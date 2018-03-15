



…PROMISES TO RUN AN OPEN DOOR POLICY



Newly appointed Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo formally assumed official duties at the Presidential Amnesty office on Tuesday, in Abuja, saying that his strategy would be focused on addressing the core mandate of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, with a view to sustaining the existing peace and stability for the holistic development of the Niger Delta region.



Addressing management and staff of the Presidential Amnesty Programme on Tuesday, Prof. Dokubo assured the staff that he would run an open door administration where constructive criticisms from all stakeholders will be tolerated, adding that he accepted the appointment to enable him render selfless service to the society, particularly people of the Niger Delta and the country at large.



He told the staff to feel free to reach him on any issue that bothers on the development of the region, while assuring staff of a good working relationship under his tenure at the Amnesty office.



Prof. Dokubo had earlier had his first management with all heads of department before addressing the general staff at the Amnesty office annex at No 4 Buzi Close, Maitama.



Recall that the new Amnesty Coordinator took over from Brigadier General Paul Boroh (Rtd), recently.



Until his new appointment; Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo was an Acting Director of Research and Studies and a Research Professor at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs in Lagos.



Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo, was born in Abonnema, Akuku Toru Local government of Rivers state on the 23rd of March 1952. His primary and Secondary School education were all in Abonnema.



He proceeded to the United Kingdom on the 13th of September, where he did his ‘A’ levels at Huddersfield Technical College in West Yorkshire.



Between 1978 and 1980 Prof. Dokubo was a student at the University of Teesside at Middlesbrough, where he undertook a course in Modern History and Politics and was awarded a BA (Hons.), at the University of Bradford.



He completed his Masters Degree in Peace Studies, before continuing his doctoral degree in Nuclear Weapon Proliferation and its control.



In 1985, he was awarded his doctoral degree in the same University of Bradford and was later appointed a temporary lecturer in the department before proceeding to Nigeria in 1993.



Prof. Dokubo, a very regular face on television talk shows in Nigeria. As a prolific writer, he has authored and edited various scholarly books and journal articles, amongst which are: Nigeria’s Security Interest in Africa, Nuclear Proliferation and the Probability of Nuclear War: the effectiveness of the Nuclear Non- Proliferation Regime.



His latest publication is on the Defence Policy of Nigeria: Capability and Contest by Author house Publishers.



Jude Gbaboyor, Head, Niger Delta Office/Special Assistant on Social Media, Boro Town, Orubiri, Bayelsa State.







Source: NEW AMNESTY BOSS ASSUMES DUTIES…PROMISES TO RUN AN OPEN DOOR POLICYNewly appointed Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo formally assumed official duties at the Presidential Amnesty office on Tuesday, in Abuja, saying that his strategy would be focused on addressing the core mandate of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, with a view to sustaining the existing peace and stability for the holistic development of the Niger Delta region.Addressing management and staff of the Presidential Amnesty Programme on Tuesday, Prof. Dokubo assured the staff that he would run an open door administration where constructive criticisms from all stakeholders will be tolerated, adding that he accepted the appointment to enable him render selfless service to the society, particularly people of the Niger Delta and the country at large.He told the staff to feel free to reach him on any issue that bothers on the development of the region, while assuring staff of a good working relationship under his tenure at the Amnesty office.Prof. Dokubo had earlier had his first management with all heads of department before addressing the general staff at the Amnesty office annex at No 4 Buzi Close, Maitama.Recall that the new Amnesty Coordinator took over from Brigadier General Paul Boroh (Rtd), recently.Until his new appointment; Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo was an Acting Director of Research and Studies and a Research Professor at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs in Lagos.Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo, was born in Abonnema, Akuku Toru Local government of Rivers state on the 23rd of March 1952. His primary and Secondary School education were all in Abonnema.He proceeded to the United Kingdom on the 13th of September, where he did his ‘A’ levels at Huddersfield Technical College in West Yorkshire.Between 1978 and 1980 Prof. Dokubo was a student at the University of Teesside at Middlesbrough, where he undertook a course in Modern History and Politics and was awarded a BA (Hons.), at the University of Bradford.He completed his Masters Degree in Peace Studies, before continuing his doctoral degree in Nuclear Weapon Proliferation and its control.In 1985, he was awarded his doctoral degree in the same University of Bradford and was later appointed a temporary lecturer in the department before proceeding to Nigeria in 1993.Prof. Dokubo, a very regular face on television talk shows in Nigeria. As a prolific writer, he has authored and edited various scholarly books and journal articles, amongst which are: Nigeria’s Security Interest in Africa, Nuclear Proliferation and the Probability of Nuclear War: the effectiveness of the Nuclear Non- Proliferation Regime.His latest publication is on the Defence Policy of Nigeria: Capability and Contest by Author house Publishers.Jude Gbaboyor, Head, Niger Delta Office/Special Assistant on Social Media, Boro Town, Orubiri, Bayelsa State.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/new-amnesty-boss-assumes-duties.html?m=1 1 Like