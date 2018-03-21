₦airaland Forum

Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by information1: 11:53am
Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation.

Following the allegation on the senator sponsoring thugs to disturb the peace of kogi state.. He released a live video on facebook caption: Yahaya Bello will fail


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBciQpqu5XM

https://talkgeria.com/senator-dino-melaye-sings-talks-allegation/

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by LORDOFAFONJAS: 11:54am
God bless Dino melaye


This video make me laugh die grin

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by Papiikush: 12:13pm
This guy should produce an album already grin

3 Likes

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by benzene00: 12:25pm
shocked


This man sings better than my brother airforce1

12 Likes

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by Promxy94(m): 12:48pm
The Dino I know is a musician not a senator
Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by progress69: 12:48pm
Who cursed Kogi state?
From Asorock puppet to a thuggish senator.
How can a grown up man be so childish.....!
Dino honour the police invitation and stop social media charade!

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by delikay4luv: 12:48pm
Airforce1 is a learner beside this man. This is a talent, not the one promoting Instagram people for popularity and cheap money.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by martineverest(m): 12:48pm
Nigerians deserve their kind of leaders

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:49pm
You are a gonner!
Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by olaolulazio(m): 12:49pm
Mad man
Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by Iyajelili(f): 12:49pm
Lol....Dino the dinosaur

3 Likes

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by oluwasegun007(m): 12:49pm
how did we get to this level

who did we offend!

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by miqos02(m): 12:50pm
Seen
Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by ZombieTAMER: 12:50pm
Why won't he sing

After pocketing more than 15million monthly for doing nothing

1 Like

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by EFGH: 12:50pm
k
Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by Onyinye15(f): 12:50pm
This man sef

It's my birthday show some love

5 Likes

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by dfrost: 12:50pm
cheesy grin angry Dino is now turning into something else. Is this really a senator or a comedian?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by Iblad0994(m): 12:51pm
Nigeria is in trouble .

How are we going to progress with these kind of comedians in both the senate and the excecutive arm of Government .

Smh

2 Likes

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by DJMCOTTY(m): 12:51pm
I wonder wetin this man go dey do in front of mirror...

1 Like

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by GlorifiedTunde(m): 12:51pm
Chai!

The Nigerian government is a JOKE!!!

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by SaAbbas(m): 12:51pm
This guy need to be call home to relax.

2 Likes

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by LustreChris(m): 12:52pm
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by maxwell767(m): 12:52pm
grin grin

Dino Melaye
The MAN with huge balls than that of an elephant shocked

The MAN with a heart as big as merlin's dragon

The MAN man with larger chest than the chest of Roman goddess

The nightmare of Yaya bello

The obstacle of Federal government.

Sir, I gruesomely applaud your stupendous level of your gravity, agility, originality, accountability and availability Any time any where!!!!!!!!!!!!!





No shaking

grin grin

1 Like

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by Nyerhovwo101(m): 12:52pm
Hummm
Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by costail: 12:53pm
Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by rymmaanusman: 12:53pm
i support dino any day

1 Like

Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by Lizilicious(f): 12:53pm
This man funny small sha
Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by mikeweezy(m): 12:54pm
Hmmmmn i just lack what to say ..Is like dis man dnt have adviser

