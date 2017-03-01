₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by Nnamddi(m): 12:41pm
Former Minister of Education and BringBackOurGirls Lead Convener, Oby Ezekwesili has blasted the Nigerian Senate and House Of Representatives.
In a series of tweet, Oby Ezekwesili said, Both the Nigerian Senate and House Of Representatives have done nothing for citizens except of course to pay themselves fat allowances and engage in various scandals and produce comedies.
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by mrnigerdelta: 12:46pm
oby even u self na joke
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by modelmike7(m): 12:48pm
80% of them are rogues and criminals. They have never missed their salaries and bogus allowances for just a month, they only sit and crack rubbish jokes in the house, bunch of corrupt souls. It is so appaling when you read that a Nigerian senator earns "times 9" of what his American counterpart earns in a year!!... To make matters worse, you see some jobless Nigerian youths making case and support the corrupt senators that have no plans for them, but only to suck their future dry (2017 Budget is still under there table since there is no more way for padding). . . God help our country.
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by CarlosTheJackal: 12:49pm
This one will just be blasting like a Furnace Blast where as BBOG propaganda sailed with the stepping down of Obama Presidency
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by Kondomatic(m): 12:56pm
Who her blasts epp?
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by Amberon: 12:56pm
Sad truth!
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by LordIsaac(m): 1:00pm
I concur
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by fakeprophet(m): 1:01pm
she is damn saying the Truth
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by Qmerit(m): 1:05pm
The flatinos would still call her names..... just watch forgetting she's one of theirs.
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by Nbote(m): 1:12pm
Jus come out and confirm d same thing Nigerians have been saying all dis while dat d govt hasn't done anything in 2yrs instead of blaming the National Assembly.. Since wen has d National Assembly ever cared about Nigerians aside from themselves... Bootlickers
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by CriticMaestro: 1:13pm
finally someone that reasons better than nnamdi kanu, how can a sitting senator be acting as a lost child, the greatest height of irresponsibility is coming to the national assembly with his matric grown, because the clown never graduated, cuz if he did, then his certificate is an insult to all graduates in NIgeria....because i dont see discipline and character here
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by teamsynergy: 1:14pm
am sure people will come here to attack the woman and on still claim they don't support corruption and evil..... there is always money to pay our senators, but never enough money to pay teachers, doctors, nurses etc... smh
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by mona1ene: 1:14pm
oby wee u keep kwayet
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by oponzi: 1:14pm
CarlosTheJackal:BBOG is a scam
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by seguno2: 1:14pm
Has she blasted the execuTHIEVES who budgeted N100 million for kitchen utensils?
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by TippyTop(m): 1:15pm
What happened to Bbog?
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by priceaction: 1:15pm
They will soon start to attack the messanger now. Children of bile and hates. I wonder why they such develop serious likeness for Dino melaye recently after they hv been cursing him over guys deflection to APC and what he caused for PDP to lose both state and federal power. Now suddenly he has turned to their hero. Shameless inconsistent kids. Nass that we are yet to know how much they budgeted for themselves talkness of their relative constituencies.
See them already..heheheheh
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by lazsnaira(m): 1:16pm
...aunty u funny die! youre part of the people that brought this badluck government upon this country...now two years after the country has gone down from being a zoo to a wilderness
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by divinelove(m): 1:16pm
Oby better shut up b4 we beam our search light on ur certificates
When d president can forge waec result what do u expect, Nigeria is a joke
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by Mcreloaded(m): 1:16pm
*PMB is not the problem of Nigeria*
Please read this post by VOA (Victor Okechukwu Anyaegbuna)
I repeat, PMB is not the problem of Nigeria. Take it or leave it.
So
WHO ARE THE KLEPTOCRATS?
Read this intriguing and provocative piece; yet Nigerians refuse to be provoked instead holding one man, Buhari, responsible for all their woes!
How far can you push a Nigerian before he reacts like an angry lion?
Isn't it a ridiculous mockery and insult that Nigerians are the only world citizens that when pushed to the wall, spend more energy to break the wall and cross over rather than fight back?
Read this and let's know who our real enemies and shameless oppressors are - GOVERNORS, EX-GOVERNORS, SENATORS, REPS. Can't we do something to get rid of these big thieves that use our power against us?
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!
NIGERIANS WAKE UP!
A lion never shies away from a fight when it is hungry, neither does it blame the buffalo for resisting or refusing to be eaten.
How come our forefathers dared death and everything to give us a sane society?
Shaaaaaame!!!
Please endeavour to read this very interesting piece!
STATE OF THE NATION
A SELF DECEIVING COUNTRY CALLED NIGERIA
Twenty-one senators currently receiving pensions from government as ex-governors and deputy governors.
The current senators who once served as governors are Bukola Saraki of Kwara, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of Kano, Kabiru Gaya of Kano, Godswill Akpabio of Akwa Ibom, Theodore Orji of Abia, Abdullahi Adamu of Nasarawa, Sam Egwu of Ebonyi, Shaaba Lafiagi of Kwara, Joshua Dariye of Plateau Jonah Jang of Plateau, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko of Sokoto, Ahmed Sani Yarima of Zamfara, Danjuma Goje of Gombe, Bukar Abba Ibrahim of Yobe, Adamu Aliero of Kebbi, George Akume of Benue and Isiaka Adeleke of Osun.
The former deputy governors in the Senate are Ms Biodun Olujimi of Ekiti and Enyinaya Harcourt Abaribe of Abia. Danladi Abubakar Sani served as the acting governor of Taraba state.
Many former governors are also in Buhari's Cabinet as Ministers. This includes: Ngige, Fayemi, Amaechi and Fashola (SAN).).
In Akwa Ibom State, the law provides that ex governors and deputy governors receive pension equivalent to the salaries of the incumbent. The package also includes a new official car and a utility vehicle every four years; one personal aide; a cook, chauffeurs and security guards for the governor at a sum not exceeding N5 million per month and N2.5 million for his deputy governor.
In Rivers, the law provides 100 percent of annual basic salaries for the ex-governor and deputy, one residential house for the former governor “anywhere of his choice in Nigeria”; one residential house anywhere in Rivers for the deputy, three cars for the ex-governor every four years and two cars for the deputy every four years.
It is alledged that in Lagos, a former governor will get two houses, one in Lagos and another in Abuja, estimated at N500 million in Lagos and N700 million in Abuja. He also receives six new cars to be replaced every three years; a furniture allowance of 300 percent of annual salary to be paid every two years, and a N30 million pension annually for life.
This is the reality for all the 21 ex govenors and deputy governors who are currently serving as senators. This same is also true of ex governors who are now serving as Ministers.
NOW I ASK:
How many years did these guys serve their states as governors and deputy governors? Is it more than 8years? Is that a reason to be entitled to pensions for life? Even if they are entitled to pension for life, must it be so outrageous?
As if that is not enough: HOW on earth can any public servant with conscience collect salaries and allowances as a senator or minister, and still have the audacity to claim pensions equivalent to the salaries of a serving governor in Nigeria?
IT ISN'T ROCKET SCIENCE......
Once you are elected a senator or appointed a minister, you must forfeit any pension accruing to you from government at any level until you vacate office. This should also apply to senators collecting military pensions like former Senate President David Mark.
Yet these senators are in the Senate that is inviting the current finance minister to discuss the recession of Nigeria's economy. A senator pockets approximately 30 million naira monthly as salary and allowances. Our "honourables" are not interested to make laws that could restructure our country into economically autonomous federating States/Regions to save the country from sectional agitations that is threatening to destroy Nigeria. The sad and hopeless situation is that the rest of Nigerians are busy arguing based on party, ethnic and affiliations while these enemies of state continue to rape us.
Do you know that it costs tax payers 290m Naira yearly to maintain each member of our National Assembly in a country where nothing works & 80% of population earn below 300 Naira a day ? A working day earning of a senator is more than a yearly income of a doctor; it's more than the salary of 42 Army generals or 48 professors or 70 commissioners of police or more than twice the pay of the US President or 9 times the salary of US congressmen.
It's high time the country had a referendum on those outrageous salaries of Senators, House of Representative members and other political office holders.
*If you are seriously against the looting of our commonwealth in Nigeria, in the name of democracy, you can let this piece go viral by sharing it with as many of your contacts and groups too!*
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by oviejnr(m): 1:16pm
Truth must be told, 90% of these so called Senators are thieves. Only few of them are scandal free without any indictment yet, until they get caught. The best move to tackle corruption in Nigeria is to plant substancial amount of C4 in the NA chamber, but the question is who get the mind??
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by Keneking: 1:16pm
Ok ....
News: Saraki directs committee on external attacks to invite Oby for clarification
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by olapluto(m): 1:16pm
Imagine Nigeria without the national assembly....that is the beginning of our bright future. They do absolutely nothing in those two houses. Over 400 of them each paid almost 15m a month.
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by ElsonMorali: 1:16pm
#OccupyNASS
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by NaijaNaWaa: 1:17pm
True. But is the Executive any better?
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by hisgrace090: 1:17pm
Nigeria is in soup.
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by Bishop1monte(m): 1:17pm
This is the most stupid Senate ever. They just want to show they have power.
If the government doesn't perform we will blame the executives only without talking about the legislooters.
Obasanjo ha said it before that the nass is full of thiefs
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by oviejnr(m): 1:17pm
mona1ene:
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by ikombe: 1:18pm
CarlosTheJackal:
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by mantosa(m): 1:18pm
Let's be fair, what really can the citizen do?
Revolution? Nigerians aren't ready for that. Nobody is willing to die.
Youths should take over? The crop of youths presently are at best social media aides who attack each other just because they are on different party platforms, eg GbengaGold, Ayorb, Deji, Demola and the rest.
Push for a total overhaul of our governmental structure? Who would allow that? Buhari who is almost 80 or Saraki who is bent on accumulating wealth bigger than Nigeria since he has conquered Kwara.
The best we can do is go about our various jobs and use their foolish displays as comic relief.
History has proven that the "supposed savior" of Nigeria always get into power and then a spin always happen.
My continued prayer for Nigeria is for a war not to happen.
God bless Nigerians.
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by Emu4life(m): 1:19pm
U ar mouthed Madame! i dey hail
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili Blasts NASS: "Senate Of Scandals, Fat Allowances, Tragi-Comedian" by Senipapa(m): 1:19pm
Nbote:acknowledge the fact that she has just said something meaningful and true before wailing
