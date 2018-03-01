₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
date 2018-03-01
by ugojibaby(f): 3:01pm
Over the past few days, I have tried so hard to motivate those that needed the extra push to wake up from their slumber and make money on the internet. Several people have responded to the calls and have decided to take the bull by the horn. This post will show you businesses that will make you money within 6 months.
But aside those who are really interested, a sceptical group of people will ask, “What business can fetch me money online?”
The truth is that there are lots of businesses; both secured and non-secured that can make you money. However, the aim of this post is to introduce you to quality online businesses that can make you money, even up to millions of Naira within 6 months.
Before I go into the businesses, one thing is to read, another is to take action on what you’ve read. Are you ready?
3 Online Businesses that can make you Money
Drop Shipping
Not certainly the picture you see up there, but it is the best form of retail sales. Now, how does drop shipping works?
You know someone who wants to buy a product. You collect the contract of buying the product for the customer, order from your producer and get it shipped to the customers within a deadline. Therefore, you don’t even see the product or stress yourself with delivery.
The biggest difference between this and the regular retail sales is that you don’t have to stock the product to sell. Instead, you purchase from a third-party to fulfil customer’s desire – usually a wholesaler or manufacturer.
The advantages of Drop Shipping
It requires less capital
This is the biggest advantage to starting up a drop shipping business. You don’t need a huge amount of money to start. This means that it is possible to start an e-commerce store without having to spend heavily on inventory.
With drop shipping, you don’t have to buy a product unless the customer has made payments. So it is possible to start it without much capital.
Easy to start
All you need is just your store, and once a purchase is made, you can immediately order for goods to be sent to the customer
Flexible Location
You can set up your store anywhere and anytime, just with the help of your laptop and internet connection. You can easily communicate with your suppliers and customers easily.
Wide Selection of Products
Because you don’t need to stock up a product, you are exposed to a wide selection of products from suppliers, which you can order at any time and anywhere.
There are so many other benefits to it, but you need someone to guide you through the learning process, as it comes with its own complexities.
Affiliate Marketing
The truth about all Affiliate Marketing and Drop shipping is that they are kinda related, but works with different models. This business can earn up to 1 million Naira in commission if you know the ins and outs of the business.
The secret to this business isn’t knowing all the theoretical jargons like most websites would tell you. It is about being in the business and knowing everything about it.
Affiliate marketing basically means directing a buyer to his product of choice through a personal dedicated channel allocated to you by the originator of the product the customer intends to buy.
The basic beauty of starting this affiliate marketing is that you can make money even while you sleep. You have no need being awake all the time.
There are three players in the Affiliate Marketing world
- The producer (The person who owns the product you intend to sell to the customer)
- The Middleman (Affiliate Marketer) – which is you
- The target audience (People whom you are going to sell to)
There are several places you can apply to become an Affiliate Marketer to earn the high commissions you desire. Popular ones include;
-Clickbank
- Amazon
- Convertkit
- Shareasale, etc.
Due to the technical complexity of affiliate marketing, I have created a guide which I believe would help you stamp your feet in the world of affiliate marketing and make money with ease.
Mini Importation
Believe it or not that this is one cash cow business that is open to everyone to make money on the internet. The beauty of this is that you don’t need any technical expertise like Web Development, Web Design, Graphics, and all other technology businesses.
With Mini Importation, you stand a chance to earn millions of Naira by importing things at a very cheap rate and selling at a high price.
To succeed as a mini importer, you should know the business in and out, before you make a move. There are several things you would need to consider before importing mini goods into the country.
- Sizes of goods: Not every product is classified as mini importation. Due to the increase in the price of dollars, we know the products that would sell and the ones that won’t sell.
- Location to buy: There are so many online stores, so you should know which one would serve you best.
- Target Audience: Who are those who would purchase your product? How can you be able to reach them and sell to them without stress? All these are contained in a manual I have designed to help you achieve all of them.
These businesses have been proven by several people to be a cash cow, so neglect all those who are going to discourage you from taking action. Work hard, be focused, and success will chase you down your pants.
Are you ready to start making more money for yourself?
See source for more
by ugojibaby(f): 3:04pm
I am a living testimony of how online businesses can change one’s live. I have known affiliate marketing since year 2014 but I never made a penny from it except in the month of October 2017 when I intensified research and I was pointed to the right direction. I made only $175 in October 2017, although it was small but it was huge for me as that was the highest I ever made in a single month online.
Fast forward to 2018, I now average $1,255 monthly. Although I am not where I am aiming, but earning an average of N451,000 monthly is worth glorifying. I will give the credit of all my online business success to CLICK HERE
by deafeyez: 3:14pm
by olite93: 3:31pm
ugojibaby:
Hi, I'm a follower and i really believe your posts.... How can one get ur guide on affiliate marketing...
by sissel: 3:42pm
by Tosinex(m): 3:54pm
@ugojibaby... What procedures can be taken to achieve sales and earn revenue in Amazon affiliate program
@ugojibaby... What procedures can be taken to achieve sales and earn revenue in Amazon affiliate program
by ugojibaby(f): 4:21pm
Tosinex:
One is a responsive site that is affiliate niche focused.
You have to target tier 1 countries.
Command of English must be superb.
You should go for products you have good knowledge of.
You should be able to write very long posts of about 2000 words upwards.
These are just the basic criterias. More to come.
by ugojibaby(f): 4:22pm
olite93:
Please just visit the blog. You would see a link to get started.
God bless our hustle
by kinzation(m): 4:40pm
@ugojibaby I'm willign but m confused on how to start and which is the best for me
@ugojibaby I'm willign but m confused on how to start and which is the best for me
|Re: 3 Online Businesses That Can Make You 1 Million In 6 Months by kelvinnaira: 4:41pm
Aff.marketing - $3200 a mnth just after d initial 3mnts google sandbox.
$3200 = N1M+ in 4mnths.
$6k in d 5th mnth.
$10k in d 6th mnth. the rest is to b reserved!
LOL. sounds unrealistic abi?
buh its reall and dis persn writing dix xo, did it.
My keywrd strategy = best + product + purpose + year.
I.e best wireless router for gaming 2018
Backlnk strategy = reserved.
its all SEO sha.. lemme nt form expert. Thank you GOOGLE, YAHOO & BING.
by Laredojohn(m): 4:43pm
by Yelutide: 4:45pm
Nice one OP... But like seriously, the link you placed at the end of your blog post is shatter whale. People to pay N1,999 to buy your affiliate ebook? When articles on how to start affiliate marketing is all over the internet. Google is your friend that ebook isn't worth buying to me.
|Re: 3 Online Businesses That Can Make You 1 Million In 6 Months by yinka2011: 4:50pm
1 million in 6 months? thats too small
do you know how much our Naira is devalued?
1 million naira is not upto 3000 dollars....thats what a janitor makes in USA every month.
how many of you even understand the implications of devaluations or recession if i quote one website to go and learn ppl will start talking that im marketer.
|Re: 3 Online Businesses That Can Make You 1 Million In 6 Months by samyyoung1(m): 4:51pm
These stories all end same way, BUY MY BOOK, u teach how i can make millions but u are dependent on selling ur books,
N wats d diff BTW dis op n dose betnaija guys DAT sell correct score ticket,
Scam
Anyway, wats my own
|Re: 3 Online Businesses That Can Make You 1 Million In 6 Months by kelvinnaira: 4:54pm
ugojibaby:I disagree with d 3rd.
The thing is, products u hve good knwldge on, are probably nt what buyers re searching for.
If u want to make mney as an affiliate, be ready to go off ur comfort anythng. research, merge and den re-write.
or beta still, outsource ur writing to a writer on upwork or odesk.
|Re: 3 Online Businesses That Can Make You 1 Million In 6 Months by ugojibaby(f): 4:54pm
kinzation:
You have to make a choice. It depends on you. You already have a brief idea about how it works, so you make your choice.
I am well grounded in affiliate marketing, so you can follow me or choose your path.
|Re: 3 Online Businesses That Can Make You 1 Million In 6 Months by ugojibaby(f): 4:55pm
yinka2011:
Since you all these, how has it translated into money for you?
Do you know the minimum wage in Nigeria?
Do you know the mad ass tax rate in the U.S?
Do you know that any money you make online in Nigeria is not taxed as such.
So why comparing Nigeria and the U.S?
by kinzation(m): 4:55pm
I think I'll prefer affiliate marketing.. be my tutor
ugojibaby:I think I'll prefer affiliate marketing.. be my tutor
|Re: 3 Online Businesses That Can Make You 1 Million In 6 Months by kelvinnaira: 4:56pm
by kelvinnaira: 4:56pm
True. buh only if u re doing profitable things, and doing em well.
