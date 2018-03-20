Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. (2261 Views)

The report claims Uber’s self-driving car was in autonomous mode when it hit a woman early Monday morning. She was walking in the street outside designated crosswalks, and later died from her injuries at a local hospital.



According to ABC15, an Uber spokesperson told the station the company is aware of the incident and is cooperating with the investigation. Uber also issued the following statement to TechCrunch: “Our hearts go out to the victim’s family. We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident.”



The New York Times reports that Uber is suspending autonomous vehicle testing in Tempe, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and Toronto.



Though this isn’t the first accident to involve an autonomous vehicle, Uber’s self-driving car may be the first to kill a pedestrian.



More incidents like these might erode the public’s hard-won trust in the vehicles, and may slow their widespread adoption. That may ultimately be bad news, because experts believe that autonomous cars will save lives by eliminating the cause of 94 percent of traffic accidents: human error.



We will update this article as more information is available.

References: ABC15, TechCrunch



This one will make history as "the first autonomous vehicle to kill an human" 2 Likes

The matter heavy no be small 2 Likes

This is terrible ...anyway...Technology also has it's adverse effect too 1 Like

This is why autonomous cars and trucks are somewhat scary despite having cool technology.

robots killing humans

Statistics of death due to human error still overwhelm robot .self driving still remain the future.

Over technology..



Man is still relevant in the pursuit of advanced technology.



Last week a man "killed" a sex doll,now a robot killed a man.



I don't believe God will destroy the earth again,its man that will do the destruction this time 3 Likes

i robot in action

We keep emphasizing this! Machines cannot totally replace humans! 3 Likes

no matter how bad Nigeria is, this poo cant happen here cos first, self driving cars cant drive here, like seriously how will it be programmed to stop at every checkpoint and give police N100? 3 Likes

Arizona is not in the UK.....please edit title accordingly... 3 Likes

Arizona is in the US

Major set back





Nigerians sure aren't ready for this innovation though. Danfo, trailer, private and official vehicles fit jam you on top zebra crossing(your right of way) Cross-walks mean Zebra crossing.Nigerians sure aren't ready for this innovation though. Danfo, trailer, private and official vehicles fit jam you on top zebra crossing(your right of way)

Abeg, change the front-page headline to USA, not UK.

Me I no fit enter that car wey dey drive itself, I dey craze? Molue don finish or aka na elu?

Your title read UK, but the accident took place in the US

So who will be charged for manslaughter?

Not good at all.

A bad start

no matter how bad Nigeria is, this poo cant happen here cos first, self driving cars canr work here, luke seriously how will it be programmed to stop and every checkpoint and give police N100 Lol.

Many bad roads in Nigeria will confuse the car's mentality. It might even self-drive itself and the owner into a canal. God forbid! I'll rather jog or walk than ride in this thing on a Nigerian road. Lol.Many bad roads in Nigeria will confuse the car's mentality. It might even self-drive itself and the owner into a canal. God forbid! I'll rather jog or walk than ride in this thing on a Nigerian road.

DOES THIS PICUTURE MAKE ANY SENSE OR RELATE, WITH THE USELESS AND BASELESS STORY YOU INTENDED THE PICTURE FOR, ARE YOU THIS STUPID? 3 Likes

See city o! Can you compare this to even Abuja or even Victoria island? On top all the oil wealth we have... See city o! Can you compare this to even Abuja or even Victoria island? On top all the oil wealth we have...

DOES THIS PICUTURE MAKE ANY SENSE OR RELATE, WITH THE USELESS AND BASELESS STORY YOU INTENDED THE PICTURE FOR, ARE YOU THIS STUPID? ask the op ask the op

Tempe, Arizona is in UK abi? Kontinu

Really bad