOST NIL......that is patriotism!
|Re: Japan Unveils Shinkansen 'Supreme' Version Of Its Bullet Train by FanYogo1(f): 7:12am
mcocolok:
Both of you are mumu.
If the government wants to tax you to build this train, na una pigs go cry shithole pass.
closed / Ghastly Motor Accident Along Kubwa-gwarinpa Express Road Now (photos) / Nightlife In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: PHILipu1(m), sammyKCC(m), Slimfitgen(m), correctguy0900, femxxy01, Appliedmaths(m), rfnextar8, lastempero, Bifrost(m), CoolextPhoenix(m), Lovetinz(m), Jdesilentkiller(m), Sokoflow(m), neyobills, kizias, uyicos, daroz(m), layusp(m), Adwexky(m), 4uabiodun, oyb(m), citizenjuwon(m), Ilajeboy(m), otunba88(m), Optofrank, aksule(m), damasin, anambraeyes, Akunesiobike, jibbish(m), dapsoneh, chrischina(m), fortsierafino(m), Olatoman(m), saeedowolab(m), dongreatty(m), Mtrinitymayor(m), chrisbaxtian(m), oladapoa1(m), assemble, gbadexy(m), mcocolok(m), bobosydney, NigelCundy, tdayof(m), Tednersy, uc97, InyinyaAgbaOku(m), Jamesrock(m), mrgaga, GeneralShepherd(m), creativity01, kam1992, MyFlair(m), omenti(m), prittyboi(m), Tlontin(m), Yagami(m), Trecixnine(m), desgiezd(m), aduslim, welshv, Muhaymin(m), toastmagazinenigeria, Aldebaran(m), Oblitz(m), groovie(m), qubys(m), BlackPeni5, Beowulf(m), kaykith05(m), panpan(m), Sweetguy25, Olalan(m), inspbado(m), narrowpathy(m), luky111, azeezhy(m), Ryda(m), TheMinimalist(m), babablogger, Longnthick, creativeness, Ajixegun, jayraster(m), lostluggage and 91 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3