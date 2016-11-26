₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Dino Melaye Addresses Certificate Scandal: "I Graduated From Harvard, UNIABUJA" / Dino Melaye Graduated With 3rd Class, ABU Exam Officers Claim - SaharaReporters / Senator Dino Melaye And His Vintage Car Spotted In Maitama [photos]
|Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by AdoraAmadi: 8:09pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ke-BIEMRHz8
Joyful Senator Dino Melaye, representing a Kogi constituency in the Senate Chambers, has released a video, blasting haters for a false certificate scandal report against him. On the front row of his blast is Sahara Reporters' CEO, Omoyele Sowore, who reported that the Nigerian Senator didn't graduate from Ahmadu Bello University as he claimed.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/senator-dino-melaye-troll-on-haters.html
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by anotherydz(m): 8:11pm
It's payback time.
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by tuniski: 8:12pm
Dino a true abusite and an authentic senator. The most vibrant in the 8th assembly. Proud to be abusite and very proud of Dino the lion of the senate!
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by angeltolly(f): 8:14pm
Na wa...... Na real wa
But wait...... So Dino graduated in 2000 but did his NYSC in 1999.
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by gudnex22(m): 8:20pm
sleepless night for jagaban and his boys this night.
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by seankay(m): 8:20pm
Your Governorship ambition is dead though
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by Annie939(f): 8:21pm
Dino SR is coming after you again
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by TimeManager(m): 8:34pm
Nigeria Educational system has been long bedevilled by institutional irregularities. You graduated in 2000 & served in 99 .. Go hump with your new servants.. I present to you iPod slaves
Truth is talking!
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by rheether(f): 9:14pm
tuniski:
Cover your face in shame
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by ajanma2(m): 9:57pm
.I use to tink our politicians were super humans...
Bt afta i saw their wrestling skills
Their climbing skills nd dis video...
I give up... D only difference between us is their Bank Alert...
This kind of ntooorr can be so painful?? It can make you hit your head against the wall..
It can so pain to the extent the person will just start jugging and heading to 3rd mainland bridge to jump inside the lagoon.
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by auntysimbiat(f): 9:57pm
WATCH THE FULL VIDEO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H86da-Nc2lU
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by teamsynergy: 9:58pm
there was a nation
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by oviejnr(m): 9:58pm
This white beard old man with a spoilt child brain is not wise at all, SR isnt done with you yet and your celebrating. Why will a grown man change his name?? I dont fall for his tricks, the battle isnt over yet Dino
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by GOLDPRINCE98(m): 9:58pm
Even after his name wasn't found on the Graduands List??
Im really sorry for Nigeria
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by bjhaid: 9:58pm
He finally bribed the VC
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by jegz25(m): 9:58pm
a fool at 40...someone should use that meme for me wey dem tek cover another guy mouth
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by pat077: 9:58pm
Dey fool ur self
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by tribalistseun: 9:58pm
The slayer of all Zombies
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by Teenaba(f): 9:58pm
The irregularities are to much. Sowore right now!
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by Ahmed0336(m): 9:58pm
rheether:epp me tell em
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by LordVoldemort(m): 9:59pm
This video just proof how guilty this mother fucker is.
This man belongs to the garage.
He can successfully bribe the ABU VC but he need to address Havard university and London school of economics too let's see how he will bribe them over there.
Useless maggot
Left to me I will say we storm the national assembly and beat the poo out of this people probably they will start taking people serious.
Let him fight for a bill that will favour the masses and release a video after that.
Oloriburuku agbaya
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by Rilwayne001: 9:59pm
who would you bet on to have a higher IQ, Melaye or Fayose?
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by ymee(m): 9:59pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by CastroTbb(m): 9:59pm
..
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by babyfaceafrica: 9:59pm
Lolz..dis guy no dey shame
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by Sacluxpaint(m): 9:59pm
But you serve 99. I am not understanding.
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by hakeem4(m): 9:59pm
TimeManager:
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by Nellybank(m): 9:59pm
Third class? And you are still proud of yourself. Clap for yourself ode
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by Bigajeff(m): 10:00pm
I just watched on its IG and I can't but laugh and ask myself, Na person papa be Dis. Senator turn comedian
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by KingAfo(m): 10:00pm
DINOsaurs
|Re: Dino Melaye Sings, Dances & Mocks His Haters After ABU VC Confirmed He Graduated by Kylekent59: 10:00pm
See how dis man is behaving as a kid.
NTORRRRRRR!!!!!
