Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) (6049 Views)

Man Who Beat His Wife, Impregnated Her Sister & Aborted It, Arrested (Pics) / Cultists Behead Two Students Of Abia State University (warning!! Graphic Photos) / Nigerian DJ Caused Nightclub Stampede Which Killed Two Students (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)









By Eyo Nse, Calabar



Last Friday two students from University of Calabar were gun down by suspected cultists in the school premises, Brainnews Radio had reported that this incident had force school activities on Friday and Saturday to go on a stand still.



On the late hours of Monday news reaching Brainnewsradio.com has it that the Management of the University of Calabar has deployed heavy and intense security around and within the institution following the killing of two students by gunmen in a suspected renewed wave of Secret Cults Groups clash on campus.

Besides the directives of the Vice Chancellor as Head of management that Police Patrol Teams be stationed at the main gate of the Institution and the Internal Security Team at other strategic parts of Campus, random Stop and Search of Persons and vehicles at vulnerable point is been vigorously intensified.



A release issued by the Registrar of the Institution, Mr. Moses Abang indicates that the Patrolling/Combing exercise has paid off with the arrest of 11 suspected Cultists who have been handed over to the Anti-Cultism/ Kidnapping Unit of the Nigeria Police, Cross River State Command for further interrogation.



The release further stated that on March 16, 2018, gunmen launched unsuspecting attacks on one Oko Sylvester Ayide (AKA: DAVIDO), a final year student of the Department of Theatre, Film and Carnival Studies, University of Calabar and Wilson Augustine Ebina, a 2nd year student of the Department of Education Science (Chem Edu.) in a violent manner that resulted in their death.



Investigation revealed that Prior to his death, Oko Sylvester who was shot on the stomach has been on suspension for his involvement in various acts of cultism and robbery while Wilson Ebina was shot dead at a building under construction opposite the Faculty of Education Twin Theatre Hall. Both are said to belong to the Vikings Confraternity.



In a related development, a final year student of the Faculty of Law and resident of Hall 4, Nkanu, Augustine Ebri (Abacha) and Obimbua Obey Joseph (AKA: Obe), also a final year student of the Department of Geography and Environmental Sciences are on the run following the discovery of dangerous items in Nkanu’s room by operatives of the Security Unit of the University.



Items recovered from the room include one locally made pistol, one small axe, one face mask, live and expended cartridges, Military camouflage, Military Sweater, One Long Dagger, One Machete, assorted bottles of concoctions, Charms/finger rings, Assorted Phones, Cult regalia, Drugs/Wraps of Indian Hemp and a host of others

The dangerous items have been handed over to the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Nigeria Police, Cross River State Command for further investigation.

See photos of one of the suspects and items recovered from the suspects below;



Source:











Cult Killings: Security Tighten In UNICAL As Two Students Dies, 11 Suspects Arrested, Two On The RunSource: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/security-tighten-in-unical-after-two-students-were-killed-11-suspects-arrested-two-on-the-run-pics/

See more photos of the suspects at https://www.brainnewsradio.com/security-tighten-in-unical-after-two-students-were-killed-11-suspects-arrested-two-on-the-run-pics/

cc: Lalasticlala

say no to cultism.

okay

Wasted soul

Can't imagine how their parents will feel... Wedding MC 1 Like

Useless God-forsaken boys. Devil receive their souls 2 Likes

gbege..... see people pikin pinsure.... wicked souls

If the people we call leaders can't help this generation why can't we help ourselves to help the next generation 2 Likes 1 Share

Ambode is Becoming Clueless ..... either the Affairs of Lagos Stars has Overwhelmed him or The Hold of Thief....nubu on him is limitless...



I called the PSP company (Oluwaseun investments) which has been doing a Fairly great job..



I was told that Vision 2020 abi na vision clean Lagos has taken over....

Vision Lagos, Amuwo-odofin GRA is in a Complete Mess... Dirts are everywhere.... Everywhere stinks

From Apple junction, Diamond, Hakeem agboola, cooperation, Global success, Redeem Gate, up to the Bridge. Every where is a Shi.........t Hole...

U guys should act up.... This is not the Lagos I know.... pls get the former PSP guy's back to work and Work with Them...

Thank you 1 Like

Death is the certificate cultists for active service.

Axemen want to finish Vikings in Unical

Hmmmn! I wonder what one will tell me that is reasonable and convincing enough to make me become a cultist. I don't want to die gruesomely but if I must die,I will die fighting for a just course as soldiers do.

Are you trying to tell me that Unical don't have a rugged D1, STK and SS men

Wasted youths

All of these items found in a person room. Even bokoharam no get all these tools. Tufiakwa 2 Likes

Thank Goodness I left Calabar....when I recall how Calabar south was turn into runtown... I weak.... trouble upandan.... and people are praying to be posted to Calabar for Nysc.... 2 Likes

For the 7-7

Fake news... No body has been arrested

Why don't u find money than looking for who to rob and kill

bro4u:

Are you trying to tell me that Unical don't have a rugged D1, STK and SS men

I pity your life. Since you are rugged what are you doing at home. May a thunderous bolt and Axe fall on you still being blind till now I pity your life. Since you are rugged what are you doing at home. May a thunderous bolt and Axe fall on you still being blind till now



Ayes 2 - 0 Vikings

First half scoreAyes 2 - 0 Vikings 2 Likes

Damfostopper:

Thank Goodness I left Calabar....when I recall how Calabar south was turn into runtown... I weak.... trouble upandan.... and people are praying to be posted to Calabar for Nysc....

The mata tire me o.

it got to a point i couldn't even press my ordinary Tecno p5 while walking in my area The mata tire me o.it got to a point i couldn't even press my ordinary Tecno p5 while walking in my area 2 Likes

Buharimustgo:

Axemen want to finish Vikings in Unical lol pikin wey say him papa no go rest...go rest? sometimes I dey pity baggers honestly! they sincerely know going against NBM is a suicide mission but yet their hatred and envy for NBM go blind dem. lol pikin wey say him papa no go rest...go rest? sometimes I dey pity baggers honestly! they sincerely know going against NBM is a suicide mission but yet their hatred and envy for NBM go blind dem.

Read 7 Powerful Ways To Keep Your Information Safe And Secure. https://didyouknowthesefacts.wordpress.com/2018/03/20/7-powerful-ways-to-keep-your-information-safe-and-secure/