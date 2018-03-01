Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / BUSTED: London Wellington Hospital Disown Metuh’s Dr Casey (4293 Views)

In a new twist, the doctor's medical report which was tendered as an exhibit in an Abuja Court, a letter allegedly from the reputable Wellington Hospital in London on behalf of the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson, Mr Olisa Metuh has been disowned by the hospital.



Dr Adrian T. H. Casey had claimed that he is a Neurosurgeon working with Wellington Hospital in London. He therefore tendered a letter from Wellington Hospital to affirm that the former PDP spokesperson, Metuh needed to be treated urgently in the United Kingdom.



An investigation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the United Kingdom revealed that the said Dr. Casey is not an employee of the hospital as claimed in the court proceedings.



In an email correspondence between the UK party anti-corruption unit and the Chief Executive Officer of Wellington Hospital, the hospital clearly disowned Dr Casey and went further to say that the hospital never employed consultants.



It is obvious that the hospital is not aware of letter tendered in Abuja court in its name and this suggests that Dr Casey appears to be just a private consultant to Mr Metuh and not employed by Wellington Hospital.



Mr Metuh who is facing corruption charges had arrived Abuja division of the Federal High Court, in a wheelchair for the continuation of his trial before the court.



The country’s corruption watchdog, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission had alleged that Mr Metuh had before the 2015 Presidential election, received N400million from the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, without executing any contract.





According to Vanguard Newspaper, at the resumed proceeding on Wednesday, Metuh through his lawyer, Mr Emeka Etiaba, SAN, applied to be allowed to travel to the United Kingdom for medical treatment.



Metuh’s lawyer told the court that his client’s health had deteriorated in the past two months.



He posited the worsening situation of his health would require urgent medical attention from his doctors in London, UK.



This is why they wish that Buhari will just disappear. Old habits die hard.. 18 Likes 3 Shares

Metuh is joking with prison time, and I swear, the powers that be are even protecting him yet he appears hell bent on tasting watery beans. 8 Likes



APC is now the police...



APC is now the police... 1 Like

U wonder how, supposed intelligent individuals, will be cooking half-done beans

Olisa Metuh, next time dem give you offer to return dirty money, you will never boast to be taken to court. 5 Likes





We gat no chill in this country! Someone will settle down and act nollywood film in a high court... instead of Nigerians to appreciate his effort and let him be jejely, they are still checking the credibility of his story?We gat no chill in this country! 4 Likes 1 Share

Who did not know that d man is lying, only PDP supporters believed he was truly sick. By the way where is our cancer deiziani? 6 Likes

Desperate Metuh is just looking for opportunity to flee Nigeria at all cost 5 Likes

Only a fool will believe all the acting been displayed, why is it that its when they are facing trial they suddenly become very sick. but while stealing money sickness is always from them 7 Likes

metuh

k

"Metum " Wan run. Once he reach London, nah to dey tell us I dey my house,come catch me".He must not escape biko. Bubu till 2023 .THIEF "Metum " Wan run. Once he reach London, nah to dey tell us I dey my house,come catch me".He must not escape biko. Bubu till 2023.THIEF 3 Likes 1 Share

Hmm...health situation indeed, if he is man enough to steal,he should be man enough to face the consequences of his actions, I pity him sha,like he is the only one that spent from jonathans loot 1 Like

Metuh will die a painful death. He connived with inec Abia to rig out APGA in 2015. He stormed inec office with fmr governor TA Orji

Metuh!

If you vote PDP you are returning people like Metuh to power. Literally! 8 Likes 1 Share

Aah

Metuh Oo Metuh, beware...

Make Buhari use Metuh shine. Some idiots need to go to jail for corruption! Someone should go to jail for Buhari to be taken seriously.



But the only problem I have with Buhari is that his fight against corruption is lopsided. We've yet to see the report of EFCC on the probe on Amaechi and Fashola two years after the announcement by the commission that the ex-governors, now ministers, are under investigation.

This man is doing everything possible to avoid prison, but I wonder for how long.



Cooking up lies will only add up to his charges

...Naija who bewitched us...Metuh and all haters of good justice right now.

So we have people who can investigate matters like this in UK yet we dont get to hear them when its affecting the whole country. Nigerians self!

Sebi when the case started, he was blowing grammar up and down. Now that he has been neglected by his PDP 'brothers', he has now resorted into acting telenova at the court.

Even if dem bring am to court on a stretcher, he must vomit the yams he ate. Oloshi oloriburuku.. 3 Likes 1 Share

chain that flying PIG chain that flying PIG 1 Like

ify2001087:

believe and become rich or remain poor call or whatsapp the number below ify2001087:

believe and become rich or remain poor call or whatsapp the number below continue ur scam. u'll soon join metuh in kuje.Spit on ur hopeless head.thi3f continue ur scam. u'll soon join metuh in kuje.Spit on ur hopeless head.thi3f

If Metuh is allowed to leave the shores of Nigeria I can guarantee he will never return and that will be the end of our N400 million. There are excellent doctors at the National hospital Abuja who can treat him