₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,883 members, 4,146,075 topics. Date: Wednesday, 21 March 2018 at 11:34 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said (6448 Views)
Reno Omokri Blasts President Buhari Over Approval Of Kano-Daura Railway / Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" / "Anu Ofia" Oby Ezekwesili Blasts Internet Troll (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said by jaylister(m): 8:54am
https://twitter.com/obyezeks/status/976196975287775233
''Go and see your Pastor or Psychologist, something is off with your kind of mindset'' Oby Ezekwesili tells President Buhari's supporter on twitter
http://www.gistful.com/2018/03/21/oby-ezekwesili-blast-president-buharis-supporter-on-twitter-see-what-she-said
5 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said by jaylister(m): 8:55am
aaa
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said by Baawaa(m): 9:00am
This is frustration of a wailer
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said by Remimadrid(m): 9:04am
The tune has changed, in 2015 she was supporting Buhari and licking his ass, now the tune has changed.
To all those calling me a zombie or a wailer, mind u ,I am not either.
10 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said by fiizznation: 9:07am
This woman is really going nuts. Is like she see buhari in all her dreams. Stupid woman, nobody is going to give you any appointment in this government.
If you like blame buhari for your big bald-head, there won't still be anything for you. Idiota
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said by three: 9:36am
Hmmm
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said by chichar1(f): 9:43am
fiizznation:aboki when where you when she is criticizing GEJ ,or you don't know the law of karma....... be reasonable for a minutes
41 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said by mainboi: 10:31am
oo
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said by olabrad: 10:32am
Baawaa:
If you aren't dead in the head, you will know better
4 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said by Babalawosisfake: 10:32am
mean while nairaland babalawos has been busted as a fake and scammer. check my last topic
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said by Aleliberty(m): 10:33am
Remimadrid:lol
What make her stupid? A lot of people supported Buhari before he was elected and dislike his administration, I think it make sense to criticise his wrong doing than to be a zombie that are blind to the truth
4 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said by fahren(m): 10:34am
Buhari is returning to Daura a defeated man, our supports for buhari should be to help him pack his belongings back to daura.
Only vampires and sick people will support Buhari for a second term at this point, even the wife Aisha and daughter Zahra have since dumped him.
Go and get your PVCs people and let send Buhari back to Daura.
4 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 10:34am
It is staged
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said by MISTAICEY02288(m): 10:34am
chichar1:
You need to go back to JSS1 to learn how to construct simple English sentences.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said by ehie(f): 10:34am
fiizznation:cow brain
8 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said by smithsydny(m): 10:34am
Wetin concern me
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said by LasGidiOwner: 10:34am
You are talking to the former WorldBank Vice President. Does she look like she wants any of Bubu appointment? You lots rejoiced when she was attacking GEJ but not anymore.
#BubuIsGoingBackToDaura
fiizznation:
7 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said by lotusbeta: 10:34am
lol. There is anger in the land.
Microsoft Office 365 is a cloud based solution for all your office based activities. It allows you to be more productive while saving your money. Work when, where and how you want. No restrictions to the number of persons who can work on a document, skype for business and many more. Talk to us today at Lotus Beta Analytics Nig Ltd. Lekki
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said by Olamiz: 10:35am
He don vex... Unto say e knw get contract in Abj..
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said by yomalex(m): 10:35am
okay o
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said by Bizibi(m): 10:36am
fiizznation:aha!!!! O' ye lost and found sycophant,please entertain us with your shoot and miss analysis.
3 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said by Bizibi(m): 10:36am
fiizznation:aha!!!! O' ye lost and found sycophant,please entertain us with your shoot and miss analysis..
1 Like
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said by dadebayo1(m): 10:36am
Arise o compatriots...
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said by Andrewgame42: 10:36am
Nigerians are stupid people, this mentality need to change....so even if the past government failed , so the current government should be happy and reelected cause they are failing better or what?
The irony is people are dying more now and it should matter, nobody is saying Gej was good, that was why we voted him out , and we put baba there to change things, now baba is nothing doing anything but still blaming Gej ! The truth is baba and this followers , online and offline , nothing good will befall on their children!! After all children are kidnapped and are dying buh they are playing comparison politics
1 Like
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said by Bizibi(m): 10:36am
fiizznation:aha!!!! O' ye lost and found sycophant,please entertain us with your shoot and miss analysis.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said by donqx: 10:37am
ok
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said by 1nigeriamyfoot: 10:37am
fiizznation:
I pity your destiny!
Oby Ezekwezili makes more money from APC during the BBOG campaign scam!
Continue wasting your time on nairaland just because of 30k while these polithievianns loot your future away!
1 Like
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said by Lipscomb(m): 10:37am
see pain no appointment.
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts President Buhari's Supporter On Twitter, See What She Said by amazon14: 10:43am
Like my friend said...
Only on tweeter
Do We Need Another International Airport In Lagos ? / Flooding In Jos Kills At Least 28 / Unimaginable Lopsided Appointments In Nigerian Police Force.secret Agenda!
Viewing this topic: polis007(m), uzolexis(f), Tosin4luv(m), etiosa97(m), Psalmpy(m), sujexy(m), Feemmy(m), Stevez32(m), Remimadrid(m), richhy84, zees(f), calliope(f), Oblang(m), ayanola, covbrand(f), dedons, joewilly(m), Spagmoore(m), kitiborbor(m), idnole4(m), dimanche4real(m), earthcrust, Yusman316, Blinkharm, Hegi41, charlescarlos, oluxy(m), Dusquared, ibotic(f), BMCSlayer, ezenwajosh(m), Bugsy09(m), Sassychik(f) and 71 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18