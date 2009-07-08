₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Grass Is Actually Green Dust In Obodo Oyibo by Ishilove: 2:21pm
I may have saved her relationship this past January when I was in Ghana. A brilliant Ghanaian millennial. One of my graduate student mentees in Accra. She'll go places in academia.
Emergency Relationship Counselor- by Pius Adesanmi
You read stories like this one shared by the prof and just stare gloomily ahead
Re: The Grass Is Actually Green Dust In Obodo Oyibo by spartacus11(m): 2:43pm
Ishilove:
Abeg post more episode
Re: The Grass Is Actually Green Dust In Obodo Oyibo by naptu2: 2:48pm
Another great article by Professor Pius Adesanmi
naptu2:
Re: The Grass Is Actually Green Dust In Obodo Oyibo by armadeo(m): 2:51pm
beautiful piece,
i initially thought you were the author and was like prof ishilove
anyway the grass is always greener on the otherside.
Re: The Grass Is Actually Green Dust In Obodo Oyibo by Ishilove: 3:16pm
armadeo:I wish
anyway the grass is NOT always greener on the otherside.Berra
Re: The Grass Is Actually Green Dust In Obodo Oyibo by gensteejay(m): 3:53pm
Ishilove:But it's usually greener sha, with only few exceptions. Most people based in Western countries don't want to return to Nigeria permanently, despite the claim made by a few of them that the grass is not always greener on the other side. Nobody wants to suffer in this hellhole of a country.
Re: The Grass Is Actually Green Dust In Obodo Oyibo by Ishilove: 4:19pm
gensteejay:Berra
Re: The Grass Is Actually Green Dust In Obodo Oyibo by gensteejay(m): 4:32pm
Ishilove:Lol
Re: The Grass Is Actually Green Dust In Obodo Oyibo by safarigirl(f): 4:34pm
They are suffering, they are suffering, but if you tell them to return home, they will act like you wished death upon them
I cannot take them seriously until they start craving to come home. Because bad as e be in the abroad, it cannot be worse than how it is here
Re: The Grass Is Actually Green Dust In Obodo Oyibo by ct2(m): 4:50pm
not easy to have 900 like I wish it can turn to dollars
Re: The Grass Is Actually Green Dust In Obodo Oyibo by wwwtortoise(m): 4:51pm
I can categorically say that life in Europe saddled with debt is way better than we have here.
Re: The Grass Is Actually Green Dust In Obodo Oyibo by BruncleZuma: 4:51pm
Re: The Grass Is Actually Green Dust In Obodo Oyibo by naijjaman(m): 4:51pm
Re: The Grass Is Actually Green Dust In Obodo Oyibo by aguiyi2: 4:52pm
Most of us fail to appreciate what these guys that do legal jobs abroad go through.My heart bleed the day I saw a young Nigerian in one of the Asian countries selling Akara (bean cake) from a travelling bag slung over his shoulder.He let me into the amount of pressure and expection from those back home.Time we get to appreciate the fact that the grass is not greener on the other side.
Re: The Grass Is Actually Green Dust In Obodo Oyibo by Follygunners: 4:53pm
The problem with African pple is that we're too shallow and mediocre in our thinking. Most 9ja pple residing abroad (Western world / developed nations) come back home to live a premium lifestyle they can hardly afford.
You see them devour a 12-mth saving within a matter of a 2-week vacation in 9ja. Just imagine! They live beyond their means in other to
live/measure-up to the "just-arrived" hype. No be by force. They come to 9ja and can no longer take danfo or BRT as a means of transport... like the innocent 9ja folks using it are 2nd-class citizens. They can no longer go to bed without 24/7 A/C.
They come back home to 9ja and can't go back to that wretched 'face-me-I-face-you' abode they once lived in (where their parents and families still live). They move around with an entourage... a personal driver, 'vampire' friends/relatives et al... they can't deal with the shame of seeing their fellow friends that never left 9ja doing great... so they feel the need to at least match-up.
They give the folks back home in 9ja a delusional impression of an imaginary luxury life they live abroad... who now in turn, expect so much from them. Of course, they got to live up to the hype.
Above all.... majority of the culprits are those doing menial/odd jobs living on meager incomes. They're usually like that.. the poorer they are, the dumber they behave. It's called "Poverty Mentality" !
After all is said and done, they go back with huge debt and bills awaiting them... ( I trust 'dem dem' for there)
Re: The Grass Is Actually Green Dust In Obodo Oyibo by mayskit4luv(m): 4:53pm
Re: The Grass Is Actually Green Dust In Obodo Oyibo by shogotermies(m): 4:54pm
how can I read such long story, without a single photo.
Re: The Grass Is Actually Green Dust In Obodo Oyibo by raumdeuter: 4:54pm
Nice piece
Re: The Grass Is Actually Green Dust In Obodo Oyibo by frenzyduchess(f): 4:55pm
I still prefer to go there , even if the grass is brown
Re: The Grass Is Actually Green Dust In Obodo Oyibo by sKeetz(m): 4:55pm
This are the kind of tales this abroad people tell to persuade us to remain in this shithole but tell them to relocate to Nigeria and they will cuss you out.
You'll see some of them that has lived in America for 30 years without stepping foot in Nigeria. Who are you guys deceiving?
Re: The Grass Is Actually Green Dust In Obodo Oyibo by credid(m): 4:56pm
shogotermies:
Na wetin u deserve na, as u no put urs too
Re: The Grass Is Actually Green Dust In Obodo Oyibo by emmanuelpopson(m): 4:56pm
nobody want comeback.. but they always say its not easy..then come back and live..but nah lie oooo...obodo oyinbo is Eldorado.....
make our politician no dey talk that again say we should develop naija while there children dey largess for USA or Canada... olori gbigbe gbogbo...
Re: The Grass Is Actually Green Dust In Obodo Oyibo by sonnie10: 4:57pm
Not very true. There are bills, in fact lots of bills but you are able to pay if you are not lazy.
Opportunities are there if you are ready to work hard.
However if you put the same effort in whatever you are doing in Nigeria, you will still make it.
Re: The Grass Is Actually Green Dust In Obodo Oyibo by ChelseaIorfa: 4:57pm
This is the truth actually
Re: The Grass Is Actually Green Dust In Obodo Oyibo by zicoraads(m): 4:57pm
Ishilove, I see you are also a fan of Prof.
Is that what the bolded part in Yoruba mean?
Cos the entire article was about his advice to a Lady who felt her man was cheating on her. Read this in the morning and shared it with my friends too. Prof writes well.
Re: The Grass Is Actually Green Dust In Obodo Oyibo by Chumani(f): 4:58pm
Their kaya
Re: The Grass Is Actually Green Dust In Obodo Oyibo by Whizkay(m): 4:59pm
I know that everything that glitters ain't gold
I know the sh!t ain't always good as it seems
But tell me till you get it how could you know?
Re: The Grass Is Actually Green Dust In Obodo Oyibo by Queenbeee(f): 5:00pm
True talk. Traveling out is not always the solution
Re: The Grass Is Actually Green Dust In Obodo Oyibo by brunofarad(m): 5:00pm
All these tales ain't true
You can't compare life abroad to Nigeria
For example, something as little as steady and free internet in America or Europe is enough to change your life for good if you know how to harness the opportunity internet offers.
When they said there is money in the streets of America, they actually meant it.
But it comes as opportunities which you have to harness.
