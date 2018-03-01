



But aside those who are really interested, a sceptical group of people will ask, “What business can fetch me money online?”



The truth is that there are lots of businesses; both secured and non-secured that can make you money. However, the aim of this post is to introduce you to quality online businesses that can make you money, even up to millions of Naira within 6 months.



Before I go into the businesses, one thing is to read, another is to take action on what you’ve read. Are you ready?



3 Online Businesses that can make you Money





Drop Shipping







Not certainly the picture you see up there, but it is the best form of retail sales. Now, how does drop shipping works?



You know someone who wants to buy a product. You collect the contract of buying the product for the customer, order from your producer and get it shipped to the customers within a deadline. Therefore, you don’t even see the product or stress yourself with delivery.



The biggest difference between this and the regular retail sales is that you don’t have to stock the product to sell. Instead, you purchase from a third-party to fulfil customer’s desire – usually a wholesaler or manufacturer.



The advantages of Drop Shipping





It requires less capital



This is the biggest advantage to starting up a drop shipping business. You don’t need a huge amount of money to start. This means that it is possible to start an e-commerce store without having to spend heavily on inventory.



With drop shipping, you don’t have to buy a product unless the customer has made payments. So it is possible to start it without much capital.



Easy to start



All you need is just your store, and once a purchase is made, you can immediately order for goods to be sent to the customer



Flexible Location



You can set up your store anywhere and anytime, just with the help of your laptop and internet connection. You can easily communicate with your suppliers and customers easily.



Wide Selection of Products



Because you don’t need to stock up a product, you are exposed to a wide selection of products from suppliers, which you can order at any time and anywhere.



There are so many other benefits to it, but you need someone to guide you through the learning process, as it comes with its own complexities.



Affiliate Marketing



The truth about all Affiliate Marketing and Drop shipping is that they are kinda related, but works with different models. This business can earn up to 1 million Naira in commission if you know the ins and outs of the business.



The secret to this business isn’t knowing all the theoretical jargons like most websites would tell you. It is about being in the business and knowing everything about it.



Affiliate marketing basically means directing a buyer to his product of choice through a personal dedicated channel allocated to you by the originator of the product the customer intends to buy.



The basic beauty of starting this affiliate marketing is that you can make money even while you sleep. You have no need being awake all the time.



There are three players in the Affiliate Marketing world







- The producer (The person who owns the product you intend to sell to the customer)



- The Middleman (Affiliate Marketer) – which is you



- The target audience (People whom you are going to sell to)



There are several places you can apply to become an Affiliate Marketer to earn the high commissions you desire. Popular ones include;



-Clickbank



- Amazon



- Convertkit



- Shareasale, etc.



Due to the technical complexity of affiliate marketing, I have created a guide which I believe would help you stamp your feet in the world of affiliate marketing and make money with ease.



Mini Importation



Believe it or not that this is one cash cow business that is open to everyone to make money on the internet. The beauty of this is that you don’t need any technical expertise like Web Development, Web Design, Graphics, and all other technology businesses.



With Mini Importation, you stand a chance to earn millions of Naira by importing things at a very cheap rate and selling at a high price.



To succeed as a mini importer, you should know the business in and out, before you make a move. There are several things you would need to consider before importing mini goods into the country.



- Sizes of goods: Not every product is classified as mini importation. Due to the increase in the price of dollars, we know the products that would sell and the ones that won’t sell.







- Location to buy: There are so many online stores, so you should know which one would serve you best.







- Target Audience: Who are those who would purchase your product? How can you be able to reach them and sell to them without stress? All these are contained in a manual I have designed to help you achieve all of them.



These businesses have been proven by several people to be a cash cow, so neglect all those who are going to discourage you from taking action. Work hard, be focused, and success will chase you down your pants.



Are you ready to start making more money for yourself?



