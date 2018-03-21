₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,883 members, 4,146,073 topics. Date: Wednesday, 21 March 2018 at 11:34 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects (1628 Views)
President Buhari Approves Negotiations For Another 15billion Naira Loan / Buhari Approves Six New Railway Line Projects (see Their Names) / No Fund For Eastern Rail Projects Yet - FG (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by Blue3k2: 10:40pm On Mar 20
Muhammadu Buhari has approved that negotiation should be carried out for $15 billion loan for the completion of work on the Port Harcourt – Maiduguri rail project.
Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/262461-buhari-approves-negotiations-for-15-billion-loans-to-finance-rail-projects.html
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by limeta(f): 10:50pm On Mar 20
Take out the northern part
Boko haram will blow it up in no time
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by DeZoro(m): 10:57pm On Mar 20
Ameachi, what did Buhari actually approved? Say the truth.... Lai has been missing in action ooo
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by Paperwhite(m): 11:28pm On Mar 20
The "biasness" of this government really worrisome.It left the more lucrative southern routes for the the ones up north even go into Niger Republic.
Lagos-Ibadan,Lagos-Warri-PH, Warri-Itakpe all still lying fallow.
Meanwhile who is gonna pay all these debts for God's sake?
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by ijaw1stson: 11:32pm On Mar 20
Paperwhite:just imagine!!!! loan again...
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by 9jaArea: 11:36pm On Mar 20
Get Nigeria a good deal.... If you've ever used the train before, then you'll pray these projects are concluded.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by Cekpo34(m): 12:06am
What future lies ahead for my unborn children?
|Re: Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by obailala(m): 12:17am
Paperwhite:The only rail being worked on right now is the Lagos to Ibadan rail. How did you generate your info?
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by Blue3k2: 12:24am
Let's hope he makes he's deadline this time around for the Lagos - Ibadan and Atekpe Warri. The others rail lines like lagos - Calabar and Port Harcourt - Maiduguri on drawing board till they get the funds.
“If the rain doesn’t start early we will start laying tracks on the Lagos-Ibadan route in April and hopefully we believe we can complete it in December or January and open it up for passengers and business
On Itakpe – Warri rail project, Mr. Ameachi said the project was being reconstructed and expressed the hope that it would be inaugurated by August.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by FarahAideed: 12:45am
The Dullard putting Nigeria in debt bondage just so he can finance a rail to his real village in Niger republic
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by angels09: 4:48am
I don't trust any word out of amaechi's mouth. If it took you 3 and half years to decide to negotiate loan... definitely it's gonna take you a decade to prosecute the project.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by anyimontana(m): 4:52am
In 200yrs to come,our childrens children will continue to repay dis loans.I will b in heaven by den sha
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by Clerverly: 6:43am
FarahAideed:
SalamRushdie, why not go look for something doing, instead of staying online 24hrs, ranting and cursing an imaginary enemy?
This is the 4th Moniker, you are using within three months, just to look for Useless "Likes" from the inconsequential ipob miscreants...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by CSTR2: 6:55am
How can you spend 15billion dollars on rail alone. Is that not madness?
For a country that has so many competing needs.
The entire rail network in Qatar is not up to 15billion dollars.
This guy is terrible.
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by Clerverly: 9:23am
lalasticlala this should be on the front-page..
|Re: Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by Babalawosisfake: 11:13am
mean while nairaland babalawos has been busted as a fake and scammer. check my last topic
|Re: Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by mayowascholar(m): 11:13am
noted
|Re: Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by Crocky23: 11:14am
How many billions did he pay bokoharam to release Dapchi girls?
|Re: Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by soberdrunk(m): 11:14am
I was arguing with someone yesterday that this 'rail project' shouldn't be a priority for Nigeria at this point in time......
|Re: Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by fulaniHERDSman(m): 11:14am
|Re: Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by Queenserah26(f): 11:15am
Weldone
|Re: Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by eTECTIVe(m): 11:15am
How can U b looking for money to COMPLETE a project U haven't STARTED YET??
Apart from d Itakpe project NONE of dem have starded yet so what are u COMPLETING?
Dis govt funny I swear
|Re: Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by SuperBlack: 11:16am
They will all share the money among themselves
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by Bolster(m): 11:16am
Get loans, build infrastructures, no problem; good economic policy.
Get loans, pay salaries, big problems; bad economic policy.
Loan has never been a bad thing, what you do with the loan is what matter. That this loan is for developing our rail system, that's a welcome policy. No proper development without a wide reaching and sustainable rail system.
Kudos.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by Chukazu: 11:17am
How much did he approve for Negotiation for the release of Dpachi girls ?
|Re: Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by SuperBlack: 11:17am
Crocky23:And who said it was real?
|Re: Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by lipodu: 11:18am
Best Web Solutions for Brands, Business and Organisations!
|Re: Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by 1nigeriamyfoot: 11:19am
Buhari putting Nigeria into trouble since his birth.
Anybody who still support this dullard is completely mad!
NASS should act fast, they should do everything possible to make sure that its impossible to get this loan!
Innocent Nigerian will pay the price when it's time!
Thunder scatter Muhammad Buhari mah sha Allah
|Re: Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by gonkin(m): 11:21am
If buhari should go out of power EFCC will pressure him so hard. All these billions and billions yet no show
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Approves Negotiations For $15 Billion Loans To Finance Rail Projects by lotusbeta: 11:22am
"If the rains do not start early?" In April Una get work so? Besides, all those recovered funds from last year should have been included in this year's budget na. Isn't that the reason why you said they couldn't be used last year? You wantu nau gaan be borrowing more money? Kuku sell Nigeria for us abeg
Protect your precious information. Sophos is your internet security package that provides your organization the best of security from threats. Cash in on the current promotion. Discounts on all packages. Only two days left. Hurry now!!!!
If Etteh Did Not Resign / Is Re-denomination Of Naira A Good Idea? / Atiku Returns After Treatment Abroad
Viewing this topic: Varys, ufotty2001, diasporaman(m), Kyase(m), shaicollins(m), lahm232, futureniyi, skyhighweb(m), donuba61, HIGHESTPOPORI(m), gonkin(m), naijalien, RichardKajola(m), Bishop4real, KhaleesiAdaz(f), lilfreezy, RalphVwede(m), Enaxfarm, samofson, Mpeace(m), dansokoto1(m), Teewhy2, patjane(f), tuboi, Herdsmen, LAUSHI, chiventoline(m), dsurest(m), onegig(m) and 52 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14