



What Causes Car Losing Power when Driving



There can be numerous offenders slowing down your journey. Here are some of the major causes:



1. Dilapidated Spark Plugs

The combustion of the engine relies on the spark plugs of the vehicle. Their work is to transmit the electrical signal from the ignition coil to the combustion chamber. Once this happens, the spark plugs ignite the mixture of fuel and air. With faulty spark plugs, the electrical signal does not reach to the engine, properly. Thus, your car may not be able to accelerate as desired.



2. Level of Compression

The internal combustion of the vehicle is responsible to generate power to accelerate with the help of cylinder compression. Therefore, if there is a low level of compression in the engine, it will generate insufficient power causing a problem when accelerating. Low compression is also the major cause of improper ignition in the engine.



3. Defective Fuel Pump

If the car has no power when accelerating, it means there is some defect in the fuel pump. A fuel pump supplies fuel in the gas tank for the engine for combustion. Further, it also accommodates the engine’s need by regulating the pressure for the fuel. In case, it has a defect, the acceleration results in poor functioning and hence, the car may not start.



4. Damaged Air Filter

Sometimes, your car losses power while driving due to a damaged air filter. The car’s combustion uses gasoline and air to produce power, where air first goes into the air filter. The filter keeps all the bugs and debris out from entering the chamber. If you have a bad filter, your car will certainly have a problem in driving smoothly.



5. Clogged Exhaust Pipe

An exhaust pipe comprises two filters – the muffler and the catalyst. The role of catalyst is to reduce the pollution emitted from the fumes, while the muffler reduces the noise pollution. Both have their own importance. If either of the pipes has something clogged inside, then the engine will certainly impair and reduce the power it generates.



6. Damaged Ignition Coil

The ignition system has coils that convert power from the battery to ignite the engine. With a damaged ignition coil, the mixture of fuel and air would be inappropriate. Thus, a faulty ignition coil will not produce ignition properly.



By gathering some maintenance tips and doing timely diagnostics for your car, you can easily take care of your priced possession. Although sometimes car losses power while driving, there is nothing to worry too much. Automotive experts can easily handle every kind of small or big car problem. In fact, with proper car service and maintenance, your car will not experience any such problem.



Have a safe driving!



