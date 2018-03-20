Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Father From Anambra Disowns His Son On Newspaper (Photo) (826 Views)

The embittered father gave all and sundry a brief history of the young rascal's misdemeanors before finally disowning him.



One thinks one has seen it all, and then one sees something stranger than the previously seen strange things.

The last words in the write up reads "Father of the son"... How can you disown him and still be " Father of the son?"...Education is a necessity!

Nice move. They say a fool at forty is a fool forever.

The last words in the write up reads "Father of the son"... How can you disown him and still be " Father of the son?"...Education is a necessity!





∆ The man never told you he was writing a comprehension passage. He was only making his grievances known.



An educated person should understand that. ∆







Well, better than killing him The son actually betrayed him...supporting those opposing his coronation.Well, better than killing him

Black sheep of the family

Endtime son.

Some kids can shorten their parents lifespan, this is one of such kids.



You won't give the man peace, you won't allow other kids give him peace. Which kinda wickedness is this?

Really

this people want to rule nigeria, common family issues they can't handle

how can you disown an old man?

