|Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing At Dangote Daughter's Wedding (Video) by Loving1: 12:39pm
Watch as Senator Ademola Adeleke aka The Dancing senator! was dancing At The Wedding of Fatima Dangote and Jamil Abubakar...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RmEkfAhDSw
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing At Dangote Daughter's Wedding (Video) by DynasTee: 12:42pm
Dancing senator!
On behalf of all entertainment loving Nigerians we make you Senator for life
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing At Dangote Daughter's Wedding (Video) by ClassCaptain(m): 12:55pm
the dancing senator
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing At Dangote Daughter's Wedding (Video) by DrinkLimca(m): 12:59pm
I'm i the only one that don't give a fork about this news?
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing At Dangote Daughter's Wedding (Video) by VonTrapp: 1:00pm
Lol, I just love this man
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing At Dangote Daughter's Wedding (Video) by Godsent4life: 1:11pm
ATM debited one baba in front of me without dispensing cash to him, baba grabbed me and shouted; "you are my witness ooooo"
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing At Dangote Daughter's Wedding (Video) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:12pm
For a senator, it gets embarrassing when it happens at all times.
Kiddo Baba.
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing At Dangote Daughter's Wedding (Video) by Sirpaul(m): 1:12pm
"The Dancing Senator"
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing At Dangote Daughter's Wedding (Video) by costail: 1:12pm
Ok
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing At Dangote Daughter's Wedding (Video) by TIDDOLL(m): 1:12pm
This one we just be dancing Upandan
This present house of thieves, has got too much weirdos...
People like Dino, Adeleke et al....
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing At Dangote Daughter's Wedding (Video) by Abeyjide: 1:14pm
orisirisi. dino the singer , here is the dancer
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing At Dangote Daughter's Wedding (Video) by tofolo(m): 1:14pm
This 2 guys ehn..
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing At Dangote Daughter's Wedding (Video) by transit4(m): 1:14pm
All hail our dancing Senator
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing At Dangote Daughter's Wedding (Video) by 1nigeriamyfoot: 1:14pm
This idiot again?
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing At Dangote Daughter's Wedding (Video) by transit4(m): 1:14pm
I think I've given up on Nigerian leaders.. No it's not about the fact that this man is becoming famous for his dancing skills, but because we've not had leaders who have met the needs of the people.. Simple challenges, our leaders can't solve
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing At Dangote Daughter's Wedding (Video) by eleojo23: 1:14pm
TIDDOLL:
The guy get money na
When money dey for akant...you go just dey dance dey go.
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing At Dangote Daughter's Wedding (Video) by Abeyjide: 1:14pm
N.a. wa oo Dino the singer ,adeleke the dancer and here we need the drummer to complete it
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing At Dangote Daughter's Wedding (Video) by okuneddie(m): 1:15pm
dancing senator from my state...I'm yet to see wetin this man don contribute o since he join the Senate. Abeg who be that man with spec?
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing At Dangote Daughter's Wedding (Video) by akeentech(m): 1:15pm
1nigeriamyfoot:That
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing At Dangote Daughter's Wedding (Video) by slightlyMad(f): 1:15pm
any smal thing, this one will just be dancing
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing At Dangote Daughter's Wedding (Video) by brunofarad(m): 1:15pm
What is the problem with this man ni ?
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing At Dangote Daughter's Wedding (Video) by 4stepsAead: 1:15pm
Ok... him no too dance here sef
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing At Dangote Daughter's Wedding (Video) by tofolo(m): 1:15pm
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing At Dangote Daughter's Wedding (Video) by corperscorner: 1:16pm
Not a single moral...
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing At Dangote Daughter's Wedding (Video) by 00Ademi(m): 1:16pm
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing At Dangote Daughter's Wedding (Video) by mojikay: 1:18pm
ijo ya
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing At Dangote Daughter's Wedding (Video) by oluxy(m): 1:19pm
DrinkLimca:
You did guy.
You commented.
That is a prove that you consented to the news.
Your comment shows you took out time, went through the pictures, i guess with the video then you proceeded to clicking on reply, and typed you comment that you were the only one who does not give a damn about the news.
All the processes down to the posting of your comment shows you gave fucck about the news man.
Shalom.
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing At Dangote Daughter's Wedding (Video) by AdemolaA2: 1:20pm
Hilarious and embarrassing ..
