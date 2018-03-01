₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by contactmorak: 7:56pm
Cleavage-baring wedding gown worn by Miracle, daughter of Nigerian clergy, Esenam , on her wedding day has sparks reactions on online. Bishop Idahosa's wife, Laurie shared the photos from the wedding of Esanam's daughter she attended bit her followers on Instagram began questioning the morality of the beautiful bride to have exposed her boobs since she is pastor's child.
Idahosa's wife however took time to defend the bride.
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by contactmorak: 7:56pm
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by taylor89: 7:59pm
Brings out the boobs
Sucks it and eat bread
Runs back to Sambisa forest
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by tabtabtab: 8:02pm
The real african woman I see here is the woman by the left.
It's not by the colour or complexion attimes..
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by BiafranBushBoy: 8:02pm
It doesn't matter. After all, God looks at the ...... (So says prophets of doom).
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by Nutase: 8:17pm
Her life is independent of her father. Ye hypocrites address her as a person not pastors daughter.
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by ColdSun: 8:26pm
She for kuku bring out the breasts so that we go know sey she serious for the lack of simple modesty. Mtcheeew.
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by nairavsdollars(f): 9:14pm
Shame to the so-called pastor. Why didnt Idahosa's daughter bring out her sagged breasts too?
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by Innov8ve1: 9:14pm
Oh well na dem sabi o
Lets make some money
Oh well na dem sabi o
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by OrestesDante: 9:14pm
☣ ☠
∆ That's her cross!
To the so called Christians:
Follow Jesus not men. ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by KevinDein: 9:15pm
Nutase:Why do people like you call others hypocrites simply because they do not agree with the immoral lifestyles you support?
The word hypocrite is probably the most abused word on the social media these days
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by yesloaded: 9:15pm
Well, I've got nothing to say about the dress.
Well, I've got nothing to say about the dress.
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by swiz123(m): 9:16pm
One must not follow the footsteps of their parents
BTW, I am certain this thread will garner tremendous traffic, thanks to nairaland pervert who wouldn't want miss the breast. I hope you don't get dissapointed sha cos really really, her Olympus has.........
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by cyndy1000(f): 9:16pm
Call a Spade a Spade. the cloth is too reveal ing.
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by Monaco2(m): 9:16pm
Wat happened, I've not been hearing about sex dolls o, are they all pregnant?!?
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by Abjay97(m): 9:16pm
If you support her dressing, YOU NEED JESUS!!!
END TIME
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by Olalan(m): 9:16pm
If you talk they call you old fashioned or old skooled, but what's beautiful about a cleavage showing bride.
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by Nwaohafia1(f): 9:16pm
I witnessed a scene in Anglican church in PH. My friend's Chief bridesmaid wore a boob baring gown and the Reverend chased her out of the church premises. The reverend called a girl to come and act as the Chief bridesmaid. And that was how my friend had an unknown person in her wedding pix as bridesmaid.
Why all these nah?
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 9:16pm
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by manneger2: 9:16pm
And Mrs Idaho's is busy defending the pic
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by lailo: 9:17pm
wait o, is she defending corruption cos ayam not understanding?
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by Apina(m): 9:17pm
I am shocked to say the least that a pastors wife is arguing so shallow. If ones dressing is unconnected to salvation, then why not invite strippers to lead in praise and worship in church? So saying the truth as it is, is now passing judgment? Really funny that people go to church to listen to such persons speak
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by Follygunners: 9:17pm
cyndy1000:
***cough***
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by Dearlord(m): 9:17pm
Onweghi ife di Bad in what I am seeing.
Everything is soft
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by Buharimustgo: 9:17pm
Women do some funny things,imagine men bring out the cork of their dick so that the whole world will see how fine it is?
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by Franzinni: 9:17pm
but wait first.... Na news be this
We all know how past stores daughters dey be...
Oloshious to the core..... Not all sha... But the good ones are harder to find than a leprechaun.
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by IamLaura(f): 9:17pm
If you like don’t live your life and Keep on according these pastors and their families the “God status”.
Y’all never learn
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by Ralphdan(m): 9:18pm
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by Suaimhneas(f): 9:18pm
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by crackhouse(m): 9:19pm
E pain am well well
|Re: Miracle Esenam's Cleavage-Baring Wedding Gown Defended By Laurie Idahosa (Photo) by oriakofe(m): 9:19pm
yeah she is right. Nothing about them is never Biblical.
