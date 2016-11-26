Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated (10814 Views)

Joyful Senator Dino Melaye, representing a Kogi constituency in the Senate Chambers, has released a video, blasting haters for a false certificate scandal report against him. On the front row of his blast is Sahara Reporters' CEO, Omoyele Sowore, who reported that the Nigerian Senator didn't graduate from Ahmadu Bello University as he claimed.



Sen. Dino who made a video after the Vice Chancellor of ABU appeared before Nigerian Senators, confirming that Dino graduated with a Third Class in 2000, disclosed that both those who

lie and speak the truth will die. He further disclosed, that he has chosen to speak the truth and die.



The senator has already dragged Sahara Reporters to court, in a N5bn defamation lawsuit.



Dino a true abusite and an authentic senator. The most vibrant in the 8th assembly. Proud to be abusite and very proud of Dino the lion of the senate!





But wait...... So Dino graduated in 2000 but did his NYSC in 1999. Na wa...... Na real wa

sleepless night for jagaban and his boys this night.

Your Governorship ambition is dead though

Dino SR is coming after you again

Truth is talking! Nigeria Educational system has been long bedevilled by institutional irregularities. You graduated in 2000 & served in 99.. Go hump with your new servants.. I present to you iPod slaves

Dino a true abusite and an authentic senator. The most vibrant in the 8th assembly. Proud to be abusite and very proud of Dino the lion of the senate!

Cover your face in shame

This kind of ntooorr can be so painful?? It can make you hit your head against the wall..

It can so pain to the extent the person will just start jugging and heading to 3rd mainland bridge to jump inside the lagoon.

there was a nation

This white beard old man with a spoilt child brain is not wise at all, SR isnt done with you yet and your celebrating. Why will a grown man change his name?? I dont fall for his tricks, the battle isnt over yet Dino





Im really sorry for Nigeria Even after his name wasn't found on the Graduands List??

He finally bribed the VC

The slayer of all Zombies

The irregularities are to much. Sowore right now!

Cover your face in shame

This video just proof how guilty this mother fucker is.



This man belongs to the garage.



He can successfully bribe the ABU VC but he need to address Havard university and London school of economics too let's see how he will bribe them over there.



Useless maggot





Left to me I will say we storm the national assembly and beat the poo out of this people probably they will start taking people serious.



Let him fight for a bill that will favour the masses and release a video after that.



Oloriburuku agbaya

who would you bet on to have a higher IQ, Melaye or Fayose?



Lolz..dis guy no dey shame

But you serve 99. I am not understanding.

Nigeria Educational system has been long bedevilled by institutional irregularities. You graduated in 2000 & served in 99



Truth is talking!

Third class? And you are still proud of yourself. Clap for yourself ode

I just watched on its IG and I can't but laugh and ask myself, Na person papa be Dis. Senator turn comedian

