Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by MotoringNigeria: 2:01am
Police in Tempe, Arizona, are investigating a fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle, according to a report from ABC15.
The report claims Uber’s self-driving car was in autonomous mode when it hit a woman early Monday morning. She was walking in the street outside designated crosswalks, and later died from her injuries at a local hospital.
According to ABC15, an Uber spokesperson told the station the company is aware of the incident and is cooperating with the investigation. Uber also issued the following statement to TechCrunch: “Our hearts go out to the victim’s family. We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident.”
The New York Times reports that Uber is suspending autonomous vehicle testing in Tempe, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and Toronto.
Though this isn’t the first accident to involve an autonomous vehicle, Uber’s self-driving car may be the first to kill a pedestrian.
More incidents like these might erode the public’s hard-won trust in the vehicles, and may slow their widespread adoption. That may ultimately be bad news, because experts believe that autonomous cars will save lives by eliminating the cause of 94 percent of traffic accidents: human error.
We will update this article as more information is available.
Re: Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by Frankestein08(m): 2:12am
This one will make history as "the first autonomous vehicle to kill an human"
2 Likes
Re: Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by DynasTee: 3:06am
The matter heavy no be small
2 Likes
Re: Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by gracefoundmme(m): 3:51am
This is terrible ...anyway...Technology also has it's adverse effect too
1 Like
Re: Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by istephen(m): 4:21am
This is why autonomous cars and trucks are somewhat scary despite having cool technology.
Re: Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by GAZZUZZ(m): 4:37am
robots killing humans
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by autologic: 6:43am
Statistics of death due to human error still overwhelm robot .self driving still remain the future.
Re: Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by Queenext: 7:03am
Over technology..
Man is still relevant in the pursuit of advanced technology.
Last week a man "killed" a sex doll,now a robot killed a man.
I don't believe God will destroy the earth again,its man that will do the destruction this time
3 Likes
Re: Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by hubtiva: 7:03am
i robot in action
Re: Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by SouthSouth1914: 7:03am
We keep emphasizing this! Machines cannot totally replace humans!
3 Likes
Re: Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by dukeprince50(m): 7:04am
no matter how bad Nigeria is, this poo cant happen here cos first, self driving cars cant drive here, like seriously how will it be programmed to stop at every checkpoint and give police N100?
3 Likes
Re: Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by engrkaz(m): 7:04am
Arizona is not in the UK.....please edit title accordingly...
3 Likes
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by wiloy2k8(m): 7:05am
hmm
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by eleojo23: 7:05am
Arizona is in the US
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by aku626(m): 7:05am
Major set back
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by FSolar: 7:05am
Cross-walks mean Zebra crossing.
Nigerians sure aren't ready for this innovation though. Danfo, trailer, private and official vehicles fit jam you on top zebra crossing(your right of way)
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by lebesgue(m): 7:07am
Abeg, change the front-page headline to USA, not UK.
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by talk2percy(m): 7:07am
Me I no fit enter that car wey dey drive itself, I dey craze? Molue don finish or aka na elu?
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by olabrad: 7:07am
Your title read UK, but the accident took place in the US
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by TroubleMaker47(m): 7:08am
So who will be charged for manslaughter?
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by sandland: 7:08am
Not good at all.
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by agarawu23(m): 7:08am
A bad start
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by SmartMugu: 7:09am
dukeprince50:Lol.
Many bad roads in Nigeria will confuse the car's mentality. It might even self-drive itself and the owner into a canal. God forbid! I'll rather jog or walk than ride in this thing on a Nigerian road.
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by bewla(m): 7:09am
u fail
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by Maeka(m): 7:09am
DOES THIS PICUTURE MAKE ANY SENSE OR RELATE, WITH THE USELESS AND BASELESS STORY YOU INTENDED THE PICTURE FOR, ARE YOU THIS STUPID?
3 Likes
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by nwoke37: 7:11am
MotoringNigeria:
See city o! Can you compare this to even Abuja or even Victoria island? On top all the oil wealth we have...
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by chus22: 7:11am
Maeka:ask the op
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by gunther6(m): 7:13am
Tempe, Arizona is in UK abi? Kontinu
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by Deshi12: 7:18am
Really bad
|Re: Uber's Self-driving Car Just Killed A Pedestrian. by lenghtinny(m): 7:18am
Who are they going to arrest for manslaughter
