|Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by information1: 11:53am
Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation.
Following the allegation on the senator sponsoring thugs to disturb the peace of kogi state.. He released a live video on facebook caption: Yahaya Bello will fail
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBciQpqu5XM
https://talkgeria.com/senator-dino-melaye-sings-talks-allegation/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by LORDOFAFONJAS: 11:54am
God bless Dino melaye
This video make me laugh die
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by Papiikush: 12:13pm
This guy should produce an album already
3 Likes
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by benzene00: 12:25pm
This man sings better than my brother airforce1
12 Likes
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by Promxy94(m): 12:48pm
The Dino I know is a musician not a senator
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by progress69: 12:48pm
Who cursed Kogi state?
From Asorock puppet to a thuggish senator.
How can a grown up man be so childish.....!
Dino honour the police invitation and stop social media charade!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by delikay4luv: 12:48pm
Airforce1 is a learner beside this man. This is a talent, not the one promoting Instagram people for popularity and cheap money.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by martineverest(m): 12:48pm
Nigerians deserve their kind of leaders
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:49pm
You are a gonner!
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by olaolulazio(m): 12:49pm
Mad man
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by Iyajelili(f): 12:49pm
Lol....Dino the dinosaur
3 Likes
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by oluwasegun007(m): 12:49pm
how did we get to this level
who did we offend!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by miqos02(m): 12:50pm
Seen
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by ZombieTAMER: 12:50pm
Why won't he sing
After pocketing more than 15million monthly for doing nothing
1 Like
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by EFGH: 12:50pm
k
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by Onyinye15(f): 12:50pm
This man sef
It's my birthday show some love
5 Likes
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by dfrost: 12:50pm
Dino is now turning into something else. Is this really a senator or a comedian?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by Iblad0994(m): 12:51pm
Nigeria is in trouble .
How are we going to progress with these kind of comedians in both the senate and the excecutive arm of Government .
Smh
2 Likes
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by DJMCOTTY(m): 12:51pm
I wonder wetin this man go dey do in front of mirror...
1 Like
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by GlorifiedTunde(m): 12:51pm
Chai!
The Nigerian government is a JOKE!!!
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by SaAbbas(m): 12:51pm
This guy need to be call home to relax.
2 Likes
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by LustreChris(m): 12:52pm
1 Like
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by maxwell767(m): 12:52pm
Dino Melaye
The MAN with huge balls than that of an elephant
The MAN with a heart as big as merlin's dragon
The MAN man with larger chest than the chest of Roman goddess
The nightmare of Yaya bello
The obstacle of Federal government.
Sir, I gruesomely applaud your stupendous level of your gravity, agility, originality, accountability and availability Any time any where!!!!!!!!!!!!!
No shaking
1 Like
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by Nyerhovwo101(m): 12:52pm
Hummm
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by costail: 12:53pm
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by rymmaanusman: 12:53pm
i support dino any day
1 Like
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by Lizilicious(f): 12:53pm
This man funny small sha
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye Sings And Talks About His Allegation by mikeweezy(m): 12:54pm
Hmmmmn i just lack what to say ..Is like dis man dnt have adviser
