|Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by BrainnewsRadio(f): 1:24am
Cult Killings: Security Tighten In UNICAL As Two Students Dies, 11 Suspects Arrested, Two On The Run
By Eyo Nse, Calabar
See photos of one of the suspects and items recovered from the suspects below;
|Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by BrainnewsRadio(f): 1:25am
|Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by BrainnewsRadio(f): 1:25am
|Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by hajoke2000(f): 2:15am
say no to cultism.
|Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by mumureloaded(m): 2:58am
okay
|Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by YOUNGELDER1(m): 3:37am
Wasted soul
|Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by MrRhymes101(m): 9:37am
Can't imagine how their parents will feel... Wedding MC
|Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by nairavsdollars(f): 9:38am
Useless God-forsaken boys. Devil receive their souls
|Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by Sirpaul(m): 9:39am
gbege..... see people pikin pinsure.... wicked souls
|Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by littlewonders: 9:40am
If the people we call leaders can't help this generation why can't we help ourselves to help the next generation
|Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by bedspread: 9:41am
|Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by debolayinka(m): 9:41am
Death is the certificate cultists for active service.
|Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by Tobyswagz: 9:42am
hajoke2000:Cultistm na bad thing
|Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by Buharimustgo: 9:42am
Axemen want to finish Vikings in Unical
|Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by knight05(m): 9:42am
|Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by Josephjnr(m): 9:43am
Hmmmn! I wonder what one will tell me that is reasonable and convincing enough to make me become a cultist. I don't want to die gruesomely but if I must die,I will die fighting for a just course as soldiers do.
|Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by bro4u: 9:43am
Are you trying to tell me that Unical don't have a rugged D1, STK and SS men
|Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by sekem: 9:47am
Wasted youths
|Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by sabbiboi: 9:48am
All of these items found in a person room. Even bokoharam no get all these tools. Tufiakwa
|Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by Damfostopper(m): 9:50am
Thank Goodness I left Calabar....when I recall how Calabar south was turn into runtown... I weak.... trouble upandan.... and people are praying to be posted to Calabar for Nysc....
|Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by TarOrfeek: 9:53am
For the 7-7
|Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by taiocol(m): 9:58am
Fake news... No body has been arrested
|Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by mikolo4us: 9:58am
Why don't u find money than looking for who to rob and kill
|Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by mikolo4us: 9:59am
bro4u:
I pity your life. Since you are rugged what are you doing at home. May a thunderous bolt and Axe fall on you still being blind till now
|Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by ngwababe(f): 10:05am
First half score
Ayes 2 - 0 Vikings
|Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by Holymann(m): 10:07am
Damfostopper:
The mata tire me o.
it got to a point i couldn't even press my ordinary Tecno p5 while walking in my area
|Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by Kyllahmc(m): 10:07am
|Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by izzyboi(m): 10:09am
|Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by bro4u: 10:14am
mikolo4us:Big fool...so anyone who uses slangs and terms unknown to you is now a cultist in your frustrated mind
