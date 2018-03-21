₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by GISTM0RE: 1:17pm
GistMore.com
They look great!
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bgi_6eDgNoB/?hl=en
|Re: Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by DrinkLimca(m): 1:24pm
Emeka ike, the repentant nollywood playboy..
This guy must have smashed our nollywood female old celebs anyhow and anywhere..
No wonder they have refused to get married..
I didn't call names o..
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by miracool946: 1:38pm
dino my guy
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by Kenzico(m): 1:43pm
DrinkLimca:
Over Drinking of Limca has Decimated your Brain
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by doyinisaac(m): 2:30pm
DrinkLimca:
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by miqos02(m): 2:46pm
Kk
|Re: Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by nairavsdollars(f): 2:46pm
A soon to be released movie loading titled
DINO-RECALL PART 1
|Re: Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by Amirullaha(m): 2:46pm
I forgot what I wanted to comment...
|Re: Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by NOC1(m): 2:47pm
DrinkLimca:
Association of Woman Beaters.
Patron Domestic violence promoters Association of Nigeria.
|Re: Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by IamPatriotic(m): 2:48pm
Dino should please help this guy, he looks broke and distressed.
|Re: Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by ct2(m): 2:49pm
Dino a torn in APC'S flesh
|Re: Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by ChelseaIorfa: 2:49pm
Current and future senator
|Re: Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by nairalanduseles: 2:50pm
dino is all grey but still looks better than that suffer head emeka
|Re: Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by adeyinka(m): 2:50pm
Naa who dem epp?
|Re: Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by DollarAngel(m): 2:50pm
Is he Minster of Culture and Tourism
4 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by congo4ka: 2:51pm
Trapper Dino Gucci swaga gangsta senator, a tout representing groups of touts
|Re: Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by ZombieTAMER: 2:52pm
Old school nollywood playboy
And a new school political thief
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by iMUMUweh(m): 2:52pm
I don't know if it's just me, but the little girls on this meme looks like they are on their period.. so disgusting!
it's either the guy that took the photo loves shagging underage girls on their period or he's a bloody ritualist
|Re: Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by Jaytecq(m): 2:53pm
ok
|Re: Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by eleojo23: 2:54pm
So this Emeka Ike is up to 50years now?
|Re: Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by Paradigm777: 2:55pm
Dino Malaye, na only u Waka come front page today?
|Re: Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by okonja(m): 3:05pm
Good one, Hope the Tv/Radio Station is working well now to promote Dino for 2019 Governorship election
|Re: Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by TolaTosin: 3:12pm
NOC1:
Stop living your life based on social media...
I once told my friend that one day he will slap his wife, he swore that it can never happen.
The day it happened, his eyes opened.
What I mean is simple, if you don't know the truth, keep off
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by Kobicove(m): 3:26pm
Chai...Emeka Ike do dey old o
|Re: Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:26pm
Name-Dropping!!!
|Re: Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by thesicilian: 3:28pm
Derico
|Re: Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by Lamipi: 3:28pm
¿
|Re: Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by NOC1(m): 3:31pm
TolaTosin:
give me your eyewitness report or shut the fk up
|Re: Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by Chivasex: 3:34pm
Rubbish
|Re: Dino Melaye And Emeka Ike Pictured Together by TolaTosin: 3:41pm
NOC1:lick their asss bro, I gat no time for kids.
