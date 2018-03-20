Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / No Ransom Paid For The Release Of Dapchi Schoolgirls – FG (8082 Views)

The Federal Government on Wednesday confirmed that 91 Dapchi schoolgirls and one boy were released in the early hours of today.

The government also said that no ransom was paid for their release.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, told State House reporters that the girls were released unconditionally, “no money changed hands”.

He said the only condition given by the insurgents was that they woulf return the girls to where they picked them. “So in the early hours of today, they did return the girls and most of them went to their parents’ homes.

“As of now I can confirm that 91 girls and one boy have been released. The event is developing. Many of the girls that were released were not dropped in one place. Some were dropped on the road and they went back naturally to their parents’ houses. They are now being asked to come and be documented at a centre and as at five minutes ago, I was told 91 girls and a boy had been documented.”

On why was a boy among the girls released, Mohammed said: “I can tell you that is authentic. Whether they pick the boy or not I can’t hazard any guess but don’t forget even in a girl school, which is a boarding school there will be parents, they are teachers who can have children amongst them. But what I have been told is that 91 girls and one boy have been documented.”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari had sent a delegation comprising the Ministers of Information, Interior and State for Foreign Affairs to Dapchi.

The delegation is currently on their way to the state.



source

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/21/no-ransom-paid-for-the-release-of-dapchi-schoolgirls-fg/



Make una forget that thing, if una pay una go gree tell us? 24 Likes

Of course no ransom was paid because the whole abduction is APC arrangee. You think Nigerians are not wise? 63 Likes 5 Shares

liesssss 6 Likes

Can somone please find out if Lord Lugard or Mary Slessor placed a curse on us before their death? ChaiiiiiCan somone please find out if Lord Lugard or Mary Slessor placed a curse on us before their death? 20 Likes

Do you people really expect us to believe that after all the lies that this government has been telling us on alot of issues?



We are not fools o 16 Likes 1 Share

So the 1billion dollars that was removed from excess crude account is for what? staged dapchi abduction to justify the withdrawal of that amount, idiots oshi 2 Likes 1 Share

Coming from Lai Mohamed himself... 22 Likes 1 Share

these people take us for fools, they want us to believe that the same Boko haram that refused to release Chibok girls all of a sudden turned nice and returned Dapchi girls for free. Buhari and his handlers are MAD.

Even if you want to lie to Nigerians why don't you always come up with sweet solid lies not this childish nonsense 33 Likes 3 Shares

.

Ehn we know. U Ppl jus paid d actors and everyone involved for their performances in d soap opera 12 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari has to leave come 2019. The lies are getting to much 19 Likes 3 Shares

They're at it again. APC and lies are inseparable 21 Likes 2 Shares

And the circus continues.....



Bunch of clowns. 10 Likes 2 Shares

maxjax:

liesssss





The thing tire person o The thing tire person o 5 Likes

And who is fooling who 2 Likes 1 Share

I am waiting for Sahara reporter on that and not lie lie Mohammed 5 Likes

Because we are stupid Abi? We just strengthen terrorist and lying to Nigerians. Smh 5 Likes

Since it's coming from Lai Mohammed himself do I really need to say anything much?



Even the devil is stunned at this statement. 22 Likes 2 Shares

If this useless government can deny paying subsidy, why should I expect them to be truthful about #dapchi? 13 Likes 1 Share

They are lucky

Speaking German with Chinese accent to people who speak English..... Is a hard something.

-

Sheybe it is this people that said N1 to $1. 11 Likes 1 Share

Immediately I learnt that this information came from the grandmaster of lies i.e. Lai Mohammed, I discontinued reading. 9 Likes 1 Share

Ok

Who would you the ransom to in a staged kidnap? 8 Likes

Foolish lie 4 Likes

Methinks the whole abduction saga was stage managed by the ruling APC so as to boost their rating prior to election OR money was actually paid before the girls were freed Bt they come online to spew their trash as usual so that the gullible would take everything hook line and sinker and believe the government is actually working,yeye government,u can't fool all the people all of the time but u can do so to some people some of the time ... 10 Likes 2 Shares

eleojo23:

Do you people really expect us to believe that after all the lies that this government has been telling us on alot of issues?

They know they have zombies who will believe them, again and again They know they have zombies who will believe them, again and again 9 Likes

Buhari !! why ? 7 Likes