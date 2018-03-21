Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation (4943 Views)

Following the allegation on the senator sponsoring thugs to disturb the peace of kogi state.. He released a live video on facebook caption: Yahaya Bello will fail





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBciQpqu5XM



Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation.Following the allegation on the senator sponsoring thugs to disturb the peace of kogi state.. He released a live video on facebook caption:







This video make me laugh die God bless Dino melaye

This guy should produce an album already 3 Likes







This man sings better than my brother airforce1

The Dino I know is a musician not a senator

Who cursed Kogi state?

From Asorock puppet to a thuggish senator.

How can a grown up man be so childish.....!

Dino honour the police invitation and stop social media charade!

Airforce1 is a learner beside this man. This is a talent, not the one promoting Instagram people for popularity and cheap money.

Nigerians deserve their kind of leaders

You are a gonner!

Mad man

Lol....Dino the dinosaur 3 Likes





who did we offend! how did we get to this level

Seen

Why won't he sing



After pocketing more than 15million monthly for doing nothing 1 Like

k

This man sef



It's my birthday show some love 5 Likes

Dino is now turning into something else. Is this really a senator or a comedian?

Nigeria is in trouble .



How are we going to progress with these kind of comedians in both the senate and the excecutive arm of Government .



Smh 2 Likes

I wonder wetin this man go dey do in front of mirror... 1 Like

Chai!



The Nigerian government is a JOKE!!!

This guy need to be call home to relax.

1 Like





Dino Melaye

The MAN with huge balls than that of an elephant



The MAN with a heart as big as merlin's dragon



The MAN man with larger chest than the chest of Roman goddess



The nightmare of Yaya bello



The obstacle of Federal government.



Sir, I gruesomely applaud your stupendous level of your gravity, agility, originality, accountability and availability Any time any where!!!!!!!!!!!!!











No shaking



1 Like

Hummm

i support dino any day 1 Like

This man funny small sha