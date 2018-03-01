Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) (34037 Views)

Idahosa's wife however took time to defend the bride.



Cleavage-baring wedding gown worn by Miracle, daughter of Nigerian clergy, Esenam, on her wedding day has sparked reactions online. Bishop Idahosa's wife, Laurie shared the photos from the wedding of Esenam's daughter she attended but her followers on Instagram began questioning the morality of the beautiful bride to have exposed her boobs since she is pastor's child. Idahosa's wife however took time to defend the bride.

The real african woman I see here is the woman by the left.



It's not by the colour or complexion attimes.. 71 Likes

It doesn't matter. After all, God looks at the ...... (So says prophets of doom). 20 Likes

Her life is independent of her father. Ye hypocrites address her as a person not pastors daughter. 24 Likes 3 Shares

She for kuku bring out the breasts so that we go know sey she serious for the lack of simple modesty. Mtcheeew. 6 Likes

Shame to the so-called pastor. Why didnt Idahosa's daughter bring out her sagged breasts too? 11 Likes 1 Share

Oh well na dem sabi o



∆ That's her cross!



To the so called Christians:

Follow Jesus not men. ∆







Nutase:

Her life is independent of her father. Ye hypocrites address her as a person not pastors daughter. Why do people like you call others hypocrites simply because they do not agree with the immoral lifestyles you support?



The word hypocrite is probably the most abused word on the social media these days Why do people like you call others hypocrites simply because they do not agree with the immoral lifestyles you support?The word hypocrite is probably the most abused word on the social media these days 34 Likes

Well, I've got nothing to say about the dress.



One must not follow the footsteps of their parents



BTW, I am certain this thread will garner tremendous traffic, thanks to nairaland pervert who wouldn't want miss the breast. I hope you don't get dissapointed sha cos really really, her Olympus has.........

Call a Spade a Spade. the cloth is too reveal ing. 17 Likes

Wat happened, I've not been hearing about sex dolls o, are they all pregnant?!? 16 Likes 1 Share

If you support her dressing, YOU NEED JESUS!!!









END TIME 2 Likes

If you talk they call you old fashioned or old skooled, but what's beautiful about a cleavage showing bride. 11 Likes







Why all these nah? I witnessed a scene in Anglican church in PH. My friend's Chief bridesmaid wore a boob baring gown and the Reverend chased her out of the church premises. The reverend called a girl to come and act as the Chief bridesmaid. And that was how my friend had an unknown person in her wedding pix as bridesmaid.Why all these nah? 14 Likes

And Mrs Idaho's is busy defending the pic 1 Like

? wait o, is she defending corruption cos ayam not understanding

I am shocked to say the least that a pastors wife is arguing so shallow. If ones dressing is unconnected to salvation, then why not invite strippers to lead in praise and worship in church? So saying the truth as it is, is now passing judgment? Really funny that people go to church to listen to such persons speak 22 Likes 1 Share

cyndy1000:

Call a Spade a Spade. the cloth is too reveal ing.

Onweghi ife di Bad in what I am seeing.

Everything is soft 1 Like

Women do some funny things,imagine men bring out the cork of their dick so that the whole world will see how fine it is? 2 Likes







We all know how past stores daughters dey be...



Oloshious to the core..... Not all sha... But the good ones are harder to find than a leprechaun. but wait first.... Na news be thisWe all know how past stores daughters dey be...Oloshious to the core..... Not all sha... But the good ones are harder to find than a leprechaun.

If you like don’t live your life and Keep on according these pastors and their families the “God status”.

Y’all never learn

E pain am well well