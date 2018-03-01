₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,527 members, 4,144,733 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 March 2018 at 04:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey (4293 Views)
Fulani Herdsmen: Northern Elders Disown Paul Unongo Over Comment On Atiku / Arewa Youths Disown Hausa Hate Song , Demand arrest and prosecution of producers / N15bn Cash: NIA Chiefs Disown Suspended DG (1) (2) (3) (4)
|BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by akelicious(m): 3:23pm
... Says Not Our Employee!
In a new twist, the doctor's medical report which was tendered as an exhibit in an Abuja Court, a letter allegedly from the reputable Wellington Hospital in London on behalf of the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson, Mr Olisa Metuh has been disowned by the hospital.
Dr Adrian T. H. Casey had claimed that he is a Neurosurgeon working with Wellington Hospital in London. He therefore tendered a letter from Wellington Hospital to affirm that the former PDP spokesperson, Metuh needed to be treated urgently in the United Kingdom.
An investigation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the United Kingdom revealed that the said Dr. Casey is not an employee of the hospital as claimed in the court proceedings.
In an email correspondence between the UK party anti-corruption unit and the Chief Executive Officer of Wellington Hospital, the hospital clearly disowned Dr Casey and went further to say that the hospital never employed consultants.
It is obvious that the hospital is not aware of letter tendered in Abuja court in its name and this suggests that Dr Casey appears to be just a private consultant to Mr Metuh and not employed by Wellington Hospital.
Mr Metuh who is facing corruption charges had arrived Abuja division of the Federal High Court, in a wheelchair for the continuation of his trial before the court.
The country’s corruption watchdog, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission had alleged that Mr Metuh had before the 2015 Presidential election, received N400million from the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, without executing any contract.
According to Vanguard Newspaper, at the resumed proceeding on Wednesday, Metuh through his lawyer, Mr Emeka Etiaba, SAN, applied to be allowed to travel to the United Kingdom for medical treatment.
Metuh’s lawyer told the court that his client’s health had deteriorated in the past two months.
He posited the worsening situation of his health would require urgent medical attention from his doctors in London, UK.
http://www.akelicious.net/2018/03/busted-london-wellington-hospital.html
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by deji17: 3:25pm
This is why they wish that Buhari will just disappear. Old habits die hard..
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by GavelSlam: 3:26pm
Metuh is joking with prison time, and I swear, the powers that be are even protecting him yet he appears hell bent on tasting watery beans.
8 Likes
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by Sapnaprem(f): 3:27pm
I talk am!
akelicious:
1 Like
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by BruncleZuma: 4:20pm
APC is now the police...
1 Like
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by ashjay001(m): 4:20pm
U wonder how, supposed intelligent individuals, will be cooking half-done beans
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by Throwback: 4:20pm
Olisa Metuh, next time dem give you offer to return dirty money, you will never boast to be taken to court.
5 Likes
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by simonlee(m): 4:20pm
Someone will settle down and act nollywood film in a high court... instead of Nigerians to appreciate his effort and let him be jejely, they are still checking the credibility of his story?
We gat no chill in this country!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by naijjaman(m): 4:20pm
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by Flye: 4:21pm
Who did not know that d man is lying, only PDP supporters believed he was truly sick. By the way where is our cancer deiziani?
6 Likes
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by nairavsdollars(f): 4:22pm
Desperate Metuh is just looking for opportunity to flee Nigeria at all cost
5 Likes
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by Olalan(m): 4:22pm
Only a fool will believe all the acting been displayed, why is it that its when they are facing trial they suddenly become very sick. but while stealing money sickness is always from them
7 Likes
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by Saheed9: 4:22pm
metuh
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by erunz(m): 4:22pm
k
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by eleko1: 4:23pm
"Metum " Wan run. Once he reach London, nah to dey tell us I dey my house,come catch me".He must not escape biko. Bubu till 2023 .THIEF
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by 8kingz(m): 4:23pm
Hmm...health situation indeed, if he is man enough to steal,he should be man enough to face the consequences of his actions, I pity him sha,like he is the only one that spent from jonathans loot
1 Like
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by henchamb(m): 4:23pm
Metuh will die a painful death. He connived with inec Abia to rig out APGA in 2015. He stormed inec office with fmr governor TA Orji
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by Pavore9: 4:23pm
Metuh!
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by EazyMoh(m): 4:24pm
If you vote PDP you are returning people like Metuh to power. Literally!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by QuietHammer(m): 4:25pm
Aah
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by Iamoriginalben(m): 4:26pm
Metuh Oo Metuh, beware...
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by SoNature(m): 4:26pm
Make Buhari use Metuh shine. Some idiots need to go to jail for corruption! Someone should go to jail for Buhari to be taken seriously.
But the only problem I have with Buhari is that his fight against corruption is lopsided. We've yet to see the report of EFCC on the probe on Amaechi and Fashola two years after the announcement by the commission that the ex-governors, now ministers, are under investigation.
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by madridguy(m): 4:26pm
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by Hapigirlxoxo(f): 4:26pm
This man is doing everything possible to avoid prison, but I wonder for how long.
Cooking up lies will only add up to his charges
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by Dontquit: 4:27pm
...Naija who bewitched us...Metuh and all haters of good justice right now.
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by Runaway: 4:28pm
So we have people who can investigate matters like this in UK yet we dont get to hear them when its affecting the whole country. Nigerians self!
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by GambaOsaka: 4:28pm
Sebi when the case started, he was blowing grammar up and down. Now that he has been neglected by his PDP 'brothers', he has now resorted into acting telenova at the court.
Even if dem bring am to court on a stretcher, he must vomit the yams he ate. Oloshi oloriburuku..
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by eleko1: 4:28pm
chain that flying PIG
1 Like
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by eleko1: 4:31pm
ify2001087:
ify2001087:continue ur scam. u'll soon join metuh in kuje.Spit on ur hopeless head.thi3f
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by GoroTango(m): 4:34pm
If Metuh is allowed to leave the shores of Nigeria I can guarantee he will never return and that will be the end of our N400 million. There are excellent doctors at the National hospital Abuja who can treat him
|Re: BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey by ybalogs(m): 4:34pm
Once corrupt, always corrupt...Dr Casey self dey play with jail term.
Federal Government Want To Have The Account Audit Of The Oil And Gassectors / Federal Government Want To Have The Account Audit Of The Oil And Gas Sectors / Shot Fired Near US Embassy In Abuja
Viewing this topic: lotusbeta, mantosa(m), Jabioro, Ibnthani, chykc, sustained, W3xy1(m), Vidamia(m), JustAvo, IamDino(f), eedreez505(m), rxfemi(m), passwelle, Dawl, Taich(m), Green222, Muh(m), Ijaya123, mckazzy(m), BigIyanga, lowkey28(m), cheks92, alvinjoe(m), xamilola(f), volo112, OBUAFI, IfeyNeme, Omobada(m), lekanation(m), Igholize(m), Yyeske(m), Ghostgambler, ped007(m), lovetruly, FlexTrex, life2017, manuelzz(m), sergioclaudio(m), doctorexcel, newman10(m), Lumig, deji17, peacettw(f), Ajisebioyolaari, phoenix45(m), GoroTango(m), OloyeBaba1, chudismalls, PqsMike, konkocious(m), colossus2, Bigframe, sirxris(m), austinauto(m), Babagy823, Hadizometer, LoveThemChubby(m), So101, Geogeo1, asunmoGGMU(m), coolcharm(m), Philistine(m), hillys, omololu251, Muritino(m), codeb(m), ibpoloking(m), wellmax(m), signed, teepain, Horlar995(m), yemmybx(m), Daguccizgreat(m), olu2014, agog, Tee99(m), kekeolu(f), connecttunde31, amourdivine, jcflex(m), baldeagle, joyberry(f), Marius26(m), dhevid(m), SonofHim, Lbrasi, rushope, texzola(m), eleko1, damiaop2(m) and 153 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6