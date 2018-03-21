Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said (6448 Views)

https://twitter.com/obyezeks/status/976196975287775233



''Go and see your Pastor or Psychologist, something is off with your kind of mindset'' Oby Ezekwesili tells President Buhari's supporter on twitter



''Go and see your Pastor or Psychologist, something is off with your kind of mindset'' Oby Ezekwesili tells President Buhari's supporter on twitter

This is frustration of a wailer 3 Likes 1 Share

The tune has changed, in 2015 she was supporting Buhari and licking his ass, now the tune has changed.

To all those calling me a zombie or a wailer, mind u ,I am not either. 10 Likes 4 Shares

This woman is really going nuts. Is like she see buhari in all her dreams. Stupid woman, nobody is going to give you any appointment in this government.



If you like blame buhari for your big bald-head, there won't still be anything for you. Idiota 2 Likes 2 Shares

fiizznation:

This woman is really going nuts. Is like she see buhari in all her dreams. Stupid woman, nobody is going to give you any appointment in this government.



aboki when where you when she is criticizing GEJ ,or you don't know the law of karma....... be reasonable for a minutes

Baawaa:

This is frustration of a wailer

If you aren't dead in the head, you will know better

Remimadrid:

The tune has changed, in 2015 she was supporting Buhari and licking his ass, now the tune has changed.

Stupid woman. lol



What make her stupid? A lot of people supported Buhari before he was elected and dislike his administration, I think it make sense to criticise his wrong doing than to be a zombie that are blind to the truth

Buhari is returning to Daura a defeated man, our supports for buhari should be to help him pack his belongings back to daura.



Only vampires and sick people will support Buhari for a second term at this point, even the wife Aisha and daughter Zahra have since dumped him.



Go and get your PVCs people and let send Buhari back to Daura. 4 Likes

It is staged

chichar1:

aboki when where you when she is criticizing GEJ ,or you don't know the law of karma....... be reasonable for a minutes

You need to go back to JSS1 to learn how to construct simple English sentences.

fiizznation:

This woman is really going nuts. Is like she see buhari in all her dreams. Stupid woman, nobody is going to give you any appointment in this government.



cow brain

Wetin concern me





#BubuIsGoingBackToDaura





fiizznation:

This woman is really going nuts. Is like she see buhari in all her dreams. Stupid woman, nobody is going to give you any appointment in this government.



You are talking to the former WorldBank Vice President. Does she look like she wants any of Bubu appointment? You lots rejoiced when she was attacking GEJ but not anymore.#BubuIsGoingBackToDaura

lol. There is anger in the land.



He don vex... Unto say e knw get contract in Abj..

fiizznation:

This woman is really going nuts. Is like she see buhari in all her dreams. Stupid woman, nobody is going to give you any appointment in this government.



aha!!!! O' ye lost and found sycophant,please entertain us with your shoot and miss analysis.

fiizznation:

This woman is really going nuts. Is like she see buhari in all her dreams. Stupid woman, nobody is going to give you any appointment in this government.



aha!!!! O' ye lost and found sycophant,please entertain us with your shoot and miss analysis..

Arise o compatriots... Arise o compatriots...

Nigerians are stupid people, this mentality need to change....so even if the past government failed , so the current government should be happy and reelected cause they are failing better or what?

The irony is people are dying more now and it should matter, nobody is saying Gej was good, that was why we voted him out , and we put baba there to change things, now baba is nothing doing anything but still blaming Gej ! The truth is baba and this followers , online and offline , nothing good will befall on their children!! After all children are kidnapped and are dying buh they are playing comparison politics 1 Like

fiizznation:

This woman is really going nuts. Is like she see buhari in all her dreams. Stupid woman, nobody is going to give you any appointment in this government.



aha!!!! O' ye lost and found sycophant,please entertain us with your shoot and miss analysis.

fiizznation:

This woman is really going nuts. Is like she see buhari in all her dreams. Stupid woman, nobody is going to give you any appointment in this government.



If you like blame buhari for your big bald-head, there won't still be anything for you. Idiota

I pity your destiny!



Oby Ezekwezili makes more money from APC during the BBOG campaign scam!



I pity your destiny!

Oby Ezekwezili makes more money from APC during the BBOG campaign scam!

Continue wasting your time on nairaland just because of 30k while these polithievianns loot your future away!

see pain no appointment. see pain no appointment.