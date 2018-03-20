Terrorist govt.

The Meaning Of Python Dance

When buhari's destructive govt realized that they will lose the case against Nnamdi Kanu in court. They deviced a plan to usurp the court of law and turn justice around in their favor. How can they achive this without public black clash? They decided that "Provocation" was the answer. That was how military operation code named "Python Dance" was hatched.

Like a snake that close on its prey and squezze it until it can no longer defend itself, the idea behind Python Dance was to close in on IPOB members to Provoke them and force them into arms rebellion, sort of like boko-Haram to defend themselves.

Unfortunately for army, Nnamdi Kanu knew very well what the Nigerian military were up to when they showed up in his compound. On interveiw shown on some Tv networks in the country, Kanu declared before journalist that "the reason the military has resulted to provocation and show of force on an unarmed civilian was because the Nigerian govt lost the argument." Having lost the argument about the right of Biafran citizens to campaign for self determination as enshrined in the United Nations chatter of Human rights, the govt under buhari resorted to provocation.



It was clear by actions the army battalion were trying to intimidate Nnamdi Kanu through show of force, to force him and IPOB members to bear arms.

But after seeing how peaceful IPOB members were, who rather preferred to throw stones at the army than carry arms, the military under direct order of buhari opened fire on IPOB members right on the scene, killing over a hundred of them and buried hurriedly in mass graves just like victims of shiite massacres by the same army in 2015.

The resultant shooting can be seen on Nnamdi Kanu family compound as the structure was covered with bullet holes from the military.

Since that military confrontation, Nnamdi Kanu and his parents were never seen again till date!!



Cover Ups And Conflicting Accounts by Govt And Nigerian Army.

The same military who claimed they never entered Nnamdi Kanu's house during python dance managed to recover petrol bombs inside Kanu's house. The same people who claimed they never went closed to Kanu's house, yet Nnamdi Kanu's family house is riddled with bullet holes.

Knowing the reputation of Nigerian govt under buhari as a pathological lying govt, one will not be surprised by the show of shame of the army when the same Nigerian military through its spokesman announced the unilateral declaration of IPOB as a terrorist organization before the court of law, only to DENY it a day later, as was reported by various dailies across the country.







Verdict.

Only a govt of tyrrany will take laws into their hands and invade (Under a code name Python Dance) the premises of an individual already undergoing trial in the court of law because they know they would lose the trial againt him. If not they wouldn't have resorted to self help to circumvent the law in their favour.



Let them keep up the charade. The world is watching!!

