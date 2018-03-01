₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,527 members, 4,144,733 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 March 2018 at 04:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison (8697 Views)
Nnamdi Kanu Returns To Kuje Prison, Despite Being Granted Bail / Justice Nyako Bars Journalists From Using Phones To Cover Nnamdi Kanu's Case / Court Sends Andrew Yakubu To Kuje Prison (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by Mztarstrechy(m): 2:36pm
COURT UPDATES TUES.20TH MARCH 2018
The Nigerian government(prosecutor) filed another amended charges against the defendants (Benjamin Madubugwu, David Nwawusi and Chidiebere Onwudiwe).The new filed amended charges should have been filed at least two weeks before the court sitting(today).
To these charges, the defendants (Benjamin Madubugwu, David Nwawusi and Chidiebere Onwudiwe) took a plea of not guilty to the charges.Hence the defending council(Bar. Ejiofor) requested two days to understudy the amended charges.
The lawyer of Bright Chimezie Ishinwa requested for his client to be transferred from DSS custody to Kuje prison. The judge, Binta Nyako granted that request, hence this evening Bright Chimezie Ishinwa will be taken to prison to be with the rest of his brothers.
Finally, the sitting was adjourned till Thursday, 22nd March, 2018 for the defending council (Bar. Ejiofor and team) to understudy the amended charges.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/ipob-court-updatejustice-nyako.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by gidgiddy: 2:45pm
What I love about these guys is, come rain or sushine, they always have their Biafran wristbands on.
Men who refuse to be subjugated or cowed down by the citadel of opression called Nigeria.
30 Likes
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by NOC1(m): 2:59pm
the grass always pay the price of the fight between two elephants (Kalu has been freed but his boys are still suffering) be careful in choosing your battles
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by odehman: 3:05pm
See as dem fresh..... Obviously living large in custody... Nice apartment... Full air-conditioning one sef... And access to olosho join ...abeg I wan join una
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by gidgiddy: 3:14pm
NOC1:
Who told you Kanu has been freed? If Kanu loved freedom so much, he would have stayed in London. Nigeria has always been a prison. Kanu left freedom in London to enter the prison of Nigeria
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by GavelSlam: 3:24pm
gidgiddy:
Don't worry.
Years to come Kanu would resurface with a bold-faced lie. You would know it's a lie but your shame would never let you accept you had been scammed.
Won't be long now.
17 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by Kestolovee95(f): 3:27pm
NOC1:
But they look cleaner and than your diseased muslim almajiri skin.
Do you think IPOB leaves it own behind?
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by Kestolovee95(f): 3:29pm
IPOB... the name that scares the shiit out of rotten-toothed abookis and their dirty slaves.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by BlackPantherxXx: 3:54pm
KAI.... these ones dey chop Kuje beans while our dilector dey chop sharwarma for Accra
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by kpaofame: 3:55pm
Who is this Bright Chimezie....
I even thought it was the retired-Musician that DSS arrested
3 Likes
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by nairavsdollars(f): 3:55pm
confused idiot still wearing Jewish rag. The person who brainwashed you into wearing the rag has fled and is enjoying his life in Ghana
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by QuotaSystem: 3:55pm
Where is Nnamdi Kanu?
So that's how Cownu misled Chimezie & co and abandoned them to rot in prison?
Quite amused with the way the albino scammed IPOB members and took off once they started dropping like flies
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by soberdrunk(m): 3:55pm
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by miqos02(m): 3:56pm
Kkk
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by obailala(m): 3:56pm
What are these guys still been held for sef?...
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by iihtNigeria: 3:56pm
Nice
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by davodyguy: 3:58pm
nairavsdollars:You nailed it
4 Likes
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by Yadav2011(m): 3:58pm
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by Iscoflexxman: 4:00pm
one word, FEARLESS
1 Like
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by kernel504(m): 4:00pm
NOC1:
So we should be cowards like you're preaching, right?
1 Like
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by TobidaVinci(m): 4:00pm
The never give up people
1 Like
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by winj3: 4:00pm
more igbo criminals
2 Likes
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by morikee(m): 4:01pm
Yeye ipobians
2 Likes
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by DCMIX(m): 4:02pm
kpaofame:so I thought too
1 Like
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by kernel504(m): 4:03pm
GavelSlam:
Shame to your people who betrayed those Middle Belt and West who fought for your regrogressing One Nigeria.
#FulaniHerdsmen
#Boko Ha ram
#PoorCountry.
2 Likes
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by Pavore9: 4:05pm
kpaofame:
Very misleading.
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by kernel504(m): 4:05pm
BlackPantherxXx:
Black shame to you, Tinubu slave.
Can't you think? Running in and out in your enemy's thread instead of improving Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by WhoBeThisMan: 4:05pm
OK I will just go ahead and say it, why is it that when they are imprisoned they suddenly become jew?
FOR the record, I don't support the federal government on this, if we have ipob members who has not killed a fly standing trial, how come not one herdsman is standing trial for the numerous murders
1 Like
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by GoroTango(m): 4:09pm
Im sure Bright Chimeze and his fellow IBOB must have learnt their lesson by now. Following an unemployed Albino to challenge the authority of the state is not only folly but suicidal. I cant even begin to imagine the number of innocent young men and women brainwashed by Nnamdi Kanu and sent to their early graves. IPOB is not the way to go. But come, are they still dressing like Jews?
1 Like
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by GoroTango(m): 4:19pm
QuotaSystem:And so with a fat bank account and a smile on his face Kanu hopped on the next available flight to Accra where he lived happily ever after with the proceeds of his loot
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Justice Nyako Transfers Bright Chimezie Ishinwa From DSS Custody To Kuje Prison by Dearlord(m): 4:23pm
One day I will became a great story teller , Nigeria has given me so much inspiration.
26 Political Parties Align With Apga In Lagos / News Breaking!! Ngige Emerged Winner Of Anambra Gubernatorial Debate Today! / Amaechi: What Happened In Ekiti Can’t Occur In Rivers
Viewing this topic: glimpse(f), Odenjiji(m), Benjaminfranklyn, Odingo1, kixzy(m), Nathan2016, Dezz143(m), EvenInFreetown, davdjayj, yahmohy27, ijebuloaded(m), Lusayo(m), DrElixir(m), pegger, VirtuesEmpire(f), yemtech, jadareese, Kewuru, EkeBarry(m), clemco33(m), junbi(f), kelvinchristus(m), wingmanII, PaschalWooden(m), Rexleo(m), chinedu234, QUOTATION, Sowl(m), THUNDER4real(m), tchimatic(m), HerbertObi(m), mymadam, Geeman23(m), uridiwan, Dabish01, etenyong(m), allanphash7(m), cobsol(m), Juban(m), NobleAky(m), patomberekpe(m), Jethrolite(m), Uniquewhyte99(m), bukason212(m), credid(m), cmpunk, sunnydayasaba(m), fazioclassic, Nigeriasam, dicksonadams(m), franchasng(m), okomogo(m), magnetik(m), stmezico(m), bigerboy200, coolluk(m), pclever1(m), cchiagom(f), olson(m), saintaustine(m), dudebuck, Hahnemann, Guestlander, Beta1, Racing(m), bobothem(m), QuotaSystem, tobbiiqq(m), riodejanerio, ozee1kinobi, ngbaki, gidgiddy, AlanSugar(m), AlphaMajestic, ETHIX(m), plux4, femi1410(m), teflondoncuzo(m), 1x2x3, Jamalj and 159 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6