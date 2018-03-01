Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison (8697 Views)

The Nigerian government(prosecutor) filed another amended charges against the defendants (Benjamin Madubugwu, David Nwawusi and Chidiebere Onwudiwe).The new filed amended charges should have been filed at least two weeks before the court sitting(today).



To these charges, the defendants (Benjamin Madubugwu, David Nwawusi and Chidiebere Onwudiwe) took a plea of not guilty to the charges.Hence the defending council(Bar. Ejiofor) requested two days to understudy the amended charges.



The lawyer of Bright Chimezie Ishinwa requested for his client to be transferred from DSS custody to Kuje prison. The judge, Binta Nyako granted that request, hence this evening Bright Chimezie Ishinwa will be taken to prison to be with the rest of his brothers.



Finally, the sitting was adjourned till Thursday, 22nd March, 2018 for the defending council (Bar. Ejiofor and team) to understudy the amended charges.







What I love about these guys is, come rain or sushine, they always have their Biafran wristbands on.



Men who refuse to be subjugated or cowed down by the citadel of opression called Nigeria. 30 Likes

the grass always pay the price of the fight between two elephants (Kalu has been freed but his boys are still suffering) be careful in choosing your battles 5 Likes 1 Share

See as dem fresh..... Obviously living large in custody... Nice apartment... Full air-conditioning one sef... And access to olosho join ...abeg I wan join una

NOC1:

the grass always pay the price of the fight between two elephants (Kalu has been freed but his boys are still suffering) be careful in choosing your battles

Who told you Kanu has been freed? If Kanu loved freedom so much, he would have stayed in London. Nigeria has always been a prison. Kanu left freedom in London to enter the prison of Nigeria Who told you Kanu has been freed? If Kanu loved freedom so much, he would have stayed in London. Nigeria has always been a prison. Kanu left freedom in London to enter the prison of Nigeria 9 Likes 2 Shares

gidgiddy:





Who told you Kanu has been freed? If Kanu loved freedom so much, he would have stayed in London. Nigeria has always been a prison. Kanu left freedom in London to enter the prison of Nigeria





Don't worry.



Years to come Kanu would resurface with a bold-faced lie. You would know it's a lie but your shame would never let you accept you had been scammed.



Won't be long now.



17 Likes 4 Shares

NOC1:

the grass always pay the price of the fight between two elephants (Kalu has been freed but his boys are still suffering) be careful in choosing your battles

But they look cleaner and than your diseased muslim almajiri skin.



Do you think IPOB leaves it own behind? But they look cleaner and than your diseased muslim almajiri skin.Do you think IPOB leaves it own behind? 15 Likes 1 Share

IPOB... the name that scares the shiit out of rotten-toothed abookis and their dirty slaves. 3 Likes 1 Share

KAI.... these ones dey chop Kuje beans while our dilector dey chop sharwarma for Accra 6 Likes 1 Share





Who is this Bright Chimezie....





I even thought it was the retired-Musician that DSS arrested Who is this Bright Chimezie....I even thought it was thethat DSS arrested 3 Likes

confused idiot still wearing Jewish rag. The person who brainwashed you into wearing the rag has fled and is enjoying his life in Ghana 2 Likes 1 Share

Where is Nnamdi Kanu?



So that's how Cownu misled Chimezie & co and abandoned them to rot in prison?



Quite amused with the way the albino scammed IPOB members and took off once they started dropping like flies So that's how Cownu misled Chimezie & co and abandoned them to rot in prison? 5 Likes 2 Shares

Kkk

What are these guys still been held for sef?...

Nice

nairavsdollars:

confused idiot still wearing Jewish rag. The person who brainwashed you into wearing the rag has fled and is enjoying his life in Ghana You nailed it You nailed it 4 Likes

one word, FEARLESS 1 Like

NOC1:

the grass always pay the price of the fight between two elephants (Kalu has been freed but his boys are still suffering) be careful in choosing your battles





So we should be cowards like you're preaching, right? So we should be cowards like you're preaching, right? 1 Like

The never give up people 1 Like

more igbo criminals 2 Likes

Yeye ipobians 2 Likes

kpaofame:





Who is this Bright Chimezie....





I even thought it was the retired-Musician that DSS arrested so I thought too so I thought too 1 Like

GavelSlam:









Don't worry.



Years to come Kanu would resurface with a bold-faced lie. You would know it's a lie but your shame would never let you accept you had been scammed.



Won't be long now.







Shame to your people who betrayed those Middle Belt and West who fought for your regrogressing One Nigeria.



#FulaniHerdsmen

#Boko Ha ram

#PoorCountry. Shame to your people who betrayed those Middle Belt and West who fought for your regrogressing One Nigeria.#FulaniHerdsmen#Boko Ha ram#PoorCountry. 2 Likes

kpaofame:





Who is this Bright Chimezie....





I even thought it was the retired-Musician that DSS arrested

Very misleading. Very misleading.

BlackPantherxXx:

KAI.... these ones dey chop Kuje beans while our dilector dey chop sharwarma for Accra

Black shame to you, Tinubu slave.



Can't you think? Running in and out in your enemy's thread instead of improving Nigeria. Black shame to you, Tinubu slave.Can't you think? Running in and out in your enemy's thread instead of improving Nigeria. 1 Like

OK I will just go ahead and say it, why is it that when they are imprisoned they suddenly become jew?



FOR the record, I don't support the federal government on this, if we have ipob members who has not killed a fly standing trial, how come not one herdsman is standing trial for the numerous murders FOR the record, I don't support the federal government on this, if we have ipob members who has not killed a fly standing trial, how come not one herdsman is standing trial for the numerous murders 1 Like

Im sure Bright Chimeze and his fellow IBOB must have learnt their lesson by now. Following an unemployed Albino to challenge the authority of the state is not only folly but suicidal. I cant even begin to imagine the number of innocent young men and women brainwashed by Nnamdi Kanu and sent to their early graves. IPOB is not the way to go. But come, are they still dressing like Jews? 1 Like

QuotaSystem:

Where is Nnamdi Kanu?



So that's how Cownu misled Chimezie & co and abandoned them to rot in prison?



Quite amused with the way the albino scammed IPOB members and took off once they started dropping like flies And so with a fat bank account and a smile on his face Kanu hopped on the next available flight to Accra where he lived happily ever after with the proceeds of his loot And so with a fat bank account and a smile on his face Kanu hopped on the next available flight to Accra where he lived happily ever after with the proceeds of his loot 1 Like 1 Share