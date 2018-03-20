₦airaland Forum

Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by BrainnewsRadio(f): 1:24am
Cult Killings: Security Tighten In UNICAL As Two Students Dies, 11 Suspects Arrested, Two On The Run



By Eyo Nse, Calabar

Last Friday two students from University of Calabar were gun down by suspected cultists in the school premises, Brainnews Radio had reported that this incident had force school activities on Friday and Saturday to go on a stand still.

On the late hours of Monday news reaching Brainnewsradio.com has it that the Management of the University of Calabar has deployed heavy and intense security around and within the institution following the killing of two students by gunmen in a suspected renewed wave of Secret Cults Groups clash on campus.
Besides the directives of the Vice Chancellor as Head of management that Police Patrol Teams be stationed at the main gate of the Institution and the Internal Security Team at other strategic parts of Campus, random Stop and Search of Persons and vehicles at vulnerable point is been vigorously intensified.

A release issued by the Registrar of the Institution, Mr. Moses Abang indicates that the Patrolling/Combing exercise has paid off with the arrest of 11 suspected Cultists who have been handed over to the Anti-Cultism/ Kidnapping Unit of the Nigeria Police, Cross River State Command for further interrogation.

The release further stated that on March 16, 2018, gunmen launched unsuspecting attacks on one Oko Sylvester Ayide (AKA: DAVIDO), a final year student of the Department of Theatre, Film and Carnival Studies, University of Calabar and Wilson Augustine Ebina, a 2nd year student of the Department of Education Science (Chem Edu.) in a violent manner that resulted in their death.

Investigation revealed that Prior to his death, Oko Sylvester who was shot on the stomach has been on suspension for his involvement in various acts of cultism and robbery while Wilson Ebina was shot dead at a building under construction opposite the Faculty of Education Twin Theatre Hall. Both are said to belong to the Vikings Confraternity.

In a related development, a final year student of the Faculty of Law and resident of Hall 4, Nkanu, Augustine Ebri (Abacha) and Obimbua Obey Joseph (AKA: Obe), also a final year student of the Department of Geography and Environmental Sciences are on the run following the discovery of dangerous items in Nkanu’s room by operatives of the Security Unit of the University.

Items recovered from the room include one locally made pistol, one small axe, one face mask, live and expended cartridges, Military camouflage, Military Sweater, One Long Dagger, One Machete, assorted bottles of concoctions, Charms/finger rings, Assorted Phones, Cult regalia, Drugs/Wraps of Indian Hemp and a host of others
The dangerous items have been handed over to the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Nigeria Police, Cross River State Command for further investigation.

See photos of one of the suspects and items recovered from the suspects below;

Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by BrainnewsRadio(f): 1:25am
Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by BrainnewsRadio(f): 1:25am
Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by hajoke2000(f): 2:15am
say no to cultism.
Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by mumureloaded(m): 2:58am
okay
Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by YOUNGELDER1(m): 3:37am
Wasted soul
Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by MrRhymes101(m): 9:37am
Can't imagine how their parents will feel... Wedding MC

1 Like

Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by nairavsdollars(f): 9:38am
Useless God-forsaken boys. Devil receive their souls

2 Likes

Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by Sirpaul(m): 9:39am
gbege..... see people pikin pinsure.... wicked souls
Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by littlewonders: 9:40am
If the people we call leaders can't help this generation why can't we help ourselves to help the next generation

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by bedspread: 9:41am
1 Like

Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by debolayinka(m): 9:41am
Death is the certificate cultists for active service.
Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by Tobyswagz: 9:42am
hajoke2000:
say no to cultism.
Cultistm na bad thing
Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by Buharimustgo: 9:42am
Axemen want to finish Vikings in Unical
Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by knight05(m): 9:42am
Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by Josephjnr(m): 9:43am
Hmmmn! I wonder what one will tell me that is reasonable and convincing enough to make me become a cultist. I don't want to die gruesomely but if I must die,I will die fighting for a just course as soldiers do.
Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by bro4u: 9:43am
Are you trying to tell me that Unical don't have a rugged D1, STK and SS men
Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by sekem: 9:47am
Wasted youths sad
Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by sabbiboi: 9:48am
All of these items found in a person room. Even bokoharam no get all these tools. Tufiakwa

2 Likes

Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by Damfostopper(m): 9:50am
Thank Goodness I left Calabar....when I recall how Calabar south was turn into runtown... I weak.... trouble upandan.... and people are praying to be posted to Calabar for Nysc....

2 Likes

Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by TarOrfeek: 9:53am
For the 7-7
Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by taiocol(m): 9:58am
Fake news... No body has been arrested
Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by mikolo4us: 9:58am
Why don't u find money than looking for who to rob and kill
Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by mikolo4us: 9:59am
bro4u:
Are you trying to tell me that Unical don't have a rugged D1, STK and SS men

I pity your life. Since you are rugged what are you doing at home. May a thunderous bolt and Axe fall on you still being blind till now
Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by ngwababe(f): 10:05am
First half score
Ayes 2 - 0 Vikings
lipsrsealed lipsrsealed

2 Likes

Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by Holymann(m): 10:07am
Damfostopper:
Thank Goodness I left Calabar....when I recall how Calabar south was turn into runtown... I weak.... trouble upandan.... and people are praying to be posted to Calabar for Nysc....

The mata tire me o.
it got to a point i couldn't even press my ordinary Tecno p5 while walking in my area

2 Likes

Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by Kyllahmc(m): 10:07am
Buharimustgo:
Axemen want to finish Vikings in Unical
lol pikin wey say him papa no go rest...go rest? sometimes I dey pity baggers honestly! they sincerely know going against NBM is a suicide mission but yet their hatred and envy for NBM go blind dem.
Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by izzyboi(m): 10:09am
Re: Security Tightened In UNICAL As Two Students Die, 11 Suspects Arrested (Pics) by bro4u: 10:14am
mikolo4us:


I pity your life. Since you are rugged what are you doing at home. May a thunderous bolt and Axe fall on you still being blind till now
Big fool...so anyone who uses slangs and terms unknown to you is now a cultist in your frustrated mind

