|Father From Anambra Disowns His Son On Newspaper (Photo) by Ishilove: 5:13pm
The embittered father gave all and sundry a brief history of the young rascal's misdemeanors before finally disowning him.
One thinks one has seen it all, and then one sees something stranger than the previously seen strange things.
|Re: Father From Anambra Disowns His Son On Newspaper (Photo) by StarUp: 5:20pm
The last words in the write up reads "Father of the son"... How can you disown him and still be " Father of the son?"...Education is a necessity!
|Re: Father From Anambra Disowns His Son On Newspaper (Photo) by thesicilian: 5:25pm
Nice move. They say a fool at forty is a fool forever.
|Re: Father From Anambra Disowns His Son On Newspaper (Photo) by OrestesDante: 5:51pm
StarUp:
☣ ☠
∆ The man never told you he was writing a comprehension passage. He was only making his grievances known.
An educated person should understand that. ∆
☣ ☠
4 Likes
|Re: Father From Anambra Disowns His Son On Newspaper (Photo) by xynerise(m): 5:54pm
The son actually betrayed him...supporting those opposing his coronation.
Well, better than killing him
|Re: Father From Anambra Disowns His Son On Newspaper (Photo) by Oyindidi(f): 6:50pm
Black sheep of the family
|Re: Father From Anambra Disowns His Son On Newspaper (Photo) by AntiBrutus: 8:08pm
Endtime son.
Some kids can shorten their parents lifespan, this is one of such kids.
You won't give the man peace, you won't allow other kids give him peace. Which kinda wickedness is this?
|Re: Father From Anambra Disowns His Son On Newspaper (Photo) by Pipedreams: 8:11pm
|Re: Father From Anambra Disowns His Son On Newspaper (Photo) by Deshi12: 9:06pm
Really
|Re: Father From Anambra Disowns His Son On Newspaper (Photo) by ct2(m): 9:07pm
this people want to rule nigeria, common family issues they can't handle
|Re: Father From Anambra Disowns His Son On Newspaper (Photo) by englishmart(m): 9:08pm
how can you disown an old man?
|Re: Father From Anambra Disowns His Son On Newspaper (Photo) by princegospel: 9:08pm
Probably the black sheep of his family
|Re: Father From Anambra Disowns His Son On Newspaper (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 9:08pm
|Re: Father From Anambra Disowns His Son On Newspaper (Photo) by AccessME(m): 9:09pm
i
