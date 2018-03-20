₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by dre11(m): 7:37pm
by Chinedu Asadu
https://www.thecable.ng/fg-shuns-nnamdi-kanu-files-fresh-charges-ipob-members
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by taylor89: 7:46pm
They'll all gather in vain
And scatter in the name of the Lord Jesus
Let the herdsmen keep doing the needful
ThankGod it's not in states like Rivers and Abia
Loosers
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by WebSurfer(m): 7:54pm
SMH for the people who think Nnamdi Kanu is still alive
1 Like
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by ClumsyFlimsy: 7:54pm
Buhari is a useless dullard
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by veacea: 7:54pm
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by swiz123(m): 7:54pm
Nigerian judiciary has always been a pawn for the federal governmen ever since its inception
Binta nyako, the biggest pawn. Just call muhammadu buhari the presiding chief judge, it would sound better
10 Likes
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by paulchineduN(m): 7:54pm
If Nigeria is not a Banana Republic, why should a non violent group be labelled as terrorist group while a wild blood sucking group like Fulani herdsmen are left to be killing and maiming life of the people as if human beings are wild animals?
The most annoying part is that the Southern part of the country failed to capitalize on the golden opportunity presented by Nnamdi Kanu to renegotiate their own stand on the Nigerian project. Sooner and not later, everyone will come to realize that there is a grand conspiracy to treat the rest of the country like a conquered territory by the Feudal North and by this I mean, a bloody conquest.
Call me IPOB, Biafra, or anything u like but mark today's date.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by veacea: 7:55pm
Okay
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by saaron: 7:55pm
Terrorist govt.
The Meaning Of Python Dance
When buhari's destructive govt realized that they will lose the case against Nnamdi Kanu in court. They deviced a plan to usurp the court of law and turn justice around in their favor. How can they achive this without public black clash? They decided that "Provocation" was the answer. That was how military operation code named "Python Dance" was hatched.
Like a snake that close on its prey and squezze it until it can no longer defend itself, the idea behind Python Dance was to close in on IPOB members to Provoke them and force them into arms rebellion, sort of like boko-Haram to defend themselves.
Unfortunately for army, Nnamdi Kanu knew very well what the Nigerian military were up to when they showed up in his compound. On interveiw shown on some Tv networks in the country, Kanu declared before journalist that "the reason the military has resulted to provocation and show of force on an unarmed civilian was because the Nigerian govt lost the argument." Having lost the argument about the right of Biafran citizens to campaign for self determination as enshrined in the United Nations chatter of Human rights, the govt under buhari resorted to provocation.
It was clear by actions the army battalion were trying to intimidate Nnamdi Kanu through show of force, to force him and IPOB members to bear arms.
But after seeing how peaceful IPOB members were, who rather preferred to throw stones at the army than carry arms, the military under direct order of buhari opened fire on IPOB members right on the scene, killing over a hundred of them and buried hurriedly in mass graves just like victims of shiite massacres by the same army in 2015.
The resultant shooting can be seen on Nnamdi Kanu family compound as the structure was covered with bullet holes from the military.
Since that military confrontation, Nnamdi Kanu and his parents were never seen again till date!!
Cover Ups And Conflicting Accounts by Govt And Nigerian Army.
The same military who claimed they never entered Nnamdi Kanu's house during python dance managed to recover petrol bombs inside Kanu's house. The same people who claimed they never went closed to Kanu's house, yet Nnamdi Kanu's family house is riddled with bullet holes.
Knowing the reputation of Nigerian govt under buhari as a pathological lying govt, one will not be surprised by the show of shame of the army when the same Nigerian military through its spokesman announced the unilateral declaration of IPOB as a terrorist organization before the court of law, only to DENY it a day later, as was reported by various dailies across the country.
Verdict.
Only a govt of tyrrany will take laws into their hands and invade (Under a code name Python Dance) the premises of an individual already undergoing trial in the court of law because they know they would lose the trial againt him. If not they wouldn't have resorted to self help to circumvent the law in their favour.
Let them keep up the charade. The world is watching!!
Buhari's destructive rudderless govt should enjoy their moment and continue to lie about their involvement in Nnamdi Kanu disappearance. But one day, just one day, the Truth will reveal itself!!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by Etihadstore: 7:55pm
While miyetti Allah is roaming freely on our street
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by shadeyinka(m): 7:55pm
Pretence of the Highest Order by the FG. So that we'll think no deal was made with Kalu!
SMH
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by soberdrunk(m): 7:56pm
The type of threats 'Dilector' and his boys made, i am ashamed 'for' them the boy the Federal government 'humbled' them like mosquitoes, it just proves that truly 'Empty barrels make the loudest noise' VIVA NIGERIA �� !!! WAZOBIA FOR LIFE!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by Flexherbal(m): 7:56pm
TheCable had reported that Kanu and his wife were spotted in Ghana by security forces.
How true?
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by BabangidaHamza(m): 7:56pm
Ugandan pigs/jews una dilecto Don put people enta one chance... Dilecto Don escape velocity ohh
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by Gentlevin: 7:57pm
hmmmmm
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by nairavsdollars(f): 7:57pm
The main culprit has fled. His bootlickers are now facing charges
1 Like
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by OrestesDante: 7:57pm
☣ ☠
∆ Like my people would say:
"FG is leaving leprosy to cure ringworm"
Is KANU issue the next thing at hand?
Fulani herdsmen are everywhere wreaking havoc, School girls have been adopted in Yobe. Yet all what this government could start is this?
Is this a strategy to win the heart of people who are against Biafra for 2019 elections?
∆
☣ ☠
2 Likes
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by Godsent4life: 7:57pm
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by hammer6F: 7:58pm
BUHARI WILL FILE CHARGES FROM HIS GRAVE.
BUHARI WILL DIE AND BIAFRA STRUGGLE FROM 1960s WILL CONTINUE.
DULLARD!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by veacea: 7:59pm
The federal government has filed fresh charges against four members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) being tried alongside Nnamdi Kanu, the group’s leader.
The three-count charge which bothers on treasonable felony was filed at the federal high court in Abuja, where they are being tried, on Tuesday.
The IPOB members — Benjamin Madubugwu, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, national coordinator of IPOB; Bright Chimeze, and David Nwawuisi — were being tried alongside Kanu also for alleged treason.
But the absence of court in previous court sittings has stalled the trial.
At the resumed sitting on Tuesday, Shuaibu Labaran, the prosecution counsel, called the attention of the court to the continued absence of Kanu in the trial.
He, therefore, requested the court to hear the separate charges against the four other accused — which Binta Nyako, the presiding judge, granted.
All the four accused pleaded not guilty to the alleged offence after the charge was read.
The court adjourned the case till Thursday, March 22, for further hearing, after Nyako warned that she will not allow further waste of time regarding the case.
[/b]TheCable had reported that Kanu and his wife were spotted in Ghana by security forces.
He has not been seen anywhere in Nigeria since soldiers raided his residence in Abia during the Operation Python Dance military excercise.[b]
Is the cable insinuating that our hero ran away? We no go gree ooooooo.
1 Like
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by lastempero: 7:59pm
Fulani herdsmen and their miyati warlords are busy spilling blood up and down without been arrested but innocent people are been tried for agitating for their right without spilling any blood.quite intriguing
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by Emmylyon(m): 7:59pm
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by hammer6F: 8:02pm
lastempero:
BUHARI DRINKS BLOOD. DONT YOU KNOW THAT?
AFTER HEAD SLAMMING, HIS NEXT FAVORITE ACTIVITY IS BLOOD DRINKING.
DO U NEED VIDEOS OF NIGERIANS MURDERED IN THEIR MASSES UNDER BUHARI WATCH? JUST GO TO YOUTUBE.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by cyberdurable(m): 8:03pm
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by Primusinterpares(m): 8:03pm
But looters still roam the streets with police officers as security guards with out even a law suit ni ...
2019 on my mind
1 Like
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by BlackPantherxXx: 8:04pm
Meanwhile...Nnamdi dey chop Sharwama for Ghana...
Biafuro for life!
2 Likes
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by Alex80s(m): 8:05pm
APC should try and win in 2019, because all that has worked for them would be swept under the carpet and disgraced the way they have been chasing shadows and opposition.
Nigeria is a lawless state, survival of the opportunist.
Yes :These, guys committed treason... These are youths that have future.
What about Herdsmen?
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by createta: 8:05pm
1 Like
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by BruncleZuma: 8:06pm
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by NairaMaster1(m): 8:07pm
Sometimes I wonder if Buhari and his men have conscience.
2 Likes
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by NwaJozi: 8:07pm
Nawa
|Re: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Co-defendants Of Nnamdi Kanu by NairaMaster1(m): 8:07pm
Sometimes I wonder if Buhari and his men have conscience....
