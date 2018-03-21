Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Liz Dasilva Reaches Out To Lola Margaret Over Recent Fraud Case (4121 Views)

Nollywood actress and producer Liz Dasilva has reached out to colleague Lola Margaret who was reportedly deported from the US over wire transfer fraud.



Liz took to her IG page to show her support for Lola writing;



Maggie Maggie you’re beautiful in and out Honeycube



pls darling you need to put somethings behind you and take the next step…..



come back to life as our ever smiling LOLA MARGARET



NOTE…. those who say bullshit about you got nothing to offer, so keep you head upright and move on honey



eni ti le ba moba ni barawo



And if truly you’re around my shoulders are available okay, I love and miss you my darling friend



HAPPY BIRTHDAY SUGARPIE



#womansupportingwoman





source

birds of the same feather, flock together... 99.9% of Yoruba actresses aren't drug dealers or fraudulent(there is no evidence backing that silly and 'tribalistic' claim) 2 Likes

99 percent of the these Yoruba actress are drug peddlers and fraudsters. keep consoling yaself 5 Likes 1 Share

True friend

In DAVIDO's voice... shawty say make I wire wire....

one of them

A won eeyan Dami krane.

The face you make when Client decline

Your Wire

birds of the same feathers wire-wire together!





work hard, stop tarnishing the already damaged international reputation of the nation worldwide.



These are the same set people blasting falz the bahd guy for kicking against internet fraud..



There many ways to earn a living without swindling others.



Be modest in your approach. I'd advice that you look for a registered well recognized brothel and register there as an ashewo, if you are in owerri, join the one at Azu Nepa or better still register codedly at Orlu street Umuahia.. but I guess you're in lag, why not join the girls at Allen Avenue?





Oh I get it, a freelance ashewo will be better for you since you are an actress. Meet up with Anita Joseph and other high class nollywood actress so that they can connect you with rich alhajis and politicians, who will be sponsoring your trip to Europe every time..



say NO to cyber crime!



birds of the same feathers wire-wire together!work hard, stop tarnishing the already damaged international reputation of the nation worldwide.These are the same set people blasting falz the bahd guy for kicking against internet fraud..There many ways to earn a living without swindling others.Be modest in your approach. I'd advice that you look for a registered well recognized brothel and register there as an ashewo, if you are in owerri, join the one at Azu Nepa or better still register codedly at Orlu street Umuahia.. but I guess you're in lag, why not join the girls at Allen Avenue?Oh I get it, a freelance ashewo will be better for you since you are an actress. Meet up with Anita Joseph and other high class nollywood actress so that they can connect you with rich alhajis and politicians, who will be sponsoring your trip to Europe every time..say NO to cyber crime! 1 Like

Hahaha.



The way we console people in Nigeria na wah.



What has beautiful in and out got to do with fraud? 2 Likes

Eni tile bamo ba ni barawo. Can you hear foolishness ? Meaning you are also involved in shady deals

If to say her hustle plum she for don dey shout......

Usher! Usher Ray!! Ki lo wa ṣe network ẹ to da'n pe ojo'n rọ bayi Jacuzzi ti wa online G Malaika... Malaika ton pinre f'awọn G O min ko clienti ko mi Emi fi gbogbo ile towo bi Emperor Trillion Ah Rabi ah Malaika 3 Likes

without any of it putting money in their various bank acc wlcome to nairaland the home of the sadist where they all criticize any 9ja celebwithout any of it putting money in their various bank acc

miqos02:

Hmmm





True friend

yoruba actresses association of skin bleachers...see them

same of same, you wonder who and what funds the lavish lifestyle of actresses

timibare:

Legbegbe Legbegbe

What's really wrong? I'm interested in this case.

nairavsdollars:

99 percent of the these Yoruba actress are drug peddlers and fraudsters. keep consoling yaself

Stop being tribal in everything. Do you have human blood in you at all? Why are you so dead and bury in tribal grave and never come to life again? Do you have job at all? And im very sure their is not going to be any progress in your life im so sure. Tribalist can never succeed in life.



Why such erratic and misguided conclusion? Do you have idea how wire fraud work? I pray you will not be a victim. According to info we have she was just a victim of smart guy due to his naive and trusting people and she was asked for her card details which she dropped and never knew it was for wire fraud.



Do you think US will free her and send her back if truly she is a scammer? Hell No. So Mr man get life. Stop being tribal in everything. Do you have human blood in you at all? Why are you so dead and bury in tribal grave and never come to life again? Do you have job at all? And im very sure their is not going to be any progress in your life im so sure. Tribalist can never succeed in life.Why such erratic and misguided conclusion? Do you have idea how wire fraud work? I pray you will not be a victim. According to info we have she was just a victim of smart guy due to his naive and trusting people and she was asked for her card details which she dropped and never knew it was for wire fraud.Do you think US will free her and send her back if truly she is a scammer? Hell No. So Mr man get life.

timibare:

hadduni:

birds of the same feather, flock together... someone should cheek out da silver lady. honestly associating with a fraudster. honestly associating with a fraudster.

I wish more Africans, Nigerians Whether igbos, yorubas or hausas, wasting away, exhausting the USA natural resources, occupying space and constituting nuisance to the American community who have added no value or will never add value to Nigeria should be deported to Mozambique or Cape Verde or Some place in Haiti because Nigeria is not a place for good for nothing losers who have nothing to offer their entire family let alone, Nigeria and the rest of the world. Nigeria don't need any TOKUNBO nor any second hand American twitched value nuisance. And those who dont love Nigeria, you can go to the Chinese, Ukraine or Russian embassy to apply for Visa and lets see how your life would far in the next 5 to 10yrs. Quit the Hate speech against the interest of the Nigerian Unity and lets have safe air to breath!

tofolo:

honestly associating with a fraudster. lol

it's really annoying lolit's really annoying

There was a country

welcome back to hell