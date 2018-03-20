Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Pasuma Awarded Honorary Citizenship Of Georgia, USA (Photos) (7183 Views)

The Fuji star has just been rewarded with a Honorary Citizenship of Georgia, United State of America citizenship few hours ago.



The singer could not hold up his excitement has he jumped to share the news to his fans via is social media platform.



Sharing a video of this, he followed it up with a write up which said;



“Alhamdulillah for all the blessings. I have been honored in Georgia Atlanta, USA, as a Citizen of the State. Thanks to the Secretary of the State here in Georgia for this honorary citizenship of Georgia (Atlanta). My immeasurable thanks go to the Almighty God for this wonderful accolade. To all my fans, at home and abroad, especially here in Atlanta Georgia, thanks for your endless support. May God bless you as you keep standing by me. We shall reap the fruits of our labor. Amen.” He wrote.



Before this, almost all his children are living in the United States. He has performed in almost all the states of the United States. This award was given to him following his contribution and effort to the music industry.



A prophet identified as Prophet Faleyimu Olagoreye who is the founder of mountain of blessing and miracle church of Christ had prophesied hardship upon the Fuji star in this year 2018.



who will build NIGERIA when everybody is running away .......oma seun ooo 7 Likes

hajoke2000:

who will build NIGERIA when everybody is running away .......oma seun ooo ...you have the born-to-rule northerners do you see them moving an inch ...you have the born-to-rule northerners do you see them moving an inch 3 Likes

fuckpro:

...you have the born-to-rule northerners do you see them moving an inch





no no

hajoke2000:

who will build NIGERIA when everybody is running away .......oma seun ooo

You that dont want to run should build Nigeria You that dont want to run should build Nigeria 4 Likes

Read the certificate. It says HONORARY citizenship, which is NOT legal US citizenship, but is rather a ceremonial title with no legal weight whatsoever, meaning that the Nigerian citizen holding that certificate CANNOT apply for a US passport. 9 Likes 1 Share

Like someone said 'With the way doctors are leaving Nigeria for greener pastures abroad, in 10yrs time only dr.sid and small doctor will remain' 27 Likes 1 Share

fuckpro:

...you have the born-to-rule northerners do you see them moving an inch

I love this. You have spoken the utmost truth. I love this. You have spoken the utmost truth.

If Pasuma with im long money dey happy to ja from Niaja I wonder how common man go feel if e get dis kind opportunity

I with soon join you there by His grace sir, God bless out America and devil scatter this useless country

TRUMP WILL NOT LIKE THIS 1 Like

Omoluabi Omoluabi



Congrats Alabie!

LORDOFAFONJAS:

I with soon join you there by His grace sir, God bless out America and devil scatter this useless country





YOUR FOOLISHNESS IS ONE OF A KIND YOUR FOOLISHNESS IS ONE OF A KIND 1 Like

Baba Wasila

WELL DESERVED

Don't run if you don't want to ruin your career,stay in Naija and go there to unwind yourself ..A General in Nigeria can't become anything less in America ..A chicken is a chicken anywhere in the world ..the citizenship is an acknowledgment of your gifts & Naija is your base . 1 Like

Everybody want to be citizen of other country.... that is nigeria for you running away from our problem then blame the government... Me me wonna travel @ emmolyineblog.com

Congratulations o

Please take Note "Honorary Citizenship" not Legal Citizenship ...

Two very different things.

Before some people start spreading inappropriate news or having the wrong notion.

Congratulations to Pasuma though, it is indeed an honour.

ok

georgia na black town

filled with cultists..street urchins.gang leaders.drug users.

atl is filled with confra

we all know what it is in the south of america

Jakumo:

Read the certificate. It says HONORARY citizenship, which is NOT legal US citizenship, but is rather a ceremonial title with no legal weight whatsoever, meaning that the Nigerian citizen holding that certificate CANNOT apply for a US passport.



, people and the way they bring out negativity for peoples happiness, NOAH ,na you know pass ,de der de explain,at least he is recognised and he's happy about it, some de fight over awards for Nigeria here , people and the way they bring out negativity for peoples happiness, NOAH ,na you know pass ,de der de explain,at least he is recognised and he's happy about it, some de fight over awards for Nigeria here 2 Likes

Jakumo:

Read the certificate. It says HONORARY citizenship, which is NOT legal US citizenship, but is rather a ceremonial title with no legal weight whatsoever, meaning that the Nigerian citizen holding that certificate CANNOT apply for a US passport.



Read your post and edit... #OdourMouth Read your post and edit... #OdourMouth 2 Likes

Jakumo:

Read the certificate. It says HONORARY citizenship, which is NOT legal US citizenship, but is rather a ceremonial title with no legal weight whatsoever, meaning that the Nigerian citizen holding that certificate CANNOT apply for a US passport.





No one is disputing that. It is still a honour irrespective of the perception. The Honour allows some benefits, like if he presents to some embassies, he can be granted visit or business visas, where it may be hard for others. No one is disputing that. It is still a honour irrespective of the perception. The Honour allows some benefits, like if he presents to some embassies, he can be granted visit or business visas, where it may be hard for others. 3 Likes

We don't need people from shithole countries coming over here to do crime. - Donald J. Trump, 2018.



LORDOFAFONJAS:

I with soon join you there by His grace sir, God bless out America and devil scatter this useless country Shou! :oEven you!! Person wey see you as you dey always run your mouth like Aro escapee go think say you no dey 9ja..#Ashunu 1 Like